Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream - Zionsville

Big Ugly Burger

$26.25

Bub's “Big Ugly”® ONE POUND burger has been featured on Man vs Food! If dining in, eat all of it and get your picture on the wall! Created for those with a BUB appetite! Bub's Big Ugly Burger is 22oz/10" in diameter before cooked and 16oz/7" in diameter after cooked based on medium-well cook. AND the bun is 1/2lb that we baked ourselves that morning! Bub's Burgers are made from 100% fresh, never frozen, ground chuck that's hand-pattied and perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning then charbroiled over flame!