Bub City Rosemont

1,652 Reviews

$$

5441 Park Pl

Rosemont, IL 60018

Order Again

Almost Famous

Fried Pickles

$11.95

BBQ Brisket Nachos

$20.95

General Joe's Buffalo Bites

$15.95

Giddy Up Fries

$18.95

Guacamole, Pimento Cheese & Chips

$8.95

Smokie's Chili

$12.95

Chicken Tender Basket

$11.95

Atomic Cheesy Fries

$10.95

Deluxe Tots

Chili & Cheese Tots

$13.95

Buffalo Tots

$12.95

Fiesta Tots

$12.95

Loaded Bacon Tots

$13.95

Salads

Southwest Chopped Salad

$15.95

Classic Caesar Salad

$11.95

Brussels Sprouts Salad

$14.95

BBQ

18-Hour Smoked Brisket

$21.95

Pulled Berkshire Pork Shoulder

$15.95

Hickory Smoked Chicken Wings

$17.95

Charcoal-Smoked St Louis Ribs

$18.95

Rib & Chicken Wing Combo

$35.95

Pitmaster Combo Plate

$43.95

Texas Hot Link

$12.95

Atlantic Salmon

$21.95

Burgers & Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.95

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$18.95

Homemade Pastrami

$22.95

Cali Burger

$14.95

All American Burger

$14.95

Original Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Sides

Mac N' Cheesy

$9.95

Waffle Fries

$8.95

Brussels Sprouts

$7.95

Side Salad

$5.95

Cole Slaw

$4.95

Creamy Corn Grits

$6.95

Desserts

Texas Sheet Cake

$7.95

Red Velvet Cake

$7.95

Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies

$5.95

Hand-Spun Milkshake

$8.95

Kids Menu

Kids Mac N' Cheesy

$8.95

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.95

Kids Hamburger

$8.95

Kids Pork Sandwich

$10.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Kids Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.95

Bottled & Can Beer

Miller High Life

$7.00Out of stock

Right Bee Cider (Rotating)

$8.00

Lagunitas IPA

$9.00

3 Floyd's Alpha King

$9.00

Off Color Apex Predator (16oz)

$10.00

Can Soda

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Republic Iced tea

$6.00

Halloween Crawl

12 oz Miller Lite

$4.00Out of stock

12 oz Back Porch Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Hot Dog

$7.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markBuffet
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Golden Image account

Location

5441 Park Pl, Rosemont, IL 60018

Directions

Gallery
Bub City Rosemont image

