Bubba's Seafood Restaurant & Crab House Bubba's

3323 Shore Dr

Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Popular Items

she crab soup
carrot cake
crab cake sandy

RAW BAR

clams

$8.95+

oysters

shrimp

$12.95+

SHAREABLES

stuffed mushies

$13.95

oyster rockafellar

$13.95

shrimp cocktail

$8.95

calamari

$13.95

southern bay app

$11.95+

fried oyster app

$14.95Out of stock

cheesy bread app

$5.95

hush puppies

$5.95

Buffalo Shrimp

$12.99

SOUPS

she crab soup

$7.95+

new england clam chowder

$5.95+

SALADS

caesar salad

garden salad

greek salad

$11.95

BURGERS

classic burger

$12.95

cheese burger

$14.95

bubba burger

$17.95

SANDIES

crab cake sandy

$19.95

tuna steak sandy

$15.95

tuna salad sandy

$14.95

chicken sandy

$13.95

bubba chicken sandy

$17.95

eastern shore sandy

$14.95Out of stock

lynnhaven sandy

$14.95

soft shell crab sandy

$20.95

Spckel Trout

$14.95Out of stock

CRABS

snow crab legs

$26.95

Single Jimmy

$8.00Out of stock

ENTREES

baked scallops

$28.95

broiled seafood platter

$34.95

crab cake dinner

$32.95

eastern shore dinner

$22.95Out of stock

inshore dinner

$19.95

lobster tail

$42.95Out of stock

southern bay dinner

$23.95

blackened chicken pasta

$19.95

seafood pasta

$23.95

soft shell dinner

$33.95

Chicken Pesto

$15.95Out of stock

FRESH CATCH

Speckled Trout

$32.95Out of stock

flounder

$28.95

red snapper

$28.95Out of stock

rockfish

$28.95Out of stock

salmon

$28.95

tuna

$28.95

mahi

$28.95

Wahoo

$28.95Out of stock

Cobia

$28.95Out of stock

King Fish

$28.95Out of stock

Halibut

$28.95Out of stock

Whole Speckle Trout

$32.95Out of stock

LITTLE MINNOWS

kid's cheesy bread

$5.95

chicken tenders

$7.95

EXTRA FIX-INS

baked potato

$3.95

bread roll

$0.50

broccoli

$3.95

cheesy bread

$5.95

chicken only

$12.95

cole slaw

$3.95

french fries

$3.95

hush puppies

$5.95

loaded baked potato

$5.95Out of stock

one cheesy bread

$2.50

single crab cake

$15.00

sweet potato fries

$4.95

single softshell

$16.00

SWEETS

carrot cake

$7.95

chocolate cheesecake

$9.95Out of stock

key lime pie

$7.95

molten chocolate cake

$9.95

vanilla ice cream

$5.95

white chocolate blueberry cheesecake

$7.95

Cookies And Cream

$8.00

Creme Brulee

$9.95

Ice Cream Sandwich

$8.00

WHOLE DESSERTS

whole key lime pie

$65.00

whole carrot cake

$80.00

BOTTLED BEER

amstel light

$3.99Out of stock

bud light

$3.79

budweiser

$3.79

bold rock cider

$4.99

coors light

$3.79

corona

$4.79

corona light

$4.79

dos equis

$3.99

fat tire

$4.99

heineken

$4.29

heineken zero

$3.99

landshark

$3.99Out of stock

michelob ultra

$4.29

miller lite

$3.99

red stripe

$3.99

sam adams lager

$3.99

stone ipa

$4.99

stella artois

$4.99

DRAFT BEER

bud light

blue moon

vienna lager

assateague island IPA

$8.00+

safety dance

$7.50+

yuengling

coffeehouse stout

$7.50+Out of stock

sweet water

$9.00+

big wave

el guapo

$8.00+

Bavarian prince

$7.50+

COFFEE DRINKS

amaretto coffee

$8.95

bailey's coffee

$8.95

frangelico coffee

$8.95

godiva coffee

$8.95

irish coffee

$8.95

keoke coffee

$8.95

the nutty irishman

$9.95

FLIGHTS

beer flight

$15.00

crush flight

$16.00

margarita flight

$16.00

mimosa flight

$15.00

FROZEN DRINKS

strawberry daquiri

$10.00

frozen bahama mama

$10.00

frozen margarita

$10.00

frozen mudslide

$10.00

frozen pina colada

$10.00

frozen what the duck

$12.00

N/A pina colada

$7.50

N/A strawberry daquiri

$7.50

LIQUOR

house bourbon

$4.95

house gin

$4.95

house rum

$4.95

house tequila

$4.95

house vodka

$4.95

house whiskey

$4.95

absolut

$7.50

absolut citron

$7.50

absolut grapefruit

$7.50

stoli

$7.50

stoli vanilla

$7.50

stoli raspberry

$7.50

van gogh espresso

$7.00

grey goose

$11.00

deep eddy grapefruit

$6.50

deep eddy lemon

$6.50

tito's

$8.00

burnett's cherry

$6.50

burnett's orange

$6.50

ketel one

$10.00

firefly

$6.50

smirnoff whipped

$6.50

smirnoff apple

$6.50

Cream Cycle

$10.00

absolut double

$14.00

absolut citron double

$14.00

absolut grapefruit double

$14.00

van gogh espresso double

$13.00

smirnoff whipped double

$12.00

smirnoff apple double

$12.00

stoli double

$14.00

stoli vanilla double

$14.00

stoli raspberry double

$14.00

grey goose double

$21.00

deep eddy grapefruit double

$13.00

deep eddy lemon double

$13.00

tito's double

$15.00

burnett's cherry double

$12.00

burnett's orange double

$12.00

ketel one double

$19.00

firefly double

$12.00

bacardi

$7.50

bacardi coco

$7.50

bacardi limon

$7.50

bacardi spiced rum

$7.50

captain morgan

$8.00

mt gay

$7.50

myers

$6.50

bacardi double

$14.00

bacardi coco double

$14.00

bacardi limon double

$14.00

bacardi spiced rum double

$14.00

captain morgan double

$15.00

mt gay double

$14.00

myers double

$13.00

beefeater

$7.00

bombay sapphire

$8.50

henderick's

$10.00

tanqueray

$8.50

beefeater double

$13.00

bombay sapphire double

$16.00

henderick's double

$19.00

tanqueray double

$16.00

cazadores reposado

$10.00

jose cuervo gold

$7.50

patron

$12.50

cazadores reposado double

$19.00

jose cuervo gold double

$14.00

patron double

$24.00

canadian club

$6.50

crown apple

$9.00

crown royal

$9.00

fireball

$6.00

jack daniels

$7.50

jack daniels honey

$7.50

jameson

$9.00

jameson orange

$11.00

jim beam

$7.00

knob creek

$10.00

makers mark

$10.00

seagrams 7

$7.50

seagrams vo

$7.50

skrewball

$9.00

southern comfort

$6.50

wild turkey

$8.00

canadian club double

$11.00

crown apple double

$17.00

crown royal double

$17.00

fireball double

$11.00

jack daniels double

$14.00

jack daniels honey double

$14.00

Jameson double

$17.00

jameson orange double

$21.00

Jim beam double

$13.00

knob creek

$19.00

makers mark double

$19.00

seagrams 7 double

$13.00

seagrams vo double

$13.00

skrewball double

$18.00

southern comfort double

$11.00

wild turkey double

$15.00

chivas regal

$10.00

cutty sark

$7.50

dewars

$8.50

glenfiddich

$12.50

j&b scotch

$7.50

macallan 12 yr

$17.00Out of stock

chivas regal double

$19.00

cutty sark double

$14.00

dewars double

$16.00

glenfiddich double

$24.00

j&b scotch double

$14.00

macallan 12 yr double

$33.00

bailey's

$8.50

chambord

$9.50

creme de noyaux

$5.00

disaronno amaretto

$8.50

drambuie

$12.00

frangelico

$9.00

godiva

$8.50

grand marnier

$9.50

hennessy

$12.00

jager

$7.50

khalua

$7.00

rumchata

$7.00

rumple minze

$7.00

sambuca

$7.50

sloe gin

$5.00

st remy

$6.50

tia maria

$6.00

tuaca

$6.50

bailey's double

$16.00

chambord double

$18.00

creme de noyaux double

$9.00

disaronno amaretto double

$16.00

drambuie double

$23.00

frangelico double

$17.00

godiva double

$16.00

grand marnier double

$18.00

hennessy double

$23.00

jager double

$14.00

khalua double

$13.00

rumchata double

$13.00

rumple minze double

$13.00

sambuca double

$14.00

sloe gin double

$9.00

st remy double

$12.00

tia Maria double

$11.00

tuaca double

$12.00

MARTINIS

apple martini

$12.00

blackberry martini

$12.00

cinnamon apple martini

$13.00

cosmopolitan

$11.00

cran-apple martini

$12.00

espresso martini

$14.00

french martini

$13.00

gibson

$11.00

gin martini

$11.00

godiva chocolate martini

$14.00

godiva peppermint martini

$14.00

key lime pie martini

$14.00

lemon drop martini

$12.00

manhattan martini

$12.00

peppermint martini

$12.00

pineapple upside down martini

$13.00

raspberry martini

$12.00

sugar cookie martini

$13.00

sweet tart martini

$12.00

vodka martini

$11.00

Watermelon Martini

$11.00

MIXED DRINKS

bahama mama

$8.50

bay breeze

$7.50

black russian

$8.00

blue motorcycle

$11.00

cape cod

$6.50

gimlet

$6.50

greyhound

$6.50

long island iced tea

$11.00

lynchburg lemonade

$8.50

madris

$8.00

mai tai

$9.50

manhattan

$12.00

margarita

$8.50

nuts & berries

$8.00

old fashioned

$6.50

painkiller

$9.50

paloma

$6.50

rum runner

$10.00