Ramen
Bars & Lounges
Mediterranean
Buba Noodle Bar
701 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
36 Lowell St, Manchester, NH 03101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Manchester
Hanover Street Chophouse
4.8 • 4,225
149 Hanover Street 149 Hanover Street Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurant
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse - Manchester
4.2 • 1,233
1050 Bicentennial Drive Manchester, NH 03104
View restaurant