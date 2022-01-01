Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bucatino Restaurant and Wine Bar 7 Nathan Ellis Highway, PO Box 797

92 Reviews

$$

7 Nathan Ellis Highway

North Falmouth, MA 02556

Specials

Pasta Del Giorno

$29.00

Salmon Special

$29.00

Beef & Reef

$36.00

petite beef ribeye, half lobster tail & sea scallops, roasted mushrooms & red wine risotto, asparagus, charred lemon, malbec maitre d’ butter

Dessert Special

$8.00

Appetizers

Stuffed Grande Meatball

$14.00

Fried Mozzarella

$14.00

Truffle Gnocchi

$15.00

Calamari

$15.00

Antipasto for Two

$18.00

Eggplant Stack

$10.00

Tuna Crudo

$15.00

Mussels Bianco

$15.00

Sweet Italian Sausage

$10.00

Simple Meatballs

$10.00

Polipetti

$12.00

Soups

Chowder - Cup

$6.00

Chowder - Bowl

$8.00

soup of the day cup

$5.00

soup of the day Bowl

$7.00

Salads

Baby Arugula - Small

$6.00

Baby Arugula - Large

$12.00

Buca - Small

$7.00

Buca - Large

$14.00

Caesar - Small

$7.00

Caesar - Large

$14.00

Caprese

$12.00

Mista - Small

$6.00

Mista - Large

$12.00

Pizza

Simple Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Margherita Pizza

$14.00

Sausage Pizza

$14.00

Bolognese Pizza

$14.00

Soppressata Pizza

$14.00

Pollo Pizza

$14.00

Create your own pasta

Angel Hair

$16.00

Bucatini

$16.00

Five Cheese Tortellini

$16.00

Gluten Free Penne

$18.00

Linguini

$16.00

Penne

$16.00

Potato Gnocchi

$16.00

Entree

Buca Bolognese

$22.00

Brodetto

$36.00

Chicken & Eggplant Parm

$26.00

Chicken Marsala

$24.00

Chicken Parm

$24.00

Chicken Piccata

$24.00

Chicken Saltimboca

$24.00

Codfish

$32.00

Eggplant Parm

$21.00

Linguini & Clams

$26.00

Lobster Ravioli

$29.00

Salmon

$27.00

Stuffed meatball & bucatini pasta

$22.00

Steak Delmonico

$34.00

Shrimp & Scallop Scampi

$30.00

Statler Chicken Breast

$27.00

Steak Tips

$28.00

Trilogy of the Sea

$32.00

Veal & Eggplant Parm

$29.00

Veal Marsala

$27.00

Veal Parm

$27.00

Veal Piccata

$27.00

Veal Saltimboca

$27.00

Sides

Whipped Potatoes Side

$6.00

Broccoli Side

$6.00

Grilled Asparagus Side

$6.00

Sauteed Spinach Side

$6.00

Truffle oil mushrooms

$8.00

Pasta Side

$8.00

Quart Pomodoro

$5.00

Side Garlic Bread

$2.00

Side fries

$5.00

Side Vegetable Medley

$6.00

Bolognese Sauce side

$12.00

Kids

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Mozzarella Stick

$8.00

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Kids Ravioli

$8.00

Kids pasta with meatballs

$12.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$12.00

Raw Bar

Oysters

$3.00

Half Dozen Oysters

$18.00

Dozen Oysters

$36.00

Little Necks

$2.00

Half Dozen Little Necks

$12.00

Dozen Little Necks

$24.00

Jumbo Shrimp

$3.50

Chilled Sampler

$16.00

Desserts

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Cannoli

$8.00

Salted Caramel Gelato

$8.00

French Vanilla Gelato

$8.00

Wild Cherry Gelato

$8.00

Sorbet

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Dessert Special

$8.00

Spumoni

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Open daily for lunch and dinner from 11:30AM-9:00PM. Enjoy time with friends and family in our lovely outside patio or in our fully air conditioned dining rooms. Serving classic Italian dishes with modern Cape Cod flair. We are not accepting reservations.

Website

Location

7 Nathan Ellis Highway, North Falmouth, MA 02556

Directions

Bucatino Restaurant and Wine Bar image
Bucatino Restaurant and Wine Bar image

