Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen
Bars & Lounges
Mediterranean

Buba Noodle Bar

701 Reviews

$$

36 Lowell St

Manchester, NH 03101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Buba Pho
Spicy Miso Ramen
Pho Ga

WEEKLY SPECIALS

House made broth, braised five spice duck, ramen, duck soy tare, mushroom, bok choy, soft boiled egg, scallion, fried shallots,
The devil noodle

The devil noodle

$18.00

THE DEVIL NOOLDE Dried dish crispy chicken, miso paste noodle, chili oil, bok-choy, bean sprouts, scallion, shallots, marinated soft boiled egg, topped with hoisin aioli.

Panko Eggplant Bao

Panko Eggplant Bao

$12.50

Panko fried eggplant, house slaw, cilantro, sweet Worcestershire sauce. *vegetarian*

Bulgogi Bao

Bulgogi Bao

$14.50

Bulgogi beef, satéed cabbage and onion, cilantro, and spicy Gochujang sauce

Crispy Vegetarian Spring Rolls

Crispy Vegetarian Spring Rolls

$8.50

Fried vegetable eggrolls served with house-made spicy vinaigrette

Okonomiyaki Fries and Chicken Bao Combo

$18.00
TONKATSU

TONKATSU

$17.00

Crispy Japanese pork cutlet serve with white rice, cabbage, tomato and homemade tonkatsu sauce

STEAMED BAOS

Pork Belly Bao (2 baos)

Pork Belly Bao (2 baos)

$12.50

pickle carrots, cilantro, pickled cucumber

Spicy Fried Chicken Bao (2 baos)

Spicy Fried Chicken Bao (2 baos)

$12.50

house slaw, jalapeno, sriracha aioli

SMALL PLATES

Crispy Calamari

$13.50

tossed in spicy garlic-sauce, peppers and scallions (GF)

Okonomiyaki Fries

$9.50

nori, scallions, bonito, okonomiyaki sauce, kewpie mayo

Gyoza

$8.50

pork dumpling, serve with house ginger sauce (6pcs)

Vegetable Dumplings

$8.50

serve with ginger sauce

Crab Rangoon Eggroll

$8.75

Vietnamese Fried Chicken

$10.50

BOWLS

Curry Rice Bowl

$17.50

roasted peppers, broccoli, bok choy, carrot, shitake mushroom, pickle carrot, chopped peanuts, scallion, tofu/chicken (GF)

Buba Fried Rice

Buba Fried Rice

$20.50

chicken and shrimp, celery and carrots, egg, scallions, chili paste

MAINS

Buba Noodle

Buba Noodle

$17.50

No broth dish, Wonton noodles with pork belly, ground chicken, bean sprouts, lettuce, egg, carrots, daikon, bok choy, shallots, housemade BBQ sauce.

Bulgogi Yaki Udon

$19.00

stir fry udon noodle with beansprout, green cabbage, mushroom and scallion

Angry Noodle (super spicy)

$16.75

hand-massage noodle, spicy ground chicken, bok choy, sesame seed, scallion, chili oil, soy-sesame

Pineapple Fried Rice

$18.50

NOODLE SOUP (Pho)

Buba Pho

Buba Pho

$15.50+

Beef Noodle Soup. All soups are garnished with onions, cilantro and scallions

Pho Ga

Pho Ga

$14.50+

chicken noodle soup

Veggie Pho

$14.50+

Veggies broth with mixed vegetables

Seafood Noodle Soup

$19.00

squid, shrimp, fish balls, crab cake, rice noodles, chicken broth, shallots

Yellow Curry

$17.00

homemade curry broth, wonton noodle, chicken/fried tofu, beansprouts, basil, tomato, crispy noodle, fried shallot

RAMEN

Spicy Miso Ramen

Spicy Miso Ramen

$17.50

spicy miso tare, bok choy, kimchi, soft boiled egg, scallions, ramen broth, soy glazed chicken/pork belly

Bulgogi Shoyu Ramen

Bulgogi Shoyu Ramen

$19.50

shoyu tare, ramen broth, bulgogi beef, togarashi buttered corn, caramelized cabbage & onion, soft boiled egg, scallions, nori, fried shallots

Tantamen Ramen

Tantamen Ramen

$17.50

spicy sesame tare, ramen broth, bamboo, scallions, soft boiled egg, bok choy, seasoned ground chicken

Shoyu Ramen

$17.50

soy glazed brisket, shitake mushrooms, togarashi buttered corn, soft boiled egg, scallions, nori

ADD-ON

Spicy bone marrow oil

$3.00Out of stock

Spicy Homade Sate

$1.25

Mixed Vegetables

$4.15

Seafood

$7.15

Soft Boiled Egg

$2.00

Kimchi

$4.15

Steamed Rice

$3.25

Ramen Noodles

$3.25

Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Rice noodle

$3.00

Fried tofu

$4.00

Soy Glazed Chicken topping

$4.00

Shrimp

$6.00

Rare steak

$5.25

Bok Choy

$3.25

Mushroom

$3.00

Bamboo

$3.00

Butter corn

$3.00

Brisket

$4.00

Meatball

$4.00

Flank

$4.00

Soy Brisket topping

$4.00

Ground Chicken topping

$4.00

Chicken

$5.00

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Pork Cashu

$5.15

BONE BROTH

Beef Broth

Our beef broth is our pride. It takes two days of simming beef bone marrow with flank steak, brisker and herb of ginger, onion, star anise, clover, and much more.

Chicken Broth

Chicken broth is simmered with chicken bone, onion and ginger for 6-8hours.

Vegetable Broth

Veggie broth is simmered with daikon, carrot, mushroom, apple, cinamon, star anise, ginger and onion for 6-8 hours

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

36 Lowell St, Manchester, NH 03101

Directions

Gallery
Buba Noodle Bar image
Buba Noodle Bar image
Buba Noodle Bar image
Buba Noodle Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Diz's Cafe Downtown
orange star4.5 • 23
860 Elm Street Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Campo Enoteca & Republic Cafe
orange star4.7 • 894
969 Elm St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Caesario's Pizza and Subs - Manchester
orange starNo Reviews
1057 Elm St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
McGarvey's
orange star4.1 • 448
1097 Elm St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
KC's Rib Shack
orange starNo Reviews
837 Second St. Manchester, NH 03102
View restaurantnext
The Stumble Inn Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 1,303
20 Rockingham Rd Londonderry, NH 03053
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Manchester

Hanover Street Chophouse
orange star4.8 • 4,225
149 Hanover Street 149 Hanover Street Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Sal's Pizza - Manchester
orange star4.4 • 2,385
296 South Willow St Manchester, NH 03103
View restaurantnext
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse - Manchester
orange star4.2 • 1,233
1050 Bicentennial Drive Manchester, NH 03104
View restaurantnext
Campo Enoteca & Republic Cafe
orange star4.7 • 894
969 Elm St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Mint Bistro
orange star4.6 • 806
1105 Elm St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
The Crown Tavern - 99 Hanover Street
orange star4.5 • 480
99 Hanover Street Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Manchester
Hooksett
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Merrimack
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Londonderry
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Derry
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Amherst
review star
No reviews yet
Windham
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Nashua
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston