Add Utensils To Order

Add Utensils
Add Utensils

Eco utensils are free. However, utensils are not added to orders automatically unless this item is added. Thank you for your understanding.

Milkshakes, Floats & Sweets

Hand-spun Milkshake
$9.00

A 16 oz Handspun Milkshake with house-made oat ice cream (gluten free / nut free / contains soy).

Ice Cream Float
$7.00

Classic malt shop style soda float w/soy ice cream (gluten free / nut free / contains soy)

Cowvin Cookie
$5.50

Cowvin Cookie from our bestie, Doron of Sticky Fingers. Locally baked and female owned (contains wheat / soy).

Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookie
$4.00

Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookie from our bestie, Doron of Sticky Fingers. Locally baked and female owned (gluten free / contains soy).

Salads

Caesar Salad
$10.00

32oz salad of romaine, tomato, soy parmesan cheese, capers & Bubb's Caesar dressing (gluten free / contains soy).

Buffalo Fried Chick'n Salad
$13.00

32oz salad of romaine, arugula, tomato, English cucumber, onion & fried plant-based chick'n tossed in buffalo sauce topped w/cashew bleu cheese & Bubb's bacon ranch dressing (spicy / contains cashew).

Burger Sammies

Single Bubb
$9.99

Our house-made beet patty (or Impossible burger) w/American cheddar cheese, green leaf lettuce, tomato, hand-cut pickle, onion & signature sauce on a soft roll (vegan / contains soy).

Bleu Bubb
$11.99

Our house-made beet patty (or Impossible burger) w/cashew Bleu cheese, fried shallots, green leaf, tomato & pickled mustard seed sauce on a soft roll (vegan / contains soy / cashews).

Pink Pineapple Pepper Burger
$14.99

Del Monte x Vertage x Bubbie’s collab /// Our house-made beet patty (or Impossible burger) w/Del Monte’s exclusive Pink Glow Pineapple, house-made Vertage pepper jack cheese, fried shallots, green leaf & black garlic cashew cream aioli on soft roll (vegan / contains soy / cashews).

Chick'n Sammies

Fried Chick'n
$9.99

Fried plant-based chick'n w/green leaf, tomato, hand-cut pickle, onion & yum sauce on a soft roll (spicy / contains soy).

Buffalo Fried Chick'n
$11.99

Fried plant-based chick'n tossed in buffalo sauce topped w/cashew bleu cheese, butter lettuce, tomato, hand-cut pickle, onion & Bubb's bacon ranch sauce on a soft roll (spicy / contains cashew / soy).

Sammies

Grilled Cheese
$8.99

Double portions of house-made american cheddar & pepper Jack cheeses on buttery grilled Texas toast. served w/side of grape sauce for dipping. (contains soy)

Sides

Salt & Pepper Fries
$6.00

Pile of hand-cut salt and pepper seasoned fries served with ketchup and yum sauce (gluten free / contains soy).

Sweet Potato Fries
$6.00

Pile of hand-cut salt and pepper seasoned sweet potato fries served with ketchup and yum sauce (gluten free / contains soy).

Pile of Rings
$10.00

Freshly battered and seasoned onion rings served with ketchup and yum sauce (gluten free / contains soy).

Parmesan Garlic Herb Fries
$7.00

Pile of hand-cut parmesan garlic-herbed, salt and pepper seasoned fries served with ketchup and yum sauce (gluten free / contains soy).

Buffalo Fries
$11.00

Salt & pepper fries, fried plant-based chick'n tossed in buffalo sauce and cashew bleu cheese drizzled with Bubb's bacon ranch sauce (semi-spicy / contains cashew / soy).

Chick'n Nuggets
$10.00

Five (5) of our house-made plant-based gluten-free fried chick'n nuggets served with a side of Bubb's ranch and agave mustard (gluten free / contains soy).

Gluten Free Food Items

Gluten Free Buffalo Fried Chick'n Salad
$13.00

32oz salad of romaine, arugula, tomato, English cucumber, onion & fried plant-based gluten free chick'n tossed in buffalo sauce topped w/cashew bleu cheese & Bubb's bacon ranch dressing (spicy / gluten free / contains cashew / soy).

Gluten Free Single Bubb
Gluten Free Single Bubb
$11.99

Our house-made beet patty (or Impossible burger) w/American cheddar cheese, green leaf, tomato, hand-cut pickle, onion & signature sauce on a gluten free soft roll (gluten free).

Gluten Free Bleu Bubb
Gluten Free Bleu Bubb
$13.99

Our house-made beet patty (or Impossible burger) w/cashew Bleu cheese, fried shallots, butter lettuce, tomato & pickled mustard seed sauce on a gluten free roll (gluten free / contains cashews / soy).

Gluten Free Pink Pineapple Pepper Burger
Gluten Free Pink Pineapple Pepper Burger
$16.99

Del Monte x Vertage x Bubbie’s collab /// Our house-made beet patty (or Impossible burger) w/Del Monte’s exclusive Pink Glow Pineapple, house-made Vertage pepper jack cheese, fried shallots, green leaf & black garlic cashew cream aioli on a gluten free roll (gluten free / contains cashews).

Gluten Free Fried Chick'n
Gluten Free Fried Chick'n
$11.99

Gluten free Fried plant-based chick'n w/butter lettuce, tomato, hand-cut pickle, onion & yum sauce on a gluten free roll (spicy / gluten free / contains soy).

Gluten Free Buffalo Fried Chick'n
Gluten Free Buffalo Fried Chick'n
$13.99

Gluten free Fried plant-based chick'n tossed in buffalo sauce topped w/cashew bleu cheese, butter lettuce, tomato, hand-cut pickle, onion & Bubb's bacon ranch sauce on a gluten free roll (spicy / gluten free / contains cashew / soy).

Salt & Pepper Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Pile of Rings
Parmesan Garlic Herb Fries
Gluten Free Buffalo Fries
Gluten Free Buffalo Fries
$12.00

Salt & pepper fries, gluten free fried plant-based chick'n tossed in buffalo sauce and cashew bleu cheese drizzled with Bubb's bacon ranch sauce (semi-spicy / gluten free / contains cashew / soy).

Chick'n Nuggets
Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookie
Fizzy Drinks

Lime Ginger - Nixie Sparkling Water (Can)
$2.00

Nixie is an unsweetened sparkling water that pairs crisp, sparkling water with an organic, non-GMO, natural lime ginger flavor to provide a delicious taste with no calories and no sweeteners.

Grapefruit - Nixie Sparkling Water (Can)
$2.00

Nixie is an unsweetened sparkling water that pairs crisp, sparkling water with an organic, non-GMO, natural grapefruit flavor to provide a delicious taste with no calories and no sweeteners.

SanPellegrino Italian Sparkling Blood Orange (Can)
$3.00
SanPellegrino Italian Sparkling Limonata (Can)
$3.00
Coconut Water - Once Upon
$3.50

100% Pure Hydration & Electrolytes: Naturally sweet, All Natural Coconut Water - 10.8oz

Still Rainwater (16oz can)
$2.50

16oz tall boy. From cloud to bottle, you’ve never tasted still water like this: 100% rainwater, minimally purified to perfection, and sustainably packaged.

Topo Chico Sparkling Mineral Water (12oz bottle)
$3.75

12oz bottle of the worlds best sparkling mineral water.

Ice Cream Float
$7.00

Classic malt shop style soda float w/soy ice cream (gluten free / nut free / contains soy)