Bubba Brews Sports Pub and Grill
573 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
12,000 sq. ft of floating fun! Come check out our 2 bars, bigun jars, craft beer, and AMAZING house smoked meats. We also have games of pool, darts, and cornhole the whole family can enjoy. See y'all soon!
170 Beach Island Rd, Maynardville, TN 37807
