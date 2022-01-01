Bubby's Bagel & Deli imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Bagels
Breakfast & Brunch

Bubby's Bagel & Deli

141 Reviews

$

33 Chestnut St

Inside Dover Transportation Center

Dover, NH 03820

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breakfast Sandwiches

BYO Breakfast Sandwich

$2.00

Bagel w/Spread

$1.75

Breakfast BLT

$7.99

Lox Sandwich

$8.50

Smokey Fin Sandwich

$8.99

Breakfast Veggie Sandwich

$7.50

Spicy Breakfst Sand

$8.50

Breakfast Reuben

$8.50

Bagel Pizza

$5.99

Hash Wrap

$10.50

Breakfast Special

$6.99

Breakfast Burrito

$9.50

Russian Porker

$9.99

Breakfast Bowl

$3.50

Monte Cristo

$9.50

The Hendo

$9.50

Sandwiches & Wraps

BYO Deli Sandwich

Classic BLT

$8.99

Turkey BLT

$11.50

Rachel

$13.99

Reuben

$13.99

Turkey Reuben

$11.99

Turkey Rachel

$11.99

Russian Combo

$13.99

Tuna Melt

$11.50

California Ranch Wrap

$10.50

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.50

Mediterranean Veggie Wrap

$9.99

Turkey & Bacon Melt

$11.99

Roast Beef Classic

$12.50

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Buffalo Chix Wrap

$10.99

Chicken Parm

$10.99

Chix Club Wrap

$9.99

Pesto Veggie

$7.99

Fig & Chicken

$11.50

Greek Chicken Wrap

$10.50

Chix Bacon Ranch

$9.99

Southwest Chix Wrap

$9.99

Chix Bacon Melt

$10.50

Cuban Sandwich

$10.99

Roast Beef Melt

$11.50

Special Club

$11.50

Meatball Grinder

$9.25

Soup N Sand Combo

$10.50

BBQ Pulled Pork

$10.99

Salads & Soups

Classic Caesar Salad

$7.99

Scoop Salad

$9.99

Garden Salad

$7.50

Greek Salad

$8.75

Cobb Salad

$12.50

Soup-quart

$16.50

Chili-quart

$19.50

Beef Stew-cup

$4.50

Beef Stew-bowl

$6.99

Footlong Hotdogs

Plain Hotdog

$5.99

Classic Hotdog

$6.50

Kraut Hotdog

$6.99

Chili Cheese Dog

$7.50

All Beverages

Hot Coffee

$2.75+

Hot Tea

$2.50+

Iced Coffee

$2.99+

Hot Chocolate

$2.99+

Iced Mocha

$3.50+

Special Hot Choc

$2.75+

Dr. Brown's Sodas

$2.50

Bottled Soda

$2.50

Bottle Juice

$2.99

Dasani

$2.00

Smart Water

$2.50

Moxie-can

$2.00

Honest Tea

$2.99

Yup Milk

$3.50

Gold Peak Tea

$2.99

AHA Water

$2.50

Nesquik

$2.99

Iced Tea-Regular

$2.99+

Iced Tea-Flavored

$3.25+

Milk-small

$2.50

Milk-Large

$3.50

Iced Chai-small

$3.99

Iced Chai-large

$4.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Located Inside the Dover Transportation Center.

Location

33 Chestnut St, Inside Dover Transportation Center, Dover, NH 03820

Directions

Gallery
Bubby's Bagel & Deli image

Similar restaurants in your area

2 Home Cooks
orange star4.3 • 405
40 chestnut st dover, NH 03825
View restaurantnext
Moe's Italian Sandwiches (Dover)
orange star4.8 • 1,312
8 Pierce Street Dover, NH 03820
View restaurantnext
Tuckers-Dover - 238 Indian Brook Drive
orange starNo Reviews
238 Indian Brook Drive Dover, NH 03820
View restaurantnext
Village Pizza - Durham
orange star4.3 • 738
45 Main Street Durham, NH 03824
View restaurantnext
Works Bakery Cafe - Durham
orange starNo Reviews
5a Mill Road Plaza Durham, NH 03824
View restaurantnext
Fallen Leaf Bistro
orange star4.7 • 164
44 North Main St Rochester, NH 03867
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Dover

Moe's Italian Sandwiches (Dover)
orange star4.8 • 1,312
8 Pierce Street Dover, NH 03820
View restaurantnext
Blue Latitudes - 431 Central Ave
orange star4.2 • 829
431 Central Ave Dover, NH 03820
View restaurantnext
Ember Wood Fired Grill
orange star4.9 • 778
1 Orchard St Dover, NH 03820
View restaurantnext
Stalk
orange star5.0 • 634
286 Central Ave Dover, NH 03820
View restaurantnext
Roger's Pizza
orange star4.3 • 575
869 Central Avenue Dover, NH 03820
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's - 0319 - Dover
orange star4.3 • 516
829 Central Avenue Dover, NH 03820
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dover
Somersworth
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Rochester
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Kittery
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)
York
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Kittery Point
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Stratham
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Ogunquit
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston