Buck's Country Cookin' - Plaza East Strip

Restaurant info

Family style restaurant serving homestyle cooking. We strive on quality, good portions and friendly service. We offer breakfast, lunch, dinner and pizza. Besides our entrées we have homemade desserts that are raved about. Customer favorite .......Grandmas Carrot Cake! We are located in the Plaza East strip at the intersection of M 55 and Houghton Avenue (75 business loop). 2.2 Miles off of exit 212