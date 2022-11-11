Buck Naked Restaurant, Bar & Marina 29580 Waters Edge Road
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant Bar and Marina right on the lake of the Ozarks with a huge deck overlooking the lake. Great food and drinks, with daily specials. Home of the Floater (frozen drink with an extra shot of spirits on top)! Come in and see us!
29580 Waters Edge Road, Lincoln, MO 65338
