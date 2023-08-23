Bubbles Posh Pizza
No reviews yet
300 Audubon Avenue
New York, NY 10033
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Appetizers
Fried Calamari
Don't miss these light, golden brown crust and tender calamari that is not grease-heavy or rubbery. This fried calamari will be your go-to!
Garlic Bread
This is the BEST in-house garlic bread you'll ever taste. It has fresh herbs, tons of flavorful roasted garlic, and is perfectly toasted.
Garlic Knots
These in-house made garlic knots are extra soft and fluffy, our bubbles Posh favorite pizza dough. Top with flavorful garlic herb butter before AND after baking. Delicious
Caesar Salad
chopped romaine lettuce and garlicky croutons, tossed in a creamy dressing made with eggs, olive oil, lemon, Parmesan, Worcestershire sauce, and anchovies. Even when mass-produced, this combination of savory, creamy, tangy, and crunchy ingredients is tasty stuff.
Bubbles Bar Bites
6 Wings
chicken wing section (flap or drumette) that is generally deep-fried, then can coated or dipped in a sauce . Can be an Appetizer or main course. You can add this to anything on the menu
Pizza Slice
Try our thin crust pizza with the best authentic Italian ingredients , cheese and basil leaf. You can add any toppings and sauces. You like you can pair it with any game in the menu. You can have it as an appetizer or as a main course.
Meatballs
This are the best meatballs ! The most obvious way to serve meatballs? With spaghetti, of course! Try our Best Marinara Sauce Yet. These meatballs also work great as an appetizer, or main course in a sandwich ( coming soon call to see if we have it yet ) , or over rice, or as a topping on your pizza . Come in have a seat relax and have these delicious meatballs with a cold beer or a glass of red wine
Garlic Parm Fries
Crispy on the outside, tender and fluffy on the inside, and topped with the perfect combination of savory garlic and tangy Parmesan, this is an easy reason why we love fries. They can be an appetizer or a main course. You can pair it with anything on the menu. You can sit at the bar and have it with a glass of wine or a jug of beer.
Antipasto Platter
This is cheese, meat and fruit platter is perfect with a bottle of wine or glass of wine for lunch dinner even Saturday and Sunday brunch. It’s very late for feeling and easy on the stomach.. it can be an appetizer or main cause. e perfect antipasto board Variety of cured meats (salami, prosciutto, pepperoni) Note ** meats may vary Variety of Italian cheeses (gorgonzola, mozzarella, parmesan) Note** cheese, May, very Tomatoes (cherry, plum or salad) Chopped walnuts. Apple slices. Grapes.
Mozzarella Sticks
This classic appetizer consists of sticks of mozzarella cheese that are coated in seasoned Italian breadcrumbs, then deep fried until golden brown. Try with sauces Marinara: Starting off with a classic, marinara sauce is a timeless choice for mozzarella sticks. ... garlic sauce. ... Tangy BBQ: ... Creamy Ranch: .. Honey Mustard: ... Buffalo Sauce:
BBQ chicken wings
Crispy baked chicken wings smothered in a sweet, tangy homemade bbq sauce. Can we paired with anything and the menu can be a main course or a appetizer is served with celery sticks, carrot sticks, and blue cheese dressing.
Buffalo chicken wings
We all love a spicy deep-fried chicken wing. With beer or wine our wings are scrumptious ! Buffalo wing in American cuisine is an unbreaded chicken wing section (flap or drumette) that is generally deep-fried, then coated or dipped in a sauce consisting of a vinegar-based cayenne pepper hot sauce and melted butter prior to serving.[3][4][5] They are traditionally served hot, along with celery sticks and carrot sticks, and a dip of blue cheese dressing or, primarily outside of New York, ranch dressing. Buffalo wings are named for Buffalo, New York,
Sicilian slice
Let’s compare and have both Regular pizzas and sicilian pizzas , which each have their own unique crust. While regular pizzas are baked in a rounder, thinner crust, sicilians are baked in a thicker, rectangular crust. Because of the thicker crust, sicilians tend to have a crunchier .
French fries
We all enjoy the taste of French fries . Read below for a little history on how we got the name. It's said that this dish was discovered by American soldiers in Belgium during World War I and, since the dominant language of southern Belgium is French, they dubbed the tasty potatoes “French” fries. French fries dipped in ketchup and mayonnaise are popular .
Bubbles Tapas
Ensalada
Let’s start with a small salad lettuce, tomato onions or FYI According to executive chef Laetitia Rouabah of Benoit in New York City, “in France, salad is traditionally eaten after the main course, served plain with vinaigrette. Some people say it helps with digestion and is a good source of vitamins.”
Sancocho
Since we. Are located in Washington heights little Dominican Republic ask about our Sancocho Dominicano it’s a must try if you are visiting the area,(Dominican meat and vegetables stew) is a traditional Dominican recipe made from a variety of meats and root vegetables, including pork (or chicken), beef, sausage, butternut squash, sweet potatoes and other vegetables native to the Dominican Republic.
Yuca Frita
Also called cassava fries, these tasty little bites are made from yuca (a.k.a. cassava), a starchy root often used in Latin American and Caribbean cuisines. Turning yuca into homemade fries that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside is easy. Deep-frying accentuates yuca's slightly sweet, nutty flavor.
Tostones
Fried plantain till they are golden brown and crisp . They can be a Main Course, or an add on dish to any meat, seafood or rice, best paired with anything in a tapas menu. Add a ketchup, mayo, ketchup, or garlic sauce with a pinch of salt. FYI Tostones (Spanish pronunciation: [tosˈtones], from the Spanish verb tostar which means "to toast") are twice-fried plantain slices commonly found in Latin American cuisine and Caribbean cuisine. Most commonly known as tostones in Puerto Rico, Nicaragua, Cuba, Florida, Honduras and Venezuela, they are also known as tachinos or chatinos (Cuba), platano frito or frito verde (Dominican Republic), bannann peze (Haiti), patacones (in Panama, Venezuela, Colombia, Costa Rica, Peru, and Ecuador) and, sometimes, patacón pisao in Colombia
Maduros
Sweet plantains Tender in the middle and crisp at the edges, maduros, or sweet fried plantains, are served as a side dish throughout the Caribbean and Latin America. Best paired with anything in the topas .
Chicharron De Pollo
These Chicharrones de Pollo are bite size chicken thigh pieces marinated in a garlic, lime and rum marinade, dredged through flour and fried to perfection. They're perfect in tacos, served with rice or even dipped in your favorite dipping sauce.
Chicharron De Cerdo
deep-fried pig skin with meat attached, but it can also be made from chicken skin. In the Caribbean coast, it is eaten along with( coming soon ) bollo de yuca, bollo limpio or boiled yuca at breakfast ( coming soon ) at home or at any time of the day at restaurants. It is eaten chopped as a stuffing in arepas.
Empanadas 3 Pollo, Carne, Camaron,
A Little Hispanic history on empanada is a type of baked or fried turnover consisting of pastry and filling, common in Spanish, other Southern European, Latin American, and Iberian-influenced cultures around the world. The name comes from the Spanish empanar (to bread, i.e., to coat with bread),[1][2] and translates as 'breaded', that is, wrapped or coated in bread. They are made by folding dough over a filling, which may consist of meat, cheese, tomato, corn, or other ingredients, and then cooking the resulting turnover, either by baking or frying. They are a must try everyone seems to love them they’re delicious!
La Bandera Dominicana
La Bandera is the flagship of Dominican traditional food, a.k.a. la comida or el almuerzo, or even el plato del día, consists of rice, beans, and meat. . Call to ask what is on the menu for that day May Change
Arroz y Habichuela
Arroz con Habichuelas translated into English basically means “rice and beans.” This dish is a fixture in most Latin homes. This recipe comes from Puerto Rico, but many Latin American countries have their own variations and twists on this popular dish. Although this Arroz con Habichuelas recipe works well as a side dish, it can stand entirely on its own. The dish packs a lot of protein from its bean content (and/or bacon and ham if used), plus more savory goodness from rice, sofrito and tasty olives. If looking for a vegan or vegetarian alternative, you can skip on the bacon or ham.
Chicken Empanadas
Want a quick bite to eat yet for feeling n yummy try out baked or fried turnover consisting of pastry and filling, an appetizer or a Main course Every seems to love our empanadas it’s a must
Shrimp empanadas
Seafood lovers we have a small bit for you very tasty try our baked or fried turnover consisting of pastry and filling, an appetizer or a Main course Every seems to love our empanadas it’s a must
Beef empanadas
baked or fried turnover consisting of pastry and filling, an appetizer or a Main course everyone seems to love our empanadas it’s a must try ! FYI some history on empanadas A cookbook published in Catalan in 1520 mentions empanadas filled with seafood among its recipes of Catalan, Italian, French, and Arabian food.
Cheese empanadas
baked or fried turnover consisting of pastry and filling, an appetizer or a Main course Every seems to love our empanadas it’s a must
Veggie empanadas
Veggie lovers we have something for u baked or fried turnover consisting of pastry and filling, an appetizer or a Main course Every seems to love our empanadas it’s a must try
Ham & cheese empanadas
baked or fried turnover consisting of pastry and filling, an appetizer or a Main course Every seems to love our empanadas it’s a must try
Build Your Own Pizza
Bubbles buffalo sauce add to your pizza
Add sauce your pizza pie , looking for spice add buffalo sauce which is Traditional sauce is made of cayenne pepper sauce , butter , vinegar, Worcestershire sauce and spices
Ceasar dressing add to your pizza
Add Caesar dressing if want to have a salad and pizza at the same time ! ceasar dressing is made of anchovies, egg yolks, garlic and lemon juice.
Alfredo sauce add to your pizza
Add Alfredo sauce it’s best paired up with chicken on your pie or slice . Alfredo sauce is made up of anchovies, egg yolks, garlic and lemon juice.
Bolognese sauce add to your pizza
Must Try Bolognese sauce is a classic Italian sauce for pasta made with ground meat such as beef or pork. It's slow cooked with a soffritto of onions, carrots, and celery, tomatoes, and milk to give it a creamy texture. Although in Italy ragù alla bolognese is not used with spaghetti (but rather with flat pasta, like tagliatelle), so-called "spaghetti bolognese" in other parts of the world . We here would like u to try it on your pizza !
Bubbles bbq sauce add it to your pizza
Bbq sauce just makes everything taste better add this sauce with any topping . Barbecue sauce is a sauce used as a marinade, basting, condiment, or topping
Ranch sauce add it to your pizza
Honey mustard add it to your pizza
1 Topping Full large cheese pie
1 Topping Half Pie large cheese pie
2 Topping Full Pie large pie
2 Topping Half Pie large pie
3 Topping Full Pie large pie
3 Topping Half Pie large pie
Bubbles Sicilian Pie
Classic Cheese Pie (Personal)
Classic Cheese Pie (Large)
Fresh Mozzarella Pie (Personal)
Fresh Mozzarella Pie (Large)
Create Your Own Pasta
Ziti
Spaghetti
Fettuccine
Penne
Linguine
Pesto sauce add to your pasta
Truffle Cream sauce add to your pasta
Alfredo sauce add to your pasta
Margherita sauce add to your pasta
Bolognese sauce add to your pasta
Vodka sauce add to your pasta
Chicken add to your pasta
Meatballs add to your pasta
Shrimp add to your pasta
Draft beer
Draft Heineken beer
Must come in have a seat and have a cold beer very refreshing and ask about our happy hour prices best around town !
Summer Ali
This beer is very smooth I personally love it and I’m not a beer person but when I’m have something to eat at the bar I enjoy this beer Must come in have a cold beer very refreshing and ask about our happy hour prices best around town ! Must come in have a seat
IPA coney Island
Coney Island Hard Root Beer is a new twist on an old favorite. With hints of vanilla, licorice and birch, this root beer will bring you back to the boardwalk . Everyone loves Must come in have a cold beer very refreshing and ask about our happy hour prices best around town ! Must come in have a seat and have a cold beer
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Bubbles posh pizza We pride ourselves on being a warm and exciting addition in Washington Heights community. Here you were experience a mix of flavors ( Italian & Latin infusion, giving you a New York Manhatten vibe. We have hand drawing art displays , tvs by the wine , beer and coffee bar.. you’ll be able to watch sports while enjoying our menu . Build your own pie and build your own pasta with a tapas menu. Come in and enjoy!
300 Audubon Avenue, New York, NY 10033