  • Home
  • /
  • Miami
  • /
  • Bubba Tea N Smoothies - 2617 N Miami Ave
A map showing the location of Bubba Tea N Smoothies 2617 N Miami AveView gallery

Bubba Tea N Smoothies 2617 N Miami Ave

review star

No reviews yet

2617 N Miami Ave

Miami, FL 33127

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Fruit Tea

Lychee, Jasmine green tea, fuses with lychee jelly and black pearls.
Lychee Breeze

Lychee Breeze

$7.00

Jasmine Green Tea, fused with Lychee jelly and Black pearls.

Paradise Plash

Paradise Plash

$7.00

Passion Fruit, Black Tea fused with strawberrry popping boba.

Princess Peach

Princess Peach

$7.00

Peach, Jasmine Green Tea fused with mix jelly

Aloha

Aloha

$7.00

Mango and Pineapple, Jesmine Green Tea fused with mango Stars.

Miami Melon

Miami Melon

$7.00

Winter Melon, Black Tea fused with Black pearls.

Berry Blast

Berry Blast

$7.00

Raspberry, Strawberry,, black tea fused with blueberry popping boba.

Kartal Blessings

Kartal Blessings

$7.00

Mix Fruit flavors, green Tea fused with Pommegranite popping boba.

Employee's Drink

$1.87

Milk Tea

Classic Black Milk Tea

$7.47
Purple Royal ( Taro ) Milk Tea

Purple Royal ( Taro ) Milk Tea

$7.47

Taro milk tea, black pearls.

Chocolate Milk Tea

$7.47

Chocolate, Milk, Black pearls.

Coco Jelly

$7.47

Bubba's Special

$7.47

Matcha Green Tea

$7.47
Three Combo

Three Combo

$7.47

Coffee, Moca, Black Tea topped with black pearls.

Just Dew It (Honey Dew) Milk Tea

Just Dew It (Honey Dew) Milk Tea

$7.47
Thai Milk Tea

Thai Milk Tea

$7.47

Thai , Whole Milk, Black Pearls.

Vietnamse Coffee

$8.47

Milky Way

$7.50

Build Fruit Tea

Green Tea

$7.47

Black Tea

$7.47

Water Base

$7.47

MilkTea

$7.47

RedBull

$9.00

No flavor sugar no boba

Tapioca

Strawberry Popping Boba

Smoothies

Strawberry

Strawberry

$8.50
Mango

Mango

$8.50
Passion Fruit

Passion Fruit

$8.50
Pineapple

Pineapple

$8.50
Matcha

Matcha

$8.50

Coconut

$8.50
Taro

Taro

$8.50

Buba Smoothies ( Mango, Passion )

$9.00

Nutty Banana ( Banana Peanut Butter)

$9.00

Avocado ( Whole Milk)

$8.50

Chocolate ( Whole Milk)

$8.50

Honey Dew ( Whole Milk)

$8.50

Thai Smoothies ( Whole MIlk)

$8.50

Strawberry Banana

$9.00

Banana

$8.50

Wynwood Special ( Strawberry, Mango, Honey dew)

$9.00

Pinacolada ( Pineapple, coconut)

$9.00

Power Green Passion ( Leaffy greeen, passion, Mango, strawberry)

$9.50

Yellow Love ( Mango, Pineapple)

$9.00

Berry Mix ( Bluebery, Raspberry, Strawberry, black tea)

$9.50

Taro_Coco

$9.50

Beverage

Coke

$1.87

Gatorgae

$2.34

Redbull

$3.27

Perrier

$2.80

Water

$1.87

Food_Snack

Chip

$1.00

Sun Chip

$1.75

Seaweed

$2.50

Ramen Noodles

$1.87

Tokonsu

$4.25

KimChi

$4.00

Macaroni and Cheese

$3.00

Employee Noodles

$1.87

Banana

$1.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2617 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Mr. Baguette - Wynwood
orange star4.5 • 91
2601 N Miami Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Soulfly Chicken - 2615 N. Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127
orange starNo Reviews
2615 North Miami Avenue Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext
Beaker & Gray
orange star4.5 • 1,181
2637 N. Miami Ave. Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext
Shelter Wynwood - 10 ne 27 st
orange starNo Reviews
10 ne 27 st Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Burdo - 2509 N MIAMI AVE
orange starNo Reviews
2509 N MIAMI AVE Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext
Grails / Spanglish
orange starNo Reviews
2800 N Miami Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Miami

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
CVI.CHE 105 - CVI.CHE 105 Aventura Mall
orange star4.8 • 4,214
19565 Biscayne Blvd Suite 954 Aventura, FL 33180
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (239 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (53 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (113 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (339 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston