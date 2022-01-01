- Home
Bubba's Gourmet Burghers & Beer Highlands
300 Wharton Circle
Triadelphia, WV 26059
Popular Items
Starters
Boneless Wings
No bones? No problem! Just under a pound of our boneless wings. More than 20 sauces to choose from!
Bubba's Giant Pretzel
Two pounds of deep fried pretzel goodness, brought to your table piping hot. Your choice of two sauces (beer cheese, honey mustard, dark spicy mustard or honey sauce).
Buffalo Chicken Dip
We whip up an amazing dip with our award winning buffalo sauce. Served with your choice of tortilla chips or fried pita chips.
Deep Fried Pickles
We take fresh pickles, drop them in our house-made Yuengling beer batter, and deep fry them to a perfect crisp. Served with our house-made pickle sauce!
Grilled Zucchini
Never battered or fried. Seasoned and grilled, topped with our homemade bruschetta and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese. In fact, this is one of the few healthy things we have, so enjoy it while you can.
Loaded Tater Tots
Tater Tots with shredded cheddar cheese and sour cream, toped with thick-cut bacon.
Mozzarella Sticks
Fresh cut mozzarella, hand dipped in our house-made beer batter deep fried.
Tot Roast
Crunchy tater tots and smother them with half pound of delicious pot roast and gravy.
Kitchen Sink Nachos
Fried chips, nacho cheese, shredded cheddar, sour cream, salsa, grilled chicken, quacamole, diced tomatoes, black beans and a sprinkle of Cholula
Pierogies
Deep Fried Oreos
Chili
Salads
The Honey Mustard Chicken
Garden mix tossed with bacon, egg, tomatoes, cukes and cheddar cheese. Topped with grilled chicken.
Blackened Chicken Salad
Chicken blackened in a skillet over fresh greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, egss and fresh sauteed portabella mushrooms and onions.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Garden mix, bleu cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers and chicken.
Nekkid Salad
Large House salad
Side Salad
Burghers
The Bubba Burgher
Signature blend gourmet burgher, thick-cut bacon and more shredded cheddar than your arteries are ready for! We toss extra fried cheese on there too!
P.B.C.
Signature gourmet burgher topped with beer cheese, deep fried pickel slices, lettuce and tomato.
The Steakhouse Burgher
Portabella mushrooms and onions cooked in worcestershire at blazing temperatures atop a signature gourmet burgher. Lettuce tomato, swiss cheese and a house-made horseradish mayo.
Fresh Burgher
Signature gourmet burhger, thick slice of fresh mozzarella, fresh and juicy slice of balsamic marinated tomato and some fresh basil too.
Nawlins Burgher
We crust our signature gourmet burgher in Cajun spices. With chipotle mayo, bacon, blue cheese, fresh lettuce, tomato and onion.
Bacon Ranch Burgher
Signature blend burgher with lettuce, tomato, mild chddar cheese, bacon and our house-made bacon ranch sauce.
Wild Wild West Burgher
Signature blend gourmet burgher, fried onion strings, BBQ sauce, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and bacon.
Hunger Buster
Two gourmet burghers with cheese between 2 grilled cheese sammiches and bacon!
Whiskey Cowboy Bison Burgher
Bison burgher with leaf lettuce, salted and peppered thick tomato slice topped with whiskey infused sauteed onions and provolone cheese.
Classic Burgher
Signature gourment burgher, your choice of cheese, lettuce , tomato and onion.
Hamburgher
Sugnature gourmet burgher with lettuce tomato and onion.
Hangover
French toast as a bun, signature gourmet burgher, topped with fried egg, bacon and served with a side of syrup
The Buffalo
The Molten Volcano
Patty Melt
Cheesy Bacon Lovers
Not Burghers
Fork and Knife
Grilled Texas Toast, delish pot roast with gravy. With Fresh cut fries.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow cooked pulled pork. Jalapenos and choice of tasty BBQ sauce.
Veggie Sammich
Fresh spring mix, marinated portabella mushroom with roasted red peppers, topped with provolone cheese with artichoke aioli.
Ultimate Meatball Hoagie
The Ultimate Corndog
Kids
Kids Hamburgher
Kids Classic Cheeseburgher
Kids Bubba Burgher
Kids Wild Wild West Burgher
Kids Boneless Wings
Kids Grilled Cheese
Bubba Dog
Kids Steakhouse
Kids PBC
Kids Fresh Burgher
kids N'Awlins
Kids Bacon Ranch
Kids Hangover
Kids Buffalo
Kids Molten Volcano
Kids Patty Melt
Kids Cheesy Bacon Lovers
Sides/Extra Sauces
Specials
Harvest Punch
Pumpkin Spice Cocktail
Flirting With Fall
Caramel Apple Pie
Strawberry Champagne
Mimosa
$5 22 Oz DOMESTIC MILLER LITE
$5 MARG SPECIAL
$5 22oz DOMESTIC YUENGLING
Because I said so
$5 22 oz DOMESTIC MICH ULTRA
$5. 22oz DOMESTIC BUD LIGHT
Country Roads Root Beer Float
MOUNTAIN MOMMA
Pineapple punch 4$
Blueberry lemonade 4$
$5 Mule
$5 ameretto sours
End of Summer Sangria
Cool Cape Codder
Bloody Gin And Tonic
Witches Brew
Morgue A Rita
Strawberry Syringe
Berry Blue Syringe
Apple Jello Shot
Jingle Buck
Tipsy Peppermint Mocha
Rudolphs Red Nose
Caramel Apple Martini
Angry Balls
Grinch Cocktail
Cranberry Moscow Mule
Bubbas Holiday Punch
Santa In The Sack
Christmas Cosmo
Rudolphs Tipsy Spritzer
Suger Cookie Shot
3 For 5 Shots
Lime Margarita
Irish Mule
Irish Trashcan
Fuzzy Leprechaun
Tipsy Leprechaun
Mountain Dew Cocktail
Firecracker
Freedom-Rita
22 OZ DRAFT BEER
22 BK DEATHWIND
22 BK FLIP FLOP
22 BK IRISH RED
22 BK IRISH STOUT
22 BK SUSPENSION
22 Brewkeepers Highlander
22 Brewkeepers Wild And Wonderful
22 BUD LIGHT
22 DOG FISH 60 MINUTE
22 GUINNESS
22 MICH ULTRA
22 Miller
22 oz STONE BUENAVEZA
22 SAM ADAMS COLD SNAP
22 Honey Crisp Hard Cider
22 Stone HAZY IPA
22 SUMMER SHANDY
22 YUENGLING
22 Brew Keepers Octoberfest
22 Southern Tier Pumpking
NA Bev
Coca Cola
Coke Zero
Dr. Pepper
Sprite
Mellow Yellow
Cherry Coke
Water
Chocolate Milk
Milk
Coffee
Rootbeer
Lemonade
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Soda water W/ Cranberry
Soda water
Hot Tea
Gingerale
Cranberry Juice
Apple Juice
Monster Mash
Pineapple Juice
Blueberry Red Bull
Cranberry Red Bull
Regular Red Bull
Sugar Free Red Bull
Tangerine Red Bull
Tropical Red Bull
Coconut Berry Red Bull
Watermelon Red Bull
Blue Raspberry Sweet Tea
Peach Sweet Tea
Regular Sweet Tea
Strawberry Sweet Tea
Raspberry Tea
Blue Raspberry Unsweet Tea
Peach Unsweet Tea
Regular Unsweet Tea
Strawberry Unsweet Tea
Blue Crush Lemonade
Peach Lemonade
Regular Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
Raspberry Lemonade
Kids Drinks
Kids Diet Coke
Kids Coke
Kids Sprite
Kids Mellow Yellow
Kids Dr Pepper
Kids Cherry Coke
Kids Ginger Ale
Kids Water
Kids Milk
Kids Chocolate Milk
Refill Milk
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Refill Juice
Apple Juice
Grinch Punch
Kids Blue Raspberry Sweet Tea
Kids Peach Sweet Tea
Kids Regular Sweet Tea
Kids Strawberry Sweet Tea
Kids Blue Raspberry Unsweet Tea
Kids Peach Unsweet Tea
Kids Regular Unsweet Tea
Kids Strawberry Unsweet Tea
Kids Blue Crush Lemonade
Kids Peach Lemonade
Kids Regular Lemonade
Kids Strawberry Lemonade
Bottled/Canned Takeout Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
100% Fresh Never Frozen. We take Prime NY Strip Steak, Ribeye, Sirloin and Brisket and ground it fresh into the best Burgher you have ever eaten!
300 Wharton Circle, Triadelphia, WV 26059