Bubbles Tea & Juice Company - Ohio State Campus

No reviews yet

1881 North Pearl Street

Columbus, OH 43201

Order Again

Popular Items

Taro Milk Tea
Coconut Milk Tea
The Buckeye

Milk Tea

Milk tea is simply what it sounds like- tea with milk added. This combination creates a smoothness and slight sweetness to normal bitter teas such as plain green tea.

Almond Milk Tea

$5.25

Strong and sweet almond flavor

Chai Milk Tea

$5.25

With a blend of green tea, ginger, cloves, cardamom and cinnamon, our chai is a beautiful balance of smooth and spicy. The bold spiciness of ginger and strong sweetness of clove shine through, but the spices don't overshadow our full-bodied green tea leaves.

Chocolate Milk Tea

$5.25

Coconut Milk Tea

$5.25

Sweet, creamy, toasty, coconut flavor

Coffee Milk Tea

$5.25

Made with real coffee, tastes like a sweetened cold brew

Honey Milk tea

$5.25

Honeydew Milk Tea

$5.25

Fruit and cream come together to bring out a strong honeydew melon flavor

Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.25

'Plain' Green Milk Tea

Lavender Milk Tea

$5.25

Floral but sweet and creamy

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.25

Made from ultra concentrated green tea, a light refreshing flavor is brought to life

Papaya Milk Tea

$5.25

Red Bean Milk Tea

$5.25

Red bean, also known as adzuki bean, is a topping made from dried red beans and sugar. The flavor can be described as sweet, creamy and earthy. It has a slight granulated texture and is high in fiber.

Taro Milk Tea

$5.25

Our most popular milk tea flavor, has notes of vanilla, hazelnut, and sweetened cereal milk!

Thai Milk Tea

$5.25

spiced hints of star anise, cardamom, and tamarind. It's essentially a celebration of beautiful Thai flavours in a cup!

Cup of Water

$0.25

Holiday Flavors

Pumpkin Chai

$5.25

Pumpkin Thai

$5.25

Salted Caramel Chai

$5.25

Eggnog Thai

$5.25

Gingerbread Chai

$5.25

CandyCane Matcha

$5.25

Chocolate Pecan Pie

$5.25

Hot Ginger Toddy

$5.25

Flavored Tea

Sweetened Tea With Flavoring

Blueberry Flavored Tea

$5.00

Green Apple Flavored Tea

$5.00

Honey Flavored Tea

$5.00

Honeydew Flavored Tea

$5.00

Kiwi Flavored Tea

$5.00

Lychee Flavored Tea

$5.00

Notes of floral and cherry

Mango Flavored Tea

$5.00

Our most popular flavored tea

Passionfruit Flavored Tea

$5.00

Peach Flavored Tea

$5.00

Pineapple Flavored Tea

$5.00

Raspberry Flavored Tea

$5.00

Strawberry Flavored Tea

$5.00

Watermelon Flavored Tea

$5.00

Lemon Flavored Tea

$5.00

Plain Green Tea

$3.50

Plain Green Jasmine Tea

Caramel Green Apple

$5.25

Lemonades

Assortment of Handcrafted and Bottled Lemon and Limeades

Blueberry Lemonade

$4.25

Blueberry, Lemon, Sugar

Mint Ginger Limeade

$4.25

Fresh Mint, Fresh Ginger, Fresh Lime, Sugar. Tastes like a virigin mojito!!

Mango Lemonade

$4.25Out of stock

Mango, Lemon, Sugar

Pineapple Rosemary Lemonade

$4.25

Fresh Rosemary, Pineapple, Lemon, Sugar

Strawberry Basil Lemonade

$4.25

Fresh Basil, Fresh Strawberry, Lemon, Sugar

Raspberry Lemonade

$4.25Out of stock

Fresh Raspberry, Lemon, Sugar

Watermelon Mint lemonade

$4.25

Fresh Mint, Watermelon, Lemon, Sugar

Cold Pressed Juice

A unique organic blend of 100% fruits and vegetables

Love Dr

$8.75

Pineapple, Pear, Grapefruit, Ginger, beet

Mean Green

$8.75

Apple, Cucumber, Spinach, kale, Dandelion, Lemon, Ginger

Oasis

$8.75

Lemon, Ginger, Raw Agave, Blue Spirulina

Roots

$8.75

Green Apple, Carrot, Lemon, Beet, Turmeric

Terra

$8.75

Carrot, Pineapple, Turmeric, Lime

Chlorophyl Mint Water

$3.00

Lemon Water

$3.00

Ginger Bomb

$3.50

Concentrated shots of ginger with lemon

Green Bomb

$3.50

Concentrated shots of Live greens

Turmeric Bomb

$3.50

Concentrated shots of turmeric with apple cider vinegar and lemon

Beginner Cleanse

$29.50

Ginger Bomb Love Dr Mean Green Terra Chlorophyll Mint Water

Intermediate Cleanse

$37.50

Ginger Bomb 2 Mean Green Roots Oasis Chlorophyll Mint Water

Advanced Cleanse

$45.50

Smoothie

Blended thick with fruits, veggies, and other tasty ingredients

Berry Blues

$6.25

Strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, fresh squeezed orange juice, nonfat yogurt

The Buckeye

$6.25

Skim Milk, nonfat yogurt, chocolate, oreo cookie pieces, crunchy peanut butter

Green Machine

$6.25

Spinach, banana, mango, guava

Jazzy Pineapple

$6.25

Pineapple, banana, strawberry, nonfat yogurt

Mango Tango

$6.25

Mango, nonfat yogurt

Tropical Paradise

$6.25

Pineapple, banana, mango, guava, nonfat yogurt

Strawberry Banana

$6.25

Strawberry, banana, nonfat yogurt

Sweet Valentine

$6.25

Raspberry, strawberry, honey, nonfat yogurt

Tropical Temptation

$6.25

Our most popular smoothie! Strawberry, passionfruit, guava, orange sherbet.

Very Berry

$6.25

Strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, banana, nonfat yogurt

Custom Smoothie

$7.25
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Bubbles Tea & Juice Company began in the Historic North Market in 2005 with a vision to impact the lives and health of our customers one drink at a time. Ten years later, we are growing and have introduced our beverages to many people across Ohio. From our cold pressed juices, our fresh fruit and vegetable smoothies to our irresistible bubble teas, we are committed to putting the very best ingredients in your hands!

