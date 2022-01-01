Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bubba's BBQ Pit

review star

No reviews yet

1645 North Trekell Road

Suit 108

Casa Grande, AZ 85122

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Loaded Baked Potato w/ Pulled Pork
1/3lb Pulled Pork Sandwich Combo
1/3lb Pulled Pork Sandwich

Specials

1/3lb Pulled Pork Sandwich

1/3lb Pulled Pork Sandwich

$3.79
1/3lb Pulled Pork Sandwich Combo

1/3lb Pulled Pork Sandwich Combo

$6.79

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.19

Our tender, juicy, smoked, pulled pork served on a toasted brioche bun.

Pulled Pork Platter

Pulled Pork Platter

$7.19

You'll love our tender, smoked, juicy pulled pork. You can top with our signature or spicy bbq sauce for additional flavor.

Brisket Porker Sandwich

Brisket Porker Sandwich

$8.49

A unique combination of our Signature Pulled Pork and Chopped Brisket on a toasted brioche bun.

The Harold Sandwich

The Harold Sandwich

$10.99

Our Signature Pulled Pork topped with diced onion, mayo, bacon cheese and pickled jalapenos on a toasted brioche bun.

Loaded Baked Potato w/ Pulled Pork

Loaded Baked Potato w/ Pulled Pork

$11.69

Our loaded baked potato is massive, weighing in over 1 pound. Includes cheddar cheese, butter, sour cream, green onions and your choice of pulled pork, chopped brisket, or hot links. Add Bacon or Coleslaw for the ultimate loaded potato!

Sliced Brisket

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$12.99Out of stock

Our slow smoked sliced brisket stacked on a toasted brioche bun.

Sliced Brisket Platter

Sliced Brisket Platter

$12.49Out of stock

Our Sliced Brisket is slow smoked for 10 hours for a nice smoky, juicy flavor.

Chopped Brisket

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$9.49

Our moist Chopped Brisket is smoked for over 10 hours and served on a toasted brioche bun.

Brisket Porker Sandwich

Brisket Porker Sandwich

$8.49

A unique combination of our Signature Pulled Pork and Chopped Brisket on a toasted brioche bun.

The Terrell Sandwich

The Terrell Sandwich

$12.49

Our signature Chopped Brisket topped with diced onion, mayo, bacon, cheese and pickled jalapeno's on a toasted brioche bun.

Chopped Brisket Platter

Chopped Brisket Platter

$8.99

Our chopped Brisket is slow smoked for 10 hours for a nice smoky, juicy flavor.

Loaded Baked Potato w/ Chopped Brisket

Loaded Baked Potato w/ Chopped Brisket

$12.99

Our loaded baked potato is massive, weighing in over 1 pound. Includes cheddar cheese, butter, sour cream, green onions and your choice of pulled pork, chopped brisket, or hot links. Add Bacon or Coleslaw for the ultimate loaded potato!

St. Louis Ribs

1/3 Rack St Louis Ribs

1/3 Rack St Louis Ribs

$11.69

Our tender St. Louis Style Ribs are coated in a dry rub and slow smoked. We serve them plain, or "Saucy" basted with our signature bbq sauce.

1/2 Rack St Louis Ribs

1/2 Rack St Louis Ribs

$16.89

Our St. Louis Style Ribs are coated in a dry rub and slow smoked. We serve them with plan, or "Saucy" basted with our signature bbq sauce.

Full Rack St Louis Ribs

$29.99

Hot Links

Hot Link Sandwich

Hot Link Sandwich

$8.99

Our spicy hot links are served on a toasted bun and comes with a side of Bubba's Secret Sauce.

Loaded Baked Potato w/ Hotlinks

$12.99

Hot Links Per Link

$5.89

Chicken

1/2 Smoked Chicken

1/2 Smoked Chicken

$7.79

Our smoked 1/2 chicken is juicy and sure to be a favorite. **Note that due to the smoking process, the chicken will have a slight pink color to it in some places. This is not under-cooked but unique to the smoking process.

Sides

Our sides include Potato Salad, Coleslaw, Mac and Cheese, Corn Cobbettes, Chili Beans, and Sweet and Spicy Jalapeno Corn Muffins.
Chili Beans

Chili Beans

$2.99+

Our chili beans are slow cooked pinto beans with jalapenos, chorizo and our special blend of spices.

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$2.99+

Our Mac and Cheese is sure to be a favorite, loaded with cheesy goodness and elbow macaroni.

Sweet Corn Cobbette

Sweet Corn Cobbette

$2.99

Our Sweet Corn Cobbette is served buttered. A perfect side to go with your BBQ.

Sweet and Spicy Jalapeno Corn Muffin

Sweet and Spicy Jalapeno Corn Muffin

$2.29

A traditional corn muffin with a kick of jalapenos and a sweet glaze on top. Served with butter.

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$2.99+

Our American classic style potato salad.

Coleslaw

$2.99+
Classic Sea Salt Kettle Potato Chips

Classic Sea Salt Kettle Potato Chips

$1.99
Hickory Barbecue Kettle Potato Chips

Hickory Barbecue Kettle Potato Chips

$1.99
Jalapeno Cheddar Kettle Potato Chips

Jalapeno Cheddar Kettle Potato Chips

$1.99
Malt Vinegar & Sea Salt Kettle Potato Chips

Malt Vinegar & Sea Salt Kettle Potato Chips

$1.99

Loaded Baked Potato without Meat

$4.99

Our loaded baked potato is massive, weighing in over 1 pound. Includes cheddar cheese, butter, sour cream, and green onions. Add Bacon or Coleslaw for the ultimate loaded potato!

Dessert

Our desserts include peach cobbler, banana pudding, and fresh baked cookies.
Peach Cobbler

Peach Cobbler

$3.49

Sweet cling peaches are in this classic cobbler with crunchy oat, brown sugar streusel topping.

Vanilla Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.99

Order by itself or to go with our Peach Cobbler!

Sugar Cookie

Sugar Cookie

$1.19
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.19
White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie

White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie

$1.19
Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$2.59

Our banana pudding is made up of a combination of vanilla and banana pudding, fresh bananas, whipped cream and Nilla wafers.

Sauce

Side of Signature BBQ Sauce

Side of Signature BBQ Sauce

Our Signature BBQ sauce has a smoky tangy flavor.

Additional Sauces

Additional Side of Signature BBQ Sauce

$0.39

Additional Side of Spicy Sauce

$0.39Out of stock

Beverages

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.49+
Bottled Drinks

Bottled Drinks

Canned Drinks

Canned Drinks

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Pleased to meat you!

Website

Location

1645 North Trekell Road, Suit 108, Casa Grande, AZ 85122

Directions

Gallery
Bubbas BBQ Pit image
Bubbas BBQ Pit image

Similar restaurants in your area

Gallopin' Goose Saloon and Grill - 1980 S. ARIZONA BLVD
orange starNo Reviews
1980 S. ARIZONA BLVD COOLIDGE, AZ 85128
View restaurantnext
Pita Patio Grill
orange star4.8 • 497
235 W Coolidge Ave Coolidge, AZ 85128
View restaurantnext
Tacos N More Mexican Grill - Maricopa
orange starNo Reviews
21596 N John Wayne Parkway Maricopa, AZ 85239
View restaurantnext
Gyro Grill - Maricopa
orange starNo Reviews
20987 North John Wayne Parkway Maricopa, AZ 85139
View restaurantnext
Raceway Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
49237 W PAPAGO RD, Suite 007 MARICOPA, AZ 85139
View restaurantnext
Thai Chili 2 Go -- South Gilbert
orange star3.9 • 507
6510 S Higley Rd. Ste 105 Gilbert, AZ 85298
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Casa Grande
Maricopa
review star
No reviews yet
Queen Creek
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)
Gilbert
review star
Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
Apache Junction
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Tolleson
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston