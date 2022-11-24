  • Home
Bubbles Tea & Juice Company - 244 Easton Town Center

No reviews yet

244 Easton Town Center

Columbus, OH 43219

Milk Tea

Milk tea is simply what it sounds like- tea with milk added. This combination creates a smoothness and slight sweetness to normal bitter teas such as plain green tea.

Almond Milk Tea

$5.25

Strong and sweet almond flavor

Chai Milk Tea

$5.25

With a blend of green tea, ginger, cloves, cardamom and cinnamon, our chai is a beautiful balance of smooth and spicy. The bold spiciness of ginger and strong sweetness of clove shine through, but the spices don't overshadow our full-bodied green tea leaves.

Chocolate Milk Tea

$5.25

Coconut Milk Tea

$5.25

Sweet, creamy, toasty, coconut flavor

Coffee Milk Tea

$5.25

Made with real coffee, tastes like a sweetened cold brew

Honey Milk tea

$5.25

Honeydew Milk Tea

$5.25

Fruit and cream come together to bring out a strong honeydew melon flavor

Lavender Milk Tea

$5.25

Floral but sweet and creamy

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.00

Made from ultra concentrated green tea, a light refreshing flavor is brought to life

Papaya Milk Tea

$5.25

Red Bean Milk Tea

$5.25

Red bean, also known as adzuki bean, is a topping made from dried red beans and sugar. The flavor can be described as sweet, creamy and earthy. It has a slight granulated texture and is high in fiber.

Taro Milk Tea

$5.25

Our most popular milk tea flavor, has notes of vanilla, hazelnut, and sweetened cereal milk!

Thai Milk Tea

$5.25

spiced hints of star anise, cardamom, and tamarind. It's essentially a celebration of beautiful Thai flavours in a cup!

Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.25

'Plain' Green Milk Tea

Plain Jasmine

$3.50

Cup of Water

$0.25

Holiday Flavors

Pumpkin Chai

$5.25

Pumpkin Thai

$5.25

Eggnog Thai

$5.25

Eggnog Chai

$5.25

Gingerbread Chai

$5.25

Salted Caramel Chai

$5.25

Salted Caramel Thai

$5.25

Chocolate Pecan Pie

$5.25

CandyCane Matcha

$5.25

Gingerbread Thai

$5.25

Hot Ginger Toddy

$5.25

Flavored Tea

Sweetened Tea With Flavoring

Blueberry Flavored Tea

$5.00

Green Apple Flavored Tea

$5.00

Honey Flavored Tea

$5.00

Honeydew Flavored Tea

$5.00

Kiwi Flavored Tea

$5.00

Lychee Flavored Tea

$5.00

Notes of floral and cherry

Mango Flavored Tea

$5.00

Our most popular flavored tea

Passionfruit Flavored Tea

$5.00

Peach Flavored Tea

$5.00

Pineapple Flavored Tea

$5.00

Raspberry Flavored Tea

$5.00

Strawberry Flavored Tea

$5.00

Watermelon Flavored Tea

$5.00

Lemon Flavored Tea

$5.00

Caramel Green Apple

$5.00

Lemonades

Assortment of Handcrafted and Bottled Lemon and Limeades

Blueberry Lemonade

$4.25

Blueberry, Lemon, Sugar

Mint Ginger Limeade

$4.25

Fresh Mint, Fresh Ginger, Fresh Lime, Sugar. Tastes like a virigin mojito!!

Mango Lemonade

$4.25

Mango, Lemon, Sugar

Strawberry Basil Lemonade

$4.25

Fresh Basil, Fresh Strawberry, Lemon, Sugar

Raspberry Lemonade

$4.25

Fresh Raspberry, Lemon, Sugar

Watermelon Mint lemonade

$4.25

Fresh Mint, Watermelon, Lemon, Sugar

Pineapple Rosemary Lemonade

$4.25

Fresh Rosemary, Pineapple, Lemon, Sugar

Cold Pressed Juice

A unique organic blend of 100% fruits and vegetables

Mean Green

$8.75

Apple, Cucumber, Spinach, kale, Dandelion, Lemon, Ginger

Terra

$8.75

Carrot, Pineapple, Turmeric, Lime

Roots

$8.75

Green Apple, Carrot, Lemon, Beet, Turmeric

Love Dr

$8.75

Pineapple, Pear, Grapefruit, Ginger, beet

Oasis

$8.75

Lemon, Ginger, Raw Agave, Blue Spirulina

Chlorophyl Mint Water

$3.00

Lemon Water

$3.00

Green Bomb

$3.50

Concentrated shots of Live greens

Ginger Bomb

$3.50

Concentrated shots of ginger with lemon

Turmeric Bomb

$3.50

Concentrated shots of turmeric with apple cider vinegar and lemon

Beginner Cleanse

$29.50

Ginger Bomb Love Dr Mean Green Terra Chlorophyll Mint Water

Intermediate Cleanse

$37.50

Ginger Bomb 2 Mean Green Roots Oasis Chlorophyll Mint Water

Advances Cleanse

$45.50

Ginger Bomb Love Dr 2 Mean Green Terra Oasis Roots Chlorophyll Mint Water

Smoothie

Blended thick with fruits, veggies, and other tasty ingredients

Tropical Paradise

$6.25

Pineapple, banana, mango, guava, nonfat yogurt

Tropical Temptation

$6.25

Our most popular smoothie! Strawberry, passionfruit, guava, orange sherbet.

Very Berry

$6.25

Strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, banana, nonfat yogurt

Strawberry Banana

$6.25

Strawberry, banana, nonfat yogurt

Mango Tango

$6.25

Mango, nonfat yogurt

Green Machine

$6.25

Spinach, banana, mango, guava

The Buckeye

$6.25

Skim Milk, nonfat yogurt, chocolate, oreo cookie pieces, crunchy peanut butter

Jazzy Pineapple

$6.25

Pineapple, banana, strawberry, nonfat yogurt

Berry Blues

$6.25

Strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, fresh squeezed orange juice, nonfat yogurt

Sweet Valentine

$6.25

Raspberry, strawberry, honey, nonfat yogurt

Custom Smoothie

$7.25
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Bubbles Tea & Juice Company began in the Historic North Market in 2005 with a vision to impact the lives and health of our customers one drink at a time. Ten years later, we are growing and have introduced our beverages to many people across Ohio. From our cold pressed juices, our fresh fruit and vegetable smoothies to our irresistible bubble teas, we are committed to putting the very best ingredients in your hands!

244 Easton Town Center, Columbus, OH 43219

