Middle Eastern
Mediterranean

Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine Lake Nona

review star

No reviews yet

6900 Tavistock Lakes Boulevard

Orlando, FL 32827

Order Again

Popular Items

Lavas
Chicken Adana
Chicken Sis

Non-Alcoholic

Evian

$7.50

San Pellegrino

$7.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.95

Ayran

$5.50

Turkish Orange Soda

$3.45

Turkish Lemon Lime Soda

$3.45

Uladag Su

$2.95

Uladag Pomegranate

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$3.95

Red Wine Bottle

Austin Hope Cabernet

$78.00

Belle Glos Pinot Noir

$74.00

Bosphorous Paso Cab

$52.00

Bosphorous Reserve Napa Cab

$88.00

Catena Malbec

$42.00

Caymus LITER

$160.00

Caymus Cabernet 750

$144.00

Chateau de Parenchere

$60.00

Eppa Red Sangria

$38.00

Federalist Zinfandel

$50.00

Four Graces Pinot Noir

$60.00

Jordan Cabernet

$94.00

Josh Cabernet

$40.00

Kayra Imperial Okuz

$88.00Out of stock

Kayra Vintage

$68.00

Marques de Riscal Rioja

$78.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$48.00

Opus One

$450.00

Pessimist Red Blend

$58.00
Prisoner

$74.00

SeaGlass Pinot Noir

$40.00

Sevilen Kalecik Karasi

$52.00

Sevilen Premium Syrah/Merlot

$56.00Out of stock

Silver Oak Alexander Valley

$129.00

Terrazas Reserva Malbec

$54.00

Wente Merlot

$38.00

Stag's Leap Artemis Magnum

$249.00

Robert Mondavi Reserve

$199.00

White Wine Bottle

Bosphorous Sauv Blanc

$42.00

Catena Alta Chard

$76.00

Chalk Hill Chard

$52.00

Cht. Ste. Michelle Riesling

$38.00

Conundrum

$54.00

Eppa White Sangria

$38.00

Jordan Chardonnay

$76.00

Kendall-Jackson Chard

$42.00

Kim Crawford

$50.00

Licia Albariño

$46.00

Louis Jadot Chard

$46.00

Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc

$38.00

Santa Cristina

$38.00

Santa Margherita

$64.00

Sevilen Sauvignon Blanc

$46.00

Villa Pozzi Moscato

$38.00

Rose/Champagne

Beach Rose

$42.00Out of stock

Sevilen Rose

$48.00

Sevilen Rose GL

$13.00

Taittinger Champagne

$88.00

Bottled Beer

Efes Pilsner

$7.00Out of stock

Mich Ultra

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.50

APPETIZERS

Lavas

$5.65

Our signature, baked-to-order bread creation. Highly recommended for all soups & appetizers

Mixed Appetizer

$22.95

A combination of Humus, Babaganoush, Sautéed Eggplant, Tabbuli, Ezme, Cacik, Haydari and Zetinyagli Yaprak Dolma

Select Two Appetizer

$11.95

Your choice of any two - Humus, Sautéed Eggplant, Tabbuli, Babaganoush, Ezme, Haydari, Cacik

Humus

$7.95

Freshly puréed chickpeas with tahini, garlic, lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil

Babaganoush

$8.95

Fresh smoked eggplant purée with tahini, olive oil & yogurt

Ezme

$8.95

Spicy blend of chopped tomatoes, red & green bell peppers, red onion, walnuts, garlic, parsley, dill pickle, jalapeño pepper & lemon juice

Haydari

$8.50

Thick and creamy yogurt mixed with walnuts, dill and mint

Muhammara

$8.50

Puree of red peppers, walnuts, garlic, olive oil & pomegranate

Sauteed Eggplant

$8.95

Eggplant in a rich tomato sauce with red & green bell peppers, onion and garlic

Stuffed Grape Leaves

$9.95

(Zetinyagli Yaprak Dolma) Grape leaves filled with rice, pine nuts, currants, onion, and fresh herbs & spices

Feta Plate

$9.95

Imported feta cheese and peppadew peppers with spring mix, tomato & cucumber slices

Cacik - Cucumber Soup

$7.95

Fresh homemade yogurt with chopped cucumber, garlic, mint & dill

Falafel

$10.95

Chickpeas, celery, parsley and green onions tossed in spices and lightly fried. Served with tahini sauce

Sigara Boregi

$9.95

Crispy filo dough stuffed with creamy feta cheese and parsley

Pan-Fried Zucchini

$10.95

A delicious combination of tender zucchini and fresh herbs & spices. Served with our special yogurt sauce

Fried Liver

$11.95

Tender, hand-breaded beef liver pan-fried and served over sautéed fries and freshly sliced red onions

Red Lentil Soup

$6.95

A vegetarian blend of red lentils, Turkish seasonings & fresh herbs

SALADS

White Bean Salad

$13.95

White beans, tomatoes, bell pepper, and parsley, topped with a hard-boiled egg, and a freshly made vinaigrette

House Salad

$12.95

Romaine hearts, spring mix, tomatoes, cucumber, bell pepper & feta cheese with a vinaigrette

Shepherd Salad

$12.95

Diced cucumber, tomatoes, bell pepper, parsley, and red onion tossed in a Turkish vinaigrette

SPECIAL TURKISH PASTRY

Cheese Pide

$19.95

A thick dough crust stuffed with cheese and topped with fresh tomatoes

Spinach & Feta Pide

$20.95

A thick dough crust topped with sautéed spinach, onions, feta cheese & fresh

Lahmacun

$19.95Out of stock

A popular Turkish dish with freshly ground lamb blended with peppers, tomatoes, parsley and fresh herbs on thin-crusted dough

CHICKEN DINNER ENTREES

Chicken Sis

$23.95

Hand-carved fresh chicken breast marinated in our chef’s blend of unique seasonings and chargrilled

Chicken Adana

$23.95

Grilled skewers of hand-ground chicken seasoned with fresh garlic, red bell peppers, light hot peppers & parsley

Chicken Kofte

$22.95

Finely diced chicken seasoned with dill, green onions, garlic & parsley, hand-formed and chargrilled

Chicken Saute

$23.95

Tender pieces of chicken breast seasoned with herbs & spices and sautéed with fresh onions, red & green bell peppers, and mushrooms. Served with your choice of lemon, tomato or rich cream sauce and rice pilaf.

LAMB/BEEF DINNER ENTREES

Mixed Grill

$49.95

A delicious combination of Doner Kebap, Chicken & Lamb Adana Kebap, Chicken & Lamb Sis Kebap, and Chicken & Lamb Köfte. Includes one side of Cacik-Cucumber yogurt. Served over our rice pilaf

Lamb Sis

$32.95

Skewers of tender lamb marinated in our chef’s unique seasonings and chargrilled to perfection

Lamb Adana

$25.95Out of stock

Freshly ground lamb flavored with red bell peppers & light hot peppers, sprinkled with seasonings and expertly chargrilled

Lamb Kofte

$25.95

Ground lamb blended with garlic and our chef’s unique seasonings then hand formed and chargrilled

Doner Kebab

$25.95

Tender lamb, grilled vertically & thinly sliced

Lamb Saute

$25.95

Tender pieces of lamb delicately seasoned with herbs & spices and sautéed with onions, red & green bell peppers, and mushrooms in a tomato sauce. Served with rice pilaf

Iskender Kebab

$28.95
Special Beyti

$26.95

Hand-carved lamb flavored with garlic, hot Turkish peppers & parsley, then chargrilled on skewers and wrapped in our special pita. Topped with house-made tomato and yogurt sauces

Beef Sis

$33.95

Tender cubes of beef tenderloin delicately marinated and chargrilled

SAUTE ENTREES

Lamb Shank

$31.95

Seasoned to perfection with our authentic Turkish spices and seasonings, braised slowly over 5 hours with a medley of fresh carrots, onions & bell peppers until the meat is tender enough to fall off the bone. Served with rice pilaf

Moussaka

$23.95

Roasted eggplant layered with fresh ground lamb and tomatoes, topped with a light béchamel sauce and kaşar cheese, then baked to perfection. Served with rice pilaf

Vegetable Saute

$21.95

A delightful combination of fresh eggplant, bell peppers, onions, green beans, zucchini, potatoes, carrots & garlic in a savory tomato sauce. Served with rice pilaf

Okra Saute

$21.95

Turkish okra cooked with red & green peppers, onions and garlic in a savory tomato sauce. Served with rice pilaf

Stuffed Cabbage

$25.95

Freshly ground lamb mixed with rice, mint, tomatoes, onion, red & green bell peppers, and garlic then expertly hand-rolled in cabbage. Topped with house-made tomato and yogurt sauces

SEAFOOD DINNER ENTREES

Sea Bass

$33.95

Fresh Mediterranean sea bass (whole or fillet), chargrilled and served with mixed green salad & choice of rice pilaf or french fries

Salmon

$28.95

Fresh Atlantic Salmon seasoned with our special spices & served chargrilled or broiled with mixed green salad & choice of rice pilaf or french fries

Shrimp Saute

$28.95

Fresh shrimp sautéed with onions, red & green bell peppers, mushrooms, and garlic in a choice of lemon, tomato, or rich cream sauce. Served with rice pilaf

Shrimp Casserole

$29.95

Fresh shrimp sautéed with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, garlic, and herbs, then topped with kasar cheese in a rich cream sauce. Served with rice pilaf

DESSERT

Layers of moist yellow sponge cake, pineapple and mousse topped with white chocolate shavings
Baklava

$7.45

Our house-made baklava with layers of crispy, thin pastry dough filled with pistachios and topped with citrus-infused syrup

Kunefe

$10.95

Shredded filo dough filled with sweet Turkish cheese, baked and topped with citrus-infused syrup & pistachios. Perfect for sharing

Chocolate Baklava

$7.45

Peterbrooke chocolate freshly ground hazelnuts, and flaky filo dough topped with citrus-infused syrup

Chocolate Mousse

$7.45Out of stock

A rich mousse made with Peterbrooke dark chocolate and a hint of Turkish coffee

Turkish Pineapple

$9.95

Layers of moist yellow sponge cake, pineapple, and mousse topped with white chocolate shavings

SIDES

Cacik On the Side

$2.00

Calamari Sauce

$2.50

Falafel Sauce

$2.50

Feta on the Side

$3.50

French Fries

$3.50

Garlic Yogurt

$2.50

Iskender Sauce

$2.50

Mixed Vegetables

$3.50

Pickles

$4.00

Plain Yogurt

$2.50

Rice Pilaf

$2.50

Side Peppadew

$3.50

Vegetable Plate

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Located in the happening Lake Nona Town Center, next to the fabulous "Icon" this location features a great patio area. The inside of the restaurant is decorated with Antique Turkish Carpets and handmade Turkish Lights throughout.

6900 Tavistock Lakes Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32827

