Bubble Boba

Qt Boba Drink

Thai Tea 1-Qt

Thai Tea 1-Qt

$12.99

1 quart of our delicious "Thai Tea" Put ice in a glass and pour your drink. You can also add toppings (Boba, Jelly ,etc) Makes 3-4 servings.

Panda Matcha 1-Qt

Panda Matcha 1-Qt

$12.99

1 quart of our delicious "Panda Matcha" Put ice in a glass and pour your drink. You can also add toppings (Boba, Jelly ,etc) Makes 3-4 servings

House Milk Tea 1-Qt

House Milk Tea 1-Qt

$12.99

1 quart of our delicious "House Milk" Put ice in a glass and pour your drink. You can also add toppings (Boba, Jelly ,etc) Makes 3-4 servings

Honeydew 1-Qt

Honeydew 1-Qt

$12.99

1 quart of our delicious "Honeydew" Put ice in a glass and pour your drink. You can also add toppings (Boba, Jelly ,etc) Makes 3-4 servings

Taro 1-Qt

Taro 1-Qt

$12.99

1 quart of our delicious "Taro" Put ice in a glass and pour your drink. You can also add toppings (Boba, Jelly ,etc) Makes 3-4 servings

Creamy Coconut 1-Qt

Creamy Coconut 1-Qt

$12.99

1 quart of our delicious "Creamy Coconut" Put ice in a glass and pour your drink. You can also add toppings (Boba, Jelly ,etc) Makes 3-4 servings

Swirl Berry 1-Qt

Swirl Berry 1-Qt

$12.99

1 quart of our delicious "Swirl Berry" Put ice in a glass and pour your drink. You can also add toppings (Boba, Jelly ,etc) Makes 3-4 servings

Peachy Smash 1-Qt

Peachy Smash 1-Qt

$12.99

1 quart of our delicious "Peachy Smash" Put ice in a glass and pour your drink. You can also add toppings (Boba, Jelly ,etc) Makes 3-4 servings

Mango Colada 1-Qt

Mango Colada 1-Qt

$12.99

1 quart of our delicious "Mango Colada" Put ice in a glass and pour your drink. You can also add toppings (Boba, Jelly ,etc) Makes 3-4 servings

Juicy Cocomelon 1Qt

Juicy Cocomelon 1Qt

$12.99

1 quart of our delicious "Juicy Cocomelon" Put ice in a glass and pour your drink. You can also add toppings (Boba, Jelly ,etc) Makes 3-4 servings

Jasmine Tea 1Qt

Jasmine Tea 1Qt

$12.99

1 quart of our delicious "Jasmine Tea" Put ice in a glass and pour your drink. You can also add toppings (Boba, Jelly ,etc) Makes 3-4 servings

Strawberry Green Tea 1Qt

Strawberry Green Tea 1Qt

$12.99

1 quart of our delicious "Strawberry Green Tea" Put ice in a glass and pour your drink. You can also add toppings (Boba, Jelly ,etc) Makes 3-4 servings

Mango Green Tea 1Qt

Mango Green Tea 1Qt

$12.99

1 quart of our delicious "Mango Green Tea" Put ice in a glass and pour your drink. You can also add toppings (Boba, Jelly ,etc) Makes 3-4 servings

Blueberries Green Tea 1Qt

Blueberries Green Tea 1Qt

$12.99

1 quart of our delicious "Blueberries Green Tea" Put ice in a glass and pour your drink. You can also add toppings (Boba, Jelly ,etc) Makes 3-4 servings

Peach Green Tea 1Qt

Peach Green Tea 1Qt

$12.99

1 quart of our delicious "Peach Green Tea" Put ice in a glass and pour your drink. You can also add toppings (Boba, Jelly ,etc) Makes 3-4 servings

Milk strawberry 1Qt

Milk strawberry 1Qt

$12.99

1 quart of our delicious "StrawberryMilk" Put ice in a glass and pour your drink. You can also add toppings (Boba, Jelly ,etc) Makes 3-4 servings

Mango Milk 1Qt

Mango Milk 1Qt

$12.99

1 quart of our delicious "Mango Milk" Put ice in a glass and pour your drink. You can also add toppings (Boba, Jelly ,etc) Makes 3-4 servings

Watermelon Milk 1Qt

Watermelon Milk 1Qt

$12.99

1 quart of our delicious "Watermelon Milk" Put ice in a glass and pour your drink. You can also add toppings (Boba, Jelly ,etc) Makes 3-4 servings

Blueberries Milk 1Qt

Blueberries Milk 1Qt

$12.99

1 quart of our delicious "Blueberry Milk" Put ice in a glass and pour your drink. You can also add toppings (Boba, Jelly ,etc) Makes 3-4 servings

Peach Milk 1Qt

Peach Milk 1Qt

$12.99

1 quart of our delicious "Peach Milk" Put ice in a glass and pour your drink. You can also add toppings (Boba, Jelly ,etc) Makes 3-4 servings

Online Food

Jalapeno Popper

Jalapeno Popper

$5.20

6pc

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.20

6pc

Large French Fries

Large French Fries

$3.47
French Fries Chili/Cheese

French Fries Chili/Cheese

$5.79
French Fries Cheese/Beef/Jalapeños

French Fries Cheese/Beef/Jalapeños

$5.79
Basket on the go

Basket on the go

$6.95
Chicken-Pop Crunchy

Chicken-Pop Crunchy

$4.63
Chicken-Pop Teriyaki

Chicken-Pop Teriyaki

$4.63
Chicken-Pop Thai-Chili

Chicken-Pop Thai-Chili

$4.63
Chicken-Pop Katsu

Chicken-Pop Katsu

$4.63
Elote Queso-Lime

Elote Queso-Lime

$5.20

Cup of corn : Elote Mayo Queso Chili Lime

Elote Spicy Cheetos

Elote Spicy Cheetos

$5.20

Elote Mayo Queso Hot Cheetos Lime

Elote Chipotle

Elote Chipotle

$5.20

Elote Chipotle May Queso Lime

Mini Cookies 8ct

Mini Cookies 8ct

$3.47

Mini Chocolate chips cookies 8ct. Bake daily in store

Mini Brownies 8ct

Mini Brownies 8ct

$3.47

Mini, Richly decadent triple chocolate brownie

Churros Mini 8pc Caramel sauce

Churros Mini 8pc Caramel sauce

$4.63
Churros Mini 8pc Chocolate sauce

Churros Mini 8pc Chocolate sauce

$4.63
Churros Mini 8pc Cinnamon Sugar

Churros Mini 8pc Cinnamon Sugar

$4.63
Classic Hot Dog

Classic Hot Dog

$6.95

Traditional Twin hot dog, Served with fries

Tex-Mex Hotdog

Tex-Mex Hotdog

$6.95

Chile-Cheese Twin hot dog, Served with fries

Restaurant info

QUICK SERVICE RESTAURANT WITH DRIVE-THRU, SERVES BEST BOBA & SANDWICHES

Location

8070 S GESSNER RD, Houston, TX 77036

Directions

