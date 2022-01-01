Buck Naked Resort, Bar & Marina NEW 29580 Waters Edge Road

  • Home
Order Again

Apps, Sides & Salads

12 pc Wings

$14.99

6 pc Wings

$9.99

Chips & Cheese

$5.59

Chips & Salsa

$5.59

Curly Fries

$2.99

Fish Filet \ Single

$3.50

French Fries

$2.99

Mashed Potates & Gravy

$2.99

Nacho Supreme

$10.99

Onion Rings

$6.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Taco

$2.99

Tater Tots

$2.99

Tator Kegs

$6.99

Green Beans

$1.99

Baskets

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

SM Fried Catfish Basket

$8.99

LG Fried Catfish Basket

$10.99

SM Blackened Catfish Basket

$8.99

LG Blackened Catfish Basket

$10.99

Dinners

Blacken Catfish Dinner

$13.99

Catfish Dinner

$13.99

Fried Chicken

2pc Fried Chicken Basket

$7.99+

3pc Fried Chicken Basket

$8.99+

4pc Fried Chicken Basket

$9.99+

Fried Chicken Dinner

$14.99+

Fried Chicken Breast

$4.29

Fried Chicken Thigh

$3.49

Fried Chicken Leg

$3.49

Pint of Mashed Potatoes

$4.99

Fried Chicken Wing

$2.99

Pint of Gravy

$4.99

Mixed 8pc TO GO

$16.99

8 PC Mixed Dinner TO GO

$24.99

Sandwiches & Other

BLT Sandwich

$7.99

Single Burger

$6.99

Double Burger

$8.99

Triple Burger

$10.99

Grilled Cheese

$3.49

Fish Sandwich

$9.49

Hot Dog

$2.99

Polish Sausage Sandwich

$9.49

Oklahoma Onion Smash Burger

$7.49+

Detroit Coney Island Dog

$3.99

Chicago Dog

$4.99

Clarence Dog

$11.99

Cuban Sandwich

$9.99

Quesadillas

$10.49

Chili Cheese Dog

$3.99

Additional Fixins

American Cheese

$0.75

Bacon

$2.50

Bowl Of Gravy

$2.50

Cheddar Cheese

$0.75

Chili

$1.00

Cup Nacho Cheese

$0.75

Extra Nacho Cheese Bowl

$2.50

Extra Salsa Bowl

$2.50

Jalapenos

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Swiss Cheese

$0.75

Sour Kraut

Ice Cream

Ice cream sandwiches

$3.00

Strawberry crunch

$3.00

Big Boppers

$3.00

Special

Philly Steak And Cheese

$9.99

Chicken Sandwich Deluxe

$9.99

Beer

Amberbock - bottle

$4.00

Bees Knees - can

$3.50

Boulevard Pale Ale

$4.00Out of stock

Bud Light

$3.50

Budweiser - bottle

$3.50

Budweiser Zero

$3.00

Busch - can

$3.50

Busch Light

$3.50

Coor's Light - bottle

$3.50

Corona Extra - bottle

$4.00

MGD - bottle

$3.50

Michelob Ultra - bottle

$4.00

Miller Light - bottle

$3.50

Natural Ice - can

$3.00

Natural Light - can

$3.00

Redd's Apple - bottle

$4.00

Select 55 - cans

$4.00

Wine & Other

Chardonnay

$3.50Out of stock

Merlot

$3.50

Pink Moscato

$3.50

Truly

$4.00

Bang Mixx

$4.00

Cocktails & Shots

Ameretto Sour

$4.50

Bahama Mama

$6.00

Bar Drink

$4.50

Bar Drink - Double

$8.00

Bar Shot/Schnapps

$4.00

Black Russian

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Blue lemonade

$5.50

Bomb

$7.50

Buck Water

$6.00

Buttery Nipple

$5.00

Fireball Shot

$5.50

Frozen Drink

$6.00+

Jager Shot

$5.50

Long Island

$8.00+

Margarita

$6.00+

Patron Silver Shot

$6.50

Phantom Drink

$5.50

Pineapple Upside Down

$6.00

Premium Drink

$5.50

Premium Drink - Double

$10.00

Premium Shot

$5.00

Rum Runner

$8.00+

Tequila Sunrise

$5.50

White Russian

$6.00

Buck Water - Double

$10.00

Bloody Mary - Double

$10.00

NA Bevs

Bottled Water

$1.50

Can Drinks

$1.50

Coffee

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.49

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Frozen Strawberry

$2.99

Gatorade

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$1.49

Kiddo Drink

$1.25

Lemonade

$2.99

Milk

$2.49

Monster

$4.00

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.49

Pepsi

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.49

Shirley temple

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Tomato Juice

$2.49

Tonic

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Water

Specials

Mint julip

$3.00

Margarita Floater Tall

$11.75

Blue Hawain Floater Tall

$11.75

Pina Colada Floater Tall

$11.75

Strawberry Margirita Floater Tall

$11.75

Bucket Of Beer

$15.00

Sweat Shirts

Sweatshirt

$25.00+

Hats

Hat

$15.00

T-shirt

Shirts

$20.00+

Koozie

Can

$5.00

Bottle

$5.00

Misc

Bagged Ice

$3.50

Ciggs

$8.00

Lighters

$3.00

Boat Oil

$7.00

Credit card fees

Credit card fees

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Family oriented, outside deck and great food. Come in and enjoy!

Location

29580 Waters Edge Road, Lincoln, MO 65338

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

