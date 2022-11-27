Bubba's Bistro - Ditmars
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Bubba’s Bistro is a restaurant and bar located on one of the busiest streets in Astoria, Queens serving contemporary Southern and Creole-French foods that truly brings the taste of the South to the Northeast. With the freshest ingredients from local markets, Bubba’s Bistro creates the most savory meals representative of the South. Chef Nicolas combines French, Spanish, and Cajun traditions to produce a truly unique and easily recognizable Louisiana flavor.
31-13A Ditmars Blvd, Astoria, NY 11105
