Bub and Grandma's 3507 Eagle Rock Boulevard

3507 Eagle Rock Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90065

SANDWICHES

LUNCH SANDWICHES

BLT SPECIAL

$12.00

Bacon, Iceberg, Tomato, Mayo on Toasted Challah.

Veg Totale

$15.50

Avocado, Green Harissa, Fermented Radish, Bok Choy, Pickled Burdock, Frisee, Mint on Baguette

Meatloaf

$15.50

Beef/Pork Meatloaf, Orange Pomegranate Glaze, Buttermilk Fennel Salad, Sweet Pickles, Potato Chip Shake, Mayo, Mustard on Challah

Turkey Trot

$15.50

Roasted Turkey, Swiss, Coleslaw, Pickles, Horseradish Russian Dressing on House Loaf

Rainbow

$15.00

Rainbow of Pickled Vegetables, Avocado, Sprouts, Curried Tofu, Sunflower Tahini on Seeded Loaf

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Muffuletta

$14.50Out of stock

Mortadella, Salami, Ham, Red Pepper Relish, Chopped Olives, Primo Sale, Giardiniera, on a large Kaiser roll.

Brisket

$16.00

Brisket, Arugula, Red Onion, Apple Mostarda on Sub Roll

Cauliflower Cheddar

$14.50

Roasted Cauliflower, Cheddar, Garlic, Balsamic Onion Pickle, Red Onion, Arugula, Aioli, Dijon on Sub Roll

Antipasti

$15.50

Sun Dried Tomato Pesto, Marinated Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Pickled Fennel, Buratta, Arugula, Radicchio on Sub Roll

Pickacity

$15.50

Choice of: Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, or Kabocha Squash Choice of: Cheddar, Provolone, or Swiss With everything: Lettuce, Red Onion, Pickles, Aioli, Yellow Mustard on Sub Roll

Roast Beef

$9.50

Roast Beef, Dijon, Cheddar, Raw Onion, Roasted Onion, Au Jus on Kaiser Roll

Tuna

$15.50

Tuna Salad, Aioli, Mustard, Pickles, Iceberg Lettuce, Red Onion on Challah

Ham Royale

$15.00

Ham, Butter, Brie, Cornichon Tapenade, Arugula on Sesame Loaf

Italian

$15.50

Aioli, Yellow Mustard, Salami, Mortadella, Capicola, Dry Coppa, Iceberg Lettuce, Pepperoncini, Red Onion, Provolone Cheese, Giardiniera, Pickles on Sub Roll

SALADS & SOUPS

SALAD ITEMS

Wood Bowl

$8.00

Market Greens, Cherry Tomato, Carrot, Mushroom, Onion. Choice of Lemon or Creamy dressing

Wheatberry

$16.00

Wheatberry, Chard, Kabocha Squash, Onions, Herbs, Green Beans, Eggplant Spread, Pepita Crisp

Smoked Trout

$16.50

Market Greens, Curried Onion Pickle, White Onion, Celery, Chives, Herbs, Croutons, Smoked Trout, Hard Boiled Egg, Horseradish Dressing

Seasonal Salad

$14.00

Tomato, Mozzarella, Capers, Shallots, Salmoriglio (Sauce of Garlic, Chile Arbol, Marjoram, Sherry Vinegar, Sesame Oil)

TOAST & SIDES

SIDES

CHIPS

$3.00

Boulder Potato Chips. Plain flavor

PICKLE

$1.00

PICKLE PLATE

$6.00

POTATO SALAD

$6.00

Potato, Slaw Dressing, Egg, Celery, Cucumber Pickle

UNSTUFFED CABBAGE ROLLS

$6.00

Cabbage, Kidney Beans, Sauerkraut, Peppers, Onions, Tomato Paste, Bulgur, Mint, Dill, Olive Oil

SHREDDED CARROTS & BEETS

$6.00

Grated Carrots and Shredded Pickled Beets, Improved Lemon Dressing, Chives

MARINATED OLIVE AND ALMOND STUFFING

$6.00

Olives, Fennel Seed, Orange Peel, Olive Oil, Pepper Relish, Celery, Marcona Almonds

SIDE CURRIED TOFU

$7.00

SIDE SAMPLER

$16.00

A scoop of each side with toast of your choice

SCOOP OF TUNA

$7.00

HARD BOILED EGG

$2.00

Toasts

w/ Butter

$3.00

w/ Butter & Jam

$5.00

w/ Butter & Anchovies

$9.00

w/Jam

$3.00

Dry Toast

$3.00

w/ Anchovies

$6.00

SIDE OF JAM

$1.00

SIDE OF BUTTER

$1.00

PASTRY

PASTRIES (Singles)

Lime Pie

$6.50

Chocolate Pie

$6.50

Almond Cake

$6.00

Olive Oil Cake

$6.00

Black Sesame Bostock

$7.00

Almond Croissant

$6.50

Butter Croissant

$5.00

Chocolate Croissant

$6.00

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$6.50

Morning Bun

$6.50Out of stock

Cinnamon Sugar Donut

$4.50

Maple Donut

$4.50Out of stock

Blueberry Donut

$4.50Out of stock

Strawberry Donut

$4.50Out of stock

Fruit Galette

$6.50

Chocolate Rye Walnut Cookie

$4.50Out of stock

Oatmeal Raisin Pecan Cookie

$4.25

Cherry Galette

$8.00Out of stock

Cherry Muffin

$6.00

Pastries (Large)

Babka Loaf

$16.00Out of stock

Almond Cake

$40.00Out of stock

Whole Lime Pie

$37.00Out of stock

Whole Banana Cream Pie

$50.00Out of stock

Whole Chocolate Cream Pie

$50.00

GATHERGOOD PIE

$55.00

GRANOLA

Granola & Milk

$7.00

Granola & Yogurt

$9.00

BEVERAGES

Sodas

Root Beer - Dad's

$3.00

Ginger Beer - Reed's

$3.00

Cola - Coke

$3.00

Citrus Soda - Squirt

$3.00

Black Cherry Soda - Dr. Brown's

$3.00

Soda Water - Topo Chico

$3.00

Kif Kefir Water - Passionfruit Lemongrass

$7.00

Tepache - Orange Turmeric

$4.50

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$3.00

COFFEE & TEA

COFFEE

Cold Brew

$5.00

Drip

$4.00

TEA

Sunstone Black

$5.00

Crescent Green

$5.00

Nepal White

$5.00

Peppermint

$5.00

Chamomile

$5.00

Osmanthus Flower

$5.00

Iced Black

$4.50

Iced Herbal

$4.50

SPECIALTY BEVS

Iced Tea Tonic

$5.50Out of stock

Espresso Tonic

$5.50Out of stock

RETAIL BREAD & COFFEE

Whole Loaves

House

$8.00

Sesame

$10.00

Seeded

$10.00Out of stock

Baguette

$4.00

Spelt Polenta

$11.00Out of stock

Ciabatta

$8.00Out of stock

Olive Ciabatta

$10.50Out of stock

Focaccia

$4.00Out of stock

Barbari

$4.00

30% Rye

$11.00Out of stock

Fruit & Nut

$12.00Out of stock

Sesame Semolina Baguette

$8.00

Calabrian Chili Cheese

$13.00Out of stock

Emmer

$11.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Raisin

$12.00Out of stock

Fougasse

$9.00Out of stock

Epi Baguette

$7.00Out of stock

Jumbo Baguette

$6.00Out of stock

Kaiser Roll 4 Pack

$8.00

Kamut

$10.00Out of stock

Blueberry Honey Spelt Polenta

$13.00

Coffee

12oz Can of B&G Brew Beans

$18.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Sandwiches, Bread, Pastries, Coffee, Tea, Beer, Wine

3507 Eagle Rock Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90065

