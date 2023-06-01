Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bubby's

review star

No reviews yet

120 Hudson St

New York, NY 10013-2317

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Drinks

N/A Beverage

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.00
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$5.00
Chamomile Tea

Chamomile Tea

$4.00
Coke

Coke

$4.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$4.00
Earl Grey Tea

Earl Grey Tea

$4.00
English Breakfast Tea

English Breakfast Tea

$4.00
Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$6.00

homemade ginger beer soda

Green Juice

Green Juice

$7.00

fresh pressed daily in house

Green Tea

Green Tea

$4.00
Hibiscus Palmer

Hibiscus Palmer

$5.00
Lemon Lime Press

Lemon Lime Press

$6.00

house pressed soda

Milk

$4.00
Mint Tea

Mint Tea

$4.00
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$7.00

fresh squeezed daily in house

Orange Press

Orange Press

$6.00

house pressed soda

Passionfruit Lemonade

Passionfruit Lemonade

$6.00
Peach Lemonade

Peach Lemonade

$6.00
Pink Lemonade

Pink Lemonade

$6.00
Frozen Lemonade

Frozen Lemonade

$8.00

Add a floater of your choice for $10 *not available to go

Pineapple Lime Soda

Pineapple Lime Soda

$6.00

homemade pineapple lime soda

Root Beer

Root Beer

$6.00

homemade root beer soda

To Go Coffee

To Go Coffee

$2.50

Variety Coffee Roasters *To go price only

To Go Decaf

To Go Decaf

$2.50

Variety Coffee Roasters *to go price only

To Go Hibiscus

To Go Hibiscus

$2.50

*to go price only

To Go Iced Tea

To Go Iced Tea

$2.50

*to go price only

Cocktails

Aperitivo Spritz

Aperitivo Spritz

$14.00

Amermelade, Aperol, prosecco *available in house only

Bellini

Bellini

$12.00

prosecco and peach *available in house only

Blue Highball

Blue Highball

$16.00

gin, gentian, blue curaçao, pineapple *available in house only

Bourbon Sweet Tea

Bourbon Sweet Tea

$16.00

peach infused bourbon, sweet tea, hint of lemon *available to go

Classic Bloody

Classic Bloody

$14.00

vodka and homemade bloody mary mix *available to go

Classic Mimosa

Classic Mimosa

$12.00

prosecco and orange juice *available in house only

Cold Brewtini

Cold Brewtini

$16.00

vodka, cold brew, cocoa, frangelico, amaro *available in house only

Gin and Sin

Gin and Sin

$16.00

gin, dry vermouth, apricot, absinthe *available in house only

Grapefruit Lemonade Mimosa

Grapefruit Lemonade Mimosa

$12.00

prosecco and grapefruit lemonade *available in house only

Hibiscus Mojito

Hibiscus Mojito

$16.00

blend of rums, hibiscus, lime, mint *available in house only

House Old Fashioned

House Old Fashioned

$17.00

bourbon, allspice dram, curaçao, mole bitters *available in house only

Kyiv Mule

Kyiv Mule

$15.00

vodka, homemade ginger syrup, lime *available to go

Lavender Mimosa

Lavender Mimosa

$12.00

prosecco and lavender *available in house only

Manhattan

Manhattan

$16.00

Fort Hamilton rye, sweet vermouth, angostura bitters, touch of Grand Marnier *available in house only

Michelada

Michelada

$10.00

homemade bloody mary, Key lime juice, pilsner *available in house only

Mi Carnal

Mi Carnal

$16.00

anejo tequila, lime, pineapple, orgeat, nutmeg

Mimosa Flight

Mimosa Flight

$17.00

lavender, passionfruit, pomegranate, grapefruit *available in house only

Pickle Bloody

Pickle Bloody

$14.00

vodka, homemade bloody mary mix, and pickle brine *available to go

Pomegranate Mimosa

Pomegranate Mimosa

$12.00

prosecco and pomegranate juice *available in house only

Star Daisy

Star Daisy

$16.00

gin, apple brandy, curaçao, lemon *available in house only

Strawberry Rhubarb Margarita

Strawberry Rhubarb Margarita

$17.00

blanco tequila, mezcal, strawberry, rhubarb, lime

Beer

Pilsner

Pilsner

$8.00

Torch & Crown Tenement Pilsner

IPA

IPA

$8.00

Montauk Wave Chaser IPA

Allagash White

Allagash White

$8.00
Summer Ale

Summer Ale

$8.00

Torch & Crown Share House Summer Ale

Hard Cider

Hard Cider

$8.00

Downeast Original Blend Hard Cider

Upside Dawn

Upside Dawn

$7.00

can

Black Cherry Lemon Hard Seltzer

Black Cherry Lemon Hard Seltzer

$8.00

Two Robbers

Orange Mango Hard Seltzer

Orange Mango Hard Seltzer

$8.00

Two Robbers

Return Brewing Lush Portal Sour Ale

Return Brewing Lush Portal Sour Ale

$10.00

sour ale with peac and apricot, aged in rye whiskey barrels

Red Wine

Bordeaux Glass

Bordeaux Glass

$14.00

Cru Monplaisir, France; 2019

Cotes du Rhone Glass

Cotes du Rhone Glass

$13.00

Domaine Brusset, France; 2020

Pinot Noir Glass

Pinot Noir Glass

$14.00

Pinot Noir: Parducci; Mendocino, CA; 2021

Bordeaux Bottle

Bordeaux Bottle

$50.00

Cru Monplaisir, France; 2019 *Bottle available in house only

Cotes du Rhone Bottle

Cotes du Rhone Bottle

$48.00

Domaine Brusset, France; 2020 *Bottle available in house only

Pinot Noir Bottle

Pinot Noir Bottle

$50.00

Parducci; Mendocino, CA; 2021 *Bottle available in house only

White Wine

Chardonnay Glass

Chardonnay Glass

$12.00

Onabay Vineyards; North Fork, Long Island; 2021

Pinot Grigio Glass

Pinot Grigio Glass

$11.00

Spasso, Italy; 2021

Sauvignon Blanc Glass

Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$12.00

Mulderbosch, South Africa; 2021

Chardonnay Bottle

Chardonnay Bottle

$44.00

Onabay Vineyards; North Fork, Long Island; 2021 *Bottle available in house only

Pinot Grigio Bottle

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$40.00

Spasso, Italy; 2021 *Bottle available in house only

Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$40.00

Mulderbosch, South Africa; 2021 *Bottle available in house only

Sparkling/Rose

Prosecco Glass

Prosecco Glass

$11.00

Cuvee della Contessa Brut; Italy

Cremant Glass

Cremant Glass

$15.00

Ammerschwihr, France

Sparkling Rose Glass

Sparkling Rose Glass

$12.00

Cuvee della Contessa; Italy

Rose Glass

Rose Glass

$12.00

Domaine de Triennes; Provence, France, 2021

Prosecco Bottle

Prosecco Bottle

$40.00

Cuvee della Contessa Brut; Italy *Bottle available in house only

Cremant Bottle

Cremant Bottle

$55.00

Ammerschwihr, France

Sparkling Rose Bottle

Sparkling Rose Bottle

$42.00

La Gioiosa; Italy *Bottle available in house only

Rose Bottle

Rose Bottle

$42.00

Routas; Provence, France, 2022 *Bottle available in house only

PM Food

PM Mains

Ribeye Steak

Ribeye Steak

$29.00

12 oz ribeye served with a twice stuffed potato, seared asparagus, steak sauce, and freshly grated horseradish

BBQ Ribs

BBQ Ribs

$27.00Out of stock

BBQ baby back ribs with Texas BBQ sauce, choice of 2 sides

Chicken Pancakes PM

Chicken Pancakes PM

$28.00

world famous pancakes! Sullivan County Farms chicken, bourbon maple syrup

Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$25.00

Sullivan County Farms 1/2 chicken, 24 hour brine, crispy southern style, coleslaw, biscuit *biscuit made with leaf lard

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$24.00

pork, grass fed & finished beef, Romulus Farm, NY. Crispy onions, mashed potatoes, chicken gravy.

James Beard Pancakes PM

James Beard Pancakes PM

$23.00

three light and fluffy traditional flapjacks

Spring Salmon

Spring Salmon

$27.00

dill tarragon butter sauce, spring veggies, pea tendrils

PM To Share

2 Flaky Buttermilk Biscuits

2 Flaky Buttermilk Biscuits

$8.00

Vermont creamery butter, homemade jam - best biscuits in town. Enjoy them now and order more to go! *biscuits made with leaf lard

4 Flaky Buttermilk Biscuits

4 Flaky Buttermilk Biscuits

$12.00

Vermont creamery butter, homemade jam - best biscuits in town. Enjoy them now and order more to go! *biscuits made with leaf lard

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$12.00

Brey's Farm eggs, horseradish, mustard, mayo

Bacon Mac n Cheese

Bacon Mac n Cheese

$14.00

bechemel, cheddar, bacon

Vegetarian Mac n Cheese

Vegetarian Mac n Cheese

$13.00

bechemel, cheddar

Mac n Cheese Balls

Mac n Cheese Balls

$13.00

buffalo dipping sauce

Nachos

Nachos

$14.00

cotija, jalapeño, black beans, guacamole, sour cream, red salsa

Pigs in a Blanket

Pigs in a Blanket

$12.00

5 everything bagel seasoned, pastry wrapped wagyu beef hot dogs, served with spicy honey mustard

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$14.00

bull sauce, blue cheese

PM Sides

Baked Potato

Baked Potato

$9.00
Seared Asparagus

Seared Asparagus

$8.00
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

mashed potatoes with chicken gravy

Roasted Chicken Side

$9.00
Spicy Broccoli

Spicy Broccoli

$7.00
Roasted Chicken Side

Roasted Chicken Side

$9.00
Grilled Salmon Side

Grilled Salmon Side

$15.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.00
Fries

Fries

$7.00
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$6.00

PM Burgers/Sandwiches

Double Bubby 2.0

Double Bubby 2.0

$26.00

two beef patties with American cheese, mustard, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, special sauce, choice of fries or salad

Bubby's Burger

Bubby's Burger

$23.00

grass-fed & finished beef, Autumn Harvest Farm, NY. Each burger comes from one animal, choice of fries or salad

Chicken Burger

Chicken Burger

$22.00

all natural chicken, onion, carrot, zucchini, fresh herbs, choice of fries or salad

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$22.00

homemade lentil veggie patty with lentils, black beans, peas, served with choice of fries or salad, dill pickle

Hot Chicken Sandwich

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$23.00

spicy fried chicken breast, bread and butter pickles, lettuce, mayo, choice of fries or salad

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$26.00Out of stock

homemade bbq brisket sandwich served with pickled red onions and mustard bbq sauce, choice of fries or salad

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$25.00

homemade bbq smoked pork, pickles, white onion, bbq sauce, coleslaw, choice of fries or salad

PM Soups/Salads

Matzo Ball Soup

Matzo Ball Soup

$15.00

chicken, vegetables

Veggie Chili

Veggie Chili

$14.00

beans, vegetables, cheddar, sour cream, scallions, tortilla chips

Tomato Soup and Grilled Cheese

Tomato Soup and Grilled Cheese

$22.00

cheddar, homemade sourdough bread, local tomatoes, basil

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$20.00

romaine, parmesan, homemade sourdough croutons, radishes, Caesar dressing

Kale & Farro Salad

Kale & Farro Salad

$21.00

currants, ricotta salata, grapefruit, radishes, pine nuts, cider vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$23.00

roasted chicken, romaine, bacon, egg, avocado, tomato, blue cheese, red wine vinaigrette

Spring Grain Bowl

Spring Grain Bowl

$24.00

kale, pea tendrils, avocado, millet, feta cheese, strawberries, spicy pecans, lemon vinaigrette and buttermilk poppy seed dressing

PM Kids

Kids Pancakes

Kids Pancakes

$10.00
Kids Mac n Cheese

Kids Mac n Cheese

$10.00
Junior Burger

Junior Burger

$15.00
Kids Chicken Strips

Kids Chicken Strips

$12.00
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Dessert

Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$9.00

cinnamon, cloves, lemon zest, sea salt, double crust. *pastry crust made with leaf lard

Banoffee Pie

Banoffee Pie

$9.00

bananas, dulce de leche, espresso, whipped cream, graham cracker crust

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

tangy, tart, Florida Key Lime, graham cracker crust

Peanut Butter Chocolate Pie

Peanut Butter Chocolate Pie

$9.00

peanut butter mousse, ganache, chocolate cookie crust

Sour Cherry Pie

Sour Cherry Pie

$9.00

tart, juicy, lattice crust. *pastry crust made with leaf lard

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

$9.00

tart rhubarb, the sweet perfume of strawberries *pastry crust made with leaf lard

Chocolate Walnut Brownie

Chocolate Walnut Brownie

$6.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00
Brownie and Ice Cream

Brownie and Ice Cream

$9.00

chocolate walnut brownie, choice of chocolate or vanilla ice cream

Cookie and Ice Cream

Cookie and Ice Cream

$6.00

salted chocolate chip cookie with homemade chocolate or vanilla ice cream

Chocolate Ice Cream

Chocolate Ice Cream

$6.00
Vanilla Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Root Beer Float

$8.00
Whole Michigan Sour Cherry Pie

Whole Michigan Sour Cherry Pie

$45.00

tart, juicy, lattice crust. *pastry crust made with leaf lard

Whole Local Apple Pie

Whole Local Apple Pie

$45.00

cinnamon, cloves, lemon zest, sea salt, double crust. *pastry crust made with leaf lard

Retail

Azuca Packet

Azuca Packet

$5.00
Syrup (small)

Syrup (small)

$15.00
Awake Mug

Awake Mug

$12.00
Asleep Mug

Asleep Mug

$12.00
Pie for Breakfast Mug

Pie for Breakfast Mug

$12.00
Wake and Bake Mug

Wake and Bake Mug

$12.00

Mug Set

$20.00

Set of 2 Bubby's mugs - choose any 2 designs.

Brunch Book

Brunch Book

$30.00
Pie Book

Pie Book

$30.00
Pancake Mix

Pancake Mix

$15.00
Bubby's T-Shirt

Bubby's T-Shirt

$25.00
Sweatshirt

Sweatshirt

$65.00
Pancake Batter

Pancake Batter

$25.00
On Entropy

On Entropy

$21.00
Potential Star

Potential Star

$21.00
Really Important People to Know About

Really Important People to Know About

$21.00
Apron

Apron

$40.00
Tote

Tote

$25.00
6 mo. Pie Onesie

6 mo. Pie Onesie

$25.00
12 mo. Pie Onesie

12 mo. Pie Onesie

$25.00
A Book About Peace

A Book About Peace

$21.00
6 mo. Pancake Onesie

6 mo. Pancake Onesie

$25.00
12 mo. Pancake Onesie

12 mo. Pancake Onesie

$25.00
Hat - Black

Hat - Black

$25.00
Hat - Khaki and Green

Hat - Khaki and Green

$25.00
Hat - Blue and Yellow

Hat - Blue and Yellow

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

120 Hudson St, New York, NY 10013-2317

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Patisserie Chanson
orange starNo Reviews
355 GREENWICH ST NEW YORK, NY 10013
View restaurantnext
Maman Tribeca - Tribeca
orange starNo Reviews
211 West Broadway New York, NY 10013
View restaurantnext
Rigor Hill Market
orange starNo Reviews
227 West Broadway New York, NY 10013
View restaurantnext
Casa Carmen - Tribeca
orange starNo Reviews
114 Franklin Street New York, NY 10013
View restaurantnext
Da Long Yi 大龙燚 Manhattan - 159 Canal Street, Suite200
orange starNo Reviews
159 Canal Street, Suite200 New York, NY 10013
View restaurantnext
Anejo - Tribeca
orange starNo Reviews
301 Church Street Manhattan, NY 10013
View restaurantnext
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston