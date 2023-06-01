- Home
Bubby's
120 Hudson St
New York, NY 10013-2317
Drinks
N/A Beverage
Cold Brew
Arnold Palmer
Chamomile Tea
Coke
Diet Coke
Earl Grey Tea
English Breakfast Tea
Ginger Beer
homemade ginger beer soda
Green Juice
fresh pressed daily in house
Green Tea
Hibiscus Palmer
Lemon Lime Press
house pressed soda
Milk
Mint Tea
Orange Juice
fresh squeezed daily in house
Orange Press
house pressed soda
Passionfruit Lemonade
Peach Lemonade
Pink Lemonade
Frozen Lemonade
Add a floater of your choice for $10 *not available to go
Pineapple Lime Soda
homemade pineapple lime soda
Root Beer
homemade root beer soda
To Go Coffee
Variety Coffee Roasters *To go price only
To Go Decaf
Variety Coffee Roasters *to go price only
To Go Hibiscus
*to go price only
To Go Iced Tea
*to go price only
Cocktails
Aperitivo Spritz
Amermelade, Aperol, prosecco *available in house only
Bellini
prosecco and peach *available in house only
Blue Highball
gin, gentian, blue curaçao, pineapple *available in house only
Bourbon Sweet Tea
peach infused bourbon, sweet tea, hint of lemon *available to go
Classic Bloody
vodka and homemade bloody mary mix *available to go
Classic Mimosa
prosecco and orange juice *available in house only
Cold Brewtini
vodka, cold brew, cocoa, frangelico, amaro *available in house only
Gin and Sin
gin, dry vermouth, apricot, absinthe *available in house only
Grapefruit Lemonade Mimosa
prosecco and grapefruit lemonade *available in house only
Hibiscus Mojito
blend of rums, hibiscus, lime, mint *available in house only
House Old Fashioned
bourbon, allspice dram, curaçao, mole bitters *available in house only
Kyiv Mule
vodka, homemade ginger syrup, lime *available to go
Lavender Mimosa
prosecco and lavender *available in house only
Manhattan
Fort Hamilton rye, sweet vermouth, angostura bitters, touch of Grand Marnier *available in house only
Michelada
homemade bloody mary, Key lime juice, pilsner *available in house only
Mi Carnal
anejo tequila, lime, pineapple, orgeat, nutmeg
Mimosa Flight
lavender, passionfruit, pomegranate, grapefruit *available in house only
Pickle Bloody
vodka, homemade bloody mary mix, and pickle brine *available to go
Pomegranate Mimosa
prosecco and pomegranate juice *available in house only
Star Daisy
gin, apple brandy, curaçao, lemon *available in house only
Strawberry Rhubarb Margarita
blanco tequila, mezcal, strawberry, rhubarb, lime
Beer
Pilsner
Torch & Crown Tenement Pilsner
IPA
Montauk Wave Chaser IPA
Allagash White
Summer Ale
Torch & Crown Share House Summer Ale
Hard Cider
Downeast Original Blend Hard Cider
Upside Dawn
can
Black Cherry Lemon Hard Seltzer
Two Robbers
Orange Mango Hard Seltzer
Two Robbers
Return Brewing Lush Portal Sour Ale
sour ale with peac and apricot, aged in rye whiskey barrels
Red Wine
Bordeaux Glass
Cru Monplaisir, France; 2019
Cotes du Rhone Glass
Domaine Brusset, France; 2020
Pinot Noir Glass
Pinot Noir: Parducci; Mendocino, CA; 2021
Bordeaux Bottle
Cru Monplaisir, France; 2019 *Bottle available in house only
Cotes du Rhone Bottle
Domaine Brusset, France; 2020 *Bottle available in house only
Pinot Noir Bottle
Parducci; Mendocino, CA; 2021 *Bottle available in house only
White Wine
Chardonnay Glass
Onabay Vineyards; North Fork, Long Island; 2021
Pinot Grigio Glass
Spasso, Italy; 2021
Sauvignon Blanc Glass
Mulderbosch, South Africa; 2021
Chardonnay Bottle
Onabay Vineyards; North Fork, Long Island; 2021 *Bottle available in house only
Pinot Grigio Bottle
Spasso, Italy; 2021 *Bottle available in house only
Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
Mulderbosch, South Africa; 2021 *Bottle available in house only
Sparkling/Rose
Prosecco Glass
Cuvee della Contessa Brut; Italy
Cremant Glass
Ammerschwihr, France
Sparkling Rose Glass
Cuvee della Contessa; Italy
Rose Glass
Domaine de Triennes; Provence, France, 2021
Prosecco Bottle
Cuvee della Contessa Brut; Italy *Bottle available in house only
Cremant Bottle
Ammerschwihr, France
Sparkling Rose Bottle
La Gioiosa; Italy *Bottle available in house only
Rose Bottle
Routas; Provence, France, 2022 *Bottle available in house only
PM Food
PM Mains
Ribeye Steak
12 oz ribeye served with a twice stuffed potato, seared asparagus, steak sauce, and freshly grated horseradish
BBQ Ribs
BBQ baby back ribs with Texas BBQ sauce, choice of 2 sides
Chicken Pancakes PM
world famous pancakes! Sullivan County Farms chicken, bourbon maple syrup
Fried Chicken
Sullivan County Farms 1/2 chicken, 24 hour brine, crispy southern style, coleslaw, biscuit *biscuit made with leaf lard
Meatloaf
pork, grass fed & finished beef, Romulus Farm, NY. Crispy onions, mashed potatoes, chicken gravy.
James Beard Pancakes PM
three light and fluffy traditional flapjacks
Spring Salmon
dill tarragon butter sauce, spring veggies, pea tendrils
PM To Share
2 Flaky Buttermilk Biscuits
Vermont creamery butter, homemade jam - best biscuits in town. Enjoy them now and order more to go! *biscuits made with leaf lard
4 Flaky Buttermilk Biscuits
Vermont creamery butter, homemade jam - best biscuits in town. Enjoy them now and order more to go! *biscuits made with leaf lard
Deviled Eggs
Brey's Farm eggs, horseradish, mustard, mayo
Bacon Mac n Cheese
bechemel, cheddar, bacon
Vegetarian Mac n Cheese
bechemel, cheddar
Mac n Cheese Balls
buffalo dipping sauce
Nachos
cotija, jalapeño, black beans, guacamole, sour cream, red salsa
Pigs in a Blanket
5 everything bagel seasoned, pastry wrapped wagyu beef hot dogs, served with spicy honey mustard
Chicken Wings
bull sauce, blue cheese
PM Sides
PM Burgers/Sandwiches
Double Bubby 2.0
two beef patties with American cheese, mustard, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, special sauce, choice of fries or salad
Bubby's Burger
grass-fed & finished beef, Autumn Harvest Farm, NY. Each burger comes from one animal, choice of fries or salad
Chicken Burger
all natural chicken, onion, carrot, zucchini, fresh herbs, choice of fries or salad
Veggie Burger
homemade lentil veggie patty with lentils, black beans, peas, served with choice of fries or salad, dill pickle
Hot Chicken Sandwich
spicy fried chicken breast, bread and butter pickles, lettuce, mayo, choice of fries or salad
Brisket Sandwich
homemade bbq brisket sandwich served with pickled red onions and mustard bbq sauce, choice of fries or salad
Pulled Pork Sandwich
homemade bbq smoked pork, pickles, white onion, bbq sauce, coleslaw, choice of fries or salad
PM Soups/Salads
Matzo Ball Soup
chicken, vegetables
Veggie Chili
beans, vegetables, cheddar, sour cream, scallions, tortilla chips
Tomato Soup and Grilled Cheese
cheddar, homemade sourdough bread, local tomatoes, basil
Caesar Salad
romaine, parmesan, homemade sourdough croutons, radishes, Caesar dressing
Kale & Farro Salad
currants, ricotta salata, grapefruit, radishes, pine nuts, cider vinaigrette
Cobb Salad
roasted chicken, romaine, bacon, egg, avocado, tomato, blue cheese, red wine vinaigrette
Spring Grain Bowl
kale, pea tendrils, avocado, millet, feta cheese, strawberries, spicy pecans, lemon vinaigrette and buttermilk poppy seed dressing
PM Kids
Dessert
Apple Pie
cinnamon, cloves, lemon zest, sea salt, double crust. *pastry crust made with leaf lard
Banoffee Pie
bananas, dulce de leche, espresso, whipped cream, graham cracker crust
Key Lime Pie
tangy, tart, Florida Key Lime, graham cracker crust
Peanut Butter Chocolate Pie
peanut butter mousse, ganache, chocolate cookie crust
Sour Cherry Pie
tart, juicy, lattice crust. *pastry crust made with leaf lard
Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
tart rhubarb, the sweet perfume of strawberries *pastry crust made with leaf lard
Chocolate Walnut Brownie
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Brownie and Ice Cream
chocolate walnut brownie, choice of chocolate or vanilla ice cream
Cookie and Ice Cream
salted chocolate chip cookie with homemade chocolate or vanilla ice cream
Chocolate Ice Cream
Vanilla Ice Cream
Root Beer Float
Whole Michigan Sour Cherry Pie
tart, juicy, lattice crust. *pastry crust made with leaf lard
Whole Local Apple Pie
cinnamon, cloves, lemon zest, sea salt, double crust. *pastry crust made with leaf lard
Retail
Azuca Packet
Syrup (small)
Awake Mug
Asleep Mug
Pie for Breakfast Mug
Wake and Bake Mug
Mug Set
Set of 2 Bubby's mugs - choose any 2 designs.
Brunch Book
Pie Book
Pancake Mix
Bubby's T-Shirt
Sweatshirt
Pancake Batter
On Entropy
Potential Star
Really Important People to Know About
Apron
Tote
6 mo. Pie Onesie
12 mo. Pie Onesie
A Book About Peace
6 mo. Pancake Onesie
12 mo. Pancake Onesie
Hat - Black
Hat - Khaki and Green
Hat - Blue and Yellow
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
120 Hudson St, New York, NY 10013-2317