Buck's Country Cookin' - Plaza East Strip
105 Plaza East
West Branch, MI 48661
Appetizers
Cheese Curds
Served with your choice of dipping sauce
Pretzel Bites
Soft pretzel bites served with a side of nacho cheese
Jalapeño Poppers
Breaded jalapeño poppers filled with cream cheese
Spinach Dip
Tortilla chips fried golden brown served with spinach and artichoke dip
Fried Mushrooms
Hand battered mushrooms served with choice of dipping sauce
Fried Pickles
Hand battered pickle chips served with choice of dipping sauce
Onion Petals
Lightly breaded onion petals served with dipping sauce
Mac & Cheese Bites
Lightly breaded macaroni and cheese bites stuffed with spicy pepper jack cheese and real bacon
Hush Puppies
Loaded Tater Tots
Golden crispy tater tots smothered in nacho cheese and topped with bacon, onion and sour cream
Loaded Cheese Fries
Smothered with nacho cheese and topped with bacon. Served with a side of sour cream
Cheese Fries
Chili Cheese Fries
Golden crispy fries smothered with nacho cheese and topped with chili coney sauce
Onion Rings
Chips and Salsa
Tortilla chips fried golden brown, served with salsa
Combo Platter
Chicken Wing Dings, Jalapeno Poppers, Onion Petals, and Deep Fried Mushrooms served with choice of dipping sauce
Baskets
Wing Ding Basket
Assorted deep fried wing dings served with French Fries and choice of dipping sauce
Boneless Wing Basket
10 Boneless Chicken Wings served with French Fries. Order wings Plain or Tossed in Hot, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Sweet Chili or Sriracha
Chicken Strip Basket
Three deep fried chicken tenders served with French Fries and choice of dipping sauce
Fish Basket
Three pieces of lightly battered fried cod filets served with French Fries
Shrimp Basket
Breaded deep fried popcorn shrimp served with French Fries
Bucks Chicken Basket
Lightly breaded pressure fried four piece chicken served with french fries
Salads
1/2 Antipasto Salad
Crisp lettuce with salad greens topped with hard salami, ham, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, onions and green peppers. Served with your choice of dressing
Full Antipasto Salad
Crisp lettuce with mixed greens topped with hard salami, ham, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, onions and green peppers. Served with your choice of dressing
1/2 Chef Salad
Crisp lettuce with mixed greens topped with sliced ham and turkey, tomatoes, Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, onions and sliced boiled egg. Served with your choice of dressing
Full Chef Salad
Crisp lettuce with mixed greens topped with sliced ham and turkey, tomatoes, Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, onions and sliced boiled egg. Served with your choice of dressing
1/2 Spinach Salad
Fresh baby spinach with mixed greens topped with bacon, fresh sliced mushrooms and mozzarella cheese. Served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing
Full Spinach Salad
Fresh baby spinach with mixed greens topped with bacon, fresh sliced mushrooms and mozzarella cheese. Served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing
1/2 Crispy Chicken Salad
Crispy chicken atop of crisp lettuce with mixed greens, topped with tomatoes, onions, Monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing
Full Crispy Chicken Salad
Crispy chicken atop of crisp lettuce with mixed greens, topped with tomatoes, onions, Monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing
1/2 Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast atop of crisp lettuce with mixed greens, topped with tomatoes, onions, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing
Grilled Chicken Salad
Sesame Seed Chicken Salad
Crisp lettuce with mixed greens topped with grilled sesame seed chicken, tomatoes, Mandarin oranges and chow mein noodles. Served with poppy seed dressing
Cobb Salad
Crisp lettuce with mixed greens topped with grilled chicken breast, bacon, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and a sliced boiled egg. Served with your choice of dressing
Wrap
Chicken Ranch BLT Wrap
Crispy chicken tenders, bacon, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomatoes. Served with french fries, a pickle spear and a side of ranch dressing
Club Wrap
Fresh shaved turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss and American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo. Served with french fries and a pickle spear
Chicken Fajita Wrap
Seasoned chicken with sautéed onions and green peppers, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Served with french fries and a pickle spear
Steak Fajita Wrap
Steak with sautéed onions and green peppers, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Served with french fries and a pickle spear
Fish Wrap
Two pieces of lightly battered fried cod, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomatoes. Served with french fries, a pickle spear and a side of tartar sauce
Sandwich
Italian Sandwich
Fresh sliced ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, banana peppers and a side of Italian dressing. Served on homemade deli bread, french fries and a pickle spear
BLT Sandwich
Smoked bacon with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and melted mozzarella cheese. Served on homemade deli bread with french fries and a pickle spear
Club Sandwich
Fresh shaved turkey, ham, smoked bacon, Swiss and American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served and homemade deli bread with french fries and a pickle spear
Philly Steak Sandwich
Shaved sirloin with sautéed onions, green peppers, mushrooms and Swiss cheese. Served and a grilled sub bun with french fries and a pickle spear
French Dip Sandwich
Shaved Sirloin served on a grilled sub bun with a side of aujus, french fries and a pickle spear
Fish Sandwich
Two lightly battered fried cod fillets with lettuce and tomatoes. Served on a grilled bun with french fries and a pickle spear and a side of tartar sauce
Grilled Reuben
Shaved corn beef with sauerkraut, thousand Island dressing and Swiss cheese. Served on grilled rye bread with french fries and a pickle spear
Grilled Cheese
Melted American cheese served on choice of white, wheat or rye homemade bread with french fries and a pickle spear
Grilled Ham and Cheese Sandwich
Melted American cheese with ham served on your choice of white, wheat or rye homemade bread with french fries and a pickle spear
Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken tenders or grilled chicken breast with smoked bacon, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions. Served on a grilled bun with french fries and a pickle spear
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken tenders or grilled chicken breast tossed with buffalo sauce with smoked bacon, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomatoes. Served on a grilled bun with french fries and pickle spear
BBQ Chicken Sanwich
Crispy chicken tenders or marinated grilled chicken breast tossed with barbecue sauce with smoked bacon, lettuce and tomatoes. Served on a grilled bun with french fries and a pickle spear
Coney Dogs
Two Koegel hotdogs with homemade Coney sauce topped with onions. Served on steamed buns with french fries and pickle spear
Burgers
Bacon Cheese Burger
Half pound Angus sirloin patty with hickory smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions. Served on a grilled bun with french fries and pickle spear
Mushroom and Swiss Burger
Half pound Angus sirloin patty with sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions. Served on a grilled bun with french fries and pickles
Olive Burger
Half pound Angus sirloin patty with green olives, mayo, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions. Served on a grilled bun with french fries and pickle spear
Pattie Melt
Half pound Angus sirloin patty with sautéed onions and Swiss cheese. Served on grilled rye bread with french fries and pickle spear
Hamburger
Half pound Angus Sirloin patty with lettuce, tomatoes and onions. Served on a grilled bun with french fries and a pickle spear
Cheese Burger
Cowboy Burger
Half pound Angus sirloin patty smothered with nacho cheese, barbecue sauce and topped with two homemade onion rings. Served on a grilled bun with french fries and pickle spear
Pizza Burger
Half pound Angus Sirloin patty with pepperoni, mushrooms, pizza sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served on a grilled bun with french fries and pickle spear
Sunny Side Burger
Half pound Angus sirloin patty with hickory smoked bacon, crispy hashbrowns, American cheese topped with an over hard egg. Served on a grilled bun with french fries and a pickle spear
South of the Border
Nacho Supreme
Fresh fried tortilla chips with seasoned taco meat, melted nacho cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, banana peppers and jalapeños. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken with sautéed onions and Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese folded into a tortilla shell. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream
Steak Quesadilla
Shaved sirloin steak with sautéed onions and Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese rolled into a tortilla shell. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream
Taco Salad
A deep fried tortilla shell stuffed with seasoned taco meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, banana peppers and jalapeños and Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream
Chicken Fajita Salad
A deep fried tortilla shell stuffed with seasoned chicken, sautéed onions and green peppers. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream
Chicken Nacho Supreme
Fresh fried tortilla chips with seasoned grilled chicken, melted nacho cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, banana peppers and jalapeños. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream
Dinner Entrees
Bucks Chicken Dinner
Lightly breaded pressure fried four piece chicken dinner, served with choice of potato and choice of side dish. Served with hush puppies.
Monterey Chicken
Two grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed onions and mushrooms and melted Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese. Served with choice of side dish, potato and hush puppies. Vegetable served after 4 PM
Chicken Strip Dinner
Three golden brown breaded chicken strips served with choice of dipping sauce, choice of side dish, potato and hush puppies.
Liver and Onions
Grilled liver smothered with sautéed onions. Served with choice of side dish, potato and hush puppies.
Shrimp Dinner
Butterfly shrimp fried golden brown. Served with choice of side dish, potato and hush puppies.
Perch
Lightly battered perch fried golden brown. Served with choice of side dish, potato and hush puppies.
Cod
Lightly battered cod fillets fried golden brown. Served with choice of side dish, potato and hush puppies.
Hot Roast Beef
Shaved roast beef piled in between grilled homemade bread with mashed potatoes and topped with savory beef gravy. Served with choice of side dish.
Hot Turkey
Shaved turkey piled in between grilled homemade bread with mashed potatoes and topped with savory gravy. Served with choice of side dish.
Chicken and Bacon Pasta
A bed of Penne noodles covered in a rich garlic cream sauce topped with grilled chicken breast, sautéed bacon, spinach and tomatoes. Served with choice of side dish and garlic toast
Potatoes
Dinner Sides
Breakfast
The Traditional
Two eggs, potato and toast
Rise and Shine
Two eggs, meat and toast
Ultimate Combo
Two eggs, meat, potato and a pancake
Buck's Special
Two eggs, two meats, potato and toast
Breakfast Favorite
Two eggs, meat, potatoes and toast
Hash Special
Two eggs, corned beef hash and toast
Plaza East Special
Two eggs, potato and half order of biscuits and gravy
Country Fried Steak
Two eggs, country fried steak topped with sausage gravy, potato and toast
Carl's Breakfast Sandwich
One over hard egg with choice of ham, bacon or sausage patty with American cheese on a grilled Ciabatta bun
Full Biscuits and Gravy
1/2 Biscuits and Gravy
Oatmeal w/ brown sugar
Breakfast Sides
Off the Griddle
Omelets
1 Item Classic Crust
2 Item Classic Crust
3 Item Classic Crust
Family Combo
Soda/Water
Hot Drinks
Juices/Milk
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Family style restaurant serving homestyle cooking. We strive on quality, good portions and friendly service. We offer breakfast, lunch, dinner and pizza. Besides our entrées we have homemade desserts that are raved about. Customer favorite .......Grandmas Carrot Cake! We are located in the Plaza East strip at the intersection of M 55 and Houghton Avenue (75 business loop). 2.2 Miles off of exit 212
105 Plaza East, West Branch, MI 48661