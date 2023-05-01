Main picView gallery

BUB'S BURRITOS

No reviews yet

19 Clark Point Rd

Southwest Harbor, ME 04679

Popular Items

Create Own Burrito Or Bowl

$15.00
Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$5.00


CREATE OWN BURRITO OR BOWL

Create Own Burrito Or Bowl

$15.00

SOFT TACOS

Create Soft Taco

$5.00

Served with choice of filling on house made corn tortillas, quest fresco, fresh cilantro and pickled onions.

LIL BUBS

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

Chicken&Cheese Burrito

$9.00

STARTERS

Tortilla Chips

$5.00

Tortilla Chips With Pico

$7.00

Tortilla Chips With Guacamole

$11.00
Tortilla Chips With Pico&Guacamole

$15.00

DESSERT

House Made Churros Tossed in Cinnamon and Sugar

$5.00

SIDES

Pico De Gallo

$1.50

Tropical Salsa

$1.50

Coleslaw

$1.50

Corn Salsa

$1.50

Lettuce

$1.00

Cheddar Cheese

$1.50

Chipotle Cream

$1.50

Queso Fresco

$1.50

Sour Cream

$1.00

Lime Cilantro Yogurt Sauce

$1.00

Fresh Jalapeños

$1.00

Fresh Herb Chimichuri

$1.50

Guacamole

$2.50

Sweet Plantains

$2.00

Fajita Veggies

$2.00

Fresh Flour Tortilla

$3.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

DRINKS

Mexican Coke

$4.00
Fanta

$3.00
Mexican Sprite

$4.00

Fresh Squeezed Blueberry Lemonade

$6.00

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$5.00
Water

$2.00

SWAG

Guajillo Chili Chocolate

$6.00

Tia Hot Sauce

$8.00

Rising Hot Sauce

$9.00

Haxan Hot Sauce

$9.00

Bravado Hot Sauce

$7.00

T-Shirts

$28.00

Stickers

$4.00

Baskets

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Where we specialize in homemade burritos! Rolled in house made flour tortillas, made daily with slow cooked meats and fresh salsas.

Location

19 Clark Point Rd, Southwest Harbor, ME 04679

Main pic

