Buckeye Donuts - S. High 1363 S High St

review star

No reviews yet

1363 S High St

Columbus, OH 43207

Order Again

Reg Donuts

1 Regular Donut

$1.65

2 Regular Donuts

$3.30

3 Regular Donuts

$4.95

4 Regular Donuts

$6.60

5 Regular Donuts

$8.25

6 Regular Donuts

$9.90

7 Regular Donuts

$10.80

8 Regular Donuts

$11.70

9 Regular Donuts

$12.60

10 Regular Donuts

$13.50

11 Regular Donuts

$14.40

1 Dz Regular

$15.25

Half and Half

$18.07

Fan Donuts

1 Fancy Donut

$2.35

2 Fancy Donuts

$4.70

3 Fancy Donuts

$7.05

4 Fancy Donuts

$9.40

5 Fancy Donuts

$11.75

6 Fancy Donuts

$14.10

7 Fancy Donuts

$15.00

8 Fancy Donuts

$15.90

9 Fancy Donuts

$16.80

10 Fancy Donuts

$17.70

11 Fancy Donuts

$18.60

1 Dz Fancy Donuts

$19.49

Add Bacon

$0.45

Add Peanuts

$0.30

Danish

CroNut

$3.49

Danish

$3.49

Beignet

$3.49

Paczki

$3.49

Cinn Nut Roll

$3.49

Coffee/Tea

Small Coffee

$2.21

Medium Coffee

$2.53

Large Coffee

$2.80

Small Cappacino

$2.58

Medium Cappacino

$3.10

Large Cappacino

$3.70

Iced Coffee

$3.99

Small Tea

$2.21

Medium Tea

$2.53

Large Tea

$2.80

Beverages

Small Whole Milk

$1.85

Small 2% Milk

$1.85

Small Chocolate Milk

$1.85

Large Whole Milk

$2.60

Large 2% Milk

$2.60

Large Chocolate Milk

$2.60

Orange Juice

$2.60

Apple Juice

$2.60

Water

$1.50

Pop

$1.50

Lotto

Lotto

Sunday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Donut and Coffee

1363 S High St, Columbus, OH 43207

