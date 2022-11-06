  • Home
Bubor Cha Cha 异国他湘 45 Beach St

No reviews yet

45 Beach Street

Boston, MA 02111

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizer 头台

Mini Soup Dumplings 灌汤小笼包 (6)

$8.95

Pork Ear with House Chili Oil 红油耳片

$10.95

Sweet and Sour Rib 糖醋小排

$11.95

Crab Rongon 蟹角

$8.95

Golden Fried Buns 炸金银馒头 (6)

$7.95

Steamed Dumpling 蒸水饺 (8)

$9.95

Scallion Pancake 葱油饼

$7.95

Sliced Beef & Tendon w. Chill Sauce 夫妻肺片

$10.95

Fried Pork Dumplings 锅贴 (8)

$9.95

Spring Rolls 春卷 (2)

$5.95

Mini Pork Shaomai 猪肉小烧卖 (8)

$8.95

Sweet Sticky Rice Cake 糖油粑粑 (6)

$8.95

Cucumber Salad 蒜泥拍黄瓜

$7.95

Steamed Chicken w. Chill Sauce 湘味口水鸡

$11.95

Come with bones, 带骨头

Black Fungus Salad 爽口小木耳

$6.95

Steamed Shrimp Dumplings 蒸鲜虾饺 (6)

$8.95

烤鱼免费

香酥鸡块免费

酸菜鱼免费

粽子

$3.00Out of stock

Soup 老火汤

Winter Melon Rib Soup 冬瓜排骨汤 (大)

$17.95

White Radish Rib Soup 萝卜排骨汤 (大)

$17.95

Clam & Winter Melon Soup 冬瓜花蛤汤 (大)

$17.95

Minced Beef w. Chinese Parsley Soup 西湖牛肉羹 (大)

$15.95

Vegetable & Tofu Soup 蔬菜豆腐汤 (大)

$12.95

Sweet Corn Pork Rib Soup 养颜红萝卜玉米排骨汤 (大)

$17.95

Kelp w. Pork Ribs Soup 养颜海带排骨汤 (大)

$17.95

Seafood Tofu Soup 海鲜豆腐汤 (大)

$17.95

Hot and Sour Soup 酸辣汤 (大)

$11.95

Egg Drop Soup 蛋花汤 (大

$9.95

Egg Drop Soup 蛋花汤 (小)

$3.95

Hot and Sour Soup 酸辣汤 (小)

$4.95

Steamed Dishes 浏阳蒸菜

Chop Pepper and Steamed Duck Blood 剁椒蒸鸭血

$18.95

Special Steamed Egg 芙蓉水蒸蛋

$11.95

Steamed Fish Head w. Dicked Hot Red Peppers 剁椒鱼头

$37.95

Steamed Fish Head w. Chopped Hot Chili 双椒鱼头

$36.95Out of stock

Steamed Fish Fillet with Special Hot Pepper and Green Pepper 双椒蒸鱼片

$29.95

Steamed Fish Fillet with Dicked Hot Red Peppers 剁椒鱼片

$22.95

Grandma's Style Steamed Pork Ribs 外婆粉蒸排骨

$16.95

Steamed Pork w. Preserved Vegetable 梅菜扣肉

$22.95

Choose to add steam pancakes (5) 可加扣肉夹饼 (5)

Steamed Garlic Butterfly Shrimp 蒜蓉开背虾

$24.95

Seafood 海鲜河鲜

Salt & Pepper Squid 椒盐鱿鱼圈

$18.95

Sweet & Sour Pineapple Shrimp 甜酸菠萝虾球

$19.95

Sautéed Shrimp w. Snow Beans 雪豆虾球

$20.95

Shrimp w. Broccoli 西芥兰炒虾球

$19.95

Salted Egg Yellow Shrimp 咸蛋黄虾球

$21.95

Salt & Pepper Fish Fillet 椒盐鱼片

$18.95

Sweet & Sour Fish Fillet 糖醋龙利整鱼片

$24.95

Stir-fired Green Chievs w. Squid 韭菜鱿鱼丝

$21.95

Spicy Bullfrog 香辣跳跳蛙

$34.95

Spicy frog 火爆田鸡

$34.95

Garlic Frog 蒜子炒田鸡

$34.95

Xiang's Broiled Whole Fish 湘西味烤鱼

$35.95

Xiang's Spicy Twin Lobsters 湘味龙虾

$55.95

Market price. Please consult the server for price before placing an order. 请咨询服务员具体价格后再下单。

Stir-fried Twin Lobster w. Ginder & Onion 姜葱双龙

$55.95

Market price. Please consult the server for price before placing an order. 请咨询服务员具体价格后再下单。

Salt & Pepper Twin Lobster 椒盐双龙

$55.95

Market price. Please consult the server for price before placing an order. 请咨询服务员具体价格后再下单。

Kung Pao Shrimp 宫保虾仁

$16.95

Fisherman's Style Boiled Fish 渔夫水煮鱼片

$24.95

Salt & Pepper Shrimp 椒盐虾球

$21.95

Stir-fried Shrimp w. Cucumber 黄瓜粒炒虾仁

$18.95

Fried slices conch w. chili 双椒酸辣海螺片

$25.95

Fried slices conch w. Ginger & Onion 姜葱螺片

$25.95

Fish Fillet w. Pickled Vegetable Soup 老坛酸菜鱼

$24.95

Spicy Happy Clam 开心花蛤

$16.95

Sour & Spicy Fish Maw 腌酸萝卜炒鱼肚

$20.95

Fish w. Pickled Cabbage 酸菜活鱼

$34.95

Spicy Braised Fish 麻辣水煮活鱼

$34.95

Dong Ting Fish in Small Work (whole fish) 洞庭红煨鱼

$34.95

豆汁炒花蛤

$16.95

豆瓣全鱼

$34.95

姜葱单龙

$30.00

Poultry 鸡鸭肉

Kung Pao Chicken 宫保鸡丁

$15.95

Hunan Stir-fried Chicken 湖南小炒活鸡

$19.95

with bones.

Sweet & Sour Chicken 甜酸鸡

$16.95

General Tso's Chicken 左宗鸡

$15.95

Chicken w. Broccoli 西芥兰鸡片

$16.95

Braised Tofu w. Duck Blood 鸭血焖豆腐

$19.95

Xiang's Friend Chicken 他湘独味辣子鸡

$18.95

Duck Blood w. Leek 韭菜烧鸭血

$19.95

Hunan Style Smoked Duck 樟茶鸭

$21.95

Chicken w. String Beans 四季豆炒鸡片

$16.95

Stir-fried Chicken Gizzard w. Pickled Pepper 自制泡椒炒鸡胗

$16.95

Sautéed Chicken w. Snow Beans 雪豆炒鸡片

$16.95

Chicken w. Mixed Vegetables 什菜鸡片

$15.95

Sesame Chicken 芝麻鸡

$16.95

Xiang's Sweet & Spicy Crispy Chicken 香酥鸡块

$18.95

Fried Egg w. Laoganma 老干妈炒鸡蛋

$14.95

Dry-pot Beer Duck 干锅啤酒鸭

$19.95

Pork 猪肉

Green Pepper Fried w. Pork Intestines 小炒肥肠

$17.95

Green Pepper Fried w. Pork Ear 小炒猪耳朵

$17.95

Spicy Intestine in Pot 干锅香辣肥肠

$17.95

Stir-fried Pork w. Green Pepper 尖椒炒虎皮扣肉

$18.95

Changsha Style Pork w. Green Pepper 长沙小炒肉

$17.95

Poached Egg w. Pork 拆骨肉焖荷包蛋

$17.95

Xiang's Preserved Pork 湘西土匪腊肉

$19.95

Xiang's Pork Liver 湘味猪肝

$19.95

Preserved Pork w. Dried Radish 脆口萝卜干炒腊肉

$20.95

Chairman Mao's Braised Pork 毛公红烧肉

$22.95

Fried Tofu w. Preserved Pork 腊肉炖煎豆腐

$20.95

Cumin Pork Rib 孜然排骨

$23.95

Spicy Stew Pork Feet Pot 干锅香辣猪蹄

$19.95

Minced Pork w. Sour Pickled Bean 开胃酸豆角肉末

$15.95

Stir-fried Kidney w. Hot & Sour Pepper 酸辣炒腰花

$18.95

Preserved Pork w. Young Bamboo 腊肉烧笋尖

$20.95

Preserved Pork w. Lettuce 干锅莴笋腊肉

$20.95

House Special Duck Bloody Curd 极品湘血旺

$24.95

Shredded Pork w. Garlic Sauce 鱼香肉丝

$16.95

Beef & Lamb 牛羊肉

Braised Beef 水煮牛肉

$21.95

House Special Sautéed Sliced Lamb 小炒宁乡黑山羊

$25.95

Stir-Fried Beef Tripe 黄氏爆炒牛肚

$18.95

Beef w. Broccoli 芥兰牛

$18.95

Spicy & Sour Ribeye in Pumpkin Soup 金汤肥牛

$25.95

Kong Pao Beef 宫保牛

$17.95

Xiang's Lamb with Cumin Flavor 湖南孜然羊肉

$19.95

Spicy & Sour Lamb in Pumpkin Soup 金汤肥羊

$24.95

Cumin Flavored Beef 孜然牛肉

$20.95

Scallion Lamb w. Onion葱爆羊肉

$19.95

Scallion Beef 葱爆牛肉

$17.95

House Special Stir-fried Tender Beef 小炒黄牛肉

$19.95

Sautéed Beef w. Snow Peas 雪豆炒牛肉

$19.95

Beef w. String Beans 四季豆炒牛肉

$17.95

Braised Lamb 水煮羊肉

$21.95

香芹炒牛肉丝

$19.95

杂菜牛

$18.95

Vegetables 瓜田蔬菜

Mixed Vegetables 素什锦

$14.95

Chinese Tomato Omelette 番茄炒蛋

$13.95

Eggplant & Preserved Eggs w. Green Pepper 擂辣椒茄子皮蛋

$15.95

Braised Winter Melon 大碗红烧冬瓜

$14.95

Stir-Fried Lotus Root 酸溜莲藕片

$14.95

Xiang's Spicy Lotus Root 大碗藕片

$14.95

Fried Golden Corn 金沙玉米

$12.95

Pea Pot Stems 清炒豆苗

$19.95

Market price. Please consult the server for price before placing an order. 请咨询服务员具体价格后再下单。

Ma Po Tofu 麻婆豆腐

$13.95

Seasonal Bean Seedling 蒜子豆苗

$19.95

Market price. Please consult the server for price before placing an order. 请咨询服务员具体价格后再下单。

Potato Shreds w. Sun Dried Pepper 酸辣土豆丝

$12.95

Stir-Fried Chinese Yam 秘制红烧山药

$16.95

Water Spinach w. Garlic 蒜蓉空心菜

$16.95

Market price. Please consult the server for price before placing an order. 请咨询服务员具体价格后再下单。

Bok-Choy w. Shrimp 蒜子虾仁炒青江菜

$17.95

Stir-fry Chinese Leaf Lettuce w. Garlic 蒜蓉小椒炒油麦菜

$15.95

Market price. Please consult the server for price before placing an order. 请咨询服务员具体价格后再下单。

Pumpkin w. Salted Egg 咸蛋黄炒南瓜

$16.95

Stir-Fry String Bean 干煸四季豆

$16.95

Saute Eggplant w. Fish Flavor 鱼香茄子

$16.95

Stir-Fried Cauliflower w. Preserved Pork 孜然大碗腊肉花菜

$16.95

Sweet & Sour Fried Tofu 左宗豆腐

$14.95

Baby Cabbage 清炒上海青

$15.95

Fried Spicy Fermented Bean Curd 一品麻辣臭豆腐

$16.95

Bean Curd & Green Pepper w. Preserved Pork 悠县香干

$13.95

Tofu w. Minced Pork & Salted Egg 肉松咸蛋黄豆腐

$17.95

Water Spinach w. Beancurd Sauce 椒丝腐乳空心菜

$16.95

Market price. Please consult the server for price before placing an order. 请咨询服务员具体价格后再下单。

Sour & Spicy Cabbage 金叶手撕包菜

$14.95

Dry Sautéed Whole Spicy Green Pepper 虎皮尖椒

$14.95

Eggplant w. Minced Meat 肉末茄子煲

$17.95

Eggplant w. Green String Bean 茄子豆角

$15.95

Sautéed Fish w. Green Lettuce & Black Bean Sauce 豆豉鲮鱼油麦菜

$19.95

Noodles & Fried Rice 面食类

Chicken Fried Rice 鸡肉炒饭

$10.95

Beef Fried Rice 牛肉炒饭

$11.95

Pork Fried Rice 猪肉炒饭

$10.95

Shrimp Fried Rice 虾仁炒饭

$12.95

Fried Rice in Hunan Style 湖南腊肉炒饭

$13.95

Yeung Chow Fried Rice 扬州炒饭

$13.95

Soy Sauce Fried Rice 金牌酱油炒饭

$11.95

Sauerkraut Fried Rice 酸菜炒饭

$12.95

Vegetable Fried Rice 什菜炒饭

$10.95

Changsha Lard Rice (for 2 people) 长沙猪油拌饭 (2人份)

$10.95

Changsha Lard Rice (for 4 people) 长沙猪油拌饭 (4人份)

$12.85

Shrimp Chow Mien 虾仁捞面

$12.95

Chicken Chow Mien 鸡捞面

$11.95

Beef Chow Mien 牛肉捞面

$12.95

Seafood Lo Mein 海鲜捞面

$14.95

Vegetable Lo Mein 什菜捞面

$10.95

Changsha Style Rice Vermicelli Soup 长沙米粉

$12.95

Braised Beef Tenderloin w. Rice Noodles 红烧牛腩米粉

$13.95

Shredded Pork Noodle Soup 原味肉丝粉

$12.95

Pork Ribs Rice Vermicelli Soup 排骨米粉

$12.95

White Rice 白饭

$1.95

Large White Rice 大白饭

$7.95

Brown Rice 糙米

$2.95

Noodle with Soy Bean Paste 炸酱面

$9.95Out of stock

purple rice 紫米

$2.95Out of stock

pork lo mein 猪肉捞面

$10.95

蛋炒饭

$11.95

海鲜炒饭

$14.95

Drink

Apple Soon Hari Soju 苹果烧酒

$16.95

Yogurt Soon Hari Soju 优格烧酒

$16.95

Strawberry Soon Hari Soju 草莓烧酒

$16.95

Peach Soon Hari Soju 桃子烧酒

$16.95

Apple Mango Soon Hari Soju 苹果芒果烧酒

$16.95

Corona Extra

$6.95

Bud Light

$6.95

Samuel Adams

$6.95

Heineken

$6.95

Tsingtao Beer 青岛啤酒

$7.95

Choya Umeshu 梅子酒

$6.95+

Hakutsuru 白鹤

$5.95+

Gekkeikan 清酒

$5.95+

清酒

$24.95

清酒杯

$6.95

百鹤杯

$6.95

百鹤瓶

$52.95

梅子酒杯

$8.95

梅子酒瓶

$42.95

Sprite 雪碧

$2.50

Coke 可乐

$2.50

Diet Coke 健怡可乐

$2.50

Chinese Herbal Tea 加多宝

$3.50

豆浆

$3.50

Sour Plum Juice 酸梅汤

$3.50

冰红茶

$3.50

茉莉茶

$3.50

Peach Green Tea 黄桃冰绿茶

$3.50

Passion Fruit Green Tea 百香果冰绿茶

$3.50

Pineapple Green Tea 菠萝冰绿茶

$3.50

Mango Green Tea 芒果冰绿茶

$3.50

酸梅汤

$8.95

Soy Milk 鲜豆浆

$8.95

绿茶

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

45 Beach Street, Boston, MA 02111

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

