  • Buck Naked Restaurant, Bar & Marina - 29580 Waters Edge Road
A map showing the location of Buck Naked Restaurant, Bar & Marina 29580 Waters Edge RoadView gallery

Buck Naked Restaurant, Bar & Marina 29580 Waters Edge Road

No reviews yet

29580 Waters Edge Road

Lincoln, MO 65338

Apps, Sides & Salads

12 pc Wings

$13.99

6 pc Wings

$8.99

Chips & Cheese

$5.59

Chips & Salsa

$5.59

Curly Fries

$3.99

Fish Filet \ Single

$4.50

French Fries

$3.99

Mashed Potates & Gravy

$2.99

Nacho Supreme

$10.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Taco

$2.99

Tater Tots

$2.99

Tator Kegs

$8.99

Green Beans

$1.99

Fried Mushrooms

$6.99

Jalepenio Cheese Curds

$6.99

Corn Nuggets

$6.99

Deluxe Tator Kegs

$8.99

Mini Corn Dogs

$5.99

Chili Cheese Tots

$7.95

Potato Skins

$4.99

Baskets

Chicken Tenders

$10.49

SM Fried Catfish Basket

$9.99

LG Fried Catfish Basket

$14.99

SM Blackened Catfish Basket

$9.99

LG Blackened Catfish Basket

$14.99

Dinners

Blacken Catfish Dinner

$13.99

Catfish Dinner

$13.99

Fried Chicken

2pc Fried Chicken Basket

$7.99+

3pc Fried Chicken Basket

$8.99+

4pc Fried Chicken Basket

$9.99+

Fried Chicken Dinner

$14.99+

Fried Chicken Breast

$4.29

Fried Chicken Thigh

$3.49

Fried Chicken Leg

$3.49

Pint of Mashed Potatoes

$4.99

Fried Chicken Wing

$2.99

Pint of Gravy

$4.99

Mixed 8pc TO GO

$18.99

8 PC Mixed Dinner TO GO

$25.99

Sandwiches & Other

BLT Sandwich

$7.99

Single Burger

$7.99

Double Burger

$8.99

Triple Burger

$10.99

Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Fish Sandwich

$9.99

Hot Dog

$3.99

Polish Sausage Sandwich

$9.49

Oklahoma Onion Smash Burger

$7.99+

Detroit Coney Island Dog

$4.49

Chicago Dog

$5.49

Big Buck Dog

$12.99

Cuban Sandwich

$10.99

Gregs Famous Quesadillas

$10.49

Chili Cheese Dog

$3.99

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Philly Steak And Cheese

$9.99

Additional Fixins

American Cheese

$0.75

Bacon

$2.50

Bowl Of Gravy

$2.50

Cheddar Cheese

$0.75

Chili

$1.00

Cup Nacho Cheese

$0.75

Extra Nacho Cheese Bowl

$2.50

Extra Salsa Bowl

$2.50

Jalapenos

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Swiss Cheese

$0.75

Sour Kraut

Ice Cream

Ice cream sandwiches

$3.00

Strawberry crunch

$3.00

Popsickle

$1.00

Ice Cream One Scoop

$3.99

Special

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Chef Salad

$10.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$10.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.99

Steak Dinner

$21.99

Seafood Basket

$11.99

Steak And Shrimp W Asparagus

$24.99

Shrimp Boil

$11.99

Brisket Sandwich- french dip

$12.99

Brisket Sandwich- BBQ

$12.99

Beer

Amberbock - bottle

$4.00

Bees Knees - can

$3.50

Boulevard Pale Ale

$4.00

Bud Light

$3.50

Budweiser - bottle

$3.50

Budweiser Zero

$3.00

Busch - can

$3.50

Busch Light

$3.50

Coor's Light - bottle

$3.50

Corona Extra - bottle

$4.00

MGD - bottle

$3.50

Michelob Ultra - bottle

$4.00

Miller Light - bottle

$3.50

Natural Ice - can

$3.00

Natural Light - can

$3.00

Redd's Apple - bottle

$4.00

Select 55 - cans

$4.00

Bud Light Seltzer

$4.25

Bud Next

$3.50

Miller Lite 16 Oz Aluminum

$4.50

Wine & Other

Chardonnay

$3.50

Merlot

$3.50

Pink Moscato

$3.50

Truly

$4.00

Bang Mixx

$4.00

Cocktails & Shots

Ameretto Sour

$4.50

Bahama Mama

$9.50

Bar Drink

$4.50

Bar Drink - Double

$9.00

Bar Shot/Schnapps

$5.00

Black Russian

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$7.99

Blue lemonade

$5.50

Bomb

$7.50

Buck Water

$8.00

Buttery Nipple

$6.00

Fireball Shot

$6.00

Frozen Drink

$6.00+

Jager Shot

$6.50

Long Island

$8.00+

Margarita

$6.50+

Patron Silver Shot

$7.00

Phantom Drink

$6.50

Pineapple Upside Down

$8.00

Premium Drink

$6.50

Premium Drink - Double

$10.00

Premium Shot

$7.99

Rum Runner

$8.00+

Tequila Sunrise

$7.99

White Russian

$6.00

Buck Water - Double

$12.00

Bloody Mary - Double

$12.00

Premium Margarita

$11.99

Bahama Mama

$9.25

NA Bevs

Bottled Water

$1.50

Can Drinks

$1.50

Coffee

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.49

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Frozen Strawberry

$2.99

Gatorade

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$1.49

Kiddo Drink

$1.25

Lemonade

$2.99

Milk

$2.49

Monster

$4.00

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.49

Pepsi

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.49

Shirley temple

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Tomato Juice

$2.49

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Specials

Margarita Floater Tall

$11.75

Pina Colada Floater

$11.75

Blue Hawaiian Floater

$11.75

Mango Floater

$11.75

Strawberry Daiquiri Floater

$11.75

Strawberry Margarita

$11.75

Doe's Nipple Premium Shot

$6.00

Jello Shot

$2.00

Premium Jello Shot

$3.00

Bucket Of Beer

$15.00

$3 Beer

$3.00

Bucket Of Beer- Premium

$18.00

Sweat Shirts

Sweatshirt

$25.00+

Special 2 T-shirts For 45.00

$25.00+

Hats

Hat

$15.00

T-shirt

T-Shirts

$24.99+

Koozie

Can

$5.00

Bottle

$5.00

Misc

Bagged Ice

$3.50

Ciggs

$8.00

Lighters

$3.00

Boat Oil

$7.00

Credit card fees

Credit card fees

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Restaurant Bar and Marina right on the lake of the Ozarks with a huge deck overlooking the lake. Great food and drinks, with daily specials. Home of the Floater (frozen drink with an extra shot of spirits on top)! Come in and see us!

Location

29580 Waters Edge Road, Lincoln, MO 65338

Directions

