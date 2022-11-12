Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bubble Bear Tea 160 Walt Whitman Rd #1017

No reviews yet

160 Walt Whitman Rd #1017

Huntington Station, NY 11746

Popular Items

Taro Milk Tea with Boba
Thai Milk Tea with Boba
Brown Sugar with Boba

Milk Teas

Classic Milk Tea with Boba

$6.75

Traditional milk tea made with high quality Earl Grey tea imported from Taiwan!

Taro Milk Tea with Boba

$6.75

Oreo Milk Tea With Boba

$6.75

Thai Milk Tea with Boba

$6.75

Brown Sugar with Boba

$7.75

Jasmine Green Milk Tea with Boba

$6.75

Oolong Milk Tea with Boba

$6.75

Winter-melon Green Milk Tea with Boba

$6.75

Coconut Milk Tea with Boba

$6.75

Fruit Teas

Iced Grapefruit Green Tea

$5.75

Exquisite blend of grapefruit flavor with freshly brewed green tea with grapefruit slices

Iced Passionfruit Green Tea

$5.75

Freshly brewed Jasmine Green Tea shaken up with refreshing passion fruit flavor with passion fruit seeds

Iced Mango Green Tea

$5.75

Freshly brewed green tea shaken ip with mango flavor with mango pieces

Iced Peach Oolong Tea

$5.75

Iced Lychee Oolong Tea

$5.75

Uniquely different asian fruit shaken with fresh brewed Oolong Tea

Honey Green Tea

$5.75

Honey Oolong Tea

$5.75

Strawberry Green Tea

$5.75

Kumquat Lychee Green Tea

$5.75

Mango Lychee Green Tea

$5.75

Passionfruit Lychee Green Tea

$5.75

Slush

Mango Slush

$6.75

Passionfruit Slush

$6.75

Lychee Slush

$6.75

Peach Slush

$6.75

Strawberry Slush

$6.75

Taro Slush

$6.75

Specialty Drinks

Strawberry Milk Boba

$7.75

Taste exactly like strawberry icecream!

Mango Milk Boba

$7.75

Taste exactly like mango ice-cream!

Tropical Blend with Boba

$6.75

Grapefruit + Mango + Green Tea

Sunset Blast with Boba

$6.75

Grapefruit + Passionfruit + Green Tea

Bakery Items

Roast Pork Bun Baked

$4.99Out of stock

Dan Ta

$3.50Out of stock

Sweet Flaky Bun With Custard Inside

$4.99Out of stock

Mango Mousse Mini Cake

$7.95Out of stock

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$7.95

Cheesecake

$6.95

Lemon Apricot Slice Cake

$6.95Out of stock

Flan

$7.95

Oreo Mousse

$6.95Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$6.95Out of stock

Red Velvet

$7.95Out of stock

Toasted Almond

$6.95

Tiramisu (Square)

$7.95

Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake

$6.95Out of stock

Bear Matcha Latte

Strawberry Matcha Latte with Boba - 16oz

$6.75

Yuzu Matcha Latte with Boba - 16oz

$6.75

Hot Drinks

Hot Classic Milk Tea with Boba - 16oz

$6.75

Hot Taro Milk Tea with Boba - 16oz

$6.75

Fresh Lemonade (NEW!)

Fresh Strawberry Lemonade

$5.75Out of stock

100% natural freshly made lemonade shaken up with strawberry flavor and ice. Caffeine free.

Fresh Peach Lemonade

$5.75Out of stock

100% natural freshly made lemonade shaken up with peach flavor and ice. Caffeine free.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
160 Walt Whitman Rd #1017, Huntington Station, NY 11746

