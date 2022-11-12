Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Dessert & Ice Cream

Bub's Burgers in Westfield - Westfield

review star

No reviews yet

960 Tournament Trail

Westfield, IN 46704

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Single Burger
Double Burger
Chicken Sandwich

Food

Single Burger

Single Burger

$8.25

Bub's Single Burger is fresh, never frozen, 100% ground chuck, hand-pattied burger that is perfectly flavored with Bub's secret seasoning then charbroiled over flame. All Bub's burgers and sandwiches are served on a freshly baked bun that is baked in the store every morning!

Double Burger

Double Burger

$13.50

Bub's Double Burger consists of TWO five ounce patties served on a freshly baked bun. Bub's Burgers are made from fresh never frozen, 100% ground chuck that is hand-pattied and perfectly flavored with Bub's secret seasoning then charbroiled over flame!

Triple Burger

Triple Burger

$15.75

For those with a HUGE appetite, Bub's Triple Burger is made with THREE five ounce patties served on a freshly baked bun. Bub's Burgers are made from fresh never frozen, 100% ground chuck that's hand-pattied and perfectly flavored with Bub's secret seasoning then charbroiled over flame!

Single Elk Burger

Single Elk Burger

$12.25

Our gourmet Elk Burgers are a must try! Elk meat is low in fat, calories and cholesterol and high in protein. Bub's Single Elk Burger is hand-pattied ground elk that is perfectly flavored with Bub's secret seasoning then charbroiled over flame. All Bub's burgers and sandwiches are served on a freshly baked bun that is baked in the store every morning!

Double Elk Burger

Double Elk Burger

$17.95

Our gourmet Elk Burgers are a must try! Elk meat is low in fat, calories and cholesterol and high in protein. Bub's Double Elk Burger consists of TWO- 5 ounce elk patties served on a freshly baked bun. Bub's Elk Burgers are hand-pattied and perfectly flavored with Bub's secret seasoning then charbroiled over flame!

Triple Elk Burger

Triple Elk Burger

$25.00

Our gourmet Elk Burgers are a must try! Elk meat is low in fat, calories and cholesterol and high in protein. Bub's Triple Elk Burger consists of THREE five ounce elk patties served on a freshly baked bun. Bub's Elk Burgers are hand-pattied and perfectly flavored with Bub's secret seasoning then charbroiled over flame!

Creole Single

$9.75

Bub's Creole Single Burger is fresh, never frozen, 100% ground chuck, hand-pattied burger that is perfectly flavored with Cajun seasoning then charbroiled over flame. Our famous Creole burger is served with a side of Creole mayo for an extra kick! All Bub's burgers and sandwiches are served on a freshly baked bun that is baked in the store every morning!

Creole Double

$14.75

Bub's Creole Double Burger consists of TWO five ounce, never frozen patties that are perfectly flavored with Cajun seasoning then charbroiled over flame. Our famous Creole burger is served with a side of Creole mayo for an extra kick! All Bub's burgers and sandwiches are served on a freshly baked bun that is baked in the store every morning!

Creole Triple

$16.95

Bub's Creole TRIPLE Burger consists of THREE five ounce, never frozen patties that are perfectly flavored with Cajun seasoning then charbroiled over flame. Our famous Creole burger is served with a side of Creole mayo for an extra kick! All Bub's burgers and sandwiches are served on a freshly baked bun that is baked in the store every morning!

Creole Single Elk

$13.50

Our gourmet Elk Burgers are a must try! Elk meat is low in fat, calories and cholesterol and high in protein. Bub's Creole Single Elk Burger is hand-pattied ground elk that is perfectly flavored with Cajun seasoning then charbroiled over flame. Our famous Creole burger is serverd with a side of Creole mayo for an extra kick! All Bub's burgers and sandwiches are served on a freshly baked bun that is baked in the store every morning!

Creole Double Elk

$19.25

Our gourmet Elk Burgers are a must try! Elk meat is low in fat, calories and cholesterol and high in protein. Bub's Creole Double Elk Burger is hand-pattied ground elk that is perfectly flavored with Cajun seasoning then charbroiled over flame. Our famous Creole burger is serverd with a side of Creole mayo for an extra kick! All Bub's burgers and sandwiches are served on a freshly baked bun that is baked in the store every morning!

Creole Triple Elk

$27.25

Our gourmet Elk Burgers are a must try! Elk meat is low in fat, calories and cholesterol and high in protein. Bub's Creole TRIPLE Elk Burger is hand-pattied ground elk that is perfectly flavored with Cajun seasoning then charbroiled over flame. Our famous Creole burger is serverd with a side of Creole mayo for an extra kick! All Bub's burgers and sandwiches are served on a freshly baked bun that is baked in the store every morning!

Big Ugly

$26.75
Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Bub's Chicken Sandwich is a juicy seven ounce charbroiled breast seasoned with our special seasoning then served on a freshly baked bun!

Portobello Sandwich

Portobello Sandwich

$11.75

Bub's Portobello sandwich is a hearty Portobello Mushroom cap marinated in our own Balsamic Vinaigrette and special seasoning then grilled over flame to perfection and served on a freshly baked bun!

6" Bub Dog

6" Bub Dog

$8.75

The filet of hot dogs! A 1/4 pound, 6” long, Black Angus all-beef hot-dog served on a toasted, freshly baked bun.

10" Bub Dog

10" Bub Dog

$10.95

The biggest dog you’ve ever seen! So big, women have blushed! A 1/2 pound, 10” long, Black Angus all-beef hot-dog served on a toasted, freshly baked bun.

Chili Cup

Chili Cup

$8.25

Nine ounces of Bub’s famous, hearty beef, red bean chili! Before adding to your cart, scroll down to select the toppings you would like included on it.

Chili in a Bread Bowl

Chili in a Bread Bowl

$9.25

Nine ounces of Bub’s famous, hearty beef, red bean chili served in a French bread bowl! Before adding to your cart, scroll down to select the toppings you would like included on it.

Chili Pint 16oz

Chili Pint 16oz

$12.95

When you don't feel like cooking purchase Bub's famous, hearty beef, red bean chili in a 16 oz. microwaveable/dishwasher safe container. Serves 2.

Chili Quart 32oz

Chili Quart 32oz

$19.00

When you don't feel like cooking purchase Bub's famous, hearty beef, red bean chili in a 32 oz. microwavable/dishwasher safe container. Serves 4.

Bub's Salad

Bub's Salad

$13.50

A full sized portion of a Crisp romaine lettuce blend and customized with the toppings of your choice. Before adding to your cart, scroll down and select the toppings you would like included on your salad! **Bub's Salad is pictured

Bub's Salad with Chicken

Bub's Salad with Chicken

$17.50

A grilled, juicy, 7 ounce chicken breast added to a full sized portion of a romaine lettuce blend and customized with the toppings of your choice. Before adding to your cart, scroll down and select the toppings you would like included on your salad! **Bub's Salad is pictured

Bub's Side Salad

Bub's Side Salad

$7.95

Half size of the Bub's Salad! A side portion of crisp iceberg, romaine lettuce and spring mix blended together and customized with the toppings of your choice. Before adding to your cart, scroll down and select the toppings you would like included on your salad! **Bub's Salad is pictured

Bub's Side Salad with Chicken

Bub's Side Salad with Chicken

$13.95

A grilled over flame, seasoned, juicy, 7 ounce chicken breast added to a side portion of crisp iceberg, romaine lettuce and spring mix blended together, customized with the toppings of your choice. Before adding to your cart, scroll down to select the toppings you would like included on your salad! **Bub's Salad is pictured

Kids Mini Bub Meal w/ Shake

Kids Mini Bub Meal w/ Shake

$15.00

Kid's Mini Bub Meal includes our Mini Bub (1/8 lb. burger), your choice of side: crinkle cut fries or apple sauce and a kids milk shake!

Kids Grilled Cheese Meal w/ Shake

Kids Grilled Cheese Meal w/ Shake

$14.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese Meal includes 2 grilled cheese sandwiches on our freshly baked mini bun, your choice of side: crinkle cut fries or apple sauce and a kids milk shake!

Kids Grilled Cheese Meal

Kids Grilled Cheese Meal

$9.25

Kid's Grilled Cheese Meal includes 2 grilled cheese sandwiches on our freshly baked mini bun, your choice of side: crinkle cut fries or apple sauce and a kids drink.

Kids Mini Bub Meal

Kids Mini Bub Meal

$9.25

Kid's Mini Bub Meal includes our Mini Bub (1/8 lb. burger), your choice of side: crinkle cut fries or apple sauce and a kids drink.

Crinkle Cut Fries

Crinkle Cut Fries

$2.75

Bub's crinkle cut fries are crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside and seasoned to perfection!

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.75

Sweet Potato Waffle fries. For something different, add mallow dipping sauce! Try it and you'll be hooked!

Cookies

$1.75

Chocolate chip cookies baked fresh daily!

Kids Scoop Ice Cream

Kids Scoop Ice Cream

$2.80

A scoop of your favoirte ice cream!

Regular Ice Cream

$4.67

Ranch

$0.50

Bbq

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Mallow Sauce

$0.50

Creole Mayo

$0.50

Cookie Dessert

$8.50

Soup

$8.25

Drink

22 oz Drink

22 oz Drink

$2.05

A 22 ounce cup of a Coke Freestyle drink, customized by YOU upon pick-up!

32 oz Drink

32 oz Drink

$2.35

A 32 ounce cup of a Coke Freestyle drink, customized by YOU upon pick-up!

Milk Shake

Milk Shake

$9.95

Hand-dipped milk shakes with the best ingredients! Chocolate, vanilla or strawberry!

Malt

Malt

$9.95

An old fashioned favorite, hand-dipped malts! Chocolate, vanilla or strawberry!

Kid's Chocolate Milk

Kid's Chocolate Milk

$1.95
Kid's White Milk

Kid's White Milk

$1.50

Twisted Tea Original

$6.95

Twisted Tea Peach

$6.95

Miller Highlife

$2.00

Buckets of Beer (5ea)

Bucket of Bud Light

$23.75

Bucket of Bud

$23.75

Bucket of Coors

$23.75

Bucket of Miller

$23.75

Bucket of Heineken

$33.75

Bucket of White Claw

$33.75

Bucket of Twisted Tea

$33.75
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Looking for a fast, tasty burger on Indy's northside? Bub's Burgers, nestled in vibrant Westfield, Indiana near the Grand Park Sports Complex, has been serving up a faster, cooler and more streamlined version of the original Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream since 2015. Like a hip younger brother, Bub's Burgers has learned the best traits of the original -- quality food and a unique fun dining experience -- and added its own updated twist.

Location

960 Tournament Trail, Westfield, IN 46704

Directions

