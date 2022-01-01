- Home
Buckboard Bar and Grille 108 W UPTON AVE
215 Reviews
$
108 W UPTON AVE
Reed City, MI 49677
Apps | Sides
Battered Cauliflower
Tender cauliflower florets dipped in a savory batter.
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Thick sliced onions double dipped in seasoned beer batter.
Breaded Mushrooms
Whole button mushrooms lightly coated with a butter breading.
Chicken Nuggets
Chicken Tenders
Crispy home-style chicken tenders. 100% chicken with no fillers or antibiotics.
Chili Cheese Fries
Chips And Cheese
Cowboy Mac
Creamy mac n cheese mixed with grilled onions & jalapenos. Topped with smoked brisket, onion rings, and BBQ sauce.
Cowgirl Mac
Deep Fried Pickles
Fish Dinner
Fries
Crispy, Crinkle, Curly, or Steak
Jalapeno Poppers
Jalapeno halves filled with Wisconsin cheese and coated in crispy breading.
Lays Chips
Mac N Cheese
Creamy mac n cheese perfect for any occasion.
Meatloaf Special Wednesday Only
Mini Chicken Tacos
Mini tortilla shells filled with chicken, cheese, and Mexican spices.
Mozzarella Sticks
Real Wisconsin mozzarella dipped in a light golden batter.
Pollock Bites
Battered Wild Alaskan pollock bites.
Pulled Pork Mac In Chesse
Sampler
Delicious sample of our battered cauliflower, breaded mushrooms, mozzarella sticks, and chicken tenders.
Shrimp
Six delicious panko breaded butterfly shrimp.
SW Egg Rolls
Fan Favorite! Crispy flour tortillas filled with chicken, black beans, corn, jalapeno jack cheese, red peppers, and spinach. Served with our homemade southwest sauce.
Wings Breaded
Six meaty chicken wings served breaded.
Wings Naked
Six meaty wings served naked.
Bag Chips
1 Piece Of Fish
Meatloaf Sandwhich W\ Gravy
Burgers
BCB
Juicy 1/3 lb. burger seasoned with our signature blend of spices and topped with thick cut crispy bacon and American cheese.
Cheeseburger
Juicy 1/3 lb. burger seasoned with our signature blend of spices and topped with your choice of American or swiss cheese.
Hamburger
Juicy 1/3 lb. burger seasoned with our signature blend of spices. Served on a lightly toasted brioche bun.
Last Call Burger
Delicious 1/3 lb. burger seasoned with our signature bl.end of spices and topped with American cheese, BBQ sauce, & onion rings
Mushroom Swiss
Savory 1/3 lb. burger topped with melted swiss cheese and grilled mushrooms. Served with mayo on a toasted brioche bun.
Olive Burger
Tender 1/3 lb. burger seasoned with our signature blend of spices and topped with swiss cheese, grilled olives & mayo.
PB Burger
Try our southern classic 1/3 lb. juicy burger smothered in peanut butter. Served on a toasted brioche bun.
Timeout Burger
Mouth-watering 1/3 lb. burger topped with American cheese, swiss cheese, bacon, jalapenos, mozzarella sticks & southwest sauce.
Chicken Sandwhich Made With Chicken Tenders
Patty
Handhelds
BLT
Thick-cut bacon cooked to perfection, fresh-sliced tomatoes, crisp green lettuce, and mayo sandwiched between homemade toasted bread.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Fish Fillet
Alaskan pollock grilled to perfection with our signature blend of spices. Served with tartar sauce on a toasted brioche bun.
Grilled Cheese
Perfectly melted cheese between two slices of toasted homemade bread.
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Sliced hickory smoked ham smothered in your choice of American or swiss cheese
Grilled Jalapeno Popper Sandwich
This delicious piece of heaven is made with American cheese, swiss cheese, crispy thick-cut bacon, jalapeno poppers on homemade toasted bread.
Hot Dog
All beef frank topped with your choice of ketchup, mustard, relish, onions, or pickles. add chili $0.50
Philly Steak
Thin sliced steak grilled to perfection and smothered with swiss cheese, grilled onions, and peppers. Served on a toasted deli bun with mayo.
Philly Wrap
Reuben
Savory corned beef piled high with melted swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing. All sandwiched between toasted homemade bread.
Soup/Salad
South of the Boarder
Chips & Cheese
Tortilla chips covered with creamy nacho cheese.
Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with savory taco meat, melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onions.
Quesadilla
Your choice of chicken, beef, or brisket smothered in melted cheddar cheese and topping of your choice.
Taco Salad
Deep fried tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, tomato, onions, cheddar cheese, and your choice of beef or chicken.
Tacos
Two tacos filled with savory taco meat, lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese.
Walking Taco
Fritos corn chips with taco meat, topped with lettuce, tomato, and nacho cheese.
Friday Wet Burritos
Perfectly seasoned ground beef, stuffed in a flour tortilla and smothered in our secrete sauce & melted cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Kid's Menu
Breakfast
Coffee/Tea/H2O
Fountain Drink
Liquor
Well Vodka
Titos
Absolut
Grey Goose
Smirnoff - Caramel
Smirnoff - Rasberry
Smirnoff - Vanilla
Smirnoff Cranberry
Three Olives Cherry
Three Olives Loopey
UV Blue
UV Cherry
DBL Well Vodka
DBL Titos
DBL Absolut
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Smirnoff - Carmel
DBL Smirnoff Cranberry
DBL Smirnoff - Rasberry
DBL Smirnoff - Vanilla
DBL UV Blue
DBL UV Cherry
Three Olives Loopy
Well Gin
Bombay Dry Gin
Slow Gin
DBL Well Gin
DBL Bombay Dry Gin
DBL Slow Gin
Well Rum
Captain
Malibu
Bacardi
Bacardi Cherry
Bacardi Limon
Blue Chair Bay
Cruzan Banana
Cruzan Black Cherry Rum
Rum Chata
DBL Well Rum
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Malibu
DBL Bacardi
DBL Bacardi Cherry
DBL Bacardi Limon
DBL Blue Chair Bay
DBL Cruzan Banana
DBL Cruzan Black Cherry
DBL Rum Chata
Well Tequila
Jose Quervo
Patron Silver
1800
Tequila Rose
DBL Well Tequila
DBL Jose Quervo
DBL Patron Silver
1800
DBL Tequila Rose
Well Whiskey
Black Velvet
Canadian Club
Canadian Club Rye
Crown Apple
Crown Maple
Crown Royal
Crown Vanilla
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Fire
Jack Daniels Honey
Jameson
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Red Stag
Makers Mark
Old Forester
Peach Bird Dog
Piehole Pecan Pie
R & R Reserve
Salted Caramel Bird Dog
Screwball
Seagram's Seven
Wild Turkey
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Black Velvet
DBL Canadian Club
DBL Canadian Club Rye
DBL Crown Apple
DBL Crown Maple
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Crown Vanilla
DBL Fireball
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jack Daniels Fire
DBL Jack Daniels Honey
DBL Jameson
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Jim Beam Red Stag
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Old Forester
Dbl Pach Bird Dog
DBL Piehole Pecan Pie
DBL R & R Reserve
DBL Screwball
DBL Seagram's Seven
DBL Wild Turkey
Christian Brothers
Christian Brothers Apple
Lauders Scotch
Johnnie Walker Red
Black Berry Brandy
DBL Christian Brothers
DBL Christian Brothers Apple
DBL Lauders Scotch
DBL Johnnie Walker Red
DBL Black Berry Brandy
99 Bananas
Amaretto
Bailey's
Blue Curacao
Buttershots
Dr McGillicuddy's Cherry
Hot Damn
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Licor 43
Midori
Peachtree Schnapps
Peppermint Schnapps
Pucker Cherry
Pucker Grape
Pucker Island Punch
Pucker Sour Apple
Pucker Watermelon
Rumple Minze
Southern Comfort
Triple Sec
Yukon Jack
Chocolate Trader Vics
DBL Midori
DBL Dr McGillicuddy's Cherry
DBL Yukon Jack
DBL Amaretto
DBL Buttershots
DBL Rumple Minze
DBL Bailey's
DBL Blue Curacao
DBL Jagermeister
DBL Kahlua
DBL Hot Damn
DBL Licor 43
DBL Peachtree Schnapps
DBL Peppermint Schnapps
DBL Southern Comfort
DBL Pucker Cherry
DBL Pucker Watermelon
DBL Pucker Grape
DBL Pucker Sour Apple
DBL Triple Sec
DBL Pucker Island Punch
DBL 99 Bananas
Beer
Angry Orchard
Blue Moon
Bud Light
Bud Light Lime
Bud Select
Budweiser
Budweiser Copper Lager
Budweiser Zero
Coors Light
Corona
Corona W/ Lime
Guinnese
Heineken
Labatt Blue
Labatt Blue Light
Michelob Light
Michelob Ultra
Mikes Black Cherry
Mikes Hard Lemonade
Miller Light
Modelos
Oberon
Octoberfest
Red Bull Can
Redds Hard Apple
Social Districk Cup
Stella's
Two Hearted Ale
Budlight Next
Amber Bock
Blake's Hard Cider
Bud Light draft
Budweiser draft
Miller Light draft
Perrin Black
Rodeo IPA
Rolling Rock
Pitcher Amber Bock
Pitcher Bud Light
Pitcher Rolling Rock
Black Label
Busch
Busch Light
Bush N/A
Michelob Light
Michelob Ultra
PBR
Twisted Tea
Twisted Tea Half N Half
Bud Light Selzer (Black Cherry)
Bud Light Selzer (Grapefruit)
Bud Light Selzer (Pineapple)
Bud Light Selzer (Strawberry)
White Claw (Black Cherry)
White Claw (Grapefruit)
White Claw (Lime)
White Claw (Mango)
White Claw (Raspberry)
Wine
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Tall Glass 1 oz southern comfort 1 oz sloe gin 1 oz amaretto 2 oz orange juice Garnish with cherry
Amaretto Sour
Short glass Shaker 1 ½ Amaretto ½ simple syrup Top of with sour mix Add 1 orange slice and 1 maraschino cherry Shake vigorously and pour into glass
AMF
Tall Glass 3/4 Vodka 3/4 Rum 3/4 Gin 3/4 Tequila 3/4 Blue Curacao 1 Shot Sour Mix Fill with Sprite Garnish with lemon and lime
Apple Sauce
Short Glass 1/3 Hot Damn 1/3 Apple Pucker Fill with sour mix
Aqua Drink
Short Glass ¼ Captain Morgan ¼ Amaretto ¼ Blue Curacao Fill with Sprite
Bahama Mama
Tall Glass 1 oz Clear Rum 1 oz Malibu Rum Fill ½ and ½ with orange juice & pineapple juice Splash of Grenadine
Bazooka Joe
Short Glass ¼ Captain Morgan ¼ Amaretto ¼ Blue Curacao Fill with Sprite
Black Russian
Short Glass 1 Shot Kahlua 2 oz Vodka Garnish with cherry Serve Over Ice
Bloody Mary
Tall glass 3 oz vodka Fill with bloody Mary mix Garnish 2 olives and 1 pickle
Bloody Pool
Short Glass ½ Peachtree ½ U.V Blue Fill with equal parts of sprite and cranberry
Blue Hawaiian
Glass: wine glass 1 oz malibu 1 oz blue curacao Add ice and fill with pineapple juice. Garnish with an orange & cherry
Blue Island Ice Tea (Well)
“WELL DRINK” Tall glass ¾ Vodka ¾ Gin ¾ Rum ¾ Tequila ¾ Blue Curacao ½ sour mix Fill with Lemonade
Blue Island Iced Tea Premium
Tall Glass ¾ Grey Goose ¾ Bombay Gin ¾ Bacardi Rum ¾ Patron Tequila ¾ Blue Curacao ½ Sour Mix Fill with lemonade
Bombcycle
Short Glass 1 Shot U.V Blue Fill with lemonade Drizzle with Grenadine
Breakfast Smoothie
Short glass ¼ vodka ¼ Malibu Rum ¼ 99 Bananas ¼ Midori ¼ Bailey’s Fill with milk
Cosmopolitan
Fill glass with ice and soda water In shaker 1 ½ Vodka 3/4 Triple Sec 1 oz Cranberry ½ oz Fresh Lime Juice Garnish w/ lemon and lime wedge
Dazzler
Short Glass 1/3 Midori 1/3 Raspberry Smirnoff 1/3 Peachtree Fill with Pineapple Juice Garnish with Cherry
Dirty Martini - Gin
Martini glass Fill glass with ice and soda water Fill shaker with ice 2.5 oz Gin 1 ½ oz Dry Vermouth Splash of olive juice Garnish with 2 olives
Dirty Martini - Vodka
Martini glass Fill glass with ice and soda water Fill shaker with ice 2.5 oz Vodka 1 ½ oz Dry Vermouth Splash of olive juice Garnish with 2 olives
Dirty Sex
½ Tequila ½ Peachtree Fill with Orange Juice Splash of Grenadine
Dirty Shirly
1 oz Vodka Sprite Splash of Grenadine Garnish with cherry
Drunkin Witch
Wine Glass Fill with ice 1 oz vodka 1 oz blue curacao 1 oz grenadine sprite Garnish with cherry
Effin Yummy
Short glass ½ Peach Tree ½ Cranberry Schnapps Equal Parts Cranberry and Pineapple juice
Electric Smurf
Short glass ½ Blue Curacao ½ Malibu Rum Splash of Pineapple Juice Fill with Sprite
Firecracker
Short glass ½ Raspberry Smirnoff ¼ Blue Curacao Splash of Sour Mix Fill with Sprite Drizzle of Grenadine
Fuzzy Navel
Short Glass 1 ½ Peach Schnapps 3 oz Orange Juice
Ghost Buster (Halloween)
½ Vodka ½ Midori Equal parts of Orange and Pineapple Juice
Green Tea
Rocks Glass fill with ice ½ Jameson ½ Peachtree ½ sour mix Fill with lemonade
Hersey Slider
Irish Car Bomb
Irish Coffee
1 oz Jameson 1 oz Bailys In a cup of hot coffee Garnish with dollop of whipped Cream
Jamaican 10 Speed
Tall Glass 1 ½ Malibu ¾ Midori ¾ 99 Bananas Splash of Milk Fill with Pineapple Juice
Johnny Vegas
Short Glass ½ Tequila ½ Watermelon Pucker Fill with Red Bull
Jolly Rancher
Short Glass 1/3 Grape Pucker 1/3 Watermelon Pucker 1/3 Apple Pucker Fill with Sprite
Kaluah and Cream
Short glass 1 ½ oz Kahlua Milk No garnish
Kitchen Kool Aid
Short Glass ½ Cherry Pucker ½ Slow Gin Fill with Cranberry Juice Splash of Sprite
Leg Spreader
Short Glass 1/3 Captain Morgan 1/3 Malibu Rum 1/3 Peachtree Fill with Pineapple Juice
Leprechaun
Short Glass 1 Shot Vodka Splash Blue Curacao Fill with Red Bull Garnish with Lime
Long Island Ice Tea
Tall glass ¾ Vodka ¾ Rum ¾ Gin ¾ Tequila ¾ Triple Sec ½ Sour Fill with Coke
Long Island Ice Tea (Premium)
Tall glass ¾ Grey Goose ¾ Bacardi ¾ Bombay Gin ¾ Patron ¾ Triple Sec ½ Sour Mix Fill with Coke
Manhattan
Short glass 1 scoop of ice in shaker 2 oz bourbon ½ oz sweet vermouth 2 dashes bitters 2 maraschino cherries Shake and pour into glass No garnish
Margarita
Salt Rim of Glass for traditional or sugar for strawberry (Optional) 1 ½ Tequila ¾ oz Triple Sec Splash of sprite Fill remainder with margarita mix Garnish with lime
Monster Mash (Halloween)
Short Glass 1 Shot Raspberry Smirnoff Fill with equal parts Cranberry Juice and Orange Juice
Moscow Mule
(In Copper Cup) 1 Shot Vodka Fill with Ginger Ale Squeeze Two Limes Garnish with Slice of Lime
Nasty Girl
Short Glass ¼ Captain Morgan ¼ Peachtree ¼ 99 Bananas ¼ Amaretto ¼ Malibu Rum Fill with Pineapple Juice Splash of Cranberry Juice
Old Fasion
Short glass 2 oz Bourbon ½ tsp sugar 3 dashes of bitters 1 tsp water 2 muddled cherries Orange Peel
Panty Dropper
Short Glass ½ Raspberry Smirnoff ½ Peachtree Fill with Cranberry Juice
Piece Of Ass
Pudding Pop
Short Glass ½ Vanilla Schnapps ½ Butterscotch Fill with Milk
Purple Fucker
Short Glass ½ UV Blue ½ Grape Pucker Splash of Red Bull Fill with Sprite
Purple Kool-Aid
Short Glass 1/3 Blue Curacao 1/3 Vodka 1/3 Grape Pucker Splash of Cranberry Juice Splash of Sprite
Purple Rain
Short Glass ½ Vodka ½ Blue Curacao Fill with equal parts Cranberry Juice and Pineapple Juice Splash of Grenadine
Red Devil
Short Glass ¼ Vodka ¼ Peachtree ¼ Southern Comfort ¼ Slow Gin ¼ Triple Sec Splash of Grenadine Fill with Orange Juice Shake, Strain, Serve
Rodeo Lunchbox
Tall Glass 2 Shots Amaretto Fill glass with rolling rock Top with orange juice
Ruby Relaxer
Short Glass 1 Shot Malibu Rum ½ Peachtree Splash of Cranberry Juice Fill with Pineapple Juice
Screw Driver
Short glass 1 oz vodka Orange Juice
Sex in the driveway
Short Glass 1 oz Vodka 1/2 oz blue curacao 1/2 oz peach Fill with sprite
Sex on my Face
Short Glass ¼ Whiskey ¼ Malibu Rum ¼ Peachtree ¼ 99 Bananas Splash of Cranberry Juice Splash of Pineapple Juice Splash of Orange Juice
Sex on the Beach
Short Glass ½ Vodka ½ Peachtree Fill with Orange Juice Splash of Grenadine
Slow Cherry
Short Glass ½ Cherry Pucker ½ Slow Gin Fill with Orange Juice
Southern Bondage
Short Glass ¼ Southern Comfort ¼ Peachtree ¼ Amaretto ¼ Triple Sec Splash Pineapple Juice Fill with Cranberry Juice
Southern Screw
Short glass ½ Vodka ½ Southern Comfort Fill with Orange Juice
Summer Night Coffee
Short Glass ¾ Cup Coffee ½ Whiskey ½ Kahlua 1 Tsp Sugar Shake and Serve over Ice Top with Whipped Cream
Sweet Tart (Raspberry Lime)
Tall glass 1 ½ Vodka ¾ Raspberry Liqueur ¾ Amaretto liqueur ½ ounce freshly squeezed lime juice Sprite Lime Wedge
Sweet Tart Martini
Martini Glass 1 ½ vodka ¾ blue curacao ¾ freshly squeezed lime juice Citrus twist
Tequila Sunrise
Short Glass 1 shot tequila Fill with Orange Juice Splash of Grenadine
Trash Can
Tall Glass 1/3 Vodka 1/3 Gin 1/3 Rum 1/3 Triple Sec 1/3 Blue Curacao 1/3 Peachtree Fill with Sour Mix
Tropical Leprechaun
Short Glass ½ Malibu Rum ½ Blue Curacao ½ Midori Fill with Pineapple
Washington Apple
1 oz Crown Royal 1 oz Apple Pucker Splash sprite Fill with Cranberry Juice
Water Moccasin
Short Glass ½ Crown Royal ½ Peachtree ½ Triple Sec Fill with Sour Mix
Whisky Sour
White Russian
1 Shot Kahlua ½ Vodka Fill with Milk
Shots
3 Wise Men
1/3 Johnny 1/3 Jim Beam 1/3 Jack
4 Horsemen
1/4 Jose 1/4 Johnny 1/4 Jack 1/4 Jim Beam
Alien Nipple (Halloween)
½ Butterscotch ¼ Bailey’s ¼ Midori Shake, strain, serve
Apple Sauce
1/3 Hot Damn 1/3 Apple Pucker Shake, strain, top with sour mix
Aqua
¼ Captain Morgan ¼ Amaretto ¼ Blue Curacao Splash of Sprite Shake, strain, serve
Bazooka Joe
½ Bacardi Limon ¼ red bull Splash Grenadine Shake, strain, serve
Bloody Pool
½ Peachtree ½ U.V Blue Fill with equal parts of sprite and cranberry
Blow Job
Layer amaretto Irish cream top with whip cream
Bomb Pop
1 Shot U.V Blue Fill with lemonade Drizzle with Grenadine
Brain Damage (Halloween)
½ Rum ½ Amaretto Shake, Strain, Drizzle with Bailey’s
Buttery Nipple
Layer 3/4 buttershots ¾ Irish Cream
Carmel Apple
½ Apple Pucker ½ Butter Shot Shake, Strain, Serve
Chocolate Covered Cherry
Layer 1st grenadine Shot kaluah Shot bailys
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
2/3 Rum Chata 1/3 Fireball Shake, Strain, Serve
Crash Test Dummies (Halloween)
1/3 tequila 1/3 Triple Sec 1/3 Margarita Mix Shake, strain, serve
Creamy Leprechaun (St. Patrick’s Day)
2/3 Midori 1/3 Bailey’s 1 Drop Green Food Color Shake, strain
Dead Bird (Halloween)
½ Jager ½ Turkey Serve Room Temp
Devils Kiss (Halloween)
1/3 Captain Morgan 1/3 Kalua Splash of Sprite Shake, Strain, Serve
Effin Yummy
½ Peach Tree ½ Cranberry Schnapps Equal Parts Cranberry and Pineapple juice
Firecracker
½ Raspberry Smirnoff ¼ Blue Curacao Splash of Sour Mix Splash of Sprite Drizzle of Grenadine
Frost Fire
1\2 jack fire 1\2 rumple mintz
Ghost Buster (Halloween)
½ Vodka ½ Midori Splash of Orange Juice and Pineapple Juice
Green Tea
1\2 Jameson 1\2 peach schnapps 1\2 sour mix Splash lemonade
Irish Pride
¼ Crème De Menth ¼ Amaretto ¼ Sour Mix ¼ Sprite Shake, Strain, Serve|
Jager Bomb
Jello Shots
Jelly Donut
1\2 amarito 1\2 baileys
Johnny Vegas
(Bomb Glass) ½ Tequila ½ Watermelon Pucker In the middle ring 1 oz. of Red Bull |In outside ring
Jolly Rancher
1/3 Grape Pucker 1/3 Watermelon Pucker 1/3 Apple Pucker Splash of Sprite
Junior Mint
*Layered in Shot Glass* 1/3 Kahlua 1/3 Rumple Minze 1/3 Coffee Creamer
Kamakazi
½ Vodka ½ Triple Sec 1 oz. Sour Mix Shake, Strain, Serve
Lemon Drop
(Sugar Rim of Glass) 1 Shot Vodka Serve with Lemon Slice
Life Saver
1\2 southern comfort 1\2 amaretto 1 ounce sweet and sour Splash with grenadine
Liquid Cocaine
1/3 Jager 1/3 Hot Damn 1/3 Rumple Minze Shake, Strain, Serve
Liquid Marijuana
¼ Captain Morgan ¼ Blue Curacao ¼ Malibu Rum ¼ Watermelon Pucker Splash Sour Mix Splash Pineapple Shake, Strain, Serve
Mini Beer
Nerd Rope
1/3 Watermelon Pucker 1/3 Apple Pucker 1/3 Blue Curacao Splash of Sour Mix Slash of Sprite Shake, Serve, Strain
Oatmeal Cookie
1/3 Baileys 1/3 Kahlua 1/3 Butter Shot Shake, Strain, Serve
Pay Day
(Salt Rim of Shot Glass) ½ Rum Chata ½ Caramel Smirnoff Shake, Strain, Serve
Pickle Back W Patron
Pickle Back W\ Jameson
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Layer in shot glass Vanilla vodka Pineapple juice Grenadine Shake vodka and pineapple juice in shaker Layer grenadine on bottom and top and garnish with cherry
Pink Starburst
1\2 vanilla Smirnoff 1\2 watermelon pucker 1\2 sour mix
Princess Shot
1/2 Vodka ¼ Watermelon Pucker ¼ Sour Mix Shake, Serve, Strain
Pucker Fucker
½ Any Flavor Pucker ½ Vodka Splash of Sprite Shake, Strain, Serve
Red Devil
¼ Vodka ¼ Peachtree ¼ Southern Comfort ¼ Slow Gin ¼ Triple Sec Splash of Grenadine Splash of Orange Juice Shake, Strain, Serve
Red Headed Slut
1/3 Jager 1/3 Peachtree Splash of Cranberry Juice Shake, Strain, Serve
Redheads Nipple
(Layer in this Order) ½ Vanilla Smirnoff ½ Baileys
Royal Butt
½ Crown Royal ½ Butterscotch Shake, Strain, Serve
Rumpelstiltskin
½ Rumple Minze ¼ Baileys ¼ Amaretto Shake, Strain, Serve
Russian RumChata
¼ RumChata ¼ Kahlua ¼ Vodka Splash of Milk Shake, Strain, Serve
Scoobie Doo
1\2 coconut rum 1\2 melon liquor 1\4 pineapple juice 1\4 heavy cream
Shamrock Shaker
½ Kahlua 1/3 Amaretto Splash of Milk Drop of Green Food Coloring Shake, Strain, Serve
Shamrock Shooter
½ Midori ¼ Jameson ¼ Baileys Shake, Strain, Serve
Sicilian Kiss
Drop 1 Cherry in Shot Glass 1/3 Amaretto 1/3 Southern Comfort Serve
Silver Bullet (Halloween)
½ Gin ½ Lauder’s Scotch Twist of Lime Serve at Room Temp
Slippery Nipple
½ Baileys ½ Butter Shots
Snake Bite
¾ Yukon Jack ¼ Lime Juice
Soul Taker (Halloween)
1/3 Vodka 1/3 Tequila 1/3 Amaretto Serve at Room Temp
Superman
1/3 Blue Curacao 1/3 Amaretto 1/3 Bailys Shake, Strain, Serve
Sweet Tart
½ Grape Pucker ½ Apple Pucker Shake, Strain, Serve
Vampire’s Dream (Halloween)
½ Captain Splash of Grenadine Splash of Cranberry Juice Splash of Pineapple Juice Shake, Strain, Serve
Washington Apple
¼ Crown Royal ½ Apple Pucker ½ shot Cranberry Juice Shake, Strain, Serve
Werther’s Original
½ Vanilla Smirnoff ½ Butter Shots Splash of Milk Shake, Strain, Serve
White Gummy Bear
1/3 Raspberry Smirnoff 1/3 Bacardi Limon 1/3 Peachtree Splash of Sour Mix Splash of Sprite Shake, Strain, Serve
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Best Burgers In Michigan!
108 W UPTON AVE, Reed City, MI 49677