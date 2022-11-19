Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Buck '54 Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

15400 Buck Hill Rd

Burnsville, MN 55306

Apps and Sides

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Chips and Cheese

$9.00

Chips and Salsa

$7.00

Coleslaw

$4.00
Hill Fries

$9.00

Home cut fries, sour cream and onion, ketchup

Hill Wings

$13.00

Jumbo Hill Pretzel

$17.00

Nachos

$9.00
Quesadilla

$9.00

Your choice of seasoned chicken, pulled pork or vegetable; Colby-jack cheese, peppers, onions, green leaf lettuce, flour tortilla; guacamole, sour cream, salsa

Whipped Guac

$10.00

Home made chips, whipped avocado, cilantro, oil drizzled on top

Flatbread

Cheese Flatbread

$9.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$12.00

Margherita Flatbread

$12.00

Sausage & Pepperoni Flatbread

$12.00

Salad & Soup

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00
Caesar Salad

$12.00

creamy dressing, croutons, parmesan You can add grilled chicken for $4

Chicken Wild Rice Soup

$7.00+

Choice between a cup or Bowl of our amazing chicken wild rice soup. both choices come with a piece of cornbread. Soup consists of Minnesota grown wild rice carrots, celery, thyme, sweet peppers, onions and bay leaf, and chicken

Tomato Soup

$4.00+

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

BLTA

$12.00

Buck '54 Burger

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Cheeseburger

$12.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

House Slaw, Hot Honey Dizzled on choice of fries, cornbread, or tomato soup

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00
Pimento Cheeseburger

$15.00

charred fresno, sharp cheddar, pimento cheese Choice of fries, cornbread, or tomato soup

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Reuben

$14.00

Entrées

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.00
Fish & Chips

$16.00

Fresh cod, hill fries, and tarter sauce

Tender Plate

$14.00

Hand Breaded Chicken, hill fries, House slaw, and ketchup

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Burger

$9.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$8.00

Ice Cream

$2.00+

Molten Lava Cake

$8.00

Day Pass

$6.00

Season Pass

$45.00

Discs

M2 Midrange(750 Spec)

$21.00

X2 Distance Driver (500 Spec)

$20.00

PA-1 Putt & Approach (400 glow)

$18.00

F3 Fairway Driver (400 Spec)

$20.00

FX-2 Fairway Driver(750 Spec)

$23.00

A2 Approach (500 Plastic)

$19.00

A2 Approach (300 Plastic)

$16.00

MX-3 Putt & Approach(300 Glow Plastic)

$20.00

ACE Line D Model OS Distance Driver(DuraFlex)

$15.00

Rental Set

$20.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
15400 Buck Hill Rd, Burnsville, MN 55306

