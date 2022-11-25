  • Home
Buck &Rider - Scottsdale Buck & Rider - North Scottsdale

No reviews yet

7015 E Mayo Blvd

Phoenix, AZ 85054

Brunch

Beignets

$9.00

California Avocado Toast w/ Fried Egg

$13.00

Citrus Cured Salmon Toast

$17.00

Classic French Omelet

$15.00

Cowboy Skillet

$18.00

Crab Cake Benedict

$25.00

Crispy Hash Browns

$10.00

Dungeness Crab " Wedge" Salad

$30.00

Farmers Vegetable Hash

$17.00

Grilled Fish Tacos

$19.00

Mimosa Bottle Service

New Orleans Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

Pain Perdu

$18.00

Spanish Eggs & Crab

$27.00

The Dutch Baby

$17.00

Brunch - A La Carte

Side Avocado

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Egg

English Muffin

Noble Bread

Charred Broccolini

Green Beans & Radish

Roasted Beets

Coleslaw

French Fries

Half Arcadian

Half Caesar

Side Rice

Lunch

(L) Baja Ceviche

$18.00

Tuna Crispy Rice

$17.00

(L) A.O.B. Cheeseburger

$17.00

Arcadian Mixed Greens Salad

$15.00

Buck's Famous Fish Sandwich

$20.00

(L) Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

(L) Edna's Picnic Chicken Snack

$13.00

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Fresh Blue Crab Cakes

$45.00

(L) LGO Caesar Salad

$14.00

Maine Diver Scallops

$42.00

Pan Crisp Yellowtail Snapper

$32.00

(L) Salt and Pepper Crispy Calamari

$17.00

Trofie Pasta

$24.00

(L) Trout Dip

$16.00

Tuna Tataki Salad

$20.00

Voodoo Fried Rice

$17.00

Wedge Salad

$16.00

Grilled Fish Tacos

$19.00

Crab Cake BLT

$25.00

Dinner

Arcadian Mixed Greens Salad

$15.00

(L) LGO Caesar Salad

$14.00

Tuna Tataki Salad

$20.00

Dungeness Crab " Wedge" Salad

$30.00

(L) A.O.B. Cheeseburger

$17.00

Trofie Pasta

$24.00

Pan Crisp Yellowtail Snapper

$32.00

Maine Diver Scallops

$42.00

Fresh Blue Crab Cakes

$45.00

Fresh Pull-Apart Dinner Rolls

$10.00

Entree Mussels

$25.00

Shrimp Risotto

$31.00

Pan Roasted Mary's Chicken

$28.00

BBQ Pork Ribs

$30.00

Filet 8 oz

$48.00

NY Strip 14 oz

$55.00

Ribeye 16 oz

$49.00

32 oz Ribeye

$95.00

Oven Roasted Whole Bronzino

$47.00

Salads/Apps

Half Caesar

Half Arcadian

Arcadian Mixed Greens Salad

$15.00

Tuna Tataki Salad

$20.00

Dungeness Crab " Wedge" Salad

$30.00

Fresh Pull-Apart Dinner Rolls

$10.00

Tuna Crispy Rice

$17.00

Voodoo Fried Rice

$17.00

12 Fried Oysters

$47.00

6 Fried Oysters

$23.00

Half Dungeness Crab "Wedge" Salad

$15.00

Smoked Trout Dip

$17.00

Baja Shrimp Ceviche

$19.00

Edna's Picnic Chicken

$14.00

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$15.00

Crispy Calamari

$18.00

LGO Caesar

$15.00

Spanish Crab Dip

$17.00

Sushi

Crunchy Shrimp Roll

$16.00

Veggie Roll

$14.00

Yellowtail & Salmon Roll

$17.00

Hamachi Crudo

$17.00

Baked Yuzu Crab Roll

$18.00

3 PC Nigiri

$11.00

6 PC Nigiri

$21.00

Sashimi Plate

$21.00

Spicy Avocado Roll

$14.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$16.00

Cali Roll

$17.00

Raw Bar

1/4 lb Alaskan King Crab

$37.50

1/2 lb Alaskan King Crab

$75.00

1 lb Alaskan King Crab

$150.00

1.5 lb Alaskan King Crab

$225.00

2 lb Alaskan King Crab

$300.00

Dungeness Cocktail

$28.00

Half Lobster

$30.00

Whole Lobster

$60.00

Scallop 1/2 Shell

$3.75

Wild Mexican Shrimp

$1.25

Caviar

$70.00

Papago Platter

$100.00

Camelback Platter

$195.00

Catalina Platter

$450.00

Large Stone Crab Claw

$25.00

Jumbo Stone Crab Claw

$38.00

Sides

A La Carte

Baked Potato

$9.00

Tostada Shells

Asparagus

$9.00

Coleslaw

French Fries

Half Arcadian

Half Caesar

Noble Bread

Side Avocado

Side Rice

Roasted Beets

Green Beans & Radish

Desserts

Box of Macaroons

Chocolate Cake

$11.00

Gelato

$5.00

Lemon Merignue Pie

$11.00

Banana Cream Pie

$10.00

Kids

Kids Burger

$6.00

Kids Chicken

$6.00

Kids Eggs

$6.00

Kids Noodles

$6.00

Kids Sushi

$6.00

Kids Pain Perdu

$6.00

NA Beverages

7-Up

$3.75

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Club Soda

$3.75

Coffee

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.75

Ginger Beer

$3.75

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Mexican Coke

$3.75

Milk

$3.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Tonic

$2.50

Sedona Sparkling Water

$5.75

Sedona Still Water

$5.75

Pellegrino

$4.00

Aqua Panna

$3.50

Perrier Sparkling

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

7015 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054

Directions

