Bubba Lubba BBQ

2116 S. Main St.

Paris, IL 61944

Popular Items

1 Meat Platter
Smoked Potato w/ Meat
Loaded Fries

Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.99

Pork Loin Sandwich

$10.99

Sausage Sandwich

$7.99

Brisket Sandwich

$12.99Out of stock

Turkey Sandwich

$12.99

Italian Beef Sandwich

$10.99

Joe's Combo Sandwich

$12.99

Italian sausage covered with italian beef on a hoagie bun & mozzarella cheese if you would like. with hot giardiniera and au ju on the side.

HayStack Sammy

$10.00

The Tanked Texan

$10.50

Smoked brisket topped with smoked sausage then piled high with fried texas toothpicks. Your choice of sauce on the side.

Rib Sandwhich

$12.99

Pork Loin BBQ

$10.99

Smokey Joe sandwhich

$6.99

Smokey Joe meal

$10.99

BBQ

1 Meat Platter

$13.99

your choice of one meat and 2 sides.

2 Meat Platter

$16.99

your choice of 2 meats and 2 sides.

3 Meat Platter

$19.99

your choice of 3 meats and 2 sides.

1 Meat,1side & drink

$12.99

Side of meat

$8.00

Ribs

Half Rack

$20.00

Rib Dinner-half Rack & 2 sides

$25.00

Half Rack of ribs & 2 Sides.

Full Rack

$30.00

Full Slab with 2 pints

$42.00

4 Ribs+1Side+Drink

$13.00

Chicken

6 Boneless Wings

$7.00

6 Boneless Wings with 1 Side

$9.00

24 Boneless Wings

$24.00

6 Traditional Wings

$10.50

6 Traditional Wings with 1 side

$12.50

24 Traditional Wings

$38.00

Half Chicken

$10.00

Half Chicken with 2 Sides

$14.00

Whole Chicken

$18.00

Whole Chicken with 2 Sides

$22.50

Loaded

Loaded Fries

$11.99

Loaded Nachos

$11.99

Keto Nachos

$10.99

fresh fried pork rinds covered in shredded cheese,sour cream, jalapeno & your choice of meat.

Smoked Potato w/ Meat

$9.99

Smoked Potato w/ NO Meat

$4.99

PitMaster Potato

$10.99

Sweet potato w/meat

$10.99

Sweet potato w/no meat

$5.99

Cowboy potato

$9.99Out of stock

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Baked Beans

$3.00

Smoked Green beans

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Spicy Slaw

$3.00

Cornbread

$3.00

Pint Mac Cheese

$6.00

Pint Baked Beans

$6.00

Pint Smoked Green Beans

$6.00

Pint Potato Salad

$6.00

Pint Reg. Slaw

$6.00

Pint Spicy Slaw

$6.00

Quart Mac & Cheese

$11.50

Quart Baked Beans

$11.50

Quart Smoked Green Beans

$11.50

Quart Potato Salad

$11.50

Quart Reg. Cole Slaw

$11.50

Quart Spicy Cole Slaw

$11.50

Fried Sides

Side Fries

$3.50

Side Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Piggy Puffs

$3.50

fresh fried pork rinds

Side Fried Green Beans

$4.00

Side Okra

$4.00

Side Pickle Chips

$4.50

Side Wisconsin Queso Cheese Curds

$5.50

Side Wisconsin SPICY Cheese Curds

$5.50

Side Breaded Mushrooms

$5.50

Side Onion Tanglers

$5.00Out of stock

Zucchini Chips

$3.50Out of stock

Zucchini Chips Basket

$8.50Out of stock

Fries Basket

$6.50

Onion Rings Basket

$7.50

Piggy Puffs Basket

$6.50

Fried Green Beans Basket

$7.50

Okra Basket

$7.50

Fried Pickle Chips Basket

$8.50

Queso Cheese Curd Basket

$10.50

Spicy Cheese Curd Basket

$10.50

Breaded Mushroom Basket

$10.50

Basket Onion Tanglers

$6.50

Special Items

YeeHaw Cornbread

$9.50

cornbread covered in smoked mac & cheese then topped with your choice of meat then drizzled with sweet sauce.

Basket of Bones-3ribs,3Traditional wings & 1 side

$12.00

2oz. Cup of Sauce

$0.50

Pint of Sauce

$5.00

4 oz. Cup Cheese

$1.00

Single Bun

$0.55

Dozen Buns

$6.50

Bag of Chips

$1.50

Bowl of chile

$5.99Out of stock

Bowl of Chile and cornbread or jop cornbread

$8.99Out of stock

Bowl of stew

$7.99

Bowl of stew with jalepeno cornbreaed

$8.99

Kid's

Kids BBQ Sandwich

$9.99

Kids Hot Dog

$9.99

Kids Mac&Cheese

$9.99

Kids Mini Corndogs

$9.99Out of stock

Kids Boneless Wings

$9.99

Feed A Crowd

1/2 lb.Pulled Pork

$8.50

1 lb.Pulled Pork

$15.76

1/2 lb. Beef Brisket

$10.00Out of stock

1 lb. Beef Brisket

$20.10Out of stock

1/2lb. Pork Loin

$8.50

1 lb. Pork Loin

$15.86

1/2 lb. Turkey

$10.00

1 lb. Turkey

$19.76

1/2 lb. Sausage

$10.00

1 lb. Sausage

$15.00

1/2 lb. Burnt Ends

$10.00Out of stock

1 lb. Burnt Ends

$16.00Out of stock

1/2 lb. Italian Beef

$10.00

1lb. Italian Beef

$19.57

Family Dinner

$36.00

2 lbs of meat and 2 pints

Sample Platter

$60.00

1/2 lb of each: pulled pork,pork loin,sausage,turkey and brisket. 6 wings,4 ribs,4 buns ,2 pints and choice of sauces.

Combination Family Dinner-1/2 rack&1/2 Chicken

$42.00

1lb of meat,1/2 Rack of Ribs,1/2 Chicken & 2pints.

Dessert

Brownies

$1.25

2 for $1 Coookies

$1.00

Hot Dogs

Chicago Style Dog

$6.99

Slaw dog

$7.99

Our All beef hot dog covered in pulled pork and topped with slaw.

Hot Dog

$5.00

Dub Dog

$7.50

Our all beef hot dog covered with pulled pork, topped with smoked mac & cheese then drizzled with sweet sauce.

Lubba DoG

$5.99

Appetizers

Nachos

$5.99Out of stock

Fries

$5.99Out of stock

Piggy Puffs

$3.99Out of stock

Fried Pickles

$3.99Out of stock

Drink choices

Ft. Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Ft. Cherry Pepsi

$2.50

Ft. Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Ft. Mountain Dew

$2.50

Ft. Mug Root Beer

$2.50

Ft. Pepsi

$2.50

Ft. Sweet Tea

$2.50

Ft. Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Ft. Half & Half Tea

$2.50

Ft. PinkLemonade

$2.50

Ft. Orange Crush

$2.50

Ft. Water

Bottle Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Bottle Diet Mt.Dew

$2.50

Bottle Pepsi

$2.50

Bottle Mt.Dew

$2.50

Bottle Mug Root Beer

$2.50

Bottle Cherry Pepsi

$2.50

Bottle GRAPE CRUSH

$2.50

Bottle Orange Crush

$2.50

Bottle Water

$2.50

Bottle Sierra Mist

$2.50

Bottle Dr. Pepper Cream Soda

$2.50

Bottle Gatorade- Cool Blue

$2.50

Coffee

$1.99

Gift Certificate

Amount $25

$25.00

Amout $50

$50.00

Amount $75

$75.00

Amount $100

$100.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2116 S. Main St., Paris, IL 61944

Directions

