BUBBLE REPUBLIC 800 W LAS TUNAS DR STE 100

review star

No reviews yet

800 W LAS TUNAS DR STE 100

SAN GABRIEL, CA 91776

Order Again

Popular Items

Black Milk Tea
Bubble Republic Fruit Tea
Braised Tomato Beef Rice 番茄牛肉饭

Halloween Specials

Pumpkin Spiced Coffee Latte

Pumpkin Spiced Coffee Latte

$5.40
Pumkin Spiced Milk Tea

Pumkin Spiced Milk Tea

$5.40

PSMisu Smoothie

$5.90

Top Selection Drinks

Panna Cotta Black Milk Tea

Panna Cotta Black Milk Tea

$5.15

Peach Berry Tea

$4.50
Kiwi Green Tea

Kiwi Green Tea

$4.90

Mango Berry Smoothie

$5.90

Oreo Milk Tea

$5.40
Creme Brule Milk Tea

Creme Brule Milk Tea

$5.50
Strawberry Cheese Smoothie

Strawberry Cheese Smoothie

$5.65
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$5.90

Hokkaido Milk Tea

$5.50
Aloe Grass Jelly Honey Juice

Aloe Grass Jelly Honey Juice

$4.50
Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$5.40
Oatmeal Green Milk Tea

Oatmeal Green Milk Tea

$5.15

S.P.A Smoothie

$5.20

Blending the Mixed of Sesame, Peanut and Almond flavors with our chosen creamers.

Pineapple Limonade Tea

Pineapple Limonade Tea

$5.50

Punch of Vitamin C in Four Season Tea with a hint of lime.

Rose-White Peach Oolong Tea

Rose-White Peach Oolong Tea

$5.50

White Peach Oolong tea flavored with Rose, topped with our Cream Top

Fresh Milk

$5.30

Choose between blended ice smoothie or simply just ice with milk.

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.90

Banana Smoothie

$5.90Out of stock

Original/Flavored Tea

Black Tea

$3.95

Chrysanthemum Tea

$4.50

Cream Top Tea

$4.95

Earl Grey Tea

$3.95

Ginger Tea

$4.50

Grapefruit Tea

$4.50

Green Apple Tea

$4.50

Green Tea

$3.95

Guava Tea

$4.50

Honey Kumquat Tea

$4.50

Honey Lemon Tea

$4.50

Honey Tea

$4.50

Lemon Tea

$4.50

Lemon Yogurt Tea

$4.50

Longan Ginger Jujube (HOT only)

$5.15

Longan Tea

$4.50

Lychee Tea

$4.50

Mango Tea

$4.50

Matcha Tea

$4.50

Oolong Tea

$3.95

Passion Fruit Tea

$4.50

Passion - Apple Tea

$4.50

Peach Tea

$4.50

Raspberry Tea

$4.50

Rose Tea

$4.50

White Peach Tea

$4.50

Winter Melon Tea

$4.50

Milk Tea

Almond Milk Tea

$5.15

Black Diamond Milk Tea

$5.30

Milk Tea that Includes Boba, Grass Jelly and Red Bean

Black Milk Tea

$4.50

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$5.15

Caramel Milk Tea

$5.15

Chocolate Milk Tea

$5.15

Chrysanthemum Milk Tea

$5.15

Coconut Milk Tea

$5.15

Coffee Milk Tea

$5.15

Cream Top Matcha

$5.50

Creme Brule Milk Tea

$5.50

Earl Grey Milk Tea

$4.50

Ginger Milk Tea

$5.15

Green Milk Tea

$4.50

Hazelnut Milk Tea

$5.15

Hokkaido Milk Tea

$5.50

Honey Milk Tea

$5.15

Mango Milk Tea

$5.15

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.20

Roasted Oolong Milk Tea

$4.50

Osmanthus Oolong Milk Tea

$5.15

Papaya Milk Tea

$5.15

Peach Milk Tea

$5.15

Peanut Milk Tea

$5.15

Red Bean Milk Tea

$5.15

Rose Milk Tea

$5.15

S.P.A

$5.15

The Mixed of Sesame, Peanut and Almond flavors with our chosen creamers. Caffeine Free

Sesame Milk Tea

$5.15

Taro Coconut Milk Tea

$5.15

Taro Milk Tea

$5.15

Taro-Oreo Milk Tea

$5.15

Thai Milk Tea

$4.50

Wintermelon Milk Tea

$5.15

Iced Slushies

Grapefruit Slush

$5.15

Green Apple Slush

$5.15

Lemon Slush

$5.15

Longan Slush

$5.15

Lychee Slush

$5.15

Mango Lychee Slush

$5.15

Passion Fruit Slush

$5.15

Peach Berry Slush

$5.15

Peach Slush

$5.15

Strawberry Kiwi Slush

$5.15

Strawberry Slush

$5.15

Strawberry Yogurt Slush

$5.15

White Peach Slush

$5.15

Wintermelon Slush

$5.15

Yogurt Slush

$5.15

Passion-Apple Slush

$5.15

Iced Smoothies

Almond Smoothie

$5.20

Black Milk Tea Smoothie

$5.20

Chocolate Smoothie

$5.20

Coconut Smoothie

$5.20

Coffee Smoothie

$5.20

Hazelnut Coffee Smoothie

$5.90

HazelnutMisu Smoothie

$5.90

Hokkaido Cheese Smoothie

$5.20

Jasmine Green Milk Tea Smoothie

$5.20

Mango Smoothie

$5.90

Matcha Smoothie

$5.35

Mango-Colada Smoothie

$5.90

MatchaMisu Smoothie

$5.90

Oreo Smoothie

$5.90

Papaya Smoothie

$5.20

Peanut Smoothie

$5.20

Piña Colada Smoothie

$5.90

Red Bean Smoothie

$5.20

Sesame Smoothie

$5.20

Smash Oatmeal Smoothie

$5.90

Taro Coconut Smoothie

$5.20

Taro Oreo Smoothie

$5.90

Taro Smoothie

$5.20

TiraMisu Smoothie

$5.90

Single Brewed Tea Bags

Camellia Green Tea

$4.35

Four Season Oolong Tea

$4.35

Lavender Black Tea

$4.35

Creamy Oolong Tea

$4.35

Osmanthus Oolong Tea

$4.35

Rose Oolong Tea

$4.35

White Peach Oolong Tea

$4.35

Fresh Fruit Teas

Bubble Republic Fruit Tea

Bubble Republic Fruit Tea

$5.50
Kiwi

Kiwi

$4.90

Mango Smoothie

$5.90
Orange

Orange

$4.90
Pineapple

Pineapple

$4.90

Pineberry

$4.90
Strawberry

Strawberry

$4.90

Mango-Berry

$4.90

Coffee

Black Coffee

$3.50
Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$5.40

Hazelnut Coffee Latte

$5.40
Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

$5.40

Meals

Braised Tomato Beef Rice 番茄牛肉饭

Braised Tomato Beef Rice 番茄牛肉饭

$12.25
Fish Ball Soup

Fish Ball Soup

$7.00

6 Fish Balls with Fish Roe Fillings cooked with vegetables in Chicken Soup

Fried Fish Filet on Rice 炸鱼排饭饭

Fried Fish Filet on Rice 炸鱼排饭饭

$9.75

Fried Pork Chop Meal 炸排骨餐

$9.75
Fried Pork Cutlet Meal 炸肉餐

Fried Pork Cutlet Meal 炸肉餐

$10.50
Minced Meat Rice 卤肉饭

Minced Meat Rice 卤肉饭

$7.00
Pan Fried Basil Chicken Rice 煎 九层塔鸡肉饭

Pan Fried Basil Chicken Rice 煎 九层塔鸡肉饭

$9.75

Pan Fried Salted Egg Chicken Rice 煎蛋黄盐酥鸡饭

$10.00
Popcorn Chicken Meal 炸鹽酥雞餐

Popcorn Chicken Meal 炸鹽酥雞餐

$9.75
Pork and Vege Dumplings 豬肉水餃

Pork and Vege Dumplings 豬肉水餃

$9.75

Comes in 10 Pieces of Dumpling

Salted Egg Popcorn Chicken Meal 炸蛋黄盐酥鸡餐

Salted Egg Popcorn Chicken Meal 炸蛋黄盐酥鸡餐

$11.50
Salted Egg Shrimp Tempura on Rice 炸蛋黄虾饭饭

Salted Egg Shrimp Tempura on Rice 炸蛋黄虾饭饭

$12.50

Comes with Daily Veggies, and Eggs

Taiwanese Sausage Rice 香肠饭

Taiwanese Sausage Rice 香肠饭

$10.50

Taiwanese Spaghetti Noodle 番茄意大利面

$9.00

Traditional Marinated Meat Rice 控肉饭

$8.25Out of stock

Tan Tsai Noodle Soup 担仔面

$7.00
Tomato Noodle Soup 番茄汤面

Tomato Noodle Soup 番茄汤面

$8.25

Freshly cooked from scratch, and Vegetarian friendly. (Egg Included)

Snacks

BR Fries 肉酱起司薯条

BR Fries 肉酱起司薯条

$7.50

French Fries covered with our Spaghetti meat sause and Cheese

BR Tater Tots 培根起司薯块

BR Tater Tots 培根起司薯块

$7.50

Crispy Tater Tots covered with Cheese and Bacon

French Fries 炸薯条

$4.75

French Fries w/Cajun 薯条 配红粉

$5.25

French Fries w/Parmesan Cheese 薯条 配起司

$5.25

Fried Calamari 炸鱿鱼圈

$6.50

Fried Steam Bun with Condensed Milk 馒头 配炼奶

$4.75
Fried Steam Bun with Peanut/CreamTop 馒头 配花生奶盖

Fried Steam Bun with Peanut/CreamTop 馒头 配花生奶盖

$6.50

King Oyster Mushroom 炸杏鲍菇

$5.25Out of stock

Marinated Egg 卤蛋

$1.25

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks 起司棒棒棒

$6.50

Popcorn Chicken 炸盐酥鸡

$6.75

Salted Yolk Popcorn Chicken 炸 咸蛋黄盐酥鸡

$8.50
Salted Yolk Tater Tots 炸咸蛋黄薯块

Salted Yolk Tater Tots 炸咸蛋黄薯块

$6.25
Salted Egg Shrimp Tempura 炸蛋黄虾呀

Salted Egg Shrimp Tempura 炸蛋黄虾呀

$9.25

Sausage (Two Pieces) 煎香肠（单点）

$6.00

Squid Balls 花子丸

$4.75
Takoyaki 章鱼烧

Takoyaki 章鱼烧

$7.25

Tater Tots 薯块

$4.75

Sweet Snacks

Brick Toast w/Sweet Milk Custard 奶酥土司

$4.25

Brick Toast w/Condensed Milk 炼奶土司

$4.25

Brick Toast w/Strawberry 草莓土司

$4.25

Brick Toast w/Chocolate 巧克力土司

$4.25

Brick Toast w/Peanut 花生土司

$4.25
Butter Garlic Toast 蒜蓉土司

Butter Garlic Toast 蒜蓉土司

$6.75
Marshmallow Toast 棉花糖土司

Marshmallow Toast 棉花糖土司

$6.75

Boba Toast 波霸土司

$6.75
BR Signature Waffle

BR Signature Waffle

$6.75

Waffle topped with our home-made cream top, paired with Oreo cookie crumbles and chocolate drizzle.

Meals

Braised Tomato Beef Rice 番茄牛肉饭

Braised Tomato Beef Rice 番茄牛肉饭

$12.50
Fried Fish Filet on Rice 炸鱼排饭饭

Fried Fish Filet on Rice 炸鱼排饭饭

$10.00

Fried Pork Chop Meal 炸排骨餐

$10.00
Fried Pork Cutlet Meal 炸肉餐

Fried Pork Cutlet Meal 炸肉餐

$10.75
Minced Meat Rice 卤肉饭

Minced Meat Rice 卤肉饭

$7.25
Pan Fried Basil Chicken Rice 煎 九层塔鸡肉饭

Pan Fried Basil Chicken Rice 煎 九层塔鸡肉饭

$10.00

Pan Fried Salted Egg Chicken Rice 煎蛋黄盐酥鸡饭

$10.25
Popcorn Chicken Meal 炸鹽酥雞餐

Popcorn Chicken Meal 炸鹽酥雞餐

$10.00
Salted Egg Popcorn Chicken Meal 炸蛋黄盐酥鸡餐

Salted Egg Popcorn Chicken Meal 炸蛋黄盐酥鸡餐

$12.00
Salted Egg Shrimp Tempura on Rice 炸蛋黄虾饭饭

Salted Egg Shrimp Tempura on Rice 炸蛋黄虾饭饭

$13.50

Comes with Daily Veggies, and Eggs

Taiwanese Sausage Rice 香肠饭

Taiwanese Sausage Rice 香肠饭

$10.75

Taiwanese Spaghetti Noodle 番茄意大利面

$9.25

Traditional Marinated Meat Rice 控肉饭

$8.50Out of stock

Tan Tsai Noodle Soup 担仔面

$7.25
Tomato Noodle Soup 番茄汤面

Tomato Noodle Soup 番茄汤面

$8.75

Freshly cooked from scratch, and Vegetarian friendly. (Egg Included)

Snacks

BR Fries 肉酱起司薯条

BR Fries 肉酱起司薯条

$7.75

French Fries covered with our Spaghetti meat sause and Cheese

BR Tater Tots 培根起司薯块

BR Tater Tots 培根起司薯块

$7.75

Crispy Tater Tots covered with Cheese and Bacon

French Fries 炸薯条

$5.00

French Fries w/Cajun 薯条 配红粉

$5.50

French Fries w/Parmesan Cheese 薯条 配起司

$5.50

Fried Calamari 炸鱿鱼圈

$6.75

Fried Steam Bun with Condensed Milk 馒头 配炼奶

$5.00
Fried Steam Bun with Peanut/CreamTop 馒头 配花生奶盖

Fried Steam Bun with Peanut/CreamTop 馒头 配花生奶盖

$6.75

King Oyster Mushroom 炸杏鲍菇

$5.50Out of stock

Marinated Egg 卤蛋

$1.50

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks 起司棒棒棒

$6.75

Popcorn Chicken 炸盐酥鸡

$7.00

Salted Yolk Popcorn Chicken 炸 咸蛋黄盐酥鸡

$8.75
Salted Yolk Tater Tots 炸咸蛋黄薯块

Salted Yolk Tater Tots 炸咸蛋黄薯块

$6.50
Salted Egg Shrimp Tempura 炸蛋黄虾呀

Salted Egg Shrimp Tempura 炸蛋黄虾呀

$10.25

Sausage (Two Pieces) 煎香肠（单点）

$5.50

Squid Balls 花子丸

$5.00
Takoyaki 章鱼烧

Takoyaki 章鱼烧

$7.50

Tater Tots 薯块

$5.00

Sweet Snacks

Brick Toast w/Sweet Milk Custard 奶酥土司

$4.50

Brick Toast w/Condensed Milk 炼奶土司

$4.50

Brick Toast w/Strawberry 草莓土司

$4.50

Brick Toast w/Chocolate 巧克力土司

$4.50

Brick Toast w/Peanut 花生土司

$4.50
Butter Garlic Toast 蒜蓉土司

Butter Garlic Toast 蒜蓉土司

$7.00
Marshmallow Toast 棉花糖土司

Marshmallow Toast 棉花糖土司

$7.00

Boba Toast 波霸土司

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

800 W LAS TUNAS DR STE 100, SAN GABRIEL, CA 91776

Directions

Gallery
BUBBLE REPUBLIC image
BUBBLE REPUBLIC image
BUBBLE REPUBLIC image

Map
