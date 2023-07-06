  • Home
Bubbles & Tea Coffeehouse 338 W Tefft St Suite B

No reviews yet

338 W Tefft St Suite B

Nipomo, CA 93444

Food

Toast & Breaky

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Sliced Avocado on Sourdough bread, topped with arugula, cherry tomatoes dressed in olive oil, balsamic glaze, salt and pepper.

Sougherdough

$1.00

Plain Bagel

$5.00

Everything Bagel

$5.50

Yogurt Parfait

$6.95

Sandwiches

Turkey Pesto

$15.50

Pesto aioli spread on ciabatta, provolone cheese, a dash of chilli flakes, sun-dried tomato, and arugula

Prosciutto Caprese Sandwich

$13.00

Mozzarella on ciabatta, fresh tomato, basil pesto, and prosciutto di Parma

Roast Beef Sandwich

$16.00

Veggie Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Chips

Jalapeño

$2.50

Sea Salt

$2.50

Smoked BBQ

$2.50

Pastries

Blueberry White Chocolate Scone

$5.00

Rosemary Thyme Feta Scone

$5.00

Double Chocolate Chip Sea Salt Cookie

$2.50

Snickerdoodle

$2.50

Tapas

A garlic buttered baguette sprinkled with Parmesan cheese and parsley served with ranch and salsa.

Charcuterie

$20.00

An assortment of 4 meats, 5 cheeses, jam, bread, stone fruit, nuts and chocolate

Turkey Pesto Sandwich

$15.50

Caprese Sandwich

$13.00

Caprese Salad

$9.00

Flat Bread

$15.00

Dessert

Affogato

Vanilla bean ice cream with a shot of espresso

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Triple chocolate layered cake

Kids Menu

Kids Oreo Parfait

Oreo layered vanilla yogurt topped with blue berries and sliced almonds.

Kids Grilled Cheese

Buttered Sourdough bread with American and Cheddar cheese

Kids Caesar Salad

Chopped romaine lettuce with parmesan, caesar dressing and bread crumbs.

Kids Charcuterie

Hummus, carrots, cheese, crackers, and salami.

Sides

2 Slices Sourdough

$2.00

Coffee

Coffee Bar

Decaf Drip

$2.50+

Decaf Latte

$4.00+

Sofia Drip Coffee

$2.50+

South Beach Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Espresso

$2.50

Double Espresso

$3.00

Double Macchiato

$3.00

Americano

$2.50+

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Latte

$4.00+

Carmel Cinnamon Latte

$4.00+

Carmel Latte

$4.00+

Salted Carmel Latte

$4.00+

Coconut Matcha Latte

$4.00+

Mocha Latte

$4.00+

Vanilla Lavender Latte

$4.00+

Vanilla Latte

$4.00+

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

Pistacchio Latte

$4.00+

Spiced Brown Sugar Latte

$4.00+

Orange Dark Chocolate

$4.00+

SF Caramel Latte

$4.00+

SF Vanilla Latte

$4.00+

SF Hazelnut Latte

$4.00+

Happy Hour

Bar

Wine Tasting

Sangiovesse

Vino Verde

Prosecco

$6.00

Lambrusco

$6.00

Retail

Shirt

Bubbles & Tea

$20.00

Buy 1 Get 1 Free

Coffee Specials

Cookie Butter

$5.00

Vanilla Lavender

$5.00

Salted Caramel

$5.00

Orange Dark Chocolate

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bringing Elevated Energy Always!

Location

338 W Tefft St Suite B, Nipomo, CA 93444

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

