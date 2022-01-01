Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bubba's Gourmet Burghers & Beer Highlands

No reviews yet

300 Wharton Circle

Triadelphia, WV 26059

Popular Items

Mozzarella Sticks
Classic Burgher
Buffalo Chicken Dip

Starters

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$12.00

No bones? No problem! Just under a pound of our boneless wings. More than 20 sauces to choose from!

Bubba's Giant Pretzel

Bubba's Giant Pretzel

$16.00

Two pounds of deep fried pretzel goodness, brought to your table piping hot. Your choice of two sauces (beer cheese, honey mustard, dark spicy mustard or honey sauce).

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00

We whip up an amazing dip with our award winning buffalo sauce. Served with your choice of tortilla chips or fried pita chips.

Deep Fried Pickles

Deep Fried Pickles

$10.00

We take fresh pickles, drop them in our house-made Yuengling beer batter, and deep fry them to a perfect crisp. Served with our house-made pickle sauce!

Grilled Zucchini

Grilled Zucchini

$10.00

Never battered or fried. Seasoned and grilled, topped with our homemade bruschetta and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese. In fact, this is one of the few healthy things we have, so enjoy it while you can.

Loaded Tater Tots

$10.00

Tater Tots with shredded cheddar cheese and sour cream, toped with thick-cut bacon.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Fresh cut mozzarella, hand dipped in our house-made beer batter deep fried.

Tot Roast

Tot Roast

$13.00

Crunchy tater tots and smother them with half pound of delicious pot roast and gravy.

Kitchen Sink Nachos

Kitchen Sink Nachos

$15.00

Fried chips, nacho cheese, shredded cheddar, sour cream, salsa, grilled chicken, quacamole, diced tomatoes, black beans and a sprinkle of Cholula

Pierogies

Pierogies

$10.00
Deep Fried Oreos

Deep Fried Oreos

$5.00

Chili

$5.00

Salads

The Honey Mustard Chicken

The Honey Mustard Chicken

$13.00

Garden mix tossed with bacon, egg, tomatoes, cukes and cheddar cheese. Topped with grilled chicken.

Blackened Chicken Salad

Blackened Chicken Salad

$13.00

Chicken blackened in a skillet over fresh greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, egss and fresh sauteed portabella mushrooms and onions.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.00

Garden mix, bleu cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers and chicken.

Nekkid Salad

Nekkid Salad

$13.00

Large House salad

$10.00

Side Salad

$2.00

Burghers

The Bubba Burgher

The Bubba Burgher

$15.00

Signature blend gourmet burgher, thick-cut bacon and more shredded cheddar than your arteries are ready for! We toss extra fried cheese on there too!

P.B.C.

P.B.C.

$14.00

Signature gourmet burgher topped with beer cheese, deep fried pickel slices, lettuce and tomato.

The Steakhouse Burgher

The Steakhouse Burgher

$14.00

Portabella mushrooms and onions cooked in worcestershire at blazing temperatures atop a signature gourmet burgher. Lettuce tomato, swiss cheese and a house-made horseradish mayo.

Fresh Burgher

Fresh Burgher

$14.00

Signature gourmet burhger, thick slice of fresh mozzarella, fresh and juicy slice of balsamic marinated tomato and some fresh basil too.

Nawlins Burgher

Nawlins Burgher

$14.00

We crust our signature gourmet burgher in Cajun spices. With chipotle mayo, bacon, blue cheese, fresh lettuce, tomato and onion.

Bacon Ranch Burgher

Bacon Ranch Burgher

$14.00

Signature blend burgher with lettuce, tomato, mild chddar cheese, bacon and our house-made bacon ranch sauce.

Wild Wild West Burgher

Wild Wild West Burgher

$14.00

Signature blend gourmet burgher, fried onion strings, BBQ sauce, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and bacon.

Hunger Buster

Hunger Buster

$18.00

Two gourmet burghers with cheese between 2 grilled cheese sammiches and bacon!

Whiskey Cowboy Bison Burgher

Whiskey Cowboy Bison Burgher

$15.00

Bison burgher with leaf lettuce, salted and peppered thick tomato slice topped with whiskey infused sauteed onions and provolone cheese.

Classic Burgher

$13.00

Signature gourment burgher, your choice of cheese, lettuce , tomato and onion.

Hamburgher

$12.50

Sugnature gourmet burgher with lettuce tomato and onion.

Hangover

Hangover

$14.00

French toast as a bun, signature gourmet burgher, topped with fried egg, bacon and served with a side of syrup

The Buffalo

The Buffalo

$14.00
The Molten Volcano

The Molten Volcano

$15.00
Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$14.00
Cheesy Bacon Lovers

Cheesy Bacon Lovers

$14.00

Not Burghers

Fork and Knife

Fork and Knife

$12.00

Grilled Texas Toast, delish pot roast with gravy. With Fresh cut fries.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Slow cooked pulled pork. Jalapenos and choice of tasty BBQ sauce.

Veggie Sammich

Veggie Sammich

$12.00

Fresh spring mix, marinated portabella mushroom with roasted red peppers, topped with provolone cheese with artichoke aioli.

Ultimate Meatball Hoagie

Ultimate Meatball Hoagie

$12.00
The Ultimate Corndog

The Ultimate Corndog

$10.00

Kids

Kids Hamburgher

$6.00
Kids Classic Cheeseburgher

Kids Classic Cheeseburgher

$6.00

Kids Bubba Burgher

$8.00

Kids Wild Wild West Burgher

$8.00

Kids Boneless Wings

$6.00
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00
Bubba Dog

Bubba Dog

$5.00

Kids Steakhouse

$8.00

Kids PBC

$8.00

Kids Fresh Burgher

$8.00

kids N'Awlins

$8.00

Kids Bacon Ranch

$8.00

Kids Hangover

$8.00

Kids Buffalo

$8.00

Kids Molten Volcano

$8.00

Kids Patty Melt

$8.00

Kids Cheesy Bacon Lovers

$8.00

Sides/Extra Sauces

Idaho Fries

$2.00

Bacon and Cheese Idaho Fries

$3.00

Sweet Potato and Idaho Fries

$2.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.00

Tater Tots

$2.00

Chips

$1.00Out of stock

Fruit Cup

$2.00

Side Salad

$2.00

Pita Chips

$1.00

BACON

$1.00

$$Extra Sauces$$

Side Mac And Cheese

$4.00Out of stock

Specials

Hawaiian Smash Sliders

Hawaiian Smash Sliders

$10.00Out of stock

4 - 2 oz Smash Burghers with American Cheese on Kings Hawaiian Slider buns served with fresh cut fries.

SPECIALS

Harvest Punch

$4.00

Pumpkin Spice Cocktail

$5.00

Flirting With Fall

$5.00

Caramel Apple Pie

$7.50

Strawberry Champagne

$5.00

Mimosa

$4.00

$5 22 Oz DOMESTIC MILLER LITE

$5.00

$5 MARG SPECIAL

$5.00

$5 22oz DOMESTIC YUENGLING

$5.00

Because I said so

$8.00Out of stock

$5 22 oz DOMESTIC MICH ULTRA

$5.00

$5. 22oz DOMESTIC BUD LIGHT

$5.00

Country Roads Root Beer Float

$7.50

MOUNTAIN MOMMA

$7.00

Pineapple punch 4$

$4.00Out of stock

Blueberry lemonade 4$

$4.00Out of stock

$5 Mule

$5.00

$5 ameretto sours

$5.00

End of Summer Sangria

$5.00

Cool Cape Codder

$4.00

Harvest Punch

$7.50

Bloody Gin And Tonic

$4.50

Witches Brew

$5.00

Morgue A Rita

$5.00

Strawberry Syringe

$3.00

Berry Blue Syringe

Apple Jello Shot

Jingle Buck

$7.00

Tipsy Peppermint Mocha

$7.00

Rudolphs Red Nose

$5.00

Caramel Apple Martini

$7.00

Angry Balls

$7.00

Grinch Cocktail

$7.00

Cranberry Moscow Mule

$5.00

Bubbas Holiday Punch

$5.00

Santa In The Sack

$5.00

Christmas Cosmo

$5.00

Rudolphs Tipsy Spritzer

$5.00

Suger Cookie Shot

$3.50

3 For 5 Shots

$5.00

Lime Margarita

$5.00

Irish Mule

$5.00

Irish Trashcan

$7.50

Fuzzy Leprechaun

$7.50

Tipsy Leprechaun

$7.50

Mountain Dew Cocktail

$5.00

Firecracker

$5.00

Firecracker

$5.00

Freedom-Rita

$5.00

22 OZ DRAFT BEER

22 BK DEATHWIND

$8.00

22 BK FLIP FLOP

$8.00

22 BK IRISH RED

$8.00

22 BK IRISH STOUT

$8.00

22 BK SUSPENSION

$8.00

22 Brewkeepers Highlander

$8.00

22 Brewkeepers Wild And Wonderful

$6.00

22 BUD LIGHT

$5.00

22 DOG FISH 60 MINUTE

$8.00

22 GUINNESS

$8.00

22 MICH ULTRA

$6.00

22 Miller

$5.00

22 oz STONE BUENAVEZA

$8.50

22 SAM ADAMS COLD SNAP

$6.00

22 Honey Crisp Hard Cider

$8.50

22 Stone HAZY IPA

$8.50

22 SUMMER SHANDY

$8.00

22 YUENGLING

$6.00

22 Brew Keepers Octoberfest

$8.00

22 Southern Tier Pumpking

$8.00Out of stock

NA Bev

Coca Cola

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Mellow Yellow

$2.75

Cherry Coke

$2.75

Water

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Soda water W/ Cranberry

$2.75

Soda water

Hot Tea

$2.00

Gingerale

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.75

Monster Mash

$1.50Out of stock

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Blueberry Red Bull

$3.50Out of stock

Cranberry Red Bull

$3.50Out of stock

Regular Red Bull

$3.50Out of stock

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.50Out of stock

Tangerine Red Bull

$3.50Out of stock

Tropical Red Bull

$3.50Out of stock

Coconut Berry Red Bull

$3.50Out of stock

Watermelon Red Bull

$3.50Out of stock

Blue Raspberry Sweet Tea

$2.99

Peach Sweet Tea

$2.99

Regular Sweet Tea

$2.50

Strawberry Sweet Tea

$2.99

Raspberry

$2.99Out of stock

Raspberry Tea

$2.99

Blue Raspberry Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Peach Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Regular Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Strawberry Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Raspberry Tea

$2.99Out of stock

Blue Crush Lemonade

$2.99

Peach Lemonade

$2.99

Regular Lemonade

$2.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.99

Raspberry Lemonade

$2.99

Kids Drinks

Kids Diet Coke

Kids Coke

Kids Sprite

Kids Mellow Yellow

Kids Dr Pepper

Kids Cherry Coke

Kids Ginger Ale

Kids Water

Kids Milk

$2.00

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Refill Milk

$0.50

Cranberry

$1.00

Orange Juice

$1.00

Pineapple Juice

$1.00

Refill Juice

$1.00

Apple Juice

$1.00

Grinch Punch

$2.00

Kids Blue Raspberry Sweet Tea

$0.50

Kids Peach Sweet Tea

$0.50

Kids Regular Sweet Tea

Kids Strawberry Sweet Tea

$0.50

Kids Blue Raspberry Unsweet Tea

$0.50

Kids Peach Unsweet Tea

$0.50

Kids Regular Unsweet Tea

Kids Strawberry Unsweet Tea

$0.50

Kids Blue Crush Lemonade

$0.50

Kids Peach Lemonade

$0.50

Kids Regular Lemonade

Kids Strawberry Lemonade

$0.50

Bottled/Canned Takeout Drinks

Coke Bottled

$2.75

Coke Zero Bottled

$2.75

Diet Coke Bottled

$2.75

Cherry Coke Bottled

$2.75

Sprite Bottled

$2.75

Dr. Pepper Bottled

$2.75

Dasani Water

$2.50

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$3.00

Monster Energy

$3.75

Minute Maid Fruit Punch

$2.75

Mello Yellow

$2.75

Diet Dr Pepper Bottled

$2.75

T-Shirts

WV T-Shirt

$5.00

OH T-Shirt

$5.00

Bubbas Logo- Small

$16.00Out of stock

Bubbas Logo- Medium

$16.00Out of stock

Bubbas Logo- Large

$16.00Out of stock

Bubbas Logo- XL

$16.00Out of stock

Bubbas Logo- XXL

$20.00Out of stock

Bubbas Logo- XXXL

$20.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

100% Fresh Never Frozen. We take Prime NY Strip Steak, Ribeye, Sirloin and Brisket and ground it fresh into the best Burgher you have ever eaten!

Website

Location

300 Wharton Circle, Triadelphia, WV 26059

Directions

Gallery
Bubba's Gourmet Burghers & Beer image
Bubba's Gourmet Burghers & Beer image

