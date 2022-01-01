Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Chicken

Bub's at the Ballpark

review star

No reviews yet

715 J ST.

SAN DIEGO, CA 92101

5 Wings
10 Wings
Chicken Tenders

Appetizers

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$16.75

Homemade Baby! Our crispy cereal finish is delicious and lives up to the name...juicy and tender. Served with choice of seasoned fries or tots. First flavor will be tossed. Please select "NAKED" if you would like the flavors on the side. Each additional flavor will be 50 cents.

Corn Dogs

$14.25

All the fun without the stick! These mini chicken corn dogs are a mans best friend. Cooked to a perfect golden brown. Comes with your choice of fries or tots!

Pretzel

Pretzel

$15.75

This giant Bavarian Pretzel is baked to order, salted to perfection & served with our cheese sauce & sweet whole grain mustard. Even Arnold couldn't terminate this one by himself!

Chips & Salsa Guacamole

$11.75

Dip ahead! Our corn tortilla chips are fresh and cooked to order with house made salsa and guacamole!

Refill Chips

$1.50

Onion Rings

$7.50
Fries

Fries

$6.50

Tater Tots

$6.50

Sweet Potato Tots

$7.00
10 Wings

10 Wings

$18.25

WINGS COME TOSSED IN 1 FLAVOR! Please select a ranch or blue cheese option and then the sauce you would like the wings tossed in. Each additional sauce will be .50 cents and come on the side.

5 Wings

$9.50

All wings are tossed in 1 flavor and come with a ranch or blue cheese. Extra sauces come on the side and are 50 cents each.

Garbage Wings

Garbage Wings

$19.25

All of our flavors tossed together w/ Almonds, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Red Onion, Sesame seeds.

Jambalaya Wings

$20.50

6 wings, sausage, and shrimp tossed in Jambalaya Buffalo Sauce. Served with garlic bread.

Cali Wings

$14.75

Cauliflower Wings. Tossed in 1 flavor and ranch or blue cheese. Extra sauces .50 cents

Salads, Soups, Wraps

Asian Chic Salad

Asian Chic Salad

$17.75

Check this out...romaine, Napa cabbage, radicchio, carrots, fresh mint, cilantro, scallions, grapes, almonds and crispy wontons! Wow, almost forgot...grilled chicken and our homemade Hoisin-lime dressing. This is the real deal!

BBQ Chic Salad

$17.75

Grilled BBQ chicken breast on top of a bed of mixed greens with bell peppers, cucumbers, mozzarella, cilantro, avocado & red onion. Served with our housemade BBQ-Ranch dressing & our tortilla chip strips.

Beach House Salad

$12.75

A fresh mix of baby greens, cucumbers, carrots, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes & parmesan cheese.

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$12.75

Kale, brussels sprouts, shaved broccoli, toasted walnuts, strawberries & shaved parmesan tossed in a sherry-shallot vinaigrette with balsamic reduction drizzle.

Padres Power Bowl

Padres Power Bowl

$12.75

Quinoa with black beans, avocado, red grape tomatoes, green onions, gruyere cheese, broccoli & our lime vinaigrette.

Side Salad

$5.75

Specialty Tots

Animal Tots

Animal Tots

$16.50

Tots, cheese and our super secret sauce (caramelized onions, chopped bacon and Thousand Island) That’s right, our “Tots tribute” to a California classic!

Archie Tots

Archie Tots

$16.50

Grilled Chicken, mushrooms, swiss & mozzarella cheese with our famous Archie sauce!

Ballpark Tots

$16.50

THE HOME RUN OF TOTS! Crispy tots smothered in homemade chili and cheese with grilled onions and sliced hot dogs!

Buffalo Tots

Buffalo Tots

$16.50

Frank's Red Hot, chicken tenders with cheddar, jalapeno jack & blue cheese crumbles. Are you kidding me?

Nach-Yo Tots

Nach-Yo Tots

$16.50

¡Aye! Ok, just kidding, these tots really can be yours! Crispy tots & tons of cheese, toppled with salsa and jalapeños, sour cream & homemade guacamole.

Pittsburgh Tots

$16.50

Our thinly sliced steak served "All the Way" with swiss and mozzarella

Tater Skin Tots

Tater Skin Tots

$16.50

Can you say "baker all the way" cheddar, pepper jack, bacon, scallions & sour cream.... yes please!

Totzones

Totzones

$16.50

Crispy tots smothered in mozzarella, parmesan & marinara topped with sizzling pepperoni. Like a big pizza pie, that's amore!

Entrees

Fish Tacos

$17.50
Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$12.75

Oh yes please! This is the classic cheddar cheese mac you always loved!! Add chicken, burger or shrimp to your mac.

Sammitches & Burgers

Animal Burger

Animal Burger

$18.75

This Woody with cheese meets our super secret sauce (homemade Thousand Island), ok not so secret...caramelized bacon-onions, lettuce, tomato & pickles. It's our tribute o a California classic!

Carolina Bacon Burger

Carolina Bacon Burger

$18.75

This Woody comes with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion & our Carolina Gold BBQ sauce. Ya’ll check out how the Carolinas do it.

Black And Blue Burger

$18.25

This is not a bar fight burger! This Woody gets our house blend blackening spices and lotsa blue cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion.

Good Egg Bacon Burger

$18.75

Breakfast, lunch & dinner! Our Woody is topped with a fried egg, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & served with tots to cover all yer bases.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$18.25

This Woody is covered with sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese & comes with lettuce, tomato, onion and a side of tots!

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$17.50

Housemade, ground fresh daily right here at Bub's with a touch of rosemary and thyme. LTO, chipotle aioli and you pick the cheese. Uncle Bubby loves it!

Veggie Burger

$15.75
Woody Burger

Woody Burger

$17.50

This classic 1/2 lb. burger comes with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & tots...goes great with a cold crispy (beer)!

Archie Sandwich

Archie Sandwich

$16.75

Grilled Chicken with mushrooms, swiss and mozzarella cheese and our famous Archie Sauce (the genius mix of honey mustard, buffalo and a special ingredient). The urban legend of sandwiches.

Pittsburgh Sandwich

Pittsburgh Sandwich

$17.50

Our thinly sliced steak, cheese & chipotle aioli make for a classic combination of love. Philly never had it so good. Get it “All the Way” & your friends will be amazed!

Southwestern Sandwich

Southwestern Sandwich

$17.50

Fresh grilled yard bird with pepper jack cheese, guacamole, LTO, chipotle aioli and finished with grilled Anaheim chilies. Just a little spice with tons of Southwestern flavor!

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Bub’s @ the Ballpark is our addition to the historical honors of downtown San Diego, East Village and Petco Park. Embracing both history and the growing traditions of America’s Finest City, Bub’s was constructed using various architectural salvage from throughout the West coast, including reclaimed wood, scrap metal and reused brick. Bub’s is a place where locals and visitors alike enjoy one-of-a-kind entertainment and food. Watch the game on our vast array of plasmas or take shots on our in-house basketball court in between games of shuffleboard. Relax and sip drinks at one of the community tables or our giant circle bar. Indulge in some of our famous Lunch Lady Tater Tots or Steaky Steakums at the old school lunch counter or outside on our expansive wooden deck. Born in 1996, “Another Man’s Stupid Idea of Fun” has evolved into Pacific Beach’s and now downtown’s go-to spot for food and fun. Git in here and enjoy, my friends!

715 J ST., SAN DIEGO, CA 92101

