- Home
- /
- Virginia Beach
- /
- Bubba's Seafood Restaurant & Crab House - Bubba's
Bubba's Seafood Restaurant & Crab House Bubba's
No reviews yet
3323 Shore Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
SHAREABLES
SANDIES
ENTREES
FRESH CATCH
LITTLE MINNOWS
EXTRA FIX-INS
SWEETS
WHOLE DESSERTS
BOTTLED BEER
amstel light
$3.99Out of stock
bud light
$3.79
budweiser
$3.79
bold rock cider
$4.99
coors light
$3.79
corona
$4.79
corona light
$4.79
dos equis
$3.99
fat tire
$4.99
heineken
$4.29
heineken zero
$3.99
landshark
$3.99Out of stock
michelob ultra
$4.29
miller lite
$3.99
red stripe
$3.99
sam adams lager
$3.99
stone ipa
$4.99
stella artois
$4.99
DRAFT BEER
COFFEE DRINKS
FROZEN DRINKS
LIQUOR
house bourbon
$4.95
house gin
$4.95
house rum
$4.95
house tequila
$4.95
house vodka
$4.95
house whiskey
$4.95
absolut
$7.50
absolut citron
$7.50
absolut grapefruit
$7.50
stoli
$7.50
stoli vanilla
$7.50
stoli raspberry
$7.50
van gogh espresso
$7.00
grey goose
$11.00
deep eddy grapefruit
$6.50
deep eddy lemon
$6.50
tito's
$8.00
burnett's cherry
$6.50
burnett's orange
$6.50
ketel one
$10.00
firefly
$6.50
smirnoff whipped
$6.50
smirnoff apple
$6.50
Cream Cycle
$10.00
absolut double
$14.00
absolut citron double
$14.00
absolut grapefruit double
$14.00
van gogh espresso double
$13.00
smirnoff whipped double
$12.00
smirnoff apple double
$12.00
stoli double
$14.00
stoli vanilla double
$14.00
stoli raspberry double
$14.00
grey goose double
$21.00
deep eddy grapefruit double
$13.00
deep eddy lemon double
$13.00
tito's double
$15.00
burnett's cherry double
$12.00
burnett's orange double
$12.00
ketel one double
$19.00
firefly double
$12.00
bacardi
$7.50
bacardi coco
$7.50
bacardi limon
$7.50
bacardi spiced rum
$7.50
captain morgan
$8.00
mt gay
$7.50
myers
$6.50
bacardi double
$14.00
bacardi coco double
$14.00
bacardi limon double
$14.00
bacardi spiced rum double
$14.00
captain morgan double
$15.00
mt gay double
$14.00
myers double
$13.00
beefeater
$7.00
bombay sapphire
$8.50
henderick's
$10.00
tanqueray
$8.50
beefeater double
$13.00
bombay sapphire double
$16.00
henderick's double
$19.00
tanqueray double
$16.00
cazadores reposado
$10.00
jose cuervo gold
$7.50
patron
$12.50
cazadores reposado double
$19.00
jose cuervo gold double
$14.00
patron double
$24.00
canadian club
$6.50
crown apple
$9.00
crown royal
$9.00
fireball
$6.00
jack daniels
$7.50
jack daniels honey
$7.50
jameson
$9.00
jameson orange
$11.00
jim beam
$7.00
knob creek
$10.00
makers mark
$10.00
seagrams 7
$7.50
seagrams vo
$7.50
skrewball
$9.00
southern comfort
$6.50
wild turkey
$8.00
canadian club double
$11.00
crown apple double
$17.00
crown royal double
$17.00
fireball double
$11.00
jack daniels double
$14.00
jack daniels honey double
$14.00
Jameson double
$17.00
jameson orange double
$21.00
Jim beam double
$13.00
knob creek
$19.00
makers mark double
$19.00
seagrams 7 double
$13.00
seagrams vo double
$13.00
skrewball double
$18.00
southern comfort double
$11.00
wild turkey double
$15.00
chivas regal
$10.00
cutty sark
$7.50
dewars
$8.50
glenfiddich
$12.50
j&b scotch
$7.50
macallan 12 yr
$17.00Out of stock
chivas regal double
$19.00
cutty sark double
$14.00
dewars double
$16.00
glenfiddich double
$24.00
j&b scotch double
$14.00
macallan 12 yr double
$33.00
bailey's
$8.50
chambord
$9.50
creme de noyaux
$5.00
disaronno amaretto
$8.50
drambuie
$12.00
frangelico
$9.00
godiva
$8.50
grand marnier
$9.50
hennessy
$12.00
jager
$7.50
khalua
$7.00
rumchata
$7.00
rumple minze
$7.00
sambuca
$7.50
sloe gin
$5.00
st remy
$6.50
tia maria
$6.00
tuaca
$6.50
bailey's double
$16.00
chambord double
$18.00
creme de noyaux double
$9.00
disaronno amaretto double
$16.00
drambuie double
$23.00
frangelico double
$17.00
godiva double
$16.00
grand marnier double
$18.00
hennessy double
$23.00
jager double
$14.00
khalua double
$13.00
rumchata double
$13.00
rumple minze double
$13.00
sambuca double
$14.00
sloe gin double
$9.00
st remy double
$12.00
tia Maria double
$11.00
tuaca double
$12.00
MARTINIS
apple martini
$12.00
blackberry martini
$12.00
cinnamon apple martini
$13.00
cosmopolitan
$11.00
cran-apple martini
$12.00
espresso martini
$14.00
french martini
$13.00
gibson
$11.00
gin martini
$11.00
godiva chocolate martini
$14.00
godiva peppermint martini
$14.00
key lime pie martini
$14.00
lemon drop martini
$12.00
manhattan martini
$12.00
peppermint martini
$12.00
pineapple upside down martini
$13.00
raspberry martini
$12.00
sugar cookie martini
$13.00
sweet tart martini
$12.00
vodka martini
$11.00
Watermelon Martini
$11.00