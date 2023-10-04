Buy One Get One 50% OFF on All Drinks
BOGO50
Copied!
Buy One Get One 50% OFF on All Drinks
BOGO50
Copied!

Drink Menu

Our Monthly Special 22oz

Sunset Thai

Sunset Thai

$6.70

Delightful tropical drink that combines the classic Thai tea with the creamy essence of coconut, topped with boba.

Pina Colada

Pina Colada

$6.70

Classic tropical drink that made with a combination of green milk tea, coconut cream, and pineapple juice, topped with coconut jelly.

Strawberry Cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.45

Unique drink that harmoniously blends the velvety essence of cheese flavor with the luscious sweetness of strawberries.

Matcha Azuki

Matcha Azuki

$7.45

Delicious and harmonious smoothie that combines the vibrant notes of matcha green tea with the natural sweetness of red beans.

Pearl Milk Tea

Classic Pearl Milk Tea

Classic Pearl Milk Tea

$5.10
Brown Sugar Pearl Milk Tea

Brown Sugar Pearl Milk Tea

$5.10
Taro Pearl Milk Tea

Taro Pearl Milk Tea

$5.10
Mango Pearl Milk Tea

Mango Pearl Milk Tea

$5.10
Strawberry Pearl Milk Tea

Strawberry Pearl Milk Tea

$5.10
Banana Pearl Milk Tea

Banana Pearl Milk Tea

$5.10
Honeydew Pearl Milk Tea

Honeydew Pearl Milk Tea

$5.10
Peach Pearl Milk Tea

Peach Pearl Milk Tea

$5.10
Watermelon Pearl Milk Tea

Watermelon Pearl Milk Tea

$5.10
Lychee Pearl Milk Tea

Lychee Pearl Milk Tea

$5.10
Coconut Pearl Milk Tea

Coconut Pearl Milk Tea

$5.10
Thai Pearl Milk Tea

Thai Pearl Milk Tea

$5.10
Coffee Pearl Milk Tea

Coffee Pearl Milk Tea

$5.10
Matcha Pearl Milk Tea

Matcha Pearl Milk Tea

$5.10
Jasmine Green Pearl Milk Tea

Jasmine Green Pearl Milk Tea

$5.10
Golden Black Pearl Milk Tea

Golden Black Pearl Milk Tea

$5.10
Roast & Toast Pearl Milk Tea

Roast & Toast Pearl Milk Tea

$5.10
Taiwan Oolong Pearl Milk Tea

Taiwan Oolong Pearl Milk Tea

$5.10Out of stock
Brown Rice Pearl Milk Tea

Brown Rice Pearl Milk Tea

$5.10
Chocolate Pearl Milk Tea

Chocolate Pearl Milk Tea

$5.10
Honey Pearl Milk Tea

Honey Pearl Milk Tea

$5.10

Popping Fruit Tea

Mango Fruit Tea

Mango Fruit Tea

$4.85
Strawberry Fruit Tea

Strawberry Fruit Tea

$4.85
Dragon Fruit Fruit Tea

Dragon Fruit Fruit Tea

$4.85
Passion Fruit Fruit Tea

Passion Fruit Fruit Tea

$4.85
Peach Fruit Tea

Peach Fruit Tea

$4.85
Lychee Fruit Tea

Lychee Fruit Tea

$4.85
Lemon Fruit Tea

Lemon Fruit Tea

$4.85
Orange Fruit Tea

Orange Fruit Tea

$4.85
Watermelon Fruit Tea

Watermelon Fruit Tea

$4.85
Pineapple Fruit Tea

Pineapple Fruit Tea

$4.85
Yakult Fruit Tea

Yakult Fruit Tea

$4.85
Honey Fruit Tea

Honey Fruit Tea

$4.85

Frozen Blended Beverage

Mango Slushy

Mango Slushy

$5.85
Strawberry Slushy

Strawberry Slushy

$5.85
Passion Fruit Slushy

Passion Fruit Slushy

$5.85
Peach Slushy

Peach Slushy

$5.85
Watermelon Slushy

Watermelon Slushy

$5.85
Coconut Smoothie

Coconut Smoothie

$5.85
Matcha Red Bean Smoothie

Matcha Red Bean Smoothie

$5.85
Chocolate Banana Smoothie

Chocolate Banana Smoothie

$5.85
Chocolate Smoothie

Chocolate Smoothie

$5.85
Coffee Smoothie

Coffee Smoothie

$5.85

Fresh Brew Tea

Jasmine Green Tea

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.65
Golden Black Tea

Golden Black Tea

$4.65
Roast & Toast Tea

Roast & Toast Tea

$4.65
Brown Rice Tea

Brown Rice Tea

$4.65
Matcha Tea Latte

Matcha Tea Latte

$4.65
Coffee Latte

Coffee Latte

$4.65

Bee's Refreshing Beverage

Mango Juice

Mango Juice

$4.85
Strawberry Juice

Strawberry Juice

$4.85
Dragon Fruit Juice

Dragon Fruit Juice

$4.85
Passion Fruit Juice

Passion Fruit Juice

$4.85
Peach Juice

Peach Juice

$4.85
Lychee Juice

Lychee Juice

$4.85
Lemon Juice

Lemon Juice

$4.85
Watermelon Juice

Watermelon Juice

$4.85
Honey Juice

Honey Juice

$4.85

Food Menu

Appetizers

House Marinated Soy Eggs

$3.99

Garnished with Seaweed Salad, Green Onion & Eel Sauce.

Fried Chichen Dumplings

$6.99

Served with House Dumpling Sauce.

Fried Vegetable Spring Roll

$5.99

Served with House Spring Roll Sauce.

House Fries

$3.99

Crispy Shoestrings Seasoned with Toasted Nori, Togarashi & Sea Salt served with House Fry Sauce.

Edamame

$4.99

Served Chilled with Sea Salt & Togarashi

Veggie Tempura

$6.99

Served with Tempura Sauce.

Shrimp Tempura

$6.99

Served with Tempura Sauce.

Shrimp & Veggie Tempura

$8.99

Served with Tempura Sauce.

Soup & Side Salad

Miso Soup

$2.99

With Tofu & Seaweed.

House Salad

$3.99

Spring Mix with Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Carrot & Choice of Dressing.

Avocado Salad

$4.99

House Salad Dressed with Avocado & House Creamy Dressing.

Seaweed Salad

$4.99

With Sweet Soy Vinegar Dressing, Cucumber, & Sesame Seeds.

Crab Salad

$4.99

Creamy Crab Salad with Cucumber, Avocado &Tempura Crunch. Try it with a Spicy Mayo Drizzle.

Combo Salad

$5.99

Crab and Seaweed Salads w/ Avocado.