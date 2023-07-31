Popular Items

Cheese Pizza

$13.39+
Bread Sticks

$4.49

Four freshly baked Breadsticks topped with butter and Italian seasoning, served with our warm marinara sauce.

All The Way

$21.39+

Appetizers & Sides

Garlic Bread w/Cheese

$6.79

Our Hoagie bun covered in Garlic butter and Provolone cheese, topped with our herb parmesan sprinkles and served with warm marinara sauce.

Pizza Bread

$7.29

Our Fresh Hoagie roll topped with our signature sauce, melted Provolone cheese & pepperoni, served open faced.

Pretzel Bites

$4.39+

Hot baked pretzel bites topped with salt and served with beer cheese for dipping.

Eggrolls

$3.99+

Pork and Vegetable wrapped in a thin egg roll wrapper served with sweet & sour sauce. You may say egg rolls at a pizzeria, but it is one of our best sellers.

Loaded Nachos

$7.49

Freshly fried tortilla chips topped in shredded pork, beer cheese, onions, tomatoes and Jalapeño peppers.

Loaded Fries

$7.49

Fries covered in chili, beer cheese, onions, tomatoes and jalapeño peppers.

Cheese Curds

$7.99

Battered white cheese fried to perfection and served with your choice of sauce.

Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.49

Breaded and fried mac and cheese.

Pickle Spears

$7.49

Fried pickles in a fry cut size, served with ranch.

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.99

Breaded Fried Mushrooms served with your choice of sauce

Breaded Cauliflower

$6.49

Fried breaded cauliflower served with ranch. Toss it in your favorite wing sauce for more yum!

French Fries

$3.99

Crispy salt & pepper seasoned fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Thick cut onion rings

Salads

House Salad

$5.29+

Fresh iceberg Lettuce, Provolone Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions and Croutons

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Juicy grilled Chick en Breast on a bed of fresh iceberg Lettuce, Provolone Cheese, Tomato wedges and onion

Italian Salad

$7.49+

Fresh iceberg Lettuce, Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Tomato, Onions, Provolone Cheese, Croutons, and Banana Peppers

Hawaiian Salad

$9.79

Grilled Chicken breast, bacon, pineapple, onions and shredded cheese over lettuce

Taco Salad

$9.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Taco Meat, Sour Cream, Black Olives, Cheddar and Provolone Cheese

Subs

Buckeye Sub

$9.29

Ham, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni and Provolone Cheese topped with Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Mushrooms and Italian dressing on an oven baked Hoagie roll.

Ham & Cheese Sub

$8.29

Sliced Ham, melted Provolone Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato served on an oven baked Hoagie roll.

Italian Sub

$8.99

Ham, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni and Provolone Cheese topped with Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Banana Peppers and Italian dressing on an oven baked Hoagie roll.

Kellie's Klub

$9.49

A pair of grilled savory Chicken breasts, Provolone Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce and Onions. Topped with Ranch dressing

Meatball Sub

$9.29

Italian Meatballs covered in Marinara sauce and melted Provolone Cheese. Served on an oven baked Hoagie Roll.

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.99

Pizza Sub

$7.99

Sliced Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese and our Signature Pizza Sauce served on our oven baked Hoagie roll.

Ruthie's Way

$9.49

Steak Hoagie with grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo and Mushrooms.

Veggie Sub

$8.29

Provolone Cheese, Mushrooms, Green Peppers and Black Olives topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Banana Peppers and Italian dressing. Served on an oven baked Hoagie roll.

Pizza & More

Pizza Your Way

Cheese Pizza

$13.39+

Specialty Pizzas

All The Way

$21.39+

Hawaiian

$18.39+

Buffalo Chicken

$20.39+

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$20.39+

BBQ Chicken

$20.39+

Meatball Pizza

$20.39+

Veggie Pizza

$20.39+

BLT Pizza

$19.39+

Big Mack Pizza

$19.49+

Taco Pizza

$19.39+

Meat Lovers

$20.39+

Calzones & Stromboli

Cheese Calzone

$9.99+

Filled with ricotta and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of marinara sauce.

Stromboli

$9.99+

Filled with provolone & mozzarella, add your choice of toppings. Served with a side of marinara.

Wings

Traditional Wings

$8.29+

Boneless Wings

$8.29+

Pasta

Ziti with Marinara Sauce

Ziti with Marinara Sauce

$11.49

Ziti Pasta covered in our Marinara Sauce & topped with Mozzarella cheese. Served with a bread stick & a house salad.

Ziti with Alfredo Sauce

$11.49

Ziti Pasta covered in our Alfredo Sauce & topped with Mozzarella cheese. Served with a bread stick & a house salad.

Desserts

Giant Cookie

$8.99

Giant chocolate chip cookie, served with whipped cream and choice of syrup. Choose between caramel & chocolate

Funnel Cake Fries

$8.99

Topped in powdered sugar and served with you choice of syrup. Choose between caramel, raspberry and chocolate

Extras

Side of Marinara

$0.50

Side of Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Side of Dressing

Side Of Garlic Butter

$0.50

Side of Sweet & Sour Sauce

$0.50

Side of Beer Cheese

$1.00

Side of Sour Cream

$0.75

Side of Wing Sauce/Rubs

$0.50

Merchandise

Buckeye T-Shirts

Red Buckeye T-Shirts

$20.00