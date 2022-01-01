A map showing the location of BUBBLE N TEA 3496 SW CEDAR HILLS BLVDView gallery

BUBBLE N TEA 3496 SW CEDAR HILLS BLVD

review star

No reviews yet

3496 SW CEDAR HILLS BLVD

Beaverton, OR 97005

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

CLASSIC MENU

CLASSIC

CLASSIC

$5.00

Organic Indian Black Tea Mellow Malty with a Clean Fruity finish. We Called it Classic! Milk Suggest ! Whole Milk ,Soy Milk or Oat Milk

MATCHA

MATCHA

$5.00

A Fine Japanese Green Tea, Present a Rich Smooth flavor with The Traditionally whisked to a Frothy beverage.

THAI

THAI

$5.00

Made from a strongly brewed Black tea and Spiced with ingredients such as star anise, crushed tamarind, and cardamom. Milk Suggest ! Whole Milk , Almond Milk or Coconut Milk

VANILLA

VANILLA

$5.00

An organic South African Tea (ROOIBOS) It's Herbal tea with a touch of Vanilla Sweet and Flavorful (NO CAFFEINE)

EARL GRAY

EARL GRAY

$5.00

A smooth medium-bodied Black Tea, Aroma with Bergamot a fragrant citrus fruitiness balance. Milk Suggest ! Whole Milk ,Soy Milk or Oat Milk

JASMINE

JASMINE

$5.00

Premium Jasmine Floral Green Tea. Beautifully balanced Aroma and Classic.

COCOA MINT

COCOA MINT

$6.00

Fall Limited* Rich and full-bodied tea with an enticing chocolatey aroma and mint.

SMOOTHIE

MATCHA SMOOTHIE

MATCHA SMOOTHIE

$6.00

A fine Japanese Green tea traditionally whisked to a frothy beverage and Blended into a thick smoothie form.

THAI SMOOTHIE

THAI SMOOTHIE

$6.00

Made from a strongly brewed black tea and spiced ingredients such as star anise, crushed tamarind, and cardamom. Blended into a thick smoothie form.

COCONUT SMOOTHIE

COCONUT SMOOTHIE

$6.50

Fresh Coconut juice Real Coconut Meat & Coconut cream blended. Bring together of a Fresh taste of Real coconut

CHOCOLATE SMOOTHIE

CHOCOLATE SMOOTHIE

$6.00

Real ground cocoa Blended into a thick smoothie form. Smooth & Rich in flavor

ICED TEA

JASMINE ICED TEA

JASMINE ICED TEA

$5.00

JASMINE ICED TEA Green Tea & Jasmine Flower

BLACK ICED TEA

BLACK ICED TEA

$5.00

Black Iced Tea Mellow Clean Fruity Finish

SPECIAL MILK TEA

THAI SWEET CREAM

THAI SWEET CREAM

$6.50

Our Signature & Your Favorite Thai Tea Bring you the New way to Enjoy We Handcraft Sweet Cream from our kitchen by double the volume of Fresh Brew Thai Tea until it Whipped Light & Fluffy also Sweet Smoother and Richer taste. (CONTAIN DAIRY) No substitution*

UBE MANGO

UBE MANGO

$7.00Out of stock

UBE CREAM & FRESH MANGO purée a MELLOW, NUTTY & CREAMY Flavor. taste almost like coconut* PERFECT PAIRs For SUMMER Drink. (whole milk) only*

STRAWBERRY MATCHA MILK TEA

STRAWBERRY MATCHA MILK TEA

$6.50

A Fine Japanese Green Tea pair with Home made Fresh Strawberries Puree Sweet & Tart Combination.

SEA SALT CREAM & VANILLA

SEA SALT CREAM & VANILLA

$6.50

NATURAL PINK SEA SALT CREAM WITH VANILLA ROOIBOS TEA RICH & MILD CREAMERY. NO CAFFEIN! (contain dairy)

SALTED BROWN SUGAR

SALTED BROWN SUGAR

$6.50

OUR HOMEMADE BROWN SUGAR SAUCE YOUR CHOICE OF MILK TOPPED WITH SALTED CREAM. BUTTERY SWEET & Hint of Saltiness. (contain dairy)* NO CAFFEINE

PINK HONEY

PINK HONEY

$6.50

CAFFEINE FREE DRINK! Simple Natural Ingredients Fresh Strawberry & Milk Sweeten from Honey

HONEY LAVENDER MILK TEA

HONEY LAVENDER MILK TEA

$6.50

Organic Lavender Flower tea with Real Honey! Sweet Floral and Earthy. CAFFEINE FREE

SPECIAL ICED TEA

SWEET PEACH

SWEET PEACH

$6.00Out of stock

SWEET GREEN TEA & WHITE PEACH AROMATIC WITH EDIBLE FLOWER a Beautiful prepare drinks for SUMMER.

STRAWBERRY JASMINE ICED TEA

STRAWBERRY JASMINE ICED TEA

$6.50

An Iced Jasmine Green Tea together with Fresh Homemade Strawberries puree A combination of Aroma Floral & Fruity Refreshing. ( NON DAIRY) V*

LONG ISLAND

LONG ISLAND

$6.00Out of stock

ICED EARL GRAY TEA WITH a TOUCH of Fresh Squeeze LEMON. DELICIOUS BOLD & SIMPLY REFRESHING.

ROSE LEMONADE

ROSE LEMONADE

$6.00Out of stock

Rose Water & Fresh Squeezed Lemonade. Summer Refreshing

LEMON HIBISCUS

LEMON HIBISCUS

$6.00

CAFFEINE FREE* ICED SWEET FRUITY &TART HIBISCUS WITH HINT OF SQUEEZE LEMON.

PINK LYCHEE

PINK LYCHEE

$6.00

SWEET TART LYCHEE DRINKS WITH SPLASH OF COCONUT CREAM CAFFEINE FREE! ENJOY IT ANYTIME.

LAVENDER LEMONADE

LAVENDER LEMONADE

$6.00

ORGANIC LAVENDER & Fresh Squeeze Lemon Juice. Aroma Refreshing for Fall.

HOT TEA LATTE

Fall Limited* Rich and full-bodied tea with an enticing chocolatey aroma and mint.
CLASSIC LATTE

CLASSIC LATTE

$5.00

Organic Indian Black Tea Mellow Malty with a Clean Fruity finish. We Called it Classic! Milk Suggest ! Whole Milk ,Soy Milk or Oat Milk

MATCHA LATTE

MATCHA LATTE

$5.00

A Fine Japanese Green Tea, Present a Rich Smooth flavor with The Traditionally whisked to a Frothy beverage.

THAI LATTE

THAI LATTE

$5.00

Made from a strongly brewed Black tea and Spiced with ingredients such as star anise, crushed tamarind, and cardamom. Milk Suggest ! Whole Milk , Almond Milk or Coconut Milk

EARL GRAY LATTE

EARL GRAY LATTE

$5.00

A smooth medium-bodied Black Tea, Aroma with Bergamot a fragrant citrus fruitiness balance. Milk Suggest ! Whole Milk ,Soy Milk or Oat Milk

VANILA LATTE

VANILA LATTE

$5.00

An organic South African Tea (ROOIBOS) It's Herbal tea with a touch of Vanilla Sweet and Flavorful (NO CAFFEINE)

JASMINE LATTE

JASMINE LATTE

$5.00

Premium Jasmine Floral Green Tea. Beautifully balanced Aroma and Classic.

COCOA MINT LATTE

COCOA MINT LATTE

$6.00

Fall Limited* Rich and full-bodied tea with an enticing chocolatey aroma and mint.

