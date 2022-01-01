Bars & Lounges
Chicken
Bub's at the Beach
823 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Great food made fresh daily, we are known for our famous grilled chicken wings, backyard BBQ style. Come by and check us out!
Location
1030 Garnet Ave., San Diego, CA 92109
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
JRDN Restaurant | Tower23 Hotel - 723 Felspar St.
No Reviews
723 Felspar St. San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurant