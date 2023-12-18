Bua Thai Cuisine 5850 FAYETTEVILLE RD STE 101
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to Bua Thai, a charming family-owned Thai cuisine haven! Step into a world of exquisite Thai flavors, where each dish is a symphony of fresh ingredients, bold spices, and authentic recipes passed down through generations. Join us on a culinary journey that will transport your taste buds to the heart of Thailand, where every bite tells a story of tradition and the warmth of Thai hospitality. Experience the true essence of Thailand, lovingly crafted by our family for yours, right here at Bua Thai. Welcome to a taste of Thailand, with a touch of family warmth, right in your neighborhood!
Location
5850 FAYETTEVILLE RD STE 101, DURHAM, NC 27713
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Buena Papa 2 - 6910 Fayetteville Rd, Suite 238
No Reviews
6910 Fayetteville Rd, Suite 238 Durham, NC 27713
View restaurant
Vici Ristobar - Vici Ristobar
No Reviews
1125 North Carolina Highway 54 Durham, NC 27707
View restaurant