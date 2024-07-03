This restaurant does not have any images
Bubbles Tea & Juice Company - Eastwood Mall Eastwood Mall
5555 Youngstown Warren Road
Niles, OH 44446
Milk Tea
- Almond Milk Tea
Strong and sweet almond flavor$5.75
- Chai Milk Tea
With a blend of green tea, ginger, cloves, cardamom and cinnamon, our chai is a beautiful balance of smooth and spicy. The bold spiciness of ginger and strong sweetness of clove shine through, but the spices don't overshadow our full-bodied green tea leaves.$5.75
- Chocolate Milk Tea$5.75
- Coconut Milk Tea
Sweet, creamy, toasty, coconut flavor$5.75
- Coffee Milk Tea
Made with real coffee, tastes like a sweetened cold brew$5.75
- Honey Milk tea$5.75
- Honeydew Milk Tea
Fruit and cream come together to bring out a strong honeydew melon flavor$5.75
- Jasmine Milk Tea
'Plain' Green Milk Tea$5.75
- Lavender Milk Tea
Floral but sweet and creamy$5.75
- Matcha Milk Tea
Made from ultra concentrated green tea, a light refreshing flavor is brought to life$5.75
- Papaya Milk Tea$5.75
- Red Bean Milk Tea
Red bean, also known as adzuki bean, is a topping made from dried red beans and sugar. The flavor can be described as sweet, creamy and earthy. It has a slight granulated texture and is high in fiber.$5.75
- Taro Milk Tea
Our most popular milk tea flavor, has notes of vanilla, hazelnut, and sweetened cereal milk!$5.75
- Thai Milk Tea
spiced hints of star anise, cardamom, and tamarind. It's essentially a celebration of beautiful Thai flavours in a cup!$5.75
- Cup of Water$0.25
Holiday Flavors
Flavored Tea
- Plain Green Tea$4.00
- Blueberry Flavored Tea$5.50
- Green Apple Flavored Tea$5.50
- Honey Flavored Tea$5.50
- Honeydew Flavored Tea$5.50
- Kiwi Flavored Tea$5.50
- Lemon Flavored Tea$5.50
- Lychee Flavored Tea
Notes of floral and cherry$5.50
- Mango Flavored Tea
Our most popular flavored tea$5.50
- Passionfruit Flavored Tea$5.50
- Peach Flavored Tea$5.50
- Pineapple Flavored Tea$5.50
- Raspberry Flavored Tea$5.50
- Strawberry Flavored Tea$5.50
- Watermelon Flavored Tea$5.50
- Caramel Green Apple$5.50
Lemonades & Orange Juice
Lemonades
- Blueberry Lemonade
Blueberry, Lemon, Sugar$4.25
- Mango Lemonade$4.25
- Mint Ginger Limeade
Fresh Mint, Fresh Ginger, Fresh Lime, Sugar. Tastes like a virgin mojito!!$4.25
- Pineapple Rosemary Lemonade
Fresh Rosemary, Pineapple, Lemon, Sugar$4.25
- Raspberry Lemonade
Fresh Raspberry, Lemon, Sugar$4.25OUT OF STOCK
- Strawberry Basil Lemonade
Fresh Basil, Fresh Strawberry, Lemon, Sugar$4.25OUT OF STOCK
- Watermelon Mint lemonade
Fresh Mint, Watermelon, Lemon, Sugar$4.25
Orange Juice
Cold Pressed Juice
- Mean Green
Apple, Cucumber, Spinach, kale, Lemon, Ginger$9.00
- Terra
Carrot, Pineapple, Turmeric, Lime$9.00
- Roots
Green Apple, Carrot, Lemon, Beet, Turmeric$9.00
- Love Dr
Pineapple, Pear, Grapefruit, Ginger, beet$9.00
- Oasis
Lemon, Ginger, Raw Agave, Blue Spirulina$9.00
- Chlorophyl Mint Water$3.25
- Lemon Water$3.25
- Green Bomb
Concentrated shots of Live greens$3.75
- Ginger Bomb
Concentrated shots of ginger with lemon$3.75
- Turmeric Bomb
Concentrated shots of turmeric with apple cider vinegar and lemon$3.75
- Beginner Cleanse
Ginger Bomb Love Dr Mean Green Terra Chlorophyll Mint Water$29.50OUT OF STOCK
- Intermediate Cleanse
Ginger Bomb 2 Mean Green Roots Oasis Chlorophyll Mint Water$37.50
- Advances Cleanse
Ginger Bomb Love Dr 2 Mean Green Terra Oasis Roots Chlorophyll Mint Water$45.50
Smoothies
Smoothie
- Tropical Paradise
Pineapple, banana, mango, guava, nonfat yogurt$6.95
- Tropical Temptation
Our most popular smoothie! Strawberry, passionfruit, guava, orange sherbet.$6.95
- Very Berry
Strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, banana, nonfat yogurt$6.95
- Strawberry Banana
Strawberry, banana, nonfat yogurt$6.95
- Mango Tango
Mango, nonfat yogurt$6.95
- Green Machine
Spinach, banana, mango, guava$6.95
- The Buckeye
Skim Milk, nonfat yogurt, chocolate, oreo cookie pieces, crunchy peanut butter$6.95
- Jazzy Pineapple
Pineapple, banana, strawberry, nonfat yogurt$6.95
- Berry Blues
Strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, fresh squeezed orange juice, nonfat yogurt$6.95
- Sweet Valentine
Raspberry, strawberry, banana, honey, nonfat yogurt$6.95
- Custom Smoothie$8.20
Holiday Smoothies
Boba Box
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 5:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
