Bars & Lounges

Bubba Brews Sports Pub and Grill

573 Reviews

$$

170 Beach Island Rd

Maynardville, TN 37807

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Bubbatizers

10 Wings Traditional Wings

$5.50Out of stock

20 Wings Traditional Wings

$10.50Out of stock

10 Wings Boneless Wings

$5.50

20 Wings Boneless Wings

$10.50

Beach Nachos

$12.00

Chips & Salsa

$2.50

Chips & Queso

$4.00

Chips W/ Salsa & Queso

$5.00

XXL Onion Rings

$5.00

Fried Pickle Chips

$4.00

Cheese Curds W/ Marinara Sauce

$4.00Out of stock

Chicken Strips

$4.00

Boom Boom Shrimp

$5.00Out of stock

Veggie Spring Rolls

$4.50

Potato Skins

$4.50

Soft Pretzel Sticks

$4.50

Sandwiches

All-American Cheeseburger

$5.50

Chili Cheeseburger

$12.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.00

Smoked Bologna

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Brisket Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich

$5.00

Catfish Po'boy

$12.00

Beyond Burger

$13.00

Salads

House Garden Salad

$8.00

Cajun Chicken Salad

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

Bubba Sized Dinners

Smoked Brisket Dinner

$14.00Out of stock

Pork Dinner

$5.50

Fried Catfish Dinner

$12.00

Grilled Catfish Dinner

$12.00

House Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Baja Fish Wrap

$13.00

Smoked Beef Brisket Wrap

$13.00Out of stock

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.00

Kids Menu

Kids Nacho

$5.95

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.95

Kids Mini Corndogs

$5.95

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$5.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Kids Pizza

$5.95

Sauces

Side RANCH

$0.50

Side BLUE CHEESE

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

Side BOOM BOOM

$0.50

Side TERIYAKI

$0.50

Side SWEET THAI

$0.50

Side BUFFALO

$0.50

Side SUPER HOT

$0.50

Side NASHVILLE HOT

$0.50

Side SRIRACHA RANCH

$0.50

Side SOUR CREAM

$0.75

Side GUACAMOLE

$1.00

Side TARTAR

$0.50

Side COCKTAIL

$0.50

Side SALSA

$1.25

Side QUESO

$2.00

Side BEER CHEESE

$2.00

Side NACHO CHEESE

$2.00

1,000 Island Dressing

$0.75

French Dressing

$0.75

Italian Dressing

$0.75

Balsalmic Vinegarette

$0.75

Mango Habanero

$0.50

Desserts

Hot Fudge Cake

$7.00

Virgin

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$4.00Out of stock

Virgin Mango Daiquiri

$4.00Out of stock

Virgin Piña Colada

$4.00Out of stock

Virgin Miami Vice

$4.00Out of stock

Virgin Frozen Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

Virgin Cherry/Punch Slush

$4.00Out of stock

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.50

Fruit Punch

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Sweet tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Redbull

$3.75

Orange Juice

$2.50

Milk

$4.00

1/2 Gallon Shareables

1/2 Bahama Bubba

$21.00

1\2 Bubba Punch

$21.00

1\2 Twisted Margarita

$21.00

1\2 Happi Pappi

$21.00

N/A Beer

Heineken NA *Curry's Beer*

$4.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

12,000 sq. ft of floating fun! Come check out our 2 bars, bigun jars, craft beer, and AMAZING house smoked meats. We also have games of pool, darts, and cornhole the whole family can enjoy. See y'all soon!

Location

170 Beach Island Rd, Maynardville, TN 37807

Directions

Bubba Brews Sports Pub and Grill image

