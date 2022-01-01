Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Chicken

Bub's at the Beach

823 Reviews

$$

1030 Garnet Ave.

San Diego, CA 92109

Popular Items

Whole Order Wings
1/2 order Wings
Chicken Tenders

First Base

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$15.75

Homemade Baby! Our crispy cereal finish is delicious and lives up to the name...juicy and tender. Served with choice of seasoned fries or tots.

Lil' Corn Dogs

Lil' Corn Dogs

$15.75

All the fun without the stick! These mini corndogs are a mans best friend. Cooked to a perfect golden brown. Comes with your choice of fries or tots!

Chips 'N Dip

Chips 'N Dip

$9.25

Our corn tortilla chips are fresh cooked to order! Comes with fresh house made salsa and guacamole.

PB Nachos

PB Nachos

$15.75

Jack & Cheddar, nacho cheese (that's right!) Bub's chili, grilled chicken, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos with sour cream, guacamole & cilantro. Be prepared, our nachos are massive!

Pretzel

Pretzel

$14.50

This giant Bavarian Pretzel is baked to order, salted to perfection & served with our cheese sauce & sweet whole grain mustard. Even Arnold couldn't terminate this one by himself!

Fries

$6.00

Tater Tots

$6.00
Sweet Potato Tots

Sweet Potato Tots

$6.75
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.75
Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$12.50

A fresh grilled tortilla loaded with Cheddar, jack and pico de gallo, served with homemade salsa and sour cream!

Wings

1/2 order Wings

1/2 order Wings

$9.50

Grilling makes them juicy and tender. Backyard BBQ is what we're talk'n about! 1/2 orders are 5 wings and come with your choice of our housemade Ranch or Blue Cheese.

Whole Order Wings

Whole Order Wings

$18.25

Grilling makes them juicy and tender. Backyard BBQ is what we're talk'n about! Whole order is 10 jumbo wings and come they with your choice of our housemade Ranch or Blue Cheese.

Garbage Wings

Garbage Wings

$19.25

A combination of ALL of our favorite sauces, tossed with bacon, blue cheese crumbles, almonds, red onion, and sesame seeds!

Russian Roulette Wings

$18.75

Salads

BBQ Chicken Salad

BBQ Chicken Salad

$16.25

Grilled BBQ chicken breast on top of a bed of mixed greens with bell peppers, cucumbers, mozzerella, cilantro, avocado and red onion. Served with our homemade BBQ-Ranch dressing and our tortilla strips.

House Salad

$10.50

A fresh mix of baby greens, cucumbers, carrots, muchrooms, onions, tomatoes & parmesan cheese.

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$12.00

Baby Kale, Brussel sprouts, shaved broccoli, toasted walnuts, fresh strawberries and shaved parmesan cheese topped in our sherry-shallot vinaigrette with a balsamic reduction drizzle. Healthy and delicious!

Marvin Cobb

Marvin Cobb

$16.25

Grilled chicken, mixed greens, bacon, avocado, red onion, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, and slices of hard boiled egg. Marvin who?

Side Salad

$5.25

Burgers

Woody Burger

Woody Burger

$15.75

This classic 1/2 lb. burger comes with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & your choice of fries or tots.

Carolina Gold Bacon Burger

Carolina Gold Bacon Burger

$17.50

This woody burger comes with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and our Carolina Gold BBQ sauce.

Schm'Animal Burger

$17.50

This woody with cheese meets our super secret sauce (a mix of caramelized onions, chopped bacon and Thousand Island - ok not so secret), lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Our take on a California classic!

Sammitches

The Archie Sandwich

The Archie Sandwich

$15.75

Grilled Chicken with mushrooms, swiss and mozzerella cheese and our famous Archie Sauce (the genius mix of honey mustard, buffalo and a special ingredient). The urban legend of sandwiches.

The Pittsburgh Sandwich

The Pittsburgh Sandwich

$16.50

Our thinly sliced steak, cheese and chipotle aioli make for a classic combination of love. Philly never had it so good. Get it "All the Way" and your friends will be amazed!

Southwestern Chicken Sandwich

Southwestern Chicken Sandwich

$16.50

Fresh grilled yard bird with pepper jack cheese, guacamole, LTO, chipotle aioli, and finished with grilled Anaheim chiles. Just a little spice with tons of Southwestern flavor!

Grilled Cheesey Sammitch

Grilled Cheesey Sammitch

$11.00

On fresh sourdough with Gruyere & Cheddar cheese, trust me you can't make it this good. It's a classic for stealing waves.

Entree

Mac N' Cheese

Mac N' Cheese

$12.50

Oh yes please! This is the classic chedder cheese mac you always loved!! Add chicken, burger or shrimp to your mac.

Bub's Fish Fry & Chips

$16.75

Our featured market fish lightly crusted in our own seasoned mix & served with crinkle cut fries & tartar sauce...no fishing pole required.

Steakums Skillet

Steakums Skillet

$19.50

Steak'ums: Tender, juicy, marinated pieces of grilled steak served on a piping hot iron skillet. Order them "All the Way" with grilled peppers, mushrooms & onions! Served with garlic bread.

Montreal Steakums

$21.50

Flame grilled with Montreal seasoning & garlic butter, these come "All the way" & served with garlic bread. C'est C'est Bon...eh!

Black & Blue Steakums

$21.50

Served "All the Way" with our house-made blackening spice & blue cheese crumbles, served with garlic bread!

Skillet Tots

Archie Tots

$15.50

Grilled Chicken, mushrooms, swiss & mozzerella cheese with our famous Archie sauce!

Buffalo Tots

Buffalo Tots

$15.50

Frank's Red Hot, chicken tenders with cheddar, jalapeno jack & blue cheese crumbles. Are you kidding me?

Pittsburgh Tots

$15.50

Our thinly sliced steak served "All the Way" with swiss and mozzarella

Schm'Animal Tots

Schm'Animal Tots

$15.50

Tots, cheese and our super secret sauce (caramelized onions, chopped bacon and Thousand Island) That’s right, our “Tots tribute” to a California classic!

Tater Skin Tots

Tater Skin Tots

$15.50

Can you say "baker all the way" cheddar, pepper jack, bacon, scallions & sour cream.... yes please!

Nach-Yo Tots

$15.50

¡Aye! Ok, just kidding, these tots really can be yours! Crispy tots & tons of cheese, toppled with salsa and jalapeños, sour cream & homemade guacamole.

Soup & Chili

Soup Of The Day - Cup

$4.50Out of stock

Homemade Chili- Cup

$4.50

Tomato Bisque- Cup

$4.50

Soup Of The Day - Bowl

$8.50Out of stock

Homemade Chili - Bowl

$6.50

Tomato Bisque- Bowl

$6.50

Sides

*Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

*Ranch

$0.50

Ailoi

$0.50

All the Way

$2.00

American Cheese

$1.00

Anaheim chilies

$0.50

Archie Habanero

$0.50

Archie Sauce

$0.50

Avocado

$1.50

Bacon

$2.00

Balsamic Dressing

$0.50

BBQ Ranch dressing

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Bell Peppers

$1.00

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.50

Bourbon Brown

$0.50

Brown Rice

$4.00

Buffalo

$0.50

Burger Patty

$6.00

Butter

$0.50

Caribbean Jerk

$0.50

Carolina Gold

$0.50

Carolina Habanero

$0.50

Carrots

$1.50

Celery

$1.50

Cheddar Cheese

$1.00

Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Chicken

$4.00

Cucumbers

$0.50

Extra Mushrooms

$1.00

Extra Onions

$1.00

Fire Ring

$1.00

Garlic Bread

$2.50

Garlic Buffalo

$0.50

Garlic Butter

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Grilled Onions

$0.50

Gruyere

$1.00

Guacamole

$3.00

Honey Habanero

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Jalapeño

$0.50

Korean Bbq

$0.50

Lemon Pepper

$0.50

Mango Habanero

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Mozzarella Cheese

$1.00

Mushrooms

$0.50

Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Parmesan Cheese

$1.00

Pepper Jack Cheese

$1.00

Peppers

$0.50

Pickles

$0.50

Pico de Gallo

$0.50

Plum BBQ

$0.50

red onions

$0.50

Salsa

$1.00

Sherry Vinaigrette

$0.50

Shredded Cheese

$0.50

Shredded Lettuce

$0.50

Shrimp

$6.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Spicy BBQ

$0.50

Spicy Teriyaki

$0.50

Steak

$6.00

Strawberries

$1.00

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Sweet whole grain mustard

$1.00

Swiss Cheese

$1.00

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

Thai Peanut

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

Veggie Patty

$6.00

White Rice

$4.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSports
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Great food made fresh daily, we are known for our famous grilled chicken wings, backyard BBQ style. Come by and check us out!

Website

Location

1030 Garnet Ave., San Diego, CA 92109

Directions

Gallery
Bub's at the Beach image
Bub's at the Beach image
Bub's at the Beach image

