Buckalew's BBQ

No reviews yet

1803 W 2nd St

Taylor, TX 76574

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Meats

Brisket

$23.00

Sausage

$20.00

1/2 Rack Pork Ribs

$18.00

Full Rack Pork Ribs

$36.00

Pulled Pork

$18.00

Chicken Leg Quarter

$5.00

Single Pork Rib

$3.00

Single Link Sausage

$4.00

Single Sandwiches

Single Brisket Sandwich

$11.00

Single Chopped Beef

$6.00+

Single Sausage Sandwich

$9.00

Single Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.00

Single Buckster Sandwich

$15.00

Sandwich Meals

Brisket Sandwich Meal

$15.00

Chopped Beef Meal

$10.00+

Sausage Sandwich Meal

$13.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich Meal

$13.00

Buckster Meal

$19.00

Single Meat Plates

Brisket Plate

$15.00

Sausage Plate

$12.00

Pork Rib Plate

$13.00

Chicken Plate

$9.00

Pulled Pork Plate

$13.00

Multi Meat Plates

2 Meat Plate

$15.00

3 Meat Plate

$20.00

Soda

Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Big Red

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Water

Water

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Classic Central Texas BBQ at an affordable price.

1803 W 2nd St, Taylor, TX 76574

