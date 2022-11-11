Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Dessert & Ice Cream
Sandwiches

Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream - Bloomington

review star

No reviews yet

480 N Morton Street

Bloomington, IN 47404

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Settle for Less Ugly Burger
Large Fries
Sm Sweet Potato Waffles

Beef Burgers

All of our burgers are hand-pattied from fresh, never frozen, ground chuck and cooked to order*. Burgers are served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on the side. All burger weights are after cooked. The Big Ugly starts at a whopping 22 ounces pre-cooked!!
Big Ugly Burger

Big Ugly Burger

$26.25

Bub's “Big Ugly”® ONE POUND burger has been featured on Man vs Food! If dining in, eat all of it and get your picture on the wall! Created for those with a BUB appetite! Bub's Big Ugly Burger is 22oz/10" in diameter before cooked and 16oz/7" in diameter after cooked based on medium-well cook. AND the bun is 1/2lb that we baked ourselves that morning! Bub's Burgers are made from 100% fresh, never frozen, ground chuck that's hand-pattied and perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning then charbroiled over flame!

Not So Ugly Burger

Not So Ugly Burger

$16.95

Bub's Not So Ugly Burger weighs a HALF POUND after-cooked! Served on a 5oz bun we baked that morning! Bub's Burgers are made from 100% fresh, never frozen, ground chuck that is hand-pattied ever morning! Then perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning and charbroiled over flame!

Settle for Less Ugly Burger

Settle for Less Ugly Burger

$8.75

Bub's Settle for Less Ugly Burger is a QUARTER POUND after cooked! 100%fresh, never frozen, ground chuck that is hand-pattied every morning! Then is perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning and charbroiled over flame. Every morning we bake all of our own burgers buns!!

Mini Bub Burger

Mini Bub Burger

$4.95

Bub's Mini Bub Burger weighs an 1/8 pound after-cooked. Perfect "slider" size! Bub's Burgers are made from 100% fresh, never frozen, ground chuck that is hand-pattied ever morning! Then perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning and charbroiled over flame! AND we bake our own burger buns every morning!

Creole Big Ugly Burger

Creole Big Ugly Burger

$29.50

Bub's Creole Big Ugly Burger is ONE POUND, after-cooked! 100% fresh, never frozen, ground chuck that is perfectly seasoned with Cajun seasoning and charbroiled over flame. Our famous Creole mayo is served on the side for an extra kick! We bake our own buns every morning!

Creole Not So Ugly Burger

Creole Not So Ugly Burger

$18.25

Bub's Creole Not So Ugly Burger is a HALF POUND after cooked! 100% , fresh, never frozen, ground chuck that is perfectly seasoned with Cajun seasoning and charbroiled over flame. Our famous Creole mayo is served on the side for an extra kick! We bake our own buns every morning!

Creole Settle for Less Ugly Burger

Creole Settle for Less Ugly Burger

$10.75

Bub's Creole Settle for Less Ugly Burger is a quarter pound after-cooked! 100% fresh, never frozen, ground chuck that is hand-pattied every morning! It's perfectly flavored with Cajun seasoning and charbroiled over flame. Our famous Creole mayo is served on the side for an extra kick! We bake our own buns every morning!

Creole Mini Bub Burger

Creole Mini Bub Burger

$5.50

Bub's Creole Mini Bub is an 1/8 pound after cooked! 100% fresh, never frozen, ground chuck which is hand-pattied every morning then perfectly seasoned with Cajun seasoning and charbroiled over flame. Our famous Creole mayo is served on the side for an extra kick! We bake our own buns every morning!

Steak & Egg Big Ugly Burger

Steak & Egg Big Ugly Burger

$30.75

Bub's Steak and Egg Big Ugly Burger is ONE POUND after cooked! 100% fresh, never frozen, ground chuck which is hand-pattied every morning then perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning and charbroiled over flame. Your choice of cheese, topped with bacon and an over easy egg. Let the yolk drip down your arms! AND we bake our own buns every morning!

Steak & Egg Not So Ugly Burger

Steak & Egg Not So Ugly Burger

$19.25

Bub's Steak and Egg Not So Ugly Burger is a HALF POUND after cooked! 100% fresh, never frozen, ground chuck that is hand-pattied every morning! Perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning and charbroiled over flame. Your choice of cheese, bacon and an egg over easy. Let the yolk drip down your arms! AND we bake our own buns every morning!

Steak & Egg Settle for Less Burger

Steak & Egg Settle for Less Burger

$11.50

Bub's Steak and Egg Settle for Less Ugly Burger is a quarter pound after cooked! 100% fresh, never frozen, ground chuck that is hand-pattied every morning then is perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning and charbroiled over flame. Your choice of cheese, bacon and an over easy egg on top! Let the yolk drip down your arms! AND we bake our own buns every morning!

Steak & Egg Mini Bub Burger

Steak & Egg Mini Bub Burger

$5.95

Bub's Steak and Egg Mini Bub is an 1/8 pound after cooked! 100% fresh, never frozen, ground chuck which is hand-pattied every morning! Perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning and charbroiled over flame. Your choice of cheese, bacon and an over easy egg on top! Let the yolk drip down your arms! AND we bake our own buns every morning!

Hoosier Daddy Big Ugly Burger

Hoosier Daddy Big Ugly Burger

$32.00

Bub's Hoosier Daddy Big Ugly Burger is ONE POUND after cooked! 100% fresh, never frozen, ground chuck that is hand-pattied every morning! Perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning and charbroiled over flame. The Hoosier Daddy was appropriately named by our Bloomington staff. Your choice of cheese, then topped with bacon and fried onion rings. Last but not least it's drizzled with our signature BBQ sauce. It's been a huge hit! Don't forget we bake our own buns every morning!

Hoosier Daddy Not So Ugly Burger

Hoosier Daddy Not So Ugly Burger

$19.00

Bub's Hoosier Daddy Not So Ugly Burger is a half pound after cooked! 100% fresh, never frozen, ground chuck that is hand-pattied every morning! Perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning and charbroiled over flame. The Hoosier Daddy was appropriately named by our Bloomington staff. Your choice of cheese, then topped with bacon and fried onion rings. Last but not least it's drizzled with our signature BBQ sauce. It's been a huge hit! Don't forget we bake our own buns every morning!

Hoosier Daddy Settle For Less Ugly Burger

Hoosier Daddy Settle For Less Ugly Burger

$12.50

Bub's Hoosier Daddy Settle for Less Ugly Burger is a quarter pound after cooked! 100% fresh, never frozen, ground chuck that is hand-pattied every morning! Perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning and charbroiled over flame. The Hoosier Daddy was appropriately named by our Bloomington staff. Your choice of cheese, then topped with bacon and fried onion rings. Last but not least it's drizzled with our signature BBQ sauce. It's been a huge hit! Don't forget we bake our own buns every morning!

Hoosier Daddy Mini Bub Burger

Hoosier Daddy Mini Bub Burger

$6.25

Bub's Hoosier Daddy Mini Bub Burger is an 1/8 pound after cooked! 100% fresh, never frozen, ground chuck that is hand-pattied every morning! Perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning and charbroiled over flame. The Hoosier Daddy was appropriately named by our Bloomington staff. Your choice of cheese, then topped with bacon and a fried onion ring. Last but not least it's drizzled with our signature BBQ sauce. It's been a huge hit! Don't forget we bake our own buns every morning!

Elk Burgers

Our gourmet Elk Burgers are a must try! Elk meat is low in fat, calories and cholesterol and high in protein.
Elk Big Ugly Burger

Elk Big Ugly Burger

$37.00

The Big Ugly Elk Burger is ONE POUND after cooked! 100% ground elk from New Zealand that is perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning then charbroiled over flame. Don't forget we bake our own buns every morning!

Elk Not So Ugly Burger

Elk Not So Ugly Burger

$22.25

The Not So Ugly Elk Burger is a half pound after cooked! 100% ground elk from New Zealand that is perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning then charbroiled over flame. Don't forget we bake our own buns every morning!

Elk Settle for Less Ugly Burger

Elk Settle for Less Ugly Burger

$12.25

The Settle for Less Ugly Elk Burger is a half pound after cooked! 100% ground elk from New Zealand that is perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning then charbroiled over flame. Don't forget we bake our own buns every morning!

Elk Mini Bub Burger

Elk Mini Bub Burger

$8.25

The Mini Bub Elk Burger is an 1/8 pound after cooked! 100% ground elk from New Zealand that is perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning then charbroiled over flame. Don't forget we bake our own buns every morning!

Elk Creole Big Ugly Burger

Elk Creole Big Ugly Burger

$39.95

Bub's Creole Big Ugly Elk Burger is ONE POUND, after-cooked! 100% ground elk from New Zealand that is perfectly seasoned with Cajun seasoning and charbroiled over flame. Our famous Creole mayo is served on the side for an extra kick! We bake our own buns every morning!

Elk Creole Not So Ugly Burger

Elk Creole Not So Ugly Burger

$22.00

Bub's Creole Not So Ugly Elk Burger is ONE POUND, after-cooked! 100% ground elk from New Zealand that is perfectly seasoned with Cajun seasoning and charbroiled over flame. Our famous Creole mayo is served on the side for an extra kick! We bake our own buns every morning!

Elk Creole Settle for Less Ugly Burger

Elk Creole Settle for Less Ugly Burger

$12.50

Bub's Creole Settle for Less Ugly Elk Burger is a quarter pound, after-cooked! 100% ground elk from New Zealand that is perfectly seasoned with Cajun seasoning and charbroiled over flame. Our famous Creole mayo is served on the side for an extra kick! We bake our own buns every morning!

Elk Creole Mini Bub Burger

Elk Creole Mini Bub Burger

$7.95

Bub's Creole Mini Bub Elk Burger is 1/8 pound, after-cooked! 100% ground elk from New Zealand that is perfectly seasoned with Cajun seasoning and charbroiled over flame. Our famous Creole mayo is served on the side for an extra kick! We bake our own buns every morning!

Elk Steak & Egg Big Ugly Burger

Elk Steak & Egg Big Ugly Burger

$40.00

Bub's Steak & Egg Big Ugly Elk Burger is ONE POUND after cooked! 100% ground elk from New Zealand which is hand-pattied every morning then perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning and charbroiled over flame. Your choice of cheese, topped with bacon and an over easy egg. Let the yolk drip down your arms! AND we bake our own buns every morning!

Elk Steak & Egg Not So Ugly Burger

Elk Steak & Egg Not So Ugly Burger

$22.75

Bub's Steak & Egg Not So Ugly Elk Burger is a half pound after cooked! 100% ground elk from New Zealand which is hand-pattied every morning then perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning and charbroiled over flame. Your choice of cheese, topped with bacon and an over easy egg. Let the yolk drip down your arms! AND we bake our own buns every morning!

Elk Steak & Egg Settle for Less Ugly Burger

Elk Steak & Egg Settle for Less Ugly Burger

$13.00

Bub's Steak & Egg Settle for Less Ugly Elk Burger is a quarter pound after cooked! 100% ground elk from New Zealand which is hand-pattied every morning then perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning and charbroiled over flame. Your choice of cheese, topped with bacon and an over easy egg. Let the yolk drip down your arms! AND we bake our own buns every morning!

Elk Steak & Egg Mini Bub Burger

Elk Steak & Egg Mini Bub Burger

$8.50

Bub's Steak & Egg Mini Bub Elk Burger is an 1/8 pound after cooked! 100% ground elk from New Zealand which is hand-pattied every morning then perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning and charbroiled over flame. Your choice of cheese, topped with bacon and an over easy egg. Let the yolk drip down your arms! AND we bake our own buns every morning!

Elk Hoosier Daddy Big Ugly Burger

Elk Hoosier Daddy Big Ugly Burger

$42.00

Bub's Hoosier Daddy Big Ugly Elk Burger is ONE POUND after cooked! 100% ground Elk that is hand-pattied every morning! Perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning and charbroiled over flame. The Hoosier Daddy was appropriately named by our Bloomington staff. Your choice of cheese, then topped with bacon and fried onion rings. Last but not least it's drizzled with our signature BBQ sauce. It's been a huge hit! Don't forget we bake our own buns every morning!

Elk Hoosier Daddy Not So Ugly Burger

Elk Hoosier Daddy Not So Ugly Burger

$24.00

Bub's Hoosier Daddy Not So Ugly Elk Burger is a half pound after cooked! 100% ground Elk that is hand-pattied every morning! Perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning and charbroiled over flame. The Hoosier Daddy was appropriately named by our Bloomington staff. Your choice of cheese, then topped with bacon and fried onion rings. Last but not least it's drizzled with our signature BBQ sauce. It's been a huge hit! Don't forget we bake our own buns every morning!

Elk Hoosier Daddy Settle for Less Burger

Elk Hoosier Daddy Settle for Less Burger

$14.95

Bub's Hoosier Daddy Settle for Less Ugly Elk Burger is a quarter pound after cooked! 100% ground Elk that is hand-pattied every morning! Perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning and charbroiled over flame. The Hoosier Daddy was appropriately named by our Bloomington staff. Your choice of cheese, then topped with bacon and fried onion rings. Last but not least it's drizzled with our signature BBQ sauce. It's been a huge hit! Don't forget we bake our own buns every morning!

Elk Hoosier Daddy Mini Burger

Elk Hoosier Daddy Mini Burger

$9.75

Bub's Hoosier Daddy Mini Bub Elk Burger is an 1/8 pound after cooked! 100% ground Elk that is hand-pattied every morning! Perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning and charbroiled over flame. The Hoosier Daddy was appropriately named by our Bloomington staff. Your choice of cheese, then topped with bacon and fried onion rings. Last but not least it's drizzled with our signature BBQ sauce. It's been a huge hit! Don't forget we bake our own buns every morning!

Elk Big Ugly Burger

$35.50

Lighter Side

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Best chicken sandwich you will ever have! Bub's Chicken Sandwich is a juicy, seven ounce charbroiled breast seasoned with our special seasoning then served on a 4oz bun we baked that morning!

Creole Chicken Sandwich

Creole Chicken Sandwich

$13.75

Bub's Creole Chicken Sandwich is a juicy, seven ounce breast seasoned perfectly with Cajon seasoning then cooked over flame. Served with our very popular creole mayo to add an extra kick! Don't forget we bake our own buns every morning!

Grilled Mahi Mahi Sandwich

Grilled Mahi Mahi Sandwich

$22.50

Customers still come to Bub's and only order the Mahi! 8oz grilled over flame served on our house made garlic, herb focaccia bread with a side of our house made peach, mango salsa. Soooo good!

Blackened Mahi Mahi Sandwich

Blackened Mahi Mahi Sandwich

$22.95

The famous Mahi Mahi sandwich but seasoned perfectly with Cajun seasoning, grilled over flame and served on our house made garlic, herb focaccia bread with a side of our house made peach, mango salsa.

Portobello Mushroom Sandwich

Portobello Mushroom Sandwich

$11.50

For some reason if you don't feel like eating meat our Bub's Portobello sandwich is the answer! It's a hearty Portobello Mushroom cap marinated in our house made Balsamic Vinaigrette and special seasoning then grilled over flame to perfection and served on a 4oz bun we baked that morning! I suggest topping it with pepperjack cheese and lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle.

Bub's Salad

Bub's Salad

$12.50

A full sized portion of a Crisp romaine lettuce blend and customized with the toppings of your choice. Before adding to your cart, scroll down and select the toppings you would like included on your salad! Protein options are available!

Adult Grilled Cheese

$4.00

We use our 4oz bun with your choice of cheese. Pretty simple but our buns buttered and toasted make it great!

Beer Battered Pollock

Beer Battered Pollock

$16.50

This is a HUGE sandwich and is always a giant hit during Lent! 8 ounces of beer-battered cod served on our 5oz burger bun we baked that morning with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and homemade tartar sauce!

Beer Battered Cod Basket

$14.00

Little Bubs

Kids Mini Bub

Kids Mini Bub

$9.25

Kid's Mini Bub Meal includes our Mini Bub (1/8 lb. burger), your choice of side and a kids drink!

Kids Mini Bub Elk

Kids Mini Bub Elk

$11.25

Kid's Elk Mini Bub Meal includes our Elk Mini Bub (1/8 lb. burger), your choice of side and a kids drink!

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.25

Bub's Kid's Grilled Cheese Meal includes 2 grilled cheese sandwiches on our freshly baked mini bun, your choice of side and a kids drink!

Kids Corn Dog

Kids Corn Dog

$9.25

Bub's Kid's Corn Dog Meal includes our popular deep fried corn dog, your choice of side and a kids drink!

Kids Breaded Chicken Fingers

Kids Breaded Chicken Fingers

$9.25

Bub's Breaded Chicken Finger Meal includes 3 breaded chicken fingers, your choice of side and a kids drink!

Kids PB & J

Kids PB & J

$9.25

Bub's Peanut Butter and Jelly Meal includes 4 halves of PB & J, your choice of side and a kids drink!

Dogs

If you love hot dogs then this is heaven! 10" long, 1" in diameter, Black Angus Beef hot dog served in a buttered and toasted bun we baked this morning!
The Bub Dog

The Bub Dog

$8.75

The filet of hot dogs! A 1/4 pound, 6” long, 1" in diameter, Black Angus all-beef hot-dog served on a buttered and toasted bun we baked this morning!

The Giant Bub Dog

The Giant Bub Dog

$10.95

The biggest dog you’ve ever seen! A 1/2 pound, 10” long, 1" in diameter Black Angus all-beef hot-dog served on a buttered and toasted bun we baked this morning!

Sides

Side Salad

Side Salad

$7.50

Half size of the Bub's Salad! A side portion of crisp iceberg, romaine lettuce and spring mix blended together and customized with the toppings of your choice. Before adding to your cart, scroll down and select the toppings you would like included on your salad! Protein options are available!

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$2.25

a tangy, low-carb option!

Loaded Potato Salad

Loaded Potato Salad

$2.25

Baked, red skin potatoes, with scallions and bacon!

Small Fries

Small Fries

$2.75
Large Fries

Large Fries

$3.95
Sm Waffles

Sm Waffles

$4.50
Lg Waffles

Lg Waffles

$5.75
Sm Sweet Potato Waffles

Sm Sweet Potato Waffles

$4.75
Lg Sweet Potato Waffles

Lg Sweet Potato Waffles

$7.50
Sm Rings

Sm Rings

$5.25
Lg Rings

Lg Rings

$8.95
Sm Sloppy Waffles

Sm Sloppy Waffles

$5.95
Lg Sloppy Waffles

Lg Sloppy Waffles

$9.95
Wings - 6

Wings - 6

$10.15
Wings - 12

Wings - 12

$19.65

Chili

Bowl Chili

Bowl Chili

$9.25

Nine ounces of Bub’s famous, hearty beef, red bean chili served in a French bread bowl! Before adding to your cart, scroll down to select the toppings you would like included!

Cup Chili

Cup Chili

$7.25

Nine ounces of Bub’s famous, hearty beef, red bean chili! Before adding to your cart, scroll down to select the toppings you would like included!

Pint Chili

Pint Chili

$12.50
Quart of Chili

Quart of Chili

$19.00

Grill Packs

Have Bub's bring normalcy to you and your family during these crazy times! Bub's Grill Pack is any size burger, RAW beef patties or RAW elk patties, in packs of 2, 4, 6, 8 or 10! Don't forget to add Bub's seasoning to give it TRUE Ugly flavor!
Big Ugly RAW Beef Grill Packs

Big Ugly RAW Beef Grill Packs

$31.30+

Have Bub's bring normalcy to you and your family during these crazy times! Bub's Grill Pack is any size burger, RAW beef patties or RAW elk patties, in packs of 2, 4, 6, 8 or 10! Created for those with a BUB appetite! Bub's Big Ugly burger patty is ONE POUND made from 100% fresh, never frozen, ground chuck that's hand-pattied. The bun is ANOTHER 1/2lb that we baked ourselves that morning! Don't forget to add Bub's seasoning to give it TRUE Ugly flavor!

Big Ugly RAW ELK Grill Packs

Big Ugly RAW ELK Grill Packs

$51.70+

Have Bub's bring normalcy to you and your family during these crazy times! Bub's Grill Pack is any size burger, RAW beef patties or RAW elk patties, in packs of 2, 4, 6, 8 or 10! The Big Ugly Elk Patty is ONE POUND patty that is 100% ground elk from New Zealand. Don't forget we bake our own buns every morning! Don't forget to add Bub's seasoning to give it TRUE Ugly flavor!

Not So Ugly RAW Beef Grill Packs

Not So Ugly RAW Beef Grill Packs

$17.40+

Have Bub's bring normalcy to you and your family during these crazy times! Bub's Grill Pack is any size burger, RAW beef patties or RAW elk patties, in packs of 2, 4, 6, 8 or 10! Bub's Not So Ugly Burger patty weighs a HALF POUND made from 100% fresh, never frozen, ground chuck that is hand-pattied every morning!! Each patty is paired with a 5oz bun we baked that morning!

Not So Ugly RAW ELK Grill Packs

Not So Ugly RAW ELK Grill Packs

$30.00+

Have Bub's bring normalcy to you and your family during these crazy times! Bub's Grill Pack is any size burger, RAW beef patties or RAW elk patties, in packs of 2, 4, 6, 8 or 10! The Not So Ugly Elk Burger is a half pound patty which is 100% ground elk from New Zealand. Don't forget we bake our own buns every morning!

Settle for Less Ugly RAW Beef Grill Packs

Settle for Less Ugly RAW Beef Grill Packs

$10.50+

Have Bub's bring normalcy to you and your family during these crazy times! Bub's Grill Pack is any size burger, RAW beef patties or RAW elk patties, in packs of 2, 4, 6, 8 or 10! Bub's Settle for Less Ugly Burger is a QUARTER POUND patty made from 100% fresh, never frozen, ground chuck that is hand-pattied every morning! Each patty is paired with a bun we baked that morning!

Settle for Less Ugly RAW ELK Grill Packs

Settle for Less Ugly RAW ELK Grill Packs

$17.70+

Have Bub's bring normalcy to you and your family during these crazy times! Bub's Grill Pack is any size burger, RAW beef patties or RAW elk patties, in packs of 2, 4, 6, 8 or 10! The Settle for Less Ugly Elk Burger is a half pound patty which is 100% ground elk from New Zealand. Don't forget we bake our own buns every morning!

Mini Bub RAW Beef Grill Packs

Mini Bub RAW Beef Grill Packs

$4.90+

Have Bub's bring normalcy to you and your family during these crazy times! Bub's Grill Pack is any size burger, RAW beef patties or RAW elk patties, in packs of 2, 4, 6, 8 or 10! Bub's Mini Bub Burger is an 1/8 pound patty made from 100% fresh, never frozen, ground chuck that is hand-pattied every morning! The mini Bub is a perfect "slider" size! AND we bake our own burger buns every morning!

Mini Bub RAW ELK Grill Packs

Mini Bub RAW ELK Grill Packs

$10.90+

Have Bub's bring normalcy to you and your family during these crazy times! Bub's Grill Pack is any size burger, RAW beef patties or RAW elk patties, in packs of 2, 4, 6, 8 or 10! The Mini Bub Elk Burger is an 1/8 pound patty which is 100% ground elk from New Zealand. Don't forget we bake our own buns every morning!

Bub Dog Grill Packs

$8.00+

The filet of hot dogs! A 1/4 pound, 6” long, 1" in diameter, Black Angus all-beef hot-dog paired with a dog bun we baked this morning!

Grill Pack Sides

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$2.25+

This potato salad features a familiar taste of a loaded baked potato by combining diced red skin potatoes, bacon, scallions, and cheddar cheese in a creamy smoked flavored dressing. Contains egg and milk.

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$1.95+

A combination of mayonnaise, vinegar and mustard with fresh cabbage and carrots which is dairy free and offers zero grams trans fat!

Bottle of Bub's Burger Seasoning

Bottle of Bub's Burger Seasoning

$7.99

Bub's signature burger seasoning! 11oz bottle. True Ugly Flavor!

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$8.00+

Desserts

Cherry Pie w/ Ice Cream

Cherry Pie w/ Ice Cream

$8.50Out of stock

A large slice of cherry pie made at Bub’s Cafe served warm with ice cream!

Apple Pie w/ Ice Cream

Apple Pie w/ Ice Cream

$8.50Out of stock

A large slice of apple pie made at Bub’s Cafe served warm with ice cream!

Cookie Dessert

$8.95

Warm, chocolate chip cookie layered with two scoops vanilla ice cream then topped with hot fudge, marshmallow, whipped cream, chocolate drizzle and a cherry!

Family Meal Deal

Don't miss out on this burger bargain! Get Bub's popular, 100% ground chuck Settle for Less burger (1/4lb. after cooked weight) cooked medium well with American Cheese AND 1 small fry for $7 each when your order 5 or more!! No substitutions or add-ons can be made with this deal! Call us when you arrive for pick-up, and we'll bring it to your car! Carmel: 317-706-2827 Bloomington: 812-331-2827 Zionsville: 317-344-0927
5 Settle for Less Burgers Cooked Medium-Well with 5 Small Fries

5 Settle for Less Burgers Cooked Medium-Well with 5 Small Fries

$47.50

Don't miss out on this burger bargain! Get Bub's popular, 100% ground chuck Settle for Less Burger (1/4lb. after cooked-weight) cooked medium well with American Cheese AND 1 small fry for $8 each when your order 5 or more!! No substitutions or add-ons can be made with this deal! Our 5 burgers with 5 small fries meal deal is a total savings of $8.50!!!! Call us when you arrive for pick-up, and we'll bring it to your car! Carmel: 317-706-2827 Bloomington: 812-331-2827 Zionsville: 317-344-0927

6 Settle for Less Burgers Cooked Medium-Well with 6 Small Fries

6 Settle for Less Burgers Cooked Medium-Well with 6 Small Fries

$57.00

Don't miss out on this burger bargain! Get Bub's popular, 100% ground chuck Settle for Less Burger (1/4lb. after cooked-weight) cooked medium well with American Cheese AND 1 small fry for $8 each when your order 5 or more!! No substitutions or add-ons can be made with this deal! Our 6 burgers with 6 small fries meal deal is a total savings of $10.20!! Call us when you arrive for pick-up, and we'll bring it to your car! Carmel: 317-706-2827 Bloomington: 812-331-2827 Zionsville: 317-344-0927

7 Settle for Less Burgers Cooked Medium-Well with 7 Small Fries

7 Settle for Less Burgers Cooked Medium-Well with 7 Small Fries

$66.50

Don't miss out on this burger bargain! Get Bub's popular, 100% ground chuck Settle for Less Burger (1/4lb. after cooked-weight) cooked medium well with American Cheese AND 1 small fry for $8 each when your order 5 or more!! No substitutions or add-ons can be made with this deal! Our 7 burgers with 7 small fries meal deal is a total savings of $11.90!! Call us when you arrive for pick-up, and we'll bring it to your car! Carmel: 317-706-2827 Bloomington: 812-331-2827 Zionsville: 317-344-0927

8 Settle for Less Burgers Cooked Medium-Well with 8 Small Fries

8 Settle for Less Burgers Cooked Medium-Well with 8 Small Fries

$76.00

Don't miss out on this burger bargain! Get Bub's popular, 100% ground chuck Settle for Less Burger (1/4lb. after cooked-weight) cooked medium well with American Cheese AND 1 small fry for $8 each when your order 5 or more!! No substitutions or add-ons can be made with this deal! Our 8 burgers with 8 small fries meal deal is a total savings of $13.60!! Call us when you arrive for pick-up, and we'll bring it to your car! Carmel: 317-706-2827 Bloomington: 812-331-2827 Zionsville: 317-344-0927

9 Settle for Less Burgers Cooked Medium-Well with 9 Small Fries

9 Settle for Less Burgers Cooked Medium-Well with 9 Small Fries

$85.50

Don't miss out on this burger bargain! Get Bub's popular, 100% ground chuck Settle for Less Burger (1/4lb. after cooked-weight) cooked medium well with American Cheese AND 1 small fry for $8 each when your order 5 or more!! No substitutions or add-ons can be made with this deal! Our 9 burgers with 9 small fries meal deal is a total savings of $15.30!! Call us when you arrive for pick-up, and we'll bring it to your car! Carmel: 317-706-2827 Bloomington: 812-331-2827 Zionsville: 317-344-0927

10 Settle for Less Burgers Cooked Medium-Well with 10 Small Fries

10 Settle for Less Burgers Cooked Medium-Well with 10 Small Fries

$95.00

Don't miss out on this burger bargain! Get Bub's popular, 100% ground chuck Settle for Less Burger (1/4lb. after cooked-weight) cooked medium well with American Cheese AND 1 small fry for $8 each when your order 5 or more!! No substitutions or add-ons can be made with this deal! Call us when you arrive for pick-up, and we'll bring it to your car! Our 10 burgers with 10 small fries meal deal is a total savings of $17!! Carmel: 317-706-2827 Bloomington: 812-331-2827 Zionsville: 317-344-0927

11 Settle for Less Burgers Cooked Medium-Well with 11 Small Fries

11 Settle for Less Burgers Cooked Medium-Well with 11 Small Fries

$104.50

Don't miss out on this burger bargain! Get Bub's popular, 100% ground chuck Settle for Less Burger (1/4lb. after cooked-weight) cooked medium well with American Cheese AND 1 small fry for $8 each when your order 5 or more!! No substitutions or add-ons can be made with this deal! Our 11 burgers with 11 small fries meal deal is a total savings of $18.70!! Call us when you arrive for pick-up, and we'll bring it to your car! Carmel: 317-706-2827 Bloomington: 812-331-2827 Zionsville: 317-344-0927

12 Settle for Less Burgers Cooked Medium-Well with 12 Small Fries

12 Settle for Less Burgers Cooked Medium-Well with 12 Small Fries

$114.00

Don't miss out on this burger bargain! Get Bub's popular, 100% ground chuck Settle for Less Burger (1/4lb. after cooked-weight) cooked medium well with American Cheese AND 1 small fry for $8 each when your order 5 or more!! No substitutions or add-ons can be made with this deal! Our 12 burgers with 12 small fries meal deal is a total savings of $20.40!! Call us when you arrive for pick-up, and we'll bring it to your car! Carmel: 317-706-2827 Bloomington: 812-331-2827 Zionsville: 317-344-0927

Soft Drinks

Coca-Cola

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Root-Beer

$2.95

Mr. Pibb

$2.95

Red Cream Soda

$2.95

Mello Yello

$2.95

Bottled Water

$1.35

Iced Tea Unsweetened

$2.25

Iced Tea Sweetened

$2.25

Adult Milk

$1.95

Milk Shakes & Malts

Milk Shakes

$9.95

Specialty Milk Shakes

$10.95

Malts

$9.95

Specialty Malts

$10.95

Ice Cream

Kid's Ice Cream

$3.05

Regular Cup of Ice Cream

$4.95

Large Cup of Ice Cream

$6.80

Waffle Cone

$6.80

Reg. Sundae

$6.25

Lg. Sundae

$7.45

Milk Shakes and Malts

Milk Shakes

$9.95

Specialty Milk Shakes

$10.95

Malts

$9.95

Specialty Malts

$10.95
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Looking for the best burger in Indianapolis and Central Indiana? Since 2003, Bub’s Burgers and Ice Cream has been home of the Big Ugly, a Hoosier staple for perfectly hand-pattied, flame grilled and seasoned to perfection juicy cheeseburgers made from 100% fresh, never frozen ground chuck. With locations in Carmel, Zionsville, and Bloomington, burger enthusiasts value our, Indiana roots, family atmosphere, simple menu and quality ingredients, while enjoying options like Elk burgers, grilled Mahi Mahi and Portobello sandwiches, plus our house-made, buns, pies, dressings and hand-dipped milkshakes. For a fast, casual taste of Bub's Burgers, check out our Westfield location near Grand Park. At Bub’s, we go the extra mile to make your experience special and tasty, each and every time.

Website

Location

480 N Morton Street, Bloomington, IN 47404

Directions

Gallery
Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream image
Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream image
Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream image

Similar restaurants in your area

BuffaLouie's
orange star4.0 • 460
114 S Indiana Ave Bloomington, IN 47408
View restaurantnext
Bucceto's Pizza & Pasta - Bloomington West - 350 South Liberty Drive
orange starNo Reviews
350 South Liberty Drive Bloomington, IN 47403
View restaurantnext
CJ's Pizza - Gosport
orange starNo Reviews
14 N. 4th St. Gosport, IN 47433
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Bloomington

Janko's Little Zagreb
orange star4.6 • 3,893
223 W 6th St Bloomington, IN 47404
View restaurantnext
Runcible Spoon Cafe & Restaurant - 412 E 6th St
orange star4.4 • 1,335
412 E 6th St Bloomington, IN 47408
View restaurantnext
Da Vinci
orange star4.6 • 967
250 S Washington St Bloomington, IN 47404
View restaurantnext
Scenic View Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 965
4600 Indiana Highway 446 Bloomington, IN 47401
View restaurantnext
C3 Bar - 1505 S Piazza Dr
orange star4.6 • 879
1505 S Piazza Dr Bloomington, IN 47401
View restaurantnext
Cafe Pizzaria
orange star4.5 • 655
405 E Kirkwood Ave Bloomington, IN 47408
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bloomington
Greenwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Avon
review star
No reviews yet
Salem
review star
No reviews yet
Indianapolis
review star
Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Sullivan
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Brownsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Terre Haute
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston