Bubba-N-Franks Smokehouse BBQ - Portsmouth 5405 Portsmouth Boulevard
5405 Portsmouth Boulevard
Portsmouth, VA 23701
SANDWICHES
- NC$7.73
Chopped Pork BBQ Vinegar Base Sauce
- St. Louis$7.73
Pulled Pork BBQ Sweet Tomato Base Sauce
- BBQ Chicken$7.73
Pulled BBQ Chicken with Soppin' Sauce
- Brisket Philly$14.03
Beef Brisket, Soppin' Sauce, Grilled Onions/Mushrooms/Red Peppers, Provolone Cheese
- Brisket Sandwich$12.38
Beef Brisket, Brisket Sauce, with or w/o Slaw
- Brisket Pita$13.41
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.77
Chicken Salad on Texas Toast with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato
- Chicken Salad Wrap$8.77
Chicken Salad in a Tortilla with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato
- Fried Catfish Sandwich$9.28
Fried Catfish, Tartar Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$8.15
Fried Chicken Breast with Mayo, Pickles
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.18
Grilled Chicken Breast with Honey Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Soppin' Sauce, Bacon, Provolone Cheese
- All Beef Hot Dog$4.02
Beef Hot Dog, ketchup, mustard, onion, relish
- Jr. BBQ Sandwich$4.89
BURGERS
- Bubba Burger$8.66
Smoked Burger with Mayo, Chopped Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese, Brown Sugar Bacon, Onion Ring
- Frank's Burger$8.66
Smoked Burger with Mustard, Raw Onions, Cole Slaw, Chili, American Cheese
- Bacon Burger$8.66
Smoked Burger with Mayo, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese, Bacon
- Mushroom Burger$8.66
Smoked Burger with Mayo, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese, Bacon
- Cheeseburger$8.66
Smoked Burger with Ketchup, Mustard, Pickles, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese
- Hamburger$8.66
Smoked Burger with Ketchup, Mustard, Pickles, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese
- Triple B Burger$13.31
Smoked Burger with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pepper Jack Cheese, Beef Brisket, St. Louis Pulled BBQ
ENTREES
- NC Dinner$17.54
NC Chopped Pork BBQ with 2 sides, 4 hushpuppies
- St. Louis Dinner$17.54
St. Louis Pulled Pork BBQ with 2 sides,4 Hushpuppies
- Full Rack Baby Back Ribs$28.90
Full Rack Baby Back Pork Ribs with 2 sides, 4 Hushpuppies
- Half Rack Baby Back Ribs$20.64
Half Rack Baby Back Pork Ribs with 2 sides, 4 Hushpuppies
- Half BBQ Chicken$18.57
Half Chicken (breast, wing, thigh, drumstick) with 2 sides, 4 Hushpuppies
- Chicken Tenders Entree$16.51
5 Hand battered Tenders with 2 sides, 4 Hushpuppies
- Brisket Dinner$24.77
Beef Brisket with 2 sides, 4 Hushpuppies
- Carolina Platter$18.57
Choice of NC/St. Louis/Pulled BBQ Chicken, 2 Fried Tenders with 2 sides, and 4 Hushpuppies
- Smoked Sausage$17.54
Smoked Sausage with 2 sides, 4 Hushpuppies
- Grilled Salmon$20.64
Grilled Salmon with 2 sides, 4 Hushpuppies
- Fried Catfish Entree$16.51
2 Fried Catfish Filets with 2 sides, 4 Hushpuppies
- Smokers Choice 2 Meats$27.87
2 meats with 2 sides, 4 Hushpuppies
- Smokers Choice 3 Meats$33.03
3 meats with 2 sides, 4 Hushpuppies
- Smokers Choice 4 Meats$38.19
4 meats with 2 sides, 4 Hushpuppies
SMOKED WINGS
SIDES
- Baked Beans$3.50
Baked beans, red peppers, sauteed onions, molasses, brown & white sugar, Soppin' Sauce, salt & pepper, mustard, liquid smoke, Worchestershire
- Broccoli$3.50
Broccoli steamed with Butter
- Brunswick Stew Side$3.50
Beef, chicken, lima beans, corn, celery, carrots, potatoes
- Chicken-N-Dumplings$3.50
Pasta Dumplings and Chicken
- Cole Slaw$3.50
Cabbage, mayo, slaw dressing, sugar, salt
- Collards$3.50
Fresh Collards, ham base, salt, pepper, crushed red pepper flakes, sugar
- Corn-on-the-Cob$3.50
Corn-on-the-Cob
- Fried Okra$3.81
Fried Okra
- Fries$3.81
Fresh Cut French Fries
- Green Beans$3.50
Green beans, ham base
- Hushpuppies$3.50
Corn meal, flour, sugar, salt
- Mac-N-Cheese$3.50
macaroni and cheese sauce
- Onion Rings$3.81
Beer Battered Onion Rings
- Potato Salad$3.50
Potatoes, mustard, mayo, salt, pepper, sour cream, sugar, hard boiled eggs
- Side Salad$3.50
- Sweet Potato Wedges$3.81
Sweet Potato Wedges sprinkled with Brown Sugar/Cinnamon mix
KIDS MEALS
- Kids Grilled Cheese$7.22
Texas Toast, American cheese
- Kids Cheeseburger$7.73
Burger, Ketchup, Mustard, Pickles, American Cheese with side & drink
- Kids Hamburger$7.73
Burger, Ketchup, Mustard, Pickles with side & drink
- Kids Chicken Tenders$7.73
2 Chicken Tenders with a side & drink
- Kids Mac-N-Cheese$7.73
Mac-N-Cheese, side & drink
- Kids Jr. BBQ Sandwich$7.73
Jr. BBQ, side & drink
SALADS
- House Salad$7.22
Salad mix, tomatos, red onion, shredded cheese, croutons
- Chicken Salad Salad$14.44
Salad mix, tomatos, red onion, Chicken Salad, dried cranberries, slivered almonds, provolone cheese
- Crunchy Chicken Salad$14.44
Salad mix, red peppers, mandarin oranges, chicken tenders, almonds
- Grilled Chicken Salad$14.44
Salad mix, tomatos, red onion, croutons
- Brisket Salad$20.64
Salad mix, Brisket, tomatos, red onions, Brisket, shredded pepper cheese, brown sugar bacon
- Salmon Salad$19.60
Salad mix, Grilled Salmon, tomatos, red onion, almonds, Carribean Sauce
SOUPS
- Soup-N-Salad$13.31
Brunswick Stew or Chicken-N-Dumplings, House Salad
- Bowl Chicken-N-Dumplings$9.28
Comes with 4 hushpuppies. Chicken, pasta dumplings.
- Bowl Brunswick Stew$9.28
Comes with 4 hushpuppies. Beef, chicken, lima beans, corn, celery, carrots, potatoes
- Pint Chicken-N-Dumplings$8.25
Chicken, pasta dumplings
- Pint Brunswick Stew$8.25
Beef, chicken, lima beans, corn, celery, carrots, potatoes
SPECIALTIES
- BBQ Burrito$12.90
Choice of NC/St. Louis BBQ with Baked Beans, Shredded Cheddar & Pepper Jack Cheese
- BBQ Taquitos$12.90
4 Flour Tortillas filled with NC BBQ, deep fried and served with Nacho Cheese Sauce
- Brisket Quesadilla$15.99
Brisket and shredded Pepper Jack with a side of Pico and Sour Cream
- Crunchy Chicken Wraps$13.93
3 flour tortillas drizzled with Ranch and Carribean sauce, Chicken Tenders filled with salad mix and shredded cheese
- Family Pack$29.93
Choice of meat, 12 Hushpuppies, 2 sides
- Loaded BBQ Nachos$14.44
Corn Tortillas chips with St. Louis BBQ, Cheese sauce, lettuce, corn relish, Jalapenos served with pico and sour cream
- Chips & Salsa$2.05
- Mac N Cheese Bites$5.99
SIDE PINTS
- Pint Broccoli$7.21
16oz broccoli
- Pint Cole Slaw$7.21
16oz cole slaw
- Pint Collards$7.21
16oz collards
- Pint Potato Salad$7.21
16oz potato salad
- Pint Baked Beans$7.21
16oz baked beans
- Pint Green Beans$7.21
16oz green beans
- Pint Mac-N-Cheese$7.21
16oz mac-n-cheese
- Pint Brunswick Stew$8.25
Beef, chicken, lima beans, corn, celery, carrots, potatoes
- Pint Chicken-N-Dumplings$8.25
Chicken, pasta dumplings
- Pint Salsa$7.21
SMOKER PINTS
DESSERTS
A LA CARTE MEATS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
5405 Portsmouth Boulevard, Portsmouth, VA 23701