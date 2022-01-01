Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Buckboard Bar and Grille 108 W UPTON AVE

215 Reviews

$

108 W UPTON AVE

Reed City, MI 49677

Order Again

Apps | Sides

Battered Cauliflower

$5.00

Tender cauliflower florets dipped in a savory batter.

Beer Battered Onion Rings

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$5.00

Thick sliced onions double dipped in seasoned beer batter.

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.00

Whole button mushrooms lightly coated with a butter breading.

Chicken Nuggets

$4.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Crispy home-style chicken tenders. 100% chicken with no fillers or antibiotics.

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.50

Chips And Cheese

$5.00
Cowboy Mac

Cowboy Mac

$9.00

Creamy mac n cheese mixed with grilled onions & jalapenos. Topped with smoked brisket, onion rings, and BBQ sauce.

Cowgirl Mac

$7.50

Deep Fried Pickles

$6.00

Fish Dinner

$11.95

Fries

$3.50

Crispy, Crinkle, Curly, or Steak

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.00

Jalapeno halves filled with Wisconsin cheese and coated in crispy breading.

Lays Chips

Mac N Cheese

$3.00

Creamy mac n cheese perfect for any occasion.

Meatloaf Special Wednesday Only

$12.00

Mini Chicken Tacos

$6.50

Mini tortilla shells filled with chicken, cheese, and Mexican spices.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Real Wisconsin mozzarella dipped in a light golden batter.

Pollock Bites

Pollock Bites

$5.50

Battered Wild Alaskan pollock bites.

Pulled Pork Mac In Chesse

$9.50
Sampler

Sampler

$9.00

Delicious sample of our battered cauliflower, breaded mushrooms, mozzarella sticks, and chicken tenders.

Shrimp

$5.50

Six delicious panko breaded butterfly shrimp.

SW Egg Rolls

SW Egg Rolls

$5.50

Fan Favorite! Crispy flour tortillas filled with chicken, black beans, corn, jalapeno jack cheese, red peppers, and spinach. Served with our homemade southwest sauce.

Wings Breaded

$6.50

Six meaty chicken wings served breaded.

Wings Naked

$6.50

Six meaty wings served naked.

Bag Chips

$1.00

1 Piece Of Fish

$5.50

Meatloaf Sandwhich W\ Gravy

$12.00

Burgers

BCB

BCB

$10.50

Juicy 1/3 lb. burger seasoned with our signature blend of spices and topped with thick cut crispy bacon and American cheese.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$9.00

Juicy 1/3 lb. burger seasoned with our signature blend of spices and topped with your choice of American or swiss cheese.

Hamburger

Hamburger

$8.50

Juicy 1/3 lb. burger seasoned with our signature blend of spices. Served on a lightly toasted brioche bun.

Last Call Burger

Last Call Burger

$10.50

Delicious 1/3 lb. burger seasoned with our signature bl.end of spices and topped with American cheese, BBQ sauce, & onion rings

Mushroom Swiss

Mushroom Swiss

$10.00

Savory 1/3 lb. burger topped with melted swiss cheese and grilled mushrooms. Served with mayo on a toasted brioche bun.

Olive Burger

$10.00

Tender 1/3 lb. burger seasoned with our signature blend of spices and topped with swiss cheese, grilled olives & mayo.

PB Burger

$9.00

Try our southern classic 1/3 lb. juicy burger smothered in peanut butter. Served on a toasted brioche bun.

Timeout Burger

Timeout Burger

$11.00

Mouth-watering 1/3 lb. burger topped with American cheese, swiss cheese, bacon, jalapenos, mozzarella sticks & southwest sauce.

Chicken Sandwhich Made With Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Patty

$3.50

Handhelds

BLT

$7.25

Thick-cut bacon cooked to perfection, fresh-sliced tomatoes, crisp green lettuce, and mayo sandwiched between homemade toasted bread.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$9.00

Fish Fillet

$7.00

Alaskan pollock grilled to perfection with our signature blend of spices. Served with tartar sauce on a toasted brioche bun.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Perfectly melted cheese between two slices of toasted homemade bread.

Grilled Ham & Cheese

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$5.50

Sliced hickory smoked ham smothered in your choice of American or swiss cheese

Grilled Jalapeno Popper Sandwich

$8.00

This delicious piece of heaven is made with American cheese, swiss cheese, crispy thick-cut bacon, jalapeno poppers on homemade toasted bread.

Hot Dog

$2.75

All beef frank topped with your choice of ketchup, mustard, relish, onions, or pickles. add chili $0.50

Philly Steak

Philly Steak

$8.00

Thin sliced steak grilled to perfection and smothered with swiss cheese, grilled onions, and peppers. Served on a toasted deli bun with mayo.

Philly Wrap

$8.00

Reuben

$9.50

Savory corned beef piled high with melted swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing. All sandwiched between toasted homemade bread.

Soup/Salad

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.00

Crisp green lettuce topped with tomato, onion, and shredded cheese.

Chef Salad

$8.00

Crisp lettuce topped with your choice of chicken or ham, tomato, onion, and shredded cheese.

Chili

Chili

$2.50+

Piping hot homemade chili

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$2.50+

Call for our soup of the day!

Lettuce Chopped

$2.00

South of the Boarder

Chips & Cheese

$5.00

Tortilla chips covered with creamy nacho cheese.

Nachos

Nachos

$9.00

Tortilla chips topped with savory taco meat, melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onions.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$9.50

Your choice of chicken, beef, or brisket smothered in melted cheddar cheese and topping of your choice.

Taco Salad

$9.00

Deep fried tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, tomato, onions, cheddar cheese, and your choice of beef or chicken.

Tacos

Tacos

$6.50

Two tacos filled with savory taco meat, lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese.

Walking Taco

$5.50

Fritos corn chips with taco meat, topped with lettuce, tomato, and nacho cheese.

Friday Wet Burritos

Friday Wet Burritos

$12.50

Perfectly seasoned ground beef, stuffed in a flour tortilla and smothered in our secrete sauce & melted cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Kid's Menu

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$5.50

Kids Hot Dog

$5.50

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.50

Kids Taco

$5.50

Kids Cheesburger

$5.50

Kids Hamburger

$5.50

Breakfast

2 Eggs w/ Choice Meat & Hashbrown

$6.50

2 Eggs w/ Choice Meat & Toast

$6.50

Egg McMuffin Sandwich w/ Hashbrown

$6.50

Pancakes w/ 2 Eggs

$6.50

French Toast w/ 2 Eggs

$6.50

2 Egg

$2.00

2 Slices Of Bacon

$2.50

2 Hashbrown

$2.00

Sausage

$2.00

Breakfast Burrito

$6.50

Big Ass Omelette

$10.00

Coffee/Tea/H2O

Coffee

$1.75

Decaf Coffee

$1.75

Unsweetened Tea

$1.75

Water

Hot Chocolate

$1.75

Milk

$2.00

Water w/ lemon

Bag Of Ice

$3.00

Juice

Cranberry Juice

$1.75

Orange Juice

$1.75

Pineapple Juice

$1.75

Fountain Drink

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Rootbeer

$2.00

Mello Yellow

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Mr. Pibb

$2.00

Cherry Coke

$2.00

Orange Soda

$2.00Out of stock

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Shirly Temple

$2.00

Vernors

$2.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$3.00

Titos

$3.50

Absolut

$4.50

Grey Goose

$7.00

Smirnoff - Caramel

$3.50

Smirnoff - Rasberry

$3.50

Smirnoff - Vanilla

$3.50

Smirnoff Cranberry

$3.50

Three Olives Cherry

$3.50

Three Olives Loopey

$3.50

UV Blue

$3.50

UV Cherry

$3.50

DBL Well Vodka

$6.00

DBL Titos

$7.00

DBL Absolut

$9.00

DBL Grey Goose

$10.00

DBL Smirnoff - Carmel

$7.00

DBL Smirnoff Cranberry

$7.00

DBL Smirnoff - Rasberry

$7.00

DBL Smirnoff - Vanilla

$7.00

DBL UV Blue

$7.00

DBL UV Cherry

$7.00

Three Olives Loopy

$7.00

Well Gin

$3.00

Bombay Dry Gin

$4.00

Slow Gin

$3.00

DBL Well Gin

$6.00

DBL Bombay Dry Gin

$8.00

DBL Slow Gin

$6.00

Well Rum

$3.00

Captain

$3.50

Malibu

$4.00

Bacardi

$4.00

Bacardi Cherry

$4.00

Bacardi Limon

$4.00

Blue Chair Bay

$3.50

Cruzan Banana

$3.50

Cruzan Black Cherry Rum

$3.50

Rum Chata

$5.00

DBL Well Rum

$5.50

DBL Captain Morgan

$6.50

DBL Malibu

$8.00

DBL Bacardi

$8.00

DBL Bacardi Cherry

$6.00

DBL Bacardi Limon

$8.00

DBL Blue Chair Bay

$5.50

DBL Cruzan Banana

$7.00

DBL Cruzan Black Cherry

$7.00

DBL Rum Chata

$10.00

Well Tequila

$3.00

Jose Quervo

$4.50

Patron Silver

$7.00

1800

$7.00

Tequila Rose

$4.50

DBL Well Tequila

$6.00

DBL Jose Quervo

$9.00

DBL Patron Silver

$14.00

1800

$14.00

DBL Tequila Rose

$9.00

Well Whiskey

$3.00

Black Velvet

$3.00

Canadian Club

$3.00

Canadian Club Rye

$3.00

Crown Apple

$4.50

Crown Maple

$4.50

Crown Royal

$4.50

Crown Vanilla

$4.50

Fireball

$4.00

Jack Daniels

$4.50

Jack Daniels Fire

$4.50

Jack Daniels Honey

$4.50

Jameson

$4.00

Jim Beam

$4.00

Jim Beam Red Stag

$4.00

Makers Mark

$3.50

Old Forester

$7.00

Peach Bird Dog

$3.50

Piehole Pecan Pie

$4.00

R & R Reserve

$3.50

Salted Caramel Bird Dog

$3.50

Screwball

$4.00

Seagram's Seven

$3.00

Wild Turkey

$3.50

DBL Well Whiskey

$6.00

DBL Black Velvet

$6.00

DBL Canadian Club

$6.00

DBL Canadian Club Rye

$6.00

DBL Crown Apple

$9.00

DBL Crown Maple

$9.00

DBL Crown Royal

$9.00

DBL Crown Vanilla

$9.00

DBL Fireball

$8.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$9.00

DBL Jack Daniels Fire

$9.00

DBL Jack Daniels Honey

$9.00

DBL Jameson

$8.00

DBL Jim Beam

$8.00

DBL Jim Beam Red Stag

$8.00

DBL Makers Mark

$7.00

DBL Old Forester

$14.00

Dbl Pach Bird Dog

$7.00

DBL Piehole Pecan Pie

$8.00

DBL R & R Reserve

$7.00

DBL Screwball

$8.00

DBL Seagram's Seven

$6.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$7.00

Christian Brothers

$3.00

Christian Brothers Apple

$3.00

Lauders Scotch

$4.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$5.00

Black Berry Brandy

$3.00

DBL Christian Brothers

$6.00

DBL Christian Brothers Apple

$6.00

DBL Lauders Scotch

$8.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$10.00

DBL Black Berry Brandy

$6.00

99 Bananas

$3.75

Amaretto

$3.00

Bailey's

$4.75

Blue Curacao

$3.00

Buttershots

$3.00

Dr McGillicuddy's Cherry

Hot Damn

$3.00

Jagermeister

$4.50

Kahlua

$4.75

Licor 43

$4.00

Midori

$3.50

Peachtree Schnapps

$3.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$3.00

Pucker Cherry

$3.00

Pucker Grape

$3.00

Pucker Island Punch

$3.00

Pucker Sour Apple

$3.00

Pucker Watermelon

$3.00

Rumple Minze

$4.00

Southern Comfort

$4.00

Triple Sec

$3.00

Yukon Jack

$4.25

Chocolate Trader Vics

$3.00

DBL Midori

$7.00

DBL Dr McGillicuddy's Cherry

$7.50

DBL Yukon Jack

$8.50

DBL Amaretto

$6.00

DBL Buttershots

$3.00

DBL Rumple Minze

$8.00

DBL Bailey's

$9.50

DBL Blue Curacao

$6.00

DBL Jagermeister

$8.00

DBL Kahlua

$9.50

DBL Hot Damn

$6.00

DBL Licor 43

$8.00

DBL Peachtree Schnapps

$6.00

DBL Peppermint Schnapps

$6.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$8.00

DBL Pucker Cherry

$6.00

DBL Pucker Watermelon

$6.00

DBL Pucker Grape

$6.00

DBL Pucker Sour Apple

$6.00

DBL Triple Sec

$6.00

DBL Pucker Island Punch

$6.00

DBL 99 Bananas

$7.50

Beer

Angry Orchard

$3.50

Blue Moon

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.00

Bud Light Lime

$3.00

Bud Select

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Budweiser Copper Lager

$3.00

Budweiser Zero

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona

$3.50

Corona W/ Lime

$3.50

Guinnese

$3.50

Heineken

$3.50

Labatt Blue

$3.50

Labatt Blue Light

$3.50

Michelob Light

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Mikes Black Cherry

$3.50

Mikes Hard Lemonade

$3.50

Miller Light

$3.00

Modelos

$3.50

Oberon

$3.50

Octoberfest

$3.50

Red Bull Can

$3.25

Redds Hard Apple

$3.50

Social Districk Cup

$1.00

Stella's

$3.50

Two Hearted Ale

$3.50

Budlight Next

$3.00

Amber Bock

$4.50

Blake's Hard Cider

$4.50

Bud Light draft

$2.00

Budweiser draft

$2.00

Miller Light draft

$2.00

Perrin Black

$4.50

Rodeo IPA

$4.50

Rolling Rock

$2.00

Pitcher Amber Bock

$18.00

Pitcher Bud Light

$8.00

Pitcher Rolling Rock

$8.00

Black Label

$2.00

Busch

$2.00

Busch Light

$2.00

Bush N/A

$2.00

Michelob Light

$2.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

PBR

$2.00

Twisted Tea

$3.50

Twisted Tea Half N Half

$3.50

Bud Light Selzer (Black Cherry)

$3.50

Bud Light Selzer (Grapefruit)

$3.50

Bud Light Selzer (Pineapple)

$3.50

Bud Light Selzer (Strawberry)

$3.50

White Claw (Black Cherry)

$3.50

White Claw (Grapefruit)

$3.50

White Claw (Lime)

$3.50

White Claw (Mango)

$3.50

White Claw (Raspberry)

$3.50

Wine

Cabernet

$3.75

Chardonnay

$3.75

Merlot

$3.75

Sweet Red Revenge

$3.75+

Mosocto

$3.75

White Zin

$3.75

Pinot Grigio

$3.75

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$8.00

Tall Glass 1 oz southern comfort 1 oz sloe gin 1 oz amaretto 2 oz orange juice Garnish with cherry

Amaretto Sour

$5.75+

Short glass Shaker 1 ½ Amaretto ½ simple syrup Top of with sour mix Add 1 orange slice and 1 maraschino cherry Shake vigorously and pour into glass

AMF

$8.00+

Tall Glass 3/4 Vodka 3/4 Rum 3/4 Gin 3/4 Tequila 3/4 Blue Curacao 1 Shot Sour Mix Fill with Sprite Garnish with lemon and lime

Apple Sauce

$4.25+

Short Glass 1/3 Hot Damn 1/3 Apple Pucker Fill with sour mix

Aqua Drink

$4.50+

Short Glass ¼ Captain Morgan ¼ Amaretto ¼ Blue Curacao Fill with Sprite

Bahama Mama

$7.00

Tall Glass 1 oz Clear Rum 1 oz Malibu Rum Fill ½ and ½ with orange juice & pineapple juice Splash of Grenadine

Bazooka Joe

$4.50+

Short Glass ¼ Captain Morgan ¼ Amaretto ¼ Blue Curacao Fill with Sprite

Black Russian

$6.75+

Short Glass 1 Shot Kahlua 2 oz Vodka Garnish with cherry Serve Over Ice

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Tall glass 3 oz vodka Fill with bloody Mary mix Garnish 2 olives and 1 pickle

Bloody Pool

$4.50+

Short Glass ½ Peachtree ½ U.V Blue Fill with equal parts of sprite and cranberry

Blue Hawaiian

$6.50

Glass: wine glass 1 oz malibu 1 oz blue curacao Add ice and fill with pineapple juice. Garnish with an orange & cherry

Blue Island Ice Tea (Well)

$8.00+

“WELL DRINK” Tall glass ¾ Vodka ¾ Gin ¾ Rum ¾ Tequila ¾ Blue Curacao ½ sour mix Fill with Lemonade

Blue Island Iced Tea Premium

$12.00

Tall Glass ¾ Grey Goose ¾ Bombay Gin ¾ Bacardi Rum ¾ Patron Tequila ¾ Blue Curacao ½ Sour Mix Fill with lemonade

Bombcycle

$4.25+

Short Glass 1 Shot U.V Blue Fill with lemonade Drizzle with Grenadine

Breakfast Smoothie

$6.75+

Short glass ¼ vodka ¼ Malibu Rum ¼ 99 Bananas ¼ Midori ¼ Bailey’s Fill with milk

Cosmopolitan

$5.50

Fill glass with ice and soda water In shaker 1 ½ Vodka 3/4 Triple Sec 1 oz Cranberry ½ oz Fresh Lime Juice Garnish w/ lemon and lime wedge

Dazzler

$5.50+

Short Glass 1/3 Midori 1/3 Raspberry Smirnoff 1/3 Peachtree Fill with Pineapple Juice Garnish with Cherry

Dirty Martini - Gin

$7.50

Martini glass Fill glass with ice and soda water Fill shaker with ice 2.5 oz Gin 1 ½ oz Dry Vermouth Splash of olive juice Garnish with 2 olives

Dirty Martini - Vodka

$7.50

Martini glass Fill glass with ice and soda water Fill shaker with ice 2.5 oz Vodka 1 ½ oz Dry Vermouth Splash of olive juice Garnish with 2 olives

Dirty Sex

$4.25+

½ Tequila ½ Peachtree Fill with Orange Juice Splash of Grenadine

Dirty Shirly

$3.50+

1 oz Vodka Sprite Splash of Grenadine Garnish with cherry

Drunkin Witch

$6.00

Wine Glass Fill with ice 1 oz vodka 1 oz blue curacao 1 oz grenadine sprite Garnish with cherry

Effin Yummy

$4.25+

Short glass ½ Peach Tree ½ Cranberry Schnapps Equal Parts Cranberry and Pineapple juice

Electric Smurf

$4.50+

Short glass ½ Blue Curacao ½ Malibu Rum Splash of Pineapple Juice Fill with Sprite

Firecracker

$4.50+

Short glass ½ Raspberry Smirnoff ¼ Blue Curacao Splash of Sour Mix Fill with Sprite Drizzle of Grenadine

Fuzzy Navel

$4.50+

Short Glass 1 ½ Peach Schnapps 3 oz Orange Juice

Ghost Buster (Halloween)

$4.50+

½ Vodka ½ Midori Equal parts of Orange and Pineapple Juice

Green Tea

$5.00+

Rocks Glass fill with ice ½ Jameson ½ Peachtree ½ sour mix Fill with lemonade

Hersey Slider

$7.00

Irish Car Bomb

$6.00

Irish Coffee

$7.00

1 oz Jameson 1 oz Bailys In a cup of hot coffee Garnish with dollop of whipped Cream

Jamaican 10 Speed

$7.00+

Tall Glass 1 ½ Malibu ¾ Midori ¾ 99 Bananas Splash of Milk Fill with Pineapple Juice

Johnny Vegas

$6.00+

Short Glass ½ Tequila ½ Watermelon Pucker Fill with Red Bull

Jolly Rancher

$5.50+

Short Glass 1/3 Grape Pucker 1/3 Watermelon Pucker 1/3 Apple Pucker Fill with Sprite

Kaluah and Cream

$5.00+

Short glass 1 ½ oz Kahlua Milk No garnish

Kitchen Kool Aid

$4.00+

Short Glass ½ Cherry Pucker ½ Slow Gin Fill with Cranberry Juice Splash of Sprite

Leg Spreader

$6.00+

Short Glass 1/3 Captain Morgan 1/3 Malibu Rum 1/3 Peachtree Fill with Pineapple Juice

Leprechaun

$5.00+

Short Glass 1 Shot Vodka Splash Blue Curacao Fill with Red Bull Garnish with Lime

Long Island Ice Tea

$9.50

Tall glass ¾ Vodka ¾ Rum ¾ Gin ¾ Tequila ¾ Triple Sec ½ Sour Fill with Coke

Long Island Ice Tea (Premium)

$15.50

Tall glass ¾ Grey Goose ¾ Bacardi ¾ Bombay Gin ¾ Patron ¾ Triple Sec ½ Sour Mix Fill with Coke

Manhattan

$10.00

Short glass 1 scoop of ice in shaker 2 oz bourbon ½ oz sweet vermouth 2 dashes bitters 2 maraschino cherries Shake and pour into glass No garnish

Margarita

$5.50+

Salt Rim of Glass for traditional or sugar for strawberry (Optional) 1 ½ Tequila ¾ oz Triple Sec Splash of sprite Fill remainder with margarita mix Garnish with lime

Monster Mash (Halloween)

$4.75+

Short Glass 1 Shot Raspberry Smirnoff Fill with equal parts Cranberry Juice and Orange Juice

Moscow Mule

$5.50+

(In Copper Cup) 1 Shot Vodka Fill with Ginger Ale Squeeze Two Limes Garnish with Slice of Lime

Nasty Girl

$6.50+

Short Glass ¼ Captain Morgan ¼ Peachtree ¼ 99 Bananas ¼ Amaretto ¼ Malibu Rum Fill with Pineapple Juice Splash of Cranberry Juice

Old Fasion

$10.00

Short glass 2 oz Bourbon ½ tsp sugar 3 dashes of bitters 1 tsp water 2 muddled cherries Orange Peel

Panty Dropper

$4.50+

Short Glass ½ Raspberry Smirnoff ½ Peachtree Fill with Cranberry Juice

Piece Of Ass

$6.00

Pudding Pop

$4.50+

Short Glass ½ Vanilla Schnapps ½ Butterscotch Fill with Milk

Purple Fucker

$5.00+

Short Glass ½ UV Blue ½ Grape Pucker Splash of Red Bull Fill with Sprite

Purple Kool-Aid

$5.25+

Short Glass 1/3 Blue Curacao 1/3 Vodka 1/3 Grape Pucker Splash of Cranberry Juice Splash of Sprite

Purple Rain

$5.25+

Short Glass ½ Vodka ½ Blue Curacao Fill with equal parts Cranberry Juice and Pineapple Juice Splash of Grenadine

Red Devil

$6.00+

Short Glass ¼ Vodka ¼ Peachtree ¼ Southern Comfort ¼ Slow Gin ¼ Triple Sec Splash of Grenadine Fill with Orange Juice Shake, Strain, Serve

Rodeo Lunchbox

$7.50

Tall Glass 2 Shots Amaretto Fill glass with rolling rock Top with orange juice

Ruby Relaxer

$5.50+

Short Glass 1 Shot Malibu Rum ½ Peachtree Splash of Cranberry Juice Fill with Pineapple Juice

Screw Driver

$4.50+

Short glass 1 oz vodka Orange Juice

Sex in the driveway

$6.50+

Short Glass 1 oz Vodka 1/2 oz blue curacao 1/2 oz peach Fill with sprite

Sex on my Face

$6.50+

Short Glass ¼ Whiskey ¼ Malibu Rum ¼ Peachtree ¼ 99 Bananas Splash of Cranberry Juice Splash of Pineapple Juice Splash of Orange Juice

Sex on the Beach

$4.50+

Short Glass ½ Vodka ½ Peachtree Fill with Orange Juice Splash of Grenadine

Slow Cherry

$5.25+

Short Glass ½ Cherry Pucker ½ Slow Gin Fill with Orange Juice

Southern Bondage

$5.75+

Short Glass ¼ Southern Comfort ¼ Peachtree ¼ Amaretto ¼ Triple Sec Splash Pineapple Juice Fill with Cranberry Juice

Southern Screw

$5.50+

Short glass ½ Vodka ½ Southern Comfort Fill with Orange Juice

Summer Night Coffee

$6.50+

Short Glass ¾ Cup Coffee ½ Whiskey ½ Kahlua 1 Tsp Sugar Shake and Serve over Ice Top with Whipped Cream

Sweet Tart (Raspberry Lime)

$8.25

Tall glass 1 ½ Vodka ¾ Raspberry Liqueur ¾ Amaretto liqueur ½ ounce freshly squeezed lime juice Sprite Lime Wedge

Sweet Tart Martini

$5.00

Martini Glass 1 ½ vodka ¾ blue curacao ¾ freshly squeezed lime juice Citrus twist

Tequila Sunrise

$5.00+

Short Glass 1 shot tequila Fill with Orange Juice Splash of Grenadine

Trash Can

$9.50

Tall Glass 1/3 Vodka 1/3 Gin 1/3 Rum 1/3 Triple Sec 1/3 Blue Curacao 1/3 Peachtree Fill with Sour Mix

Tropical Leprechaun

$5.75+

Short Glass ½ Malibu Rum ½ Blue Curacao ½ Midori Fill with Pineapple

Washington Apple

$6.50+

1 oz Crown Royal 1 oz Apple Pucker Splash sprite Fill with Cranberry Juice

Water Moccasin

$6.00+

Short Glass ½ Crown Royal ½ Peachtree ½ Triple Sec Fill with Sour Mix

Whisky Sour

$5.00+

White Russian

$6.00+

1 Shot Kahlua ½ Vodka Fill with Milk

Shots

3 Wise Men

$6.00

1/3 Johnny 1/3 Jim Beam 1/3 Jack

4 Horsemen

$6.00

1/4 Jose 1/4 Johnny 1/4 Jack 1/4 Jim Beam

Alien Nipple (Halloween)

$5.75

½ Butterscotch ¼ Bailey’s ¼ Midori Shake, strain, serve

Apple Sauce

$4.00

1/3 Hot Damn 1/3 Apple Pucker Shake, strain, top with sour mix

Aqua

$4.25

¼ Captain Morgan ¼ Amaretto ¼ Blue Curacao Splash of Sprite Shake, strain, serve

Bazooka Joe

$4.00

½ Bacardi Limon ¼ red bull Splash Grenadine Shake, strain, serve

Bloody Pool

$4.00

½ Peachtree ½ U.V Blue Fill with equal parts of sprite and cranberry

Blow Job

$5.00

Layer amaretto Irish cream top with whip cream

Bomb Pop

$4.50

1 Shot U.V Blue Fill with lemonade Drizzle with Grenadine

Brain Damage (Halloween)

$4.00

½ Rum ½ Amaretto Shake, Strain, Drizzle with Bailey’s

Buttery Nipple

$5.50

Layer 3/4 buttershots ¾ Irish Cream

Carmel Apple

$3.50

½ Apple Pucker ½ Butter Shot Shake, Strain, Serve

Chocolate Covered Cherry

$6.00

Layer 1st grenadine Shot kaluah Shot bailys

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$5.50

2/3 Rum Chata 1/3 Fireball Shake, Strain, Serve

Crash Test Dummies (Halloween)

$4.00

1/3 tequila 1/3 Triple Sec 1/3 Margarita Mix Shake, strain, serve

Creamy Leprechaun (St. Patrick’s Day)

$5.25

2/3 Midori 1/3 Bailey’s 1 Drop Green Food Color Shake, strain

Dead Bird (Halloween)

$5.25

½ Jager ½ Turkey Serve Room Temp

Devils Kiss (Halloween)

$5.25

1/3 Captain Morgan 1/3 Kalua Splash of Sprite Shake, Strain, Serve

Effin Yummy

$4.00

½ Peach Tree ½ Cranberry Schnapps Equal Parts Cranberry and Pineapple juice

Firecracker

$5.00

½ Raspberry Smirnoff ¼ Blue Curacao Splash of Sour Mix Splash of Sprite Drizzle of Grenadine

Frost Fire

$7.00

1\2 jack fire 1\2 rumple mintz

Ghost Buster (Halloween)

$4.00

½ Vodka ½ Midori Splash of Orange Juice and Pineapple Juice

Green Tea

$4.50

1\2 Jameson 1\2 peach schnapps 1\2 sour mix Splash lemonade

Irish Pride

$4.00

¼ Crème De Menth ¼ Amaretto ¼ Sour Mix ¼ Sprite Shake, Strain, Serve|

Jager Bomb

$5.00

Jello Shots

$2.00

Jelly Donut

$5.00

1\2 amarito 1\2 baileys

Johnny Vegas

$5.00

(Bomb Glass) ½ Tequila ½ Watermelon Pucker In the middle ring 1 oz. of Red Bull |In outside ring

Jolly Rancher

$4.00

1/3 Grape Pucker 1/3 Watermelon Pucker 1/3 Apple Pucker Splash of Sprite

Junior Mint

$5.25

*Layered in Shot Glass* 1/3 Kahlua 1/3 Rumple Minze 1/3 Coffee Creamer

Kamakazi

$3.50

½ Vodka ½ Triple Sec 1 oz. Sour Mix Shake, Strain, Serve

Lemon Drop

$3.50

(Sugar Rim of Glass) 1 Shot Vodka Serve with Lemon Slice

Life Saver

$5.00

1\2 southern comfort 1\2 amaretto 1 ounce sweet and sour Splash with grenadine

Liquid Cocaine

$5.50

1/3 Jager 1/3 Hot Damn 1/3 Rumple Minze Shake, Strain, Serve

Liquid Marijuana

$6.00

¼ Captain Morgan ¼ Blue Curacao ¼ Malibu Rum ¼ Watermelon Pucker Splash Sour Mix Splash Pineapple Shake, Strain, Serve

Mini Beer

$5.00

Nerd Rope

$4.50

1/3 Watermelon Pucker 1/3 Apple Pucker 1/3 Blue Curacao Splash of Sour Mix Slash of Sprite Shake, Serve, Strain

Oatmeal Cookie

$5.75

1/3 Baileys 1/3 Kahlua 1/3 Butter Shot Shake, Strain, Serve

Pay Day

$5.50

(Salt Rim of Shot Glass) ½ Rum Chata ½ Caramel Smirnoff Shake, Strain, Serve

Pickle Back W Patron

$7.50

Pickle Back W\ Jameson

$5.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$5.50

Layer in shot glass Vanilla vodka Pineapple juice Grenadine Shake vodka and pineapple juice in shaker Layer grenadine on bottom and top and garnish with cherry

Pink Starburst

$4.50

1\2 vanilla Smirnoff 1\2 watermelon pucker 1\2 sour mix

Princess Shot

$4.00

1/2 Vodka ¼ Watermelon Pucker ¼ Sour Mix Shake, Serve, Strain

Pucker Fucker

$4.00

½ Any Flavor Pucker ½ Vodka Splash of Sprite Shake, Strain, Serve

Red Devil

$6.00

¼ Vodka ¼ Peachtree ¼ Southern Comfort ¼ Slow Gin ¼ Triple Sec Splash of Grenadine Splash of Orange Juice Shake, Strain, Serve

Red Headed Slut

$5.00

1/3 Jager 1/3 Peachtree Splash of Cranberry Juice Shake, Strain, Serve

Redheads Nipple

$5.50

(Layer in this Order) ½ Vanilla Smirnoff ½ Baileys

Royal Butt

$5.00

½ Crown Royal ½ Butterscotch Shake, Strain, Serve

Rumpelstiltskin

$5.75

½ Rumple Minze ¼ Baileys ¼ Amaretto Shake, Strain, Serve

Russian RumChata

$6.00

¼ RumChata ¼ Kahlua ¼ Vodka Splash of Milk Shake, Strain, Serve

Scoobie Doo

$4.50

1\2 coconut rum 1\2 melon liquor 1\4 pineapple juice 1\4 heavy cream

Shamrock Shaker

$5.25

½ Kahlua 1/3 Amaretto Splash of Milk Drop of Green Food Coloring Shake, Strain, Serve

Shamrock Shooter

$5.75

½ Midori ¼ Jameson ¼ Baileys Shake, Strain, Serve

Sicilian Kiss

$5.25

Drop 1 Cherry in Shot Glass 1/3 Amaretto 1/3 Southern Comfort Serve

Silver Bullet (Halloween)

$4.50

½ Gin ½ Lauder’s Scotch Twist of Lime Serve at Room Temp

Slippery Nipple

$5.25

½ Baileys ½ Butter Shots

Snake Bite

$4.50

¾ Yukon Jack ¼ Lime Juice

Soul Taker (Halloween)

$4.50

1/3 Vodka 1/3 Tequila 1/3 Amaretto Serve at Room Temp

Superman

$5.75

1/3 Blue Curacao 1/3 Amaretto 1/3 Bailys Shake, Strain, Serve

Sweet Tart

$3.50

½ Grape Pucker ½ Apple Pucker Shake, Strain, Serve

Vampire’s Dream (Halloween)

$4.00

½ Captain Splash of Grenadine Splash of Cranberry Juice Splash of Pineapple Juice Shake, Strain, Serve

Washington Apple

$5.00

¼ Crown Royal ½ Apple Pucker ½ shot Cranberry Juice Shake, Strain, Serve

Werther’s Original

$4.00

½ Vanilla Smirnoff ½ Butter Shots Splash of Milk Shake, Strain, Serve

White Gummy Bear

$6.00

1/3 Raspberry Smirnoff 1/3 Bacardi Limon 1/3 Peachtree Splash of Sour Mix Splash of Sprite Shake, Strain, Serve

Clothing

Hoodies/ Sweaters

$32.00

Zip Up Hoodie

$36.00

T-Shirts

$18.00

Long Sleeve Shirt

$22.00

Hat

$12.00

Hat Trucker Off Side Logo $15

$15.00

Washed Chino With Patch Hat

$19.00

Flex Cool Fitted Hat

$17.00

Patterned Trucker Cap

$16.00

Pink Ladies

$15.00

Camo Hat

$16.00

Sam Clothing

$280.00

Erin Clothing

$14.00

Chris Clothing

$21.00

Jeanette Clothing

$20.00

Merchandise

Coffee Cup

$10.00

Vinyl Logo Stickers

$5.00

Hats

Richardson Chino w/Patch

$20.00

Richardson 112

$16.00

New Era 39thirty Fitted

$19.00

Ladies Pink Camo

$15.00

Stripped Pattern Hat

$15.00

Flex Fit Cool & Dry Fitted

$17.00

Camo Hat

$16.00

Appetizers

Battered Cauliflower

$5.00

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$5.00

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.00

Chicken Nuggets

$4.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Crispy home-style chicken tenders. 100% chicken with no fillers or antibiotics.

Chili

Chili

$2.50+

Piping hot homemade chili

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.50

Chips & Cheese

$5.00

Tortilla chips covered with creamy nacho cheese.

Deep Fried Pickles

$6.00
SW Egg Rolls

SW Egg Rolls

$5.50

Fan Favorite! Crispy flour tortillas filled with chicken, black beans, corn, jalapeno jack cheese, red peppers, and spinach. Served with our homemade southwest sauce.

Fries

$3.50

Crispy, Crinkle, Curly, or Steak

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.00

Jalapeno halves filled with Wisconsin cheese and coated in crispy breading.

Mini Chicken Tacos

$6.50

Mini tortilla shells filled with chicken, cheese, and Mexican spices.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Real Wisconsin mozzarella dipped in a light golden batter.

Pollock Bites

Pollock Bites

$5.50

Battered Wild Alaskan pollock bites.

Sampler

Sampler

$9.00

Delicious sample of our battered cauliflower, breaded mushrooms, mozzarella sticks, and chicken tenders.

Shrimp

$5.50

Six delicious panko breaded butterfly shrimp.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.00

Crisp green lettuce topped with tomato, onion, and shredded cheese.

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$2.50+

Call for our soup of the day!

Wings Breaded

$6.50

Six meaty chicken wings served breaded.

Wings Naked

$6.50

Six meaty wings served naked.

Best Burgers In Michigan!

108 W UPTON AVE, Reed City, MI 49677

