American

Buck's Country Cookin' - Plaza East Strip

review star

No reviews yet

105 Plaza East

West Branch, MI 48661

Popular Items

Bucks Chicken Dinner
Bacon Cheese Burger
Chicken Ranch BLT Wrap

Appetizers

Cheese Curds

$6.49

Served with your choice of dipping sauce

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$6.99

Soft pretzel bites served with a side of nacho cheese

Jalapeño Poppers

$7.49

Breaded jalapeño poppers filled with cream cheese

Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$7.99

Tortilla chips fried golden brown served with spinach and artichoke dip

Fried Mushrooms

$7.49

Hand battered mushrooms served with choice of dipping sauce

Fried Pickles

$7.49

Hand battered pickle chips served with choice of dipping sauce

Onion Petals

Onion Petals

$6.99

Lightly breaded onion petals served with dipping sauce

Mac & Cheese Bites

$6.99Out of stock

Lightly breaded macaroni and cheese bites stuffed with spicy pepper jack cheese and real bacon

Hush Puppies

$5.99
Loaded Tater Tots

Loaded Tater Tots

$8.49

Golden crispy tater tots smothered in nacho cheese and topped with bacon, onion and sour cream

Loaded Cheese Fries

$7.99

Smothered with nacho cheese and topped with bacon. Served with a side of sour cream

Cheese Fries

$6.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.99

Golden crispy fries smothered with nacho cheese and topped with chili coney sauce

Onion Rings

$6.49

Chips and Salsa

$5.49

Tortilla chips fried golden brown, served with salsa

Combo Platter

$14.99

Chicken Wing Dings, Jalapeno Poppers, Onion Petals, and Deep Fried Mushrooms served with choice of dipping sauce

Baskets

Wing Ding Basket

$12.99

Assorted deep fried wing dings served with French Fries and choice of dipping sauce

Boneless Wing Basket

$10.99

10 Boneless Chicken Wings served with French Fries. Order wings Plain or Tossed in Hot, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Sweet Chili or Sriracha

Chicken Strip Basket

$10.49

Three deep fried chicken tenders served with French Fries and choice of dipping sauce

Fish Basket

$11.49

Three pieces of lightly battered fried cod filets served with French Fries

Shrimp Basket

$9.49

Breaded deep fried popcorn shrimp served with French Fries

Bucks Chicken Basket

Bucks Chicken Basket

$11.99

Lightly breaded pressure fried four piece chicken served with french fries

Salads

1/2 Antipasto Salad

$10.99

Crisp lettuce with salad greens topped with hard salami, ham, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, onions and green peppers. Served with your choice of dressing

Full Antipasto Salad

$11.99

Crisp lettuce with mixed greens topped with hard salami, ham, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, onions and green peppers. Served with your choice of dressing

1/2 Chef Salad

$10.99

Crisp lettuce with mixed greens topped with sliced ham and turkey, tomatoes, Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, onions and sliced boiled egg. Served with your choice of dressing

Full Chef Salad

$11.99

Crisp lettuce with mixed greens topped with sliced ham and turkey, tomatoes, Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, onions and sliced boiled egg. Served with your choice of dressing

1/2 Spinach Salad

$10.99

Fresh baby spinach with mixed greens topped with bacon, fresh sliced mushrooms and mozzarella cheese. Served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing

Full Spinach Salad

$11.99

Fresh baby spinach with mixed greens topped with bacon, fresh sliced mushrooms and mozzarella cheese. Served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing

1/2 Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.99

Crispy chicken atop of crisp lettuce with mixed greens, topped with tomatoes, onions, Monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing

Full Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.99

Crispy chicken atop of crisp lettuce with mixed greens, topped with tomatoes, onions, Monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing

1/2 Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast atop of crisp lettuce with mixed greens, topped with tomatoes, onions, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Sesame Seed Chicken Salad

$11.99

Crisp lettuce with mixed greens topped with grilled sesame seed chicken, tomatoes, Mandarin oranges and chow mein noodles. Served with poppy seed dressing

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$11.99

Crisp lettuce with mixed greens topped with grilled chicken breast, bacon, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and a sliced boiled egg. Served with your choice of dressing

Wrap

Chicken Ranch BLT Wrap

$10.99

Crispy chicken tenders, bacon, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomatoes. Served with french fries, a pickle spear and a side of ranch dressing

Club Wrap

$10.99

Fresh shaved turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss and American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo. Served with french fries and a pickle spear

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$11.49

Seasoned chicken with sautéed onions and green peppers, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Served with french fries and a pickle spear

Steak Fajita Wrap

$11.49

Steak with sautéed onions and green peppers, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Served with french fries and a pickle spear

Fish Wrap

$11.49

Two pieces of lightly battered fried cod, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomatoes. Served with french fries, a pickle spear and a side of tartar sauce

Sandwich

Italian Sandwich

$10.99

Fresh sliced ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, banana peppers and a side of Italian dressing. Served on homemade deli bread, french fries and a pickle spear

BLT Sandwich

$9.99

Smoked bacon with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and melted mozzarella cheese. Served on homemade deli bread with french fries and a pickle spear

Club Sandwich

$10.99

Fresh shaved turkey, ham, smoked bacon, Swiss and American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served and homemade deli bread with french fries and a pickle spear

Philly Steak Sandwich

$11.49

Shaved sirloin with sautéed onions, green peppers, mushrooms and Swiss cheese. Served and a grilled sub bun with french fries and a pickle spear

French Dip Sandwich

$10.49

Shaved Sirloin served on a grilled sub bun with a side of aujus, french fries and a pickle spear

Fish Sandwich

$11.49

Two lightly battered fried cod fillets with lettuce and tomatoes. Served on a grilled bun with french fries and a pickle spear and a side of tartar sauce

Grilled Reuben

$11.99

Shaved corn beef with sauerkraut, thousand Island dressing and Swiss cheese. Served on grilled rye bread with french fries and a pickle spear

Grilled Cheese

$7.49

Melted American cheese served on choice of white, wheat or rye homemade bread with french fries and a pickle spear

Grilled Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$8.49

Melted American cheese with ham served on your choice of white, wheat or rye homemade bread with french fries and a pickle spear

Chicken Sandwich

$10.49

Crispy chicken tenders or grilled chicken breast with smoked bacon, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions. Served on a grilled bun with french fries and a pickle spear

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Crispy chicken tenders or grilled chicken breast tossed with buffalo sauce with smoked bacon, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomatoes. Served on a grilled bun with french fries and pickle spear

BBQ Chicken Sanwich

$10.99

Crispy chicken tenders or marinated grilled chicken breast tossed with barbecue sauce with smoked bacon, lettuce and tomatoes. Served on a grilled bun with french fries and a pickle spear

Coney Dogs

$10.49

Two Koegel hotdogs with homemade Coney sauce topped with onions. Served on steamed buns with french fries and pickle spear

Burgers

Bacon Cheese Burger

$11.99

Half pound Angus sirloin patty with hickory smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions. Served on a grilled bun with french fries and pickle spear

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

$11.49

Half pound Angus sirloin patty with sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions. Served on a grilled bun with french fries and pickles

Olive Burger

$11.49

Half pound Angus sirloin patty with green olives, mayo, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions. Served on a grilled bun with french fries and pickle spear

Pattie Melt

$11.49

Half pound Angus sirloin patty with sautéed onions and Swiss cheese. Served on grilled rye bread with french fries and pickle spear

Hamburger

$10.49

Half pound Angus Sirloin patty with lettuce, tomatoes and onions. Served on a grilled bun with french fries and a pickle spear

Cheese Burger

$10.99

Cowboy Burger

$12.49

Half pound Angus sirloin patty smothered with nacho cheese, barbecue sauce and topped with two homemade onion rings. Served on a grilled bun with french fries and pickle spear

Pizza Burger

$12.49

Half pound Angus Sirloin patty with pepperoni, mushrooms, pizza sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served on a grilled bun with french fries and pickle spear

Sunny Side Burger

$12.49

Half pound Angus sirloin patty with hickory smoked bacon, crispy hashbrowns, American cheese topped with an over hard egg. Served on a grilled bun with french fries and a pickle spear

South of the Border

Nacho Supreme

$11.99

Fresh fried tortilla chips with seasoned taco meat, melted nacho cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, banana peppers and jalapeños. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.49

Grilled chicken with sautéed onions and Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese folded into a tortilla shell. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream

Steak Quesadilla

$10.49

Shaved sirloin steak with sautéed onions and Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese rolled into a tortilla shell. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream

Taco Salad

$10.99

A deep fried tortilla shell stuffed with seasoned taco meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, banana peppers and jalapeños and Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream

Chicken Fajita Salad

$10.99

A deep fried tortilla shell stuffed with seasoned chicken, sautéed onions and green peppers. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream

Chicken Nacho Supreme

$11.99

Fresh fried tortilla chips with seasoned grilled chicken, melted nacho cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, banana peppers and jalapeños. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream

Dinner Entrees

Bucks Chicken Dinner

Bucks Chicken Dinner

$13.99

Lightly breaded pressure fried four piece chicken dinner, served with choice of potato and choice of side dish. Served with hush puppies.

Monterey Chicken

$13.49

Two grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed onions and mushrooms and melted Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese. Served with choice of side dish, potato and hush puppies. Vegetable served after 4 PM

Chicken Strip Dinner

$11.99

Three golden brown breaded chicken strips served with choice of dipping sauce, choice of side dish, potato and hush puppies.

Liver and Onions

$11.49

Grilled liver smothered with sautéed onions. Served with choice of side dish, potato and hush puppies.

Shrimp Dinner

$15.49

Butterfly shrimp fried golden brown. Served with choice of side dish, potato and hush puppies.

Perch

$15.99

Lightly battered perch fried golden brown. Served with choice of side dish, potato and hush puppies.

Cod

$13.99

Lightly battered cod fillets fried golden brown. Served with choice of side dish, potato and hush puppies.

Hot Roast Beef

$12.99

Shaved roast beef piled in between grilled homemade bread with mashed potatoes and topped with savory beef gravy. Served with choice of side dish.

Hot Turkey

$12.99

Shaved turkey piled in between grilled homemade bread with mashed potatoes and topped with savory gravy. Served with choice of side dish.

Chicken and Bacon Pasta

$14.49

A bed of Penne noodles covered in a rich garlic cream sauce topped with grilled chicken breast, sautéed bacon, spinach and tomatoes. Served with choice of side dish and garlic toast

Potatoes

French Fries

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Hash Browns

$2.99

American Fries

$2.99

Baked Potato

$2.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.49

Tater Tots

$2.99

Side of Beef Gravy

$2.49

Side of Chicken Gravy

$2.49

Dinner Sides

Coleslaw

$2.49

Cottage Cheese

$2.49

Applesauce

$2.49

House Salad

$3.99

Crisp lettuce with tomato, cucumber, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, onions and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing

Cup of Soup

$3.49

Bowl of Soup

$3.99

Quart of Soup

$7.99

Breakfast

The Traditional

$5.99

Two eggs, potato and toast

Rise and Shine

$6.99

Two eggs, meat and toast

Ultimate Combo

$7.99

Two eggs, meat, potato and a pancake

Buck's Special

$9.99

Two eggs, two meats, potato and toast

Breakfast Favorite

$7.99

Two eggs, meat, potatoes and toast

Hash Special

$8.99

Two eggs, corned beef hash and toast

Plaza East Special

$8.99

Two eggs, potato and half order of biscuits and gravy

Country Fried Steak

$10.49

Two eggs, country fried steak topped with sausage gravy, potato and toast

Carl's Breakfast Sandwich

$5.49

One over hard egg with choice of ham, bacon or sausage patty with American cheese on a grilled Ciabatta bun

Full Biscuits and Gravy

$7.49

1/2 Biscuits and Gravy

$5.99

Oatmeal w/ brown sugar

$5.49

Breakfast Sides

Side Bacon

$3.49

Side Sausage Links

$3.49

Side Ham

$3.49

Side Corned Beef Hash

$4.49

Side Hash Browns

$2.99

Side American Fries

$2.99

Side White Toast

$2.59

Side Wheat Toast

$2.59

Side Rye Toast

$2.59

Side of Ciabatta Bun

$2.59

2 Biscuits

$2.59

Extra Egg

$1.25

Side Sausage Gravy

$2.49

1 Piece of Toast

$1.59

Off the Griddle

Full Pancakes

$7.49

Three pancakes

Short Stack Pancakes

$6.49

Two pancakes

1 Pancake

$3.99

Full French Toast

$8.49

Four pieces of cinnamon swirl toast served with butter and syrup

Short Stack French Toast

$6.49

Two pieces of cinnamon swirl grilled toast, served with butter and syrup

Omelets

Cheese Omelet

$7.49

Ham and Cheese Omelet

$8.49

Sausage and Cheese Omelet

$8.49

Bacon and Cheese Omelet

$8.49

Western Omelet

$9.49

Greek Omelet

$9.49

Irish Omelet

$9.49

Chicken Fajita Omelet

$10.99

Mexican Omelet

$10.99

Skillets

Carl's Skillet

$10.49

Farmers Skillet

$9.99

Country Skillet

$9.99

Vegetarian Skillet

$9.49

Italian Fare

Pocket Pizza

$6.49

Garlic Bread Sticks

$5.99

Cheese Sticks

$7.49

Cinnamon Bread Sticks

$5.99

1 Item Classic Crust

1 Item Personal Classic

$6.49

1 Item Medium Classic

$13.49

1 Item Large Classic

$16.49

2 Item Classic Crust

2 Item Personal Classic

$6.99

2 Item Medium Classic

$14.49

2 Item Large Classic

$17.49

3 Item Classic Crust

3 Item Personal Classic

$7.99

3 Item Medium Classic

$16.49

3 Item Large Classic

$19.49

Supreme Pizza

Personal Supreme Pizza

$7.99

Medium Supreme Pizza

$14.99

Large Supreme Pizza

$16.99

Meat Lovers Pizza

Personal Meat Lovers Pizza

$7.99

Medium Lovers Pizza

$14.99

Large Lovers Pizza

$16.99

Veggie Pizza

Personal Veggie Pizza

$7.49

Medium Veggie Pizza

$14.49

Large Veggie Pizza

$16.49

BLT Pizza

Personal BLT Pizza

$7.49

Medium BLT Pizza

$14.49

Large BLT Pizza

$16.49

Family Combo

1 Item 12” Family Combo

$22.99

2 Item 12” Family Combo

$24.99

3 Item 12” Family Combo

$28.99

1 Item 14" Family Combo

$28.99

2 Item 14" Family Combo

$30.99

3 Item 14" Family Combo

$34.99

Soda/Water

Water

Coke

$2.59

Diet Coke

$2.59

Cherry Coke

$2.59

Sprite

$2.59

Mello Yellow

$2.59

Root Beer

$2.59

Dr. Pepper

$2.59

Ice Tea

$2.59

Lemonade

$2.59

Arnold Palmer

$2.59

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$1.99

Decaf Coffee

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.59

French Vanilla Cappuccino

$2.59

Hot Water

Juices/Milk

Apple Juice

$2.49

Orange Juice

$2.49

Tomato Juice

$2.49

Cranberry Juice

$2.49

Milk

$2.29

Chocolate Milk

$2.59

Lg Apple Juice

$2.79

Lg Orange Juice

$2.79

Lg Tomato Juice

$2.79

Lg Cranberry Juice

$2.79

Lg Milk

$2.79

Lg Chocolate Milk

$2.89

Larger Size Beverages

Lg Apple Juice

$2.99

Lg Orange Juice

$2.99

Lg Tomato Juice

$2.99

Lg Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Lg Milk

$2.99

Lg Chocolate Milk

$2.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family style restaurant serving homestyle cooking. We strive on quality, good portions and friendly service. We offer breakfast, lunch, dinner and pizza. Besides our entrées we have homemade desserts that are raved about. Customer favorite .......Grandmas Carrot Cake! We are located in the Plaza East strip at the intersection of M 55 and Houghton Avenue (75 business loop). 2.2 Miles off of exit 212

Location

105 Plaza East, West Branch, MI 48661

Directions

Gallery
Buck's Country Cookin' image
Buck's Country Cookin' image

