Bubba-N-Franks Smokehouse BBQ - Carrollton
15149 Carrollton Blvd. Suite 51
Carrollton, VA 23314
SANDWICHES
NC
Chopped Pork BBQ Vinegar Base Sauce
St. Louis
Pulled Pork BBQ Sweet Tomato Base Sauce
BBQ Chicken
Pulled BBQ Chicken with Soppin' Sauce
Brisket Philly
Beef Brisket, Soppin' Sauce, Grilled Onions/Mushrooms/Red Peppers, Provolone Cheese
Brisket Sandwich
Beef Brisket, Brisket Sauce, with or w/o Slaw
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken Salad on Texas Toast with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato
Chicken Salad Wrap
Chicken Salad in a Tortilla with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato
Fried Catfish Sandwich
Fried Catfish, Tartar Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken Breast with Mayo, Pickles
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast with Honey Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Soppin' Sauce, Bacon, Provolone Cheese
All Beef Hot Dog
Beef Hot Dog, ketchup, mustard, onion, relish
Smoked Turkey
Jr. BBQ Sandwich
BURGERS
Bubba Burger
Smoked Burger with Mayo, Chopped Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese, Brown Sugar Bacon, Onion Ring
Frank's Burger
Smoked Burger with Mustard, Raw Onions, Cole Slaw, Chili, American Cheese
Bacon Burger
Smoked Burger with Mayo, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese, Bacon
Mushroom Burger
Smoked Burger with Mayo, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese, Bacon
Cheeseburger
Smoked Burger with Ketchup, Mustard, Pickles, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese
Hamburger
Smoked Burger with Ketchup, Mustard, Pickles, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese
Triple B Burger
Smoked Burger with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pepper Jack Cheese, Beef Brisket, St. Louis Pulled BBQ
ENTREES
NC Dinner
NC Chopped Pork BBQ with 2 sides, 4 hushpuppies
St. Louis Dinner
St. Louis Pulled Pork BBQ with 2 sides,4 Hushpuppies
Full Rack Baby Back Ribs
Full Rack Baby Back Pork Ribs with 2 sides, 4 Hushpuppies
Half Rack Baby Back Ribs
Half Rack Baby Back Pork Ribs with 2 sides, 4 Hushpuppies
Half BBQ Chicken
Half Chicken (breast, wing, thigh, drumstick) with 2 sides, 4 Hushpuppies
Chicken Tenders Entree
5 Hand battered Tenders with 2 sides, 4 Hushpuppies
Brisket Dinner
Beef Brisket with 2 sides, 4 Hushpuppies
Carolina Platter
Choice of NC/St. Louis/Pulled BBQ Chicken, 2 Fried Tenders with 2 sides, and 4 Hushpuppies
Smoked Sausage
Smoked Sausage with 2 sides, 4 Hushpuppies
Grilled Salmon
Grilled Salmon with 2 sides, 4 Hushpuppies
Fried Catfish Entree
2 Fried Catfish Filets with 2 sides, 4 Hushpuppies
Smokers Choice 2 Meats
2 meats with 2 sides, 4 Hushpuppies
Smokers Choice 3 Meats
3 meats with 2 sides, 4 Hushpuppies
Smokers Choice 4 Meats
4 meats with 2 sides, 4 Hushpuppies
SMOKED WINGS
SIDES
Baked Beans
Baked beans, red peppers, sauteed onions, molasses, brown & white sugar, Soppin' Sauce, salt & pepper, mustard, liquid smoke, Worchestershire
Broccoli
Broccoli steamed with Butter
Brunswick Stew Side
Beef, chicken, lima beans, corn, celery, carrots, potatoes
Chicken-N-Dumplings
Pasta Dumplings and Chicken
Cole Slaw
Cabbage, mayo, slaw dressing, sugar, salt
Collards
Fresh Collards, ham base, salt, pepper, crushed red pepper flakes, sugar
Corn-on-the-Cob
Corn-on-the-Cob
Fried Okra
Fried Okra
Fries
Fresh Cut French Fries
Green Beans
Green beans, ham base
Hushpuppies
Corn meal, flour, sugar, salt
Mac-N-Cheese
macaroni and cheese sauce
Onion Rings
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Potato Salad
Potatoes, mustard, mayo, salt, pepper, sour cream, sugar, hard boiled eggs
Side Salad
Sweet Potato Wedges
Sweet Potato Wedges sprinkled with Brown Sugar/Cinnamon mix
KIDS MEALS
Kids Grilled Cheese
Texas Toast, American cheese
Kids Cheeseburger
Burger, Ketchup, Mustard, Pickles, American Cheese with side & drink
Kids Hamburger
Burger, Ketchup, Mustard, Pickles with side & drink
Kids Chicken Tenders
2 Chicken Tenders with a side & drink
Kids Mac-N-Cheese
Mac-N-Cheese, side & drink
Kids Jr. BBQ Sandwich
Jr. BBQ, side & drink
Kids Eat Free
SALADS
House Salad
Salad mix, tomatos, red onion, shredded cheese, croutons
Chicken Salad Salad
Salad mix, tomatos, red onion, Chicken Salad, dried cranberries, slivered almonds, provolone cheese
Crunchy Chicken Salad
Salad mix, red peppers, mandarin oranges, chicken tenders, almonds
Grilled Chicken Salad
Salad mix, tomatos, red onion, croutons
Brisket Salad
Salad mix, Brisket, tomatos, red onions, Brisket, shredded pepper cheese, brown sugar bacon
Salmon Salad
Salad mix, Grilled Salmon, tomatos, red onion, almonds, Carribean Sauce
SOUPS
Soup-N-Salad
Brunswick Stew or Chicken-N-Dumplings, House Salad
Bowl Chicken-N-Dumplings
Comes with 4 hushpuppies. Chicken, pasta dumplings.
Bowl Brunswick Stew
Comes with 4 hushpuppies. Beef, chicken, lima beans, corn, celery, carrots, potatoes
Pint Chicken-N-Dumplings
Chicken, pasta dumplings
Pint Brunswick Stew
Beef, chicken, lima beans, corn, celery, carrots, potatoes
SPECIALTIES
BBQ Burrito
Choice of NC/St. Louis BBQ with Baked Beans, Shredded Cheddar & Pepper Jack Cheese
BBQ Taquitos
4 Flour Tortillas filled with NC BBQ, deep fried and served with Nacho Cheese Sauce
Brisket Quesadilla
Brisket and shredded Pepper Jack with a side of Pico and Sour Cream
Crunchy Chicken Wraps
3 flour tortillas drizzled with Ranch and Carribean sauce, Chicken Tenders filled with salad mix and shredded cheese
Family Pack
Choice of meat, 12 Hushpuppies, 2 sides
Loaded BBQ Nachos
Corn Tortillas chips with St. Louis BBQ, Cheese sauce, lettuce, corn relish, Jalapenos served with pico and sour cream
Chips & Salsa
SIDE PINTS
Pint Broccoli
16oz broccoli
Pint Cole Slaw
16oz cole slaw
Pint Collards
16oz collards
Pint Potato Salad
16oz potato salad
Pint Baked Beans
16oz baked beans
Pint Green Beans
16oz green beans
Pint Mac-N-Cheese
16oz mac-n-cheese
Pint Salsa
SMOKER PINTS
DESSERTS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
15149 Carrollton Blvd. Suite 51, Carrollton, VA 23314