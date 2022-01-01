Main picView gallery

Bub and Grandma’s 3507 Eagle Rock Boulevard

3507 Eagle Rock Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90065

Order Again

COFFEE

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$3.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Cortado

$4.00

Cappucino

$4.50

Latte

$5.00

Drip

$4.00

Cold Brew

$4.50

Steamer

$2.00

Mocha

$5.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Kids Hot Chocolate

$3.50

TEA

Sunstone Black

$4.50

Crescent Green

$4.50

Nepal White

$5.00

Peppermint

$4.50

Chamomile

$4.50

Osmanthus Flower

$5.00

Saigon

$4.50

Iced Black

$4.50

Iced Herbal

$4.50

SPECIALTY BEVS

Iced Tea Tonic

$5.50Out of stock

Espresso Tonic

$5.50

Sodas

Root Beer - IBC

$3.00

Ginger Beer - Reed's

$3.00

Cola - Coke

$3.00

Citrus Soda - Squirt

$3.00Out of stock

Cherry Soda - Dr. Brown's

$3.00

Soda Water - Mineragua

$3.00

Tepache - Pineapple Spice

$4.00

Tepache - Mango Chili

$4.50

Tepache - Orange Turmeric

$4.50

Tepache - Chamoy

$4.50

PASTRIES (Singles)

ALMOND CAKE

$5.50

LIME PIE

$5.00

BANANA CREAM PIE

$5.00

CHOCOLATE RYE WALNUT COOKIE

$4.25

SQUASH MUFFIN

$4.25

PLAIN CROISSANT

$3.75

CHOCOLATE CROISSANT

$5.00Out of stock

ALMOND CROISSANT

$6.00Out of stock

Pomagran Donut

$3.50

Passion DONUT

$3.50Out of stock

CINNAMON SUGAR DONUT

$3.00

BLUEBERRY DONUT

$3.50Out of stock

Maple GLAZED DONUT

$3.25

Lime Donut

$3.50

FRUIT GALETTE

$5.50

BLACK SESAME BOSTOCK

$6.00

OLIVE OIL CAKE

$4.25Out of stock

Blackberry Donut

$3.50Out of stock

Morning Bun

$5.00

Hand Pie

$5.00

HAM & CHEESE CROISSANT

$6.00

Kouign Amann

$5.00Out of stock

Pastries (Large)

Babka Loaf

$16.00Out of stock

Almond Cake

$12.00

Whole Lime Pie

$28.00Out of stock

Whole Banana Cream Pie

$20.00Out of stock

BREAKFAST SANDOS

Egg Cheese

$7.00

Egg, American Cheese, Aioli, Ketchup

Bacon Egg Cheese

$8.00

Egg, Bacon, American Cheese, Aioli, Ketchup

Greens Egg Cheese

$7.00

Egg, Swiss Chard, Meredith's Dairy Cheese, Aioli

Onion Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

Egg, Onion, Butter, Ketchup

Chorizo Egg Cheese

$8.00

Egg, Dry Spanish Chorizo, Cheddar, Aioli, Ketchup

LUNCH SANDOS

Italian

$11.00Out of stock

Aioli, Yellow Mustard, Salami, Mortadella, Capicola, Dry Coppa, Iceberg Lettuce, Pepperoncini, Red Onion, Provolone Cheese, Giardiniera, Pickles on Sub Roll

Ham Royale

$12.50

Ham, Butter, Brie, Cornichon Tapenade, Arugula on Sesame Loaf

Turkey Trot

$12.00

Roast Beef

$9.00Out of stock

Roast Beef, Dijon, Cheddar, Raw Onion, Roasted Onion, Au Jus on Kaiser Roll

Brisket

$12.00Out of stock

Brisket, Arugula, Red Onion, Apple Mostarda on Sub Roll

Crab

$14.50Out of stock

Crab, Remoulade, Tartar Sauce on House 5x5

Pickacity

$11.00Out of stock

Choice of: Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, or Kabocha Squash Choice of: Cheddar, Provolone, or Swiss With everything: Lettuce, Red Onion, Pickles, Aioli, Yellow Mustard on Sub Roll

Tuna

$11.00Out of stock

Tuna Salad, Aioli, Mustard, Pickles, Iceberg Lettuce, Red Onion on Challah

Antipasti

$12.00Out of stock

Sun Dried Tomato Pesto, Marinated Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Pickled Fennel, Buratta, Arugula, Radicchio on Sub Roll

Cauliflower Cheddar

$11.00Out of stock

Roasted Cauliflower, Cheddar, Garlic, Balsamic Onion Pickle, Red Onion, Arugula, Aioli, Dijon on Sub Roll

Max Delite

$12.00Out of stock

Veggie Max Patty, Vegan Creamy, Cucumber, Onion, Cherry Tomato, Herbs, Bell Pepper, Jalapeno, Pepperoncini, Sumac on Sub Roll

Rainbow

$12.00Out of stock

Muffuletta

$8.00Out of stock

Mortadella, Salami, Ham, Red Pepper Relish, Chopped Olives, Primo Sale, Giardiniera, on a large Kaiser roll.

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Pork

$15.00Out of stock

SALAD ITEMS

Wood Bowl

$7.00

Market Greens, Cherry Tomato, Carrot, Mushroom, Onion. Choice of Lemon or Creamy dressing

Wheatberry

$11.00

Wheatberry, Chard, Kabocha Squash, Onions, Herbs, Green Beans, Eggplant Spread, Pepita Crisp

Smoked Trout

$14.00

Market Greens, Curried Onion Pickle, White Onion, Celery, Chives, Herbs, Croutons, Smoked Trout, Hard Boiled Egg, Horseradish Dressing

Chop Suey

$12.00

Ranch Cottage Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber, Pepper, Onion, Pickles, Herbs, Red Wine Vinegar

Side Plates

MARINATED OLIVE AND ALMOND STUFFING

$6.00

Olives, Fennel Seed, Orange Peel, Olive Oil, Pepper Relish, Celery, Marcona Almonds

SHREDDED CARROTS & BEETS

$5.00

Grated Carrots and Shredded Pickled Beets, Improved Lemon Dressing, Chives

POTATO SALAD

$5.00

Potato, Slaw Dressing, Egg, Celery, Cucumber Pickle

UNSTUFFED CABBAGE ROLLS

$5.00

Cabbage, Kidney Beans, Sauerkraut, Peppers, Onions, Tomato Paste, Bulgur, Mint, Dill, Olive Oil

SIDE SAMPLER

$14.00

CHIPS

$3.00

Boulder Potato Chips. Plain flavor

HARD BOILED EGG

$2.00

HALF SOUR PICKLE

$1.00

PICKLE PLATE

$6.00

Toasts

w/ Butter

$3.00

w/ Butter & Jam

$5.00

w/ Butter & Anchovies

$8.00

w/Jam

$3.00

Dry Toast

$3.00

w/ Anchovies

$6.00

SIDE OF JAM

$1.00

SIDE OF BUTTER

$1.00

Whole Loaves

House

$8.00

Sesame

$10.00

Seeded

$10.00

Baguette

$4.00

Semolina Baguette

$8.00Out of stock

Spelt Polenta

$11.00

Olive Ciabatta

$10.50Out of stock

Ciabatta

$8.00Out of stock

Barbari

$4.00Out of stock

FOCACCIA

$4.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Raisin

$12.00Out of stock

Fougasse

$9.00Out of stock

Fruit & Nut

$12.00Out of stock

Jumbo Baguette

$6.00Out of stock

Coffee

12oz Beans

$18.00

Bubs Fans

Bumper Sticker

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Sandwiches, Bread, Pastries, Coffee, Tea, Beer & Wine

3507 Eagle Rock Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90065

