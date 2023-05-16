Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bubba-N-Franks Smokehouse BBQ - Carrollton

review star

No reviews yet

15149 Carrollton Blvd. Suite 51

Carrollton, VA 23314

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


SANDWICHES

NC

$7.11

Chopped Pork BBQ Vinegar Base Sauce

St. Louis

$7.11

Pulled Pork BBQ Sweet Tomato Base Sauce

BBQ Chicken

$7.11Out of stock

Pulled BBQ Chicken with Soppin' Sauce

Brisket Philly

$13.41

Beef Brisket, Soppin' Sauce, Grilled Onions/Mushrooms/Red Peppers, Provolone Cheese

Brisket Sandwich

$10.83

Beef Brisket, Brisket Sauce, with or w/o Slaw

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.25Out of stock

Chicken Salad on Texas Toast with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato

Chicken Salad Wrap

$8.25Out of stock

Chicken Salad in a Tortilla with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato

Fried Catfish Sandwich

$9.28

Fried Catfish, Tartar Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.15

Fried Chicken Breast with Mayo, Pickles

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.18

Grilled Chicken Breast with Honey Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Soppin' Sauce, Bacon, Provolone Cheese

All Beef Hot Dog

$3.60

Beef Hot Dog, ketchup, mustard, onion, relish

Smoked Turkey

$8.15

Jr. BBQ Sandwich

$4.89

BURGERS

Bubba Burger

$8.15

Smoked Burger with Mayo, Chopped Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese, Brown Sugar Bacon, Onion Ring

Frank's Burger

$8.15

Smoked Burger with Mustard, Raw Onions, Cole Slaw, Chili, American Cheese

Bacon Burger

$8.15

Smoked Burger with Mayo, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese, Bacon

Mushroom Burger

$8.15

Smoked Burger with Mayo, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese, Bacon

Cheeseburger

$8.15

Smoked Burger with Ketchup, Mustard, Pickles, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese

Hamburger

$8.15

Smoked Burger with Ketchup, Mustard, Pickles, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese

Triple B Burger

$12.28

Smoked Burger with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pepper Jack Cheese, Beef Brisket, St. Louis Pulled BBQ

ENTREES

NC Dinner

$16.81

NC Chopped Pork BBQ with 2 sides, 4 hushpuppies

St. Louis Dinner

$16.81

St. Louis Pulled Pork BBQ with 2 sides,4 Hushpuppies

Full Rack Baby Back Ribs

$28.15Out of stock

Full Rack Baby Back Pork Ribs with 2 sides, 4 Hushpuppies

Half Rack Baby Back Ribs

$19.90

Half Rack Baby Back Pork Ribs with 2 sides, 4 Hushpuppies

Half BBQ Chicken

$17.84

Half Chicken (breast, wing, thigh, drumstick) with 2 sides, 4 Hushpuppies

Chicken Tenders Entree

$15.76

5 Hand battered Tenders with 2 sides, 4 Hushpuppies

Brisket Dinner

$20.64

Beef Brisket with 2 sides, 4 Hushpuppies

Carolina Platter

$17.84

Choice of NC/St. Louis/Pulled BBQ Chicken, 2 Fried Tenders with 2 sides, and 4 Hushpuppies

Smoked Sausage

$16.81

Smoked Sausage with 2 sides, 4 Hushpuppies

Grilled Salmon

$20.94

Grilled Salmon with 2 sides, 4 Hushpuppies

Fried Catfish Entree

$15.48

2 Fried Catfish Filets with 2 sides, 4 Hushpuppies

Smokers Choice 2 Meats

$25.07

2 meats with 2 sides, 4 Hushpuppies

Smokers Choice 3 Meats

$30.52

3 meats with 2 sides, 4 Hushpuppies

Smokers Choice 4 Meats

$37.59

4 meats with 2 sides, 4 Hushpuppies

SMOKED WINGS

8 Smoked Wings

$13.41

BBQ, Hot Sauce, Carribean, Stingin Honey Garlic, Jerk Sauce

16 Smoked Wings

$25.80

BBQ, Hot Sauce, Carribean, Stingin Honey Garlic, Jerk Sauce

24 Smoked Wings

$39.22

BBQ, Hot Sauce, Carribean, Stingin Honey Garlic, Jerk Sauce

SIDES

Baked Beans

$3.50

Baked beans, red peppers, sauteed onions, molasses, brown & white sugar, Soppin' Sauce, salt & pepper, mustard, liquid smoke, Worchestershire

Broccoli

$3.50

Broccoli steamed with Butter

Brunswick Stew Side

$3.50

Beef, chicken, lima beans, corn, celery, carrots, potatoes

Chicken-N-Dumplings

$3.50

Pasta Dumplings and Chicken

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Cabbage, mayo, slaw dressing, sugar, salt

Collards

$3.50

Fresh Collards, ham base, salt, pepper, crushed red pepper flakes, sugar

Corn-on-the-Cob

$3.50

Corn-on-the-Cob

Fried Okra

$3.81

Fried Okra

Fries

$3.81Out of stock

Fresh Cut French Fries

Green Beans

$3.50

Green beans, ham base

Hushpuppies

$3.50

Corn meal, flour, sugar, salt

Mac-N-Cheese

$3.50

macaroni and cheese sauce

Onion Rings

$3.81

Beer Battered Onion Rings

Potato Salad

$3.50

Potatoes, mustard, mayo, salt, pepper, sour cream, sugar, hard boiled eggs

Side Salad

$3.50

Sweet Potato Wedges

$3.81

Sweet Potato Wedges sprinkled with Brown Sugar/Cinnamon mix

KIDS MEALS

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.22

Texas Toast, American cheese

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.73

Burger, Ketchup, Mustard, Pickles, American Cheese with side & drink

Kids Hamburger

$7.73

Burger, Ketchup, Mustard, Pickles with side & drink

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.73

2 Chicken Tenders with a side & drink

Kids Mac-N-Cheese

$7.73

Mac-N-Cheese, side & drink

Kids Jr. BBQ Sandwich

$7.73

Jr. BBQ, side & drink

Kids Eat Free

SALADS

House Salad

$7.22

Salad mix, tomatos, red onion, shredded cheese, croutons

Chicken Salad Salad

$13.41

Salad mix, tomatos, red onion, Chicken Salad, dried cranberries, slivered almonds, provolone cheese

Crunchy Chicken Salad

$13.41

Salad mix, red peppers, mandarin oranges, chicken tenders, almonds

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.41

Salad mix, tomatos, red onion, croutons

Brisket Salad

$19.60

Salad mix, Brisket, tomatos, red onions, Brisket, shredded pepper cheese, brown sugar bacon

Salmon Salad

$19.60

Salad mix, Grilled Salmon, tomatos, red onion, almonds, Carribean Sauce

SOUPS

Soup-N-Salad

$13.89

Brunswick Stew or Chicken-N-Dumplings, House Salad

Bowl Chicken-N-Dumplings

$9.57

Comes with 4 hushpuppies. Chicken, pasta dumplings.

Bowl Brunswick Stew

$9.57

Comes with 4 hushpuppies. Beef, chicken, lima beans, corn, celery, carrots, potatoes

Pint Chicken-N-Dumplings

$8.55

Chicken, pasta dumplings

Pint Brunswick Stew

$8.55

Beef, chicken, lima beans, corn, celery, carrots, potatoes

SPECIALTIES

BBQ Burrito

$10.83

Choice of NC/St. Louis BBQ with Baked Beans, Shredded Cheddar & Pepper Jack Cheese

BBQ Taquitos

$10.83Out of stock

4 Flour Tortillas filled with NC BBQ, deep fried and served with Nacho Cheese Sauce

Brisket Quesadilla

$14.44

Brisket and shredded Pepper Jack with a side of Pico and Sour Cream

Crunchy Chicken Wraps

$11.86

3 flour tortillas drizzled with Ranch and Carribean sauce, Chicken Tenders filled with salad mix and shredded cheese

Family Pack

$27.87

Choice of meat, 12 Hushpuppies, 2 sides

Loaded BBQ Nachos

$12.90

Corn Tortillas chips with St. Louis BBQ, Cheese sauce, lettuce, corn relish, Jalapenos served with pico and sour cream

Chips & Salsa

$2.05

SIDE PINTS

Pint Broccoli

$7.22

16oz broccoli

Pint Cole Slaw

$7.22

16oz cole slaw

Pint Collards

$7.22

16oz collards

Pint Potato Salad

$7.22

16oz potato salad

Pint Baked Beans

$7.22

16oz baked beans

Pint Green Beans

$7.22

16oz green beans

Pint Mac-N-Cheese

$7.22

16oz mac-n-cheese

Pint Brunswick Stew

$8.55

Beef, chicken, lima beans, corn, celery, carrots, potatoes

Pint Chicken-N-Dumplings

$8.55

Chicken, pasta dumplings

Pint Salsa

$6.19

SMOKER PINTS

Pint NC

$13.71

16oz NC BBQ

Pint St. Louis

$13.71

16oz St. Louis BBQ

Pint Brisket

$20.64

16oz beef brisket

Pint BBQ Chicken

$13.71

Pint Chicken Salad

$13.71

16oz chicken salad

Pint NC Sauce

$6.18

16oz NC Sauce

Pint STL Sauce

$6.18

16oz St. Louis Sauce

Pint Soppin' Sauce

$6.18

16oz Soppin's Sauce

DESSERTS

Banana Pudding

$5.15

Vanilla pudding, vanilla wafers, bananas, Whipping Cream

Sweet Potato Pie

$4.12

Sweet potato pie

Cheesecake

$6.18

cheese cake

A LA CARTE MEATS

Half Rack Ribs Only

$14.44

Whole Rack Ribs Only

$25.80

Half Chicken Only

$10.31

8oz Brisket

$11.34

Piece of Salmon

$12.38

Chicken Tender

$2.05

Catfish Only-1 piece

$4.12

Catfish Only-2 pieces

$8.24

8oz Sausage

$8.25

Scoop Chicken Salad

$4.64
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

15149 Carrollton Blvd. Suite 51, Carrollton, VA 23314

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

FATBOYS GRILL AND STEAMSHACK - 15042 Carrollton Blvd Ste A
orange starNo Reviews
15042 Carrollton Blvd Ste A Carrollton, VA 23314
View restaurantnext
B&B Boil Company LLC -
orange starNo Reviews
Batiste Court Carrollton, VA 23314
View restaurantnext
Turner & Ten - 14171 Turner Dr
orange starNo Reviews
14171 Turner Dr Smithfield, VA 23430
View restaurantnext
Anna's Ristorante Pasta Vino Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
1810 S Church St Smithfield, VA 23430
View restaurantnext
QDaddy's Pitmaster BBQ -Smithfield - Catering
orange starNo Reviews
1007 S Church St Smithfield, VA 23430
View restaurantnext
Decent People Taproom
orange star4.4 • 869
5140 River Club Dr. Suffolk, VA 23435
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Carrollton
Smithfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Newport News
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.6 (36 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.3 (81 restaurants)
Suffolk
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Poquoson
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Yorktown
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Chesapeake
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston