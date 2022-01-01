Bucatino Restaurant and Wine Bar 7 Nathan Ellis Highway, PO Box 797
92 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Open daily for lunch and dinner from 11:30AM-9:00PM. Enjoy time with friends and family in our lovely outside patio or in our fully air conditioned dining rooms. Serving classic Italian dishes with modern Cape Cod flair. We are not accepting reservations.
7 Nathan Ellis Highway, North Falmouth, MA 02556
