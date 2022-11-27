Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bubba's Bistro - Ditmars

23 Reviews

$$

31-13A Ditmars Blvd

Astoria, NY 11105

Order Again

Popular Items

Who Dat Pulled Pork
Bubba's Mac & Cheese
Pasta St Charles

Entrees

3 Pieces Of Fried Chicken

$17.95

Served with our house made mash with gravy and veggies, with home made corn bread

Bubba's Jambalaya

$22.00

Buffalo Shrimp Taco

$6.75

Cajun Fried Shrimp In A Basket

$20.00

Butterflied shrimp with Cajun spices fried golden, served with remoulade sauce, fries & cornbread

Cajun Roast Chicken

$18.00

Chicken Fried Chicken

$17.95

Chicken in a Pot Pie

$17.00

Chicken Parmesan

$18.95

Cod Fish & Chips

$19.95Out of stock

Crabmeat Stuffed Salmon

$27.00Out of stock

Delivery Combo Meal Soda Or Beer/ Salad/ Any Chiken Sandwich With Fries Or A Plain Burger With Fries

$17.95

Delivery Lunch Meal

$17.95

Delta Double

$27.00

2 Piece Fried Chicken and 2 ribs served with choice of mash or fries with apple slaw

Family Fried Chicken

$37.95

Famous Grilled Pork Ribs

$25.00

Grilled Glazed Ribs served with veggies and choice of dirty rice, apple slaw or mash add fried chicken for $1.50 ....$21

Lunch Special

$10.95

Pulled BBQ Chicken Taco

$5.00

Seafood Gumbo

$25.00Out of stock

Shrimp Tostadas

$16.00

Mac & Cheese

Bubba's Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Mac with melted cheddar, gruyere & mascarpone cheese, topped with additional cheddar

Meatlovers Mac and Cheese

$16.95

Chorizo, bacon, jalapenos & pulled roasted chicken, mixed with our creamy Cheddar Cream sauce & topped with melted Cheddar cheese

Running Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese

$16.95

Sauteed chunks of chicken,cooked with Franks Buffalo sauce,mixed with Cheddar cheese sauce topped with melted blue cheese & Cheddar

Cheeseburger Mac & Cheese

$16.95Out of stock

Pasta Specials

Bubba's Chicken Parmesan

$13.95

Cajun Jambalaya Pasta

$13.95

Chick + Brok Pasta

$12.95

La Cava Chicken

$12.95

Linguini Bolognese Pasta

$12.95

Linguini Pomodoro

$10.00

Pasta Diablo

$14.95

Pasta Fungo Pizzaiola

$12.95

Penne Bastarde

$12.95

Penne Vodka

$13.95

Pastas

Chicken Alfredo

$12.95

Crab & Shrimp Pasta

$25.00Out of stock

Louisiana Chicken Pasta

$22.00

Luigi Linguini

$22.00

Pasta Bolognese

$12.95

Pasta St Charles

$25.00

Pasta/grilled Chicken, Pesto

$12.95

Penne Italian Sausage Mushroom, Cherry Tomatoes Tomato Cream Sauce

$12.95

Penne Pasta Asparagus Cream Sauce

$12.95

Penne Vodka W Chicken

$16.50

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$12.95

Po-Boys And Burgers

Alabama Sando

$15.00

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, bbq sauce, cole slaw, lettuce tomato brioche bun $10.95

Bubba's Burger

$14.00

Our delicious beef patty is grilled to perfection on brioche bun with lettuce & tomato served with frites

Buffalo Chicken Sando

$15.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, drenched in Franks buffalo sauce blue cheese dressing, brioche bun / fries $10.95

California Veggie Burger

$15.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$15.50

ChickenWich

$15.00

Southern fried chicken, honey mustard, apple slaw, lettuce, hot sauce on a brioche bun with fries . . . $10.95

COMBO

$20.00

Garlic Truffle Chicken

$15.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, with parmesan, garlic, truffle oil, brioche bun/ fries $10.95

Ghost Burger

$18.00

Just A Burger

$14.00

Louisiana Shrimp Po-Boy

$13.00

Fried shrimp with remoulade sauce, lemon dill, and topped with hot sauce / lettuce, tomato on a brioche bun with fries

Manolita Fish Sandwich

$16.00

Fried filet of sole, tartar sauce lettuce & tomato, on toasted garlic hero bread

Mexican Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Morning Trip Sando

$17.00

The Southern Hospitality

$13.00

Nashville Hot Chicken Poy-Boy

$15.00

Old Skool Burger

$19.00

On The Grill Burger

$15.00

On The Grill Burger Mushrom /garlic Brioche

$19.00

Chicken Bacon Po-Boy

$15.95

Buttermilk fried chicken, topped with chipotle mayo, pickles lettuce tomato brioche bun $10.95

Ragin Cajun Burger

$18.50

Grilled beef patty, caramelized onions, chipotle sauce, topped with guacamole, served with frites

The Boulder Co

$15.00

Grilled chicken, chipotle-mayo sauce, lettuce & tomato on a brioche bun topped with guacamole & fries

The Chicken Jam

$15.00

Alabama White BBQ Sauce, with, pickles, lettuce & tomato on toasted Brioche bun Served with fries (Halal)

The Frenchy

$15.95

The Melting Pot

$15.00

Where y'at Burger

$17.00

Who Dat Pulled Pork

$17.00

BBQ pulled pork, fried pickle, jalapenos, topped with apple slaw in a toasted hero bread with fries

Holy Smokes Burger

$18.00

Pommes Frites

Basket Of Garlic Truffle Fries

$12.00

Tossed in garlic and truffle oil dusted with Parmesan cheese

Cajun Fries

$6.00

Chicken Poutine

$15.00

Frites topped with roasted pulled chicken topped with melted cheese & gravy

Large Fries

$8.95

Lemon Pepper Fries

$7.00

Loaded Fries

$14.00

Mama Mia Fries

$14.00

Regular Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Buffalo Chicken Poutine

$18.00

Quesadillas, burritos & tacos

The French Quarter

The French Quarter

$15.00Out of stock

BBQ pulled pork, melted cheddar cheese, and onions.

The Runner

$16.00

Pulled roasted chicken, re fried beans in tomato basil tortilla with melted cheddar cheese sauteed peppers & onions ,

The Runner (Copy)

$16.00Out of stock

Pulled roasted chicken, re fried beans in tomato basil tortilla with melted cheddar cheese sauteed peppers & onions ,

Sides

Apple Slaw

$7.00

Avocado

$4.00

Beans & Yellow Rice

$8.00

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$8.00

Boom Boom Sauce

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce

$1.25

Chipotle Mayo

$1.00

Jalapeno Cheddar Sauce

$2.00

Ketchup, Honey-Mustard, Remoulade, Chipotle-mayo, BBQ-Ranch, Boom Boom, Blue Cheese, Vegan Salsa Verde, Aioli, Peppercorn-Ranch, Rosemary-Aioli, Lemon-Dill, & Jack Daniels

Mash Potatoes

$6.00

Mayo

$1.00

Remoulade

$1.25

Sautéed Vegetables Of The Day

$6.00Out of stock

Side Of BBQ

$1.00

Side Of Blue Cheese

Side Of Ranch

Side Of Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Starters

1/2 Dozen Oysters

$15.00Out of stock

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$8.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$9.50

Caddy Wompous Nachos

$16.00

Pllued chicken & shrimp topped with melted cheddar cheese, chopped tomatoes, chipotle, sour cream, refried beans & jalapeños

Chips & Dips

$5.00

Chips & Guac

$10.00

Dozen Oysters

$28.00Out of stock

Empanadas

$8.00Out of stock

Garlic Parmesan Truffle Fries

$10.00

Home Made Corn Bread

$9.00

Served with house made honey butter

Boom Boom Shrimp

$14.00

Frickles

$8.00

Fried pickle spears, with ranch Cajun dipping sauce

Bluenote Wings

$12.95

La Salade De Chevre

$16.00Out of stock

Creamy She Crab Soup

$13.00

French Onion Soup

$10.00

Baked Macarroni & Chesse

$12.00

Appetizers

Baked Mac N Cheese

$12.00

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$8.00

Boom Boom Shrimp

$14.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$9.50

Caddy Wompous Nachos

$16.00

Crab Cakes

$15.00Out of stock

Creamy She Crab Soup

$13.00Out of stock

French Onion Soup

$10.00

Fried Frikles

$8.00

Home Made Corn Bread

$9.00

La Salade De Chevre

$16.00Out of stock

Sandos & PoBoy

Basket of Fries

$5.00

Basket of Garlic Truffle Fries

$12.00

Boulder Co. Chicken Sando

$15.00Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Poutine

$18.00

Chicken Bacon PoBoy

$15.95

Chicken Parm Hero

$14.00

Chickenwich

$15.00

Holy Smokes Burger

$18.00

Lousiana Shrimp PoBoy

$13.00

Manolita Fried Fish Hero

$16.00

Nashville Hot Chicken Sando

$15.00

Ragin Cajun Burger

$18.50

The Southern Hospitality Sandwich

$13.00

Where Y'at Burger

$17.00

Who D'at Hero

$17.00Out of stock

Pastas

Garden Lite Mac N Cheese

$17.00

Linguine Bolognese

$16.00

Lousiana Chicken Pasta

$22.00

Luigi Linguini Pasta

$25.00

Meat Lovers Mac N Cheese

$17.00

Pasta St. Charles

$25.00

Pasta Vodka with Grilled Chicken

$16.95

Running Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese

$17.00

Entrees

2 Pork Tacos

$15.00

3Pc. Fried Chicken

$17.95Out of stock

Bubba's Bang Up Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Bubba's Chicken Parmesan

$17.00

Bubba's Jambalaya

$22.00

Cajun Fried Shrimp & Fries

$20.00

Chicken Fried Chicken

$17.95

Crabmeat Stuffed Salmon

$28.00Out of stock

Down By The Bayou

$21.00

Famous Grilled Pork Ribs

$25.00

Fish & Chips

$19.95

Fried Chicken Tacos

$15.00

Brunch

Chicken BLT Sandwich

$16.95

Chilaquiles

$19.00

Eggs Benedict

$15.00

Make Your Own Omelette

$18.95

On the Southern Border

$18.95

Southern Belle Bennie

$17.00

The Lumber Jack

$15.95

The Nola Napoleon Waffle

$18.95

Waffler Chicken

$18.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

Bubba’s Bistro is a restaurant and bar located on one of the busiest streets in Astoria, Queens serving contemporary Southern and Creole-French foods that truly brings the taste of the South to the Northeast. With the freshest ingredients from local markets, Bubba’s Bistro creates the most savory meals representative of the South. Chef Nicolas combines French, Spanish, and Cajun traditions to produce a truly unique and easily recognizable Louisiana flavor.

Website

Location

31-13A Ditmars Blvd, Astoria, NY 11105

Directions

Gallery
Bubba's Bistro image
Bubba's Bistro image
Bubba's Bistro image
Bubba's Bistro image

