Bucket List Las Vegas 707 Fremont street #1050

707 Fremont street #1050

Las Vegas, NV 89101

Donuts

A la carte Donuts

Mix & Match any of our awesome donuts!

Bucket of Cinnamon and Sugar

$15.00

18 Cinnamon and Sugar Mini Donuts served in an adorable to-go bucket

Wings

Wings

$6.00+

Hot Dogs

All American Dog

All American Dog

$5.00

Ketchup, Mustard, Relish and Onions

Chicago Dog

Chicago Dog

$8.00

Traditional Chicago Dog topped with Yellow Mustard, Sweet Relish, Tomato Slices, Onion, Dill Pickle, Sport Peppers, Celery Salt and Poppy Seeds

Chili Frito Dog

Chili Frito Dog

$8.00

Chili, Fritos, Cheddar Cheese and Onions

Chimi Dog

Chimi Dog

$8.00

Deep Fried in a flour tortilla, topped with Sour Cream, Guacamole and house made Pico de Gallo

Devil Dog

Devil Dog

$7.00

Nacho Cheese, Sriracha Mayo, Flaming Hot Cheetos and Jalapenos

Diner Dog

Diner Dog

$6.00

Bacon, Nacho Cheese, Onions, Crushed Potato Chips and Ketchup

Elote Dog

Elote Dog

$9.00

Corn, Mayo, Parmesan Cheese, Chili Powder, Cilantro and Hot Sauce

Mac N' Cheeee Dog

$9.00

Creamy Mac N' Cheese, Cheddar Cheese and Bacon

Nacho Dog

Nacho Dog

$8.00

Nacho Cheese, Tortilla Chips, Jalapenos and House made Pico de Gallo

Plain Dog

$5.00
Reuben Dog

Reuben Dog

$11.00

Swiss Cheese, Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Dill Pickle and French Dressing

Rodeo Dog

$11.00

Bacon, Brisket, BBQ Sauce and Fried Onions

Kids Meals

Mac N' Cheese, Fries or Tots and a soda

Kids Dino Nuggets

$7.00

4 Dino Nuggets, Fries or Tots and a soda

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$7.00Out of stock

8 Mini Corn Dogs, Fries or Tots and a soda

Kids Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Cheese Quesadilla, Fries or Tots and a soda

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Sides

Dino Nuggets

$4.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$5.00Out of stock

Mac N' Cheese

$4.00

Nachos

$5.00

Loaded Nachos

$7.00

Plain Fries

$5.00

Cajun Fries

$5.00

Loaded Fries

$7.00

Loaded with Chili and Cheese

Plain Tots

$5.00

Loaded Tots

$7.00

Loaded with Chili and Cheese

Chicken Tenders

$5.00

2 Chicken Tenders

Snow Cones

Snow Cone

$3.00

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Mt. Dew

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00Out of stock

Root Beer

$2.00Out of stock

Pink Lemonaid

$2.00Out of stock

Starry

$2.00Out of stock

Starbucks Mocha Frappuccino

$4.00

Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino

$4.00

Starbucks Espresso & Cream

$5.00

Horizon Organic Milk

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Come in and enjoy!

707 Fremont street #1050, Las Vegas, NV 89101

