Bubba Brews New 170 Beach Island Rd

BUBBA BREW'S

APPETIZERS

BEACH NACHOS

$12.00

10 WINGS TRADITIONAL

$14.00

10 WINGS BONELESS

$14.00

20 WINGS TRADITIONAL

$26.00

20 WINGS BONELESS

$26.00

CHIPS AND SALSA

$6.00

CHIPS AND QUESO

$7.00

CHIPS, SALSA, AND QUESO

$9.00

FRIED BANANA PEPPERS

$8.00Out of stock

FRIED PICKLE CHIPS

$9.00

FRIED BOOM-BOOM SHRIMP

$12.00

GARLIC CHEESE CURDS WITH MARINARA

$10.00

POTATO SKINS

$12.00

PRETZEL STICKS

$9.00

TACOS

BAJA CHICKEN 2

$14.00

BAJA CHICKEN 3

$17.00

BARBACOA 2

$14.00

BARBACOA 3

$17.00

BOOM-BOOM SHRIMP TACOS 2

$14.00

BOOM-BOOM SHRIMP TACOS 3

$17.00

CAROLINA CARNITAS 2

$14.00

CAROLINA CARNITAS 3

$17.00

CATFISH TACOS 2

$14.00

CATFISH TACOS 3

$17.00

BURGERS/SANDWICHES

AMERICANA

$13.00

THE HAWG

$14.00

THE LONE STAR

$16.00

THE NOT-A-BURGER

$15.00

CAPTAIN JACK

$14.00

HAWAIIAN CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$13.00

CATFISH PO' BOY

$14.00

SMOKED BRISKET SANDWICH

$15.00

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$12.00

SMOKED BOLOGNA

$13.00

WRAPS

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$12.00

CHICKEN BACON RANCH WRAP

$14.00

CLUB WRAP

$12.00

VEGGIE WRAP

$12.00

PIZZA

PIZZA HAND TOSSED

$13.00

PIZZA THIN CRUST

$13.00

SALAD

HOUSE GARDEN

$10.00

CLUB SALAD

$12.00

CAJUN CHICKEN

$14.00

CEASAR

$10.00Out of stock

DINNER

SMOKED BRISKET DINNER

$16.00

PULLED PORK DINNER

$14.00

CATFISH DINNER

$15.00

SIDES

FRIES

$3.00

FRIED OKRA

$3.00

COLE SLAW

$3.00

BAKED BEANS

$3.00

JALAPENO HUSHPUPPIES

$3.00

FRESH FRUIT

$3.00

POTATO SALAD

$3.00

ONION RINGS

$4.00

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

DESSERT

STRAWBERRY NACHOS

$8.00

ICE SCREAM SCOOP

$3.00

KIDS

KIDS PIZZA

$8.00

CHICKEN STRIPS

$6.00

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$6.00

PB & J

$5.00

Cocktails

7 and 7

$8.25Out of stock

Seagrams 7 - Sprite

Adios Mother Fucker

$8.25

Vodka- Gin- Rum- Tequila- Blue Curacao- Sour- Sprite

Alabama Slammer

$8.25

SoCo- Amaretto- Sloe Gin- OJ

Amaretto Sour

$8.25

Amaretto- Sour Mix- cherry garnish

Appletini

$8.25

Vodka- Apple Pucker- Lemon Juice- Simple Syrup

Bahama Mama

$8.25

Light Rum-Spiced Rum-Coconut Rum-Pineapple-OJ-Grenadine

Bay Breeze

$8.25

Vodka- Pineapple- Cranberry

Bloody Mary

$8.25

Vodka- Bloody Mix

Blowjob Shot

$8.25

Amaretto- Baileys- Whip Cream

Bomb Pop

$8.25

Raspberry Vodka-Razmataz-Lemonade-Blue Curacao

Buttery Nipple

$8.25

Butterscotch- Baileys

Cherry Bomb

$8.25

Cherry Vodka- Grenadine- Red Bull

Cherry Limeade

$8.25

Cherry Vodka-Lime-Sour-Lemonade-Sprite- Cherry Juice-Grenadine

Cosmopolitan

$8.25

Citron Vodka- Cointreau- Cranberry- Lime

Creamsicle

$8.25

Whipped Vodka- OJ- Splash Pina Colada Mix

Dirty Bong Water

$8.25

Captain- Amaretto- Razmataz- Blue Curacao- Sour Mix

Drunk Lil Kid

$8.25

Raspberry Vodka- Apple Pucker- Island Punch Pucker- Peach Schnapps- Blue Curacao- 1oz Lemonade- 2oz Sprite, Sour Patch Kids

Fred's Ruby Red

$8.25

Grapefruit Vodka- Triple Sec- Grapefruit Juice- Splash Cran

Fuzzy Navel

$8.25

Peach Schnapps- OJ

Grateful Dead

$8.25

Vodka- Gin- Rum- Tequila- Triple Sec- Blue Curacao- Razmataz- Sprite&Sour

Green Tea Shot

$8.25

Jameson- Peach Schnapps- Sour

Greyhound

$8.25

Vodka- Grapefruit Juice

Gummy Bear

$8.25

Raspberry Vodka- Peach Schnapps- Sour Mix- Sprite

Hairy Navel

$8.25

Vodka- Peach Schnapps- OJ

Hurricane

$8.25

Light Rum- Dark Rum- Grenadine- Lime- Pineapple or Passion- OJ

Irish Car Bomb

$8.25

Guinness- SHOT with Jameson & Baileys

Irish Trash Can

$8.25

Vodka-Gin-Rum-Tequila-Blue Curacao-Peach Schnapps- RED BULL FLOAT

Island Girl

$8.25

Coconut Rum-Lime-Splash Pinapple- Fill W/Sprite

Jager Bomb

$8.25

Red Bull- SHOT of Jager

Joker

$8.25

SoCo- Amaretto- Blue Curacao- Razmataz-Cranberry

Kamikaze

$8.25

Vodka-Triple Sec-Lime

Kentucky Mule

$8.25

Whiskey- Lime- Ginger Beer

Lemon Drop Shot

$8.25

Vodka- Triple Sec- Sour- Lemonade- Sprite

LIT

$8.25

Vodka-Gin-Rum-Tequila-Triple Sec- Sour-Coke

Liquid Marijuana

$8.25

Captain-Coconut Rum-Blue Curacao-Melon- Pineapple-Sour

Long Beach Tea

$8.25

Vodka-Gin-Rum-Tequila-Triple Sec-Sour Mix-Cranberry

Lynchburg Lemonade

$8.25

Jack Daniels- Sour- Triple Sec- Sprite

Mai Tai

$8.25

Spiced Rum-Grand Marnier-Amaretto-Lime-Grenadine-Pineapple Juice- FLOAT Dark Rum

Manhattan

$8.25

Rye Whiskey-Sweet Vermouth-Bitters-Bourbon Cherry

Margarita

$8.25

Tequila-Triple Sec-Orange-Limes-Simple

Melon Ball

$8.25

Vodka-Melon-OJ

Mexican Mule

$8.25

Tequila-Lime-Ginger Beer

Michelada

$8.25

Mexican Beer-Clamato-Lime-Hot Sauce-Worcestershire- Tajin Rim

Midori Sour

$8.25

Midori-Sour-Sprite

Mimosa

$8.25

Champagne-OJ

Moscow Mule

$8.25

Vodka-Lime-Ginger Beer

Ninja Turtle Shot

$8.25

Coconut Rum- Melon- Pineapple

Old Fashioned

$8.25

Bourbon-Bitters-Sugar Cube- Cherry-Orange

Painkiller

$8.25

Dark Rum-Pineapple-OJ-Pina Colada Mix- Nutmeg

Paloma

$8.25

Tequila-Lime-Grapefruit-Soda Water- Salt Rim

Pineapple Upside Shot

$8.25

Vanilla/Whip Vodka-Pineapple-Grenadine

Pink Starburst Shit

$8.25

Vanilla Vodka-Watermelon Pucker-Sour Mix

Purple Hooter Shooter

$8.25

Vodka-Lime-Razmataz-Splash Sprite

Ranch Water

$8.25

Redheaded Slut

$8.25

Jager-Peach Schnapps-Cranberry

Rum Runner

$8.25

Light Rum-Dark Rum-Razmataz-Banana-Lime-Grenadine-Pineapple

Salty Dog

$8.25

Vodka-Grapefruit-Salt Rim

Scooby Snack

$8.25

Coconut Rum-Banana-Melon-Pineapple-Whip Cream

Screwdriver

$8.25

Vodka-OJ

Sea Breeze

$8.25

Vodka-Grapefruit-Cranberry

Sex On The Beach

$8.25

Vodka-Peach Schnapps-OJ-Cranberry

Sidecar

$8.25

Cognac-Triple Sec-Lemon Juice

Tammy Drink

$8.25

Vodka-Lime-Razmataz-Sprite-2 lime garnish

Tequila Sunrise

$8.25

Vodka-OJ-Grenadine

Tokyo Tea

$8.25

Vodka-Gin-Rum-Tequila-Melon-Sour-Sprite- Lemon/Cherry Garnish

Tom Collins

$8.25

Gin-Simple Syrup-Lemon Juice-Soda Water

Vegas Bomb

$8.25

Crown-Peach-Cranberry-Redbull

Washington Apple

$8.25

Crown-Apple Pucker-Redbull

Watermelon Crawl

$8.25

Salty Watermelon Whiskey- Cranberry

Watermelon Jolly Rancher

$8.25

Vodka-Watermelon-Sour-Sprite

Wet Pussy

$8.25

Watermelon Pucker-Amaretto-Cranberry

Whiskey Sour

$8.25

Whiskey- Sour Mix- Cherry Garnish

White Russian

$8.25

Vodka-Kahlua-Milk/Cream

Woo Woo Shot

$8.25

Vodka-Peach Schnapps-Cranberry

Retail

Shirts

Pirate Shirt

$27.00

TShirt Hoodie

$32.00

BB Logo Tee

$23.00

Collegiate Tee

$23.00

Womens Tanks

$20.00

Mens UV Long Sleeve

$32.00

MHL Norris Tee

$27.00

BB Norris Tee

$27.00

Bubba's Local Tee

$27.00

Bubba's Not Staff Tee

$27.00

DAILY SPECIALS

DRINK SPECIALS

Mint Julep

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Great food, Live Music, 3 full bars, Bourbon Room, Fun, Friendly Staff!

Location

170 Beach Island Rd, Maynardville, TN 37807

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

