Bubbles Tea & Juice Company - Polaris Fashion Place
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Bubbles Tea & Juice Company began in the Historic North Market in 2005 with a vision to impact the lives and health of our customers one drink at a time. Ten years later, we are growing and have introduced our beverages to many people across Ohio. From our cold pressed juices, our fresh fruit and vegetable smoothies to our irresistible bubble teas, we are committed to putting the very best ingredients in your hands!
Location
1500 Polaris Parkway, Columbus, OH 43240
