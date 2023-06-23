Main picView gallery

Bubbles

201 Town Place

Fairview, TX 75069

Breakfast

Classic Taco Plate

$12.99

Satisfy your cravings with our classic breakfast taco, featuring a warm flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs and your choice of crispy bacon or sausage. Topped with crema and served with a side of savory baked potato this hearty taco will keep you fueled all morning long. Corn tortilla is available for a GF version

Fluffy Pancakes

$9.99

Indulge in a stack of fluffy pancakes, made to perfection and topped with a variety of fresh berries for a burst of sweetness in every bite. Served with a side of bacon or sausage. Perfect for a leisurely way to start your day.

Avocado Toast

$13.99

Indulge in our delicious avocado toast made with a ripe avocado and a perfect six minute egg served on top of a seeded bread and accompanied by fresh greens on the side. This meal is a healthy and delicious option for your morning

Scramble Toast

$13.99

Creamy scrambled eggs on top of a lightly toasted seeded bread, topped with a generous serving of smoked salmon, known as lox, is the perfect breakfast indulgence. The fluffy eggs and salty fish make for a delectable breakfast option that is sure to satisfy.

Mushroom Toast

$12.99

Enjoy the earthy flavors of sautéed mushrooms paired with cream cheese on top of a toasted slice of a seeded bread. Topped with fresh arugula for a touch of peppery goodness, this dish is a delicious way to start your day.

Coconut yogurt parfait

$8.99

Creamy coconut yogurt topped with a crunchy puffed granola and a colorful mix of fresh berries. A light yet energizing breakfast to keep you going strong

Just The Way You Like It

$6.99

Served with seeded or sourdough toast and a side of crispy potatoes.

Fresh Start

Salads

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

$12.99

Greek Salad

$13.99

Green Salad

$10.99

Kids

Kids Menu

Mac’n’Cheese

$5.99

Nuggets with two-sauce and Sweet Potato on side

$9.99

Banana Nut Butter toast

$12.99

Pasta with marinara sauce and a side salad (option with meat/ gluten free option)

$9.99

Hummus and Crunchy Veggies Plate

$12.99

Drinks

Iced Tea

Iced Tea Jasmine

$4.99

Iced Tea Herbal

$4.99

Iced Tea Black

$4.99

Not Coffee Not Tea

Iced Cacao

$5.99

Iced Bumble Matcha

$5.99

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.99

Fresh Seasoned Fluff

Tropical Tea Fluff

$7.99

Mango Lychee Bliss

$7.99

Very Berry Cheesecake

$7.99

Hot coffee

Espresso

$3.99

Latte

$4.99

Capuccino

$4.99

Drip

$3.99

Hot tea

$4.99

Americano

$4.99

Adult Bubbles Elixirs

Mimosa

$12.99

Bellini

$13.99

Aperol Spritz

$13.99

Prosecco

$13.99

Lemonade

Classic Lemonade

$4.99

Blueberry Lemonade

$4.99

Pink Lemonade

$3.99

Milkshakes

Chocolate Milkshake

$4.99

Vanilla Milkshake

$4.99

Strawberry Milkshake

$4.99

Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.99

Hot Chocolate Blanco

$4.99

Juice

Orange juice

$4.99

Apple juice

$4.99

Coffee beverages (not classic)

Caramel Latte

$6.99

Mocha or White Mocha

$6.99

Cold Brew

$4.99

Bumble Bee

$5.99

Espresso Tonic

$4.99

Bottled water

Evian Water

$6.99

Milk

Milk for kids

$1.99

Sides

Fruit Salad

$3.99

Sweet Potato

$3.99

Blanched Broccoli

$3.99

Cucumber Avocado

$3.99

Parmesan Garlic Fries

$3.99

French Fries

$3.99

Sourdough Toast with Butter

$1.99

Desserts

Waffles Sticks 3 pcs

$4.99

Bubble Bliss

$19.99

Strawberry Pavlova

$12.99

Ice Cream 1 scoop

$1.99

Ice Cream 3 scoops

$5.99

Salted cookie with chocolate.

$1.99

Lemon Loaf

$3.99

Play Zones

Play Zone unlimited

$9.99

Work Shop

$14.99

Father's Day

Pancakes

Mini Pancakes FOR DAD!

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bubbles is a family cafe with tasty food, engaging games, and activities for kids. We provide a warm and inviting atmosphere where parents can relax with friends, while their kids play. Our goal is to create an environment that fosters joy and meaningful connections, making parents happy and ready to make their children happy later.

Website

Location

201 Town Place, Fairview, TX 75069

Directions

