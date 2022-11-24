Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad
Bars & Lounges

Buckeye Family Pizzeria

480 Reviews

$$

707 S Maple St #1401

Marysville, OH 43040

Order Again

Popular Items

14" Large Cheese
18" X-Large Cheese
Wings

Appetizers

Garlic Bread w/Cheese

Garlic Bread w/Cheese

$6.79

Our Hoagie bun covered in Garlic butter and Provolone cheese, topped with our herb parmesan sprinkles and served with warm marinara sauce.

Pizza Bread

$7.29

Our Fresh Hoagie roll topped with our signature sauce, melted Provolone cheese & pepperoni, served open faced.

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$4.39+

Pretzel sticks cut into bite sized pieces topped with salt and served with cheese for dipping.

Cinnamon Pretzel Bites

$4.39+

Pretzel sticks covered in cinnamon and sugar with frosting for dipping. Cut in bite sizes for easy sharing. (sharing optional :)

Bread Sticks

$4.49

Four freshly baked Breadsticks topped with butter and Italian seasoning, served with our warm marinara sauce.

Eggrolls

Eggrolls

$3.99+

Pork and Vegetable wrapped in a thin egg roll wrapper served with sweet & sour sauce. You may say egg rolls at a pizzeria, but it is one of our best sellers.

Salads

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$9.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Taco Meat, Sour Cream, Black Olives, Cheddar and Provolone Cheese

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Juicy grilled Chick en Breast on a bed of fresh iceberg Lettuce, Provolone Cheese, Tomato wedges and onion

House Salad

$5.29+

Fresh iceberg Lettuce, Provolone Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions and Croutons

Hawaiian Salad

$9.79

Grilled Chicken breast, bacon, pineapple, onions and shredded cheese over lettuce

Italian Salad

$7.49+

Fresh iceberg Lettuce, Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Tomato, Onions, Provolone Cheese, Croutons, and Banana Peppers

Pizza Your Way

7" Personal Cheese

$7.29

10" Small Cheese

$10.29

Feeds 1-2

12" Medium Cheese

$13.39

Feeds 2-3

14" Large Cheese

$15.49

Feeds 2-4

18" X-Large Cheese

$19.59

Feeds 3-5

All the Way

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Green Peppers, Onions, Banana Peppers Anchovies available upon request for no additional cost.
Small All the Way

Small All the Way

$17.29

10" Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Green Peppers, Onions, Banana Peppers Anchovies available upon request for no additional cost.

Medium All the Way

$21.39

12" Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Green Peppers, Onions, Banana Peppers Anchovies available upon request for no additional cost.

Large All the Way

$25.49

14' Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Green Peppers, Onions, Banana Peppers Anchovies available upon request for no additional cost.

X-Large All the Way

$29.99

18" Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Green Peppers, Onions, Banana Peppers Anchovies available upon request for no additional cost.

Meat Lovers

Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Bacon

Small Meat Lovers

$16.29

10' Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Bacon

Medium Meat Lovers

$20.39

12' Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Bacon

Large Meat Lovers

$23.49

14" Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Bacon

X-Large Meat Lovers

$29.99

18" Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Bacon

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Sauce, Diced Chicken, Cheese Add onion for NO additional charge.
Personal BBQ Chicken Pizza

Personal BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.29

7" BBQ Sauce, Diced Chicken Breast, Cheese- Add onions for NO additional charge.

Small BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.29

10" BBQ Sauce, Diced Chicken, Cheese- Add onions for NO additional charge.

Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.39

12" BBQ Sauce, Diced Chicken, Cheese- Add onions for NO additional charge.

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$24.49

14" BBQ Sauce, Diced Chicken, Cheese- Add onions for NO additional charge.

X-Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$29.99

18" BBQ Sauce, Diced Chicken, Cheese- Add onions for NO additional charge.

Buffalo Chicken

Frank's Hot Sauce, Diced Chicken, Cheese

Personal Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.29

7" Frank's Hot Sauce, Diced Chicken Breast, Cheese

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.29

10" Frank's Hot Sauce, Diced Chicken, Cheese

Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.39

12" Frank's Hot Sauce, Diced Chicken, Cheese

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$24.49

14" Frank's Hot Sauce, Diced Chicken, Cheese

X-Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$29.99

18" Frank's Hot Sauce, Diced Chicken, Cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Ranch, Diced Chicken, Bacon, Cheese

Personal Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$12.29

7" Ranch, Diced Chicken Breast, Bacon, Cheese

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$17.29

10" Ranch, Diced Chicken, Bacon, Cheese

Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$20.39

12" Ranch, Diced Chicken, Bacon, Cheese

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$24.49

14" Ranch, Diced Chicken, Bacon, Cheese

X-Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$29.99

18" Ranch, Diced Chicken, Bacon, Cheese

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

Alfredo Sauce, Diced Chicken, Cheese

Personal Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$12.29

7" Alfredo Sauce, Diced Chicken Breast, Cheese

Small Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$17.29

10" Alfredo Sauce, Diced Chicken, Cheese

Medium Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$20.39

12" Alfredo Sauce, Diced Chicken, Cheese

Large Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$24.49

14" Alfredo Sauce, Diced Chicken, Cheese

X-Large Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$29.99

18" Alfredo Sauce, Diced Chicken, Cheese

Hawaiian

Ham, Pineapple, Bacon

Personal Hawaiian Pizza

$10.29

7" Ham, Pineapple, Bacon

Small Hawaiian Pizza

$15.29

10" Ham, Pineapple, Bacon

Medium Hawaiian Pizza

$18.39

12" Ham, Pineapple, Bacon

Large Hawaiian Pizza

$22.49

14" Ham, Pineapple, Bacon

X-Large Hawaiian Pizza

$28.29

18" Ham, Pineapple, Bacon

BLT

Pizza Sauce, Bacon, Cheese and topped with Mayo, Lettuce & Tomatoes
Personal BLT Pizza

Personal BLT Pizza

$10.99

7" Pizza Sauce, Bacon, Cheese and topped with Mayo, Lettuce & Tomatoes

Small BLT Pizza

$16.29

10" Pizza Sauce, Bacon, Cheese and topped with Mayo, Lettuce & Tomatoes

Medium BLT Pizza

$19.39

12" Pizza Sauce, Bacon, Cheese and topped with Mayo, Lettuce & Tomatoes

Large BLT Pizza

$22.49

14" Pizza Sauce, Bacon, Cheese and topped with Mayo, Lettuce & Tomatoes

X-Large BLT Pizza

$28.29

18" Pizza Sauce, Bacon, Cheese and topped with Mayo, Lettuce & Tomatoes

Taco

Pizza Sauce, Taco Meat, Cheese, Diced Onions and topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olives, served with Sour cream and Taco sauce
Personal Taco Pizza

Personal Taco Pizza

$10.99

7" Pizza Sauce, Taco Meat, Cheese, Diced Onions and topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olives, served with Sour cream and Taco sauce

Small Taco Pizza

$16.29

10" Pizza Sauce, Taco Meat, Cheese, Diced Onions and topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olives, served with Sour cream and Taco sauce

Medium Taco Pizza

$19.39

12" Pizza Sauce, Taco Meat, Cheese, Diced Onions and topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olives, served with Sour cream and Taco sauce

Large Taco Pizza

$22.49

14" Pizza Sauce, Taco Meat, Cheese, Diced Onions and topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olives, served with Sour cream and Taco sauce

X-Large Taco Pizza

$29.29

18" Pizza Sauce, Taco Meat, Cheese, Diced Onions and topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olives, served with Sour cream and Taco sauce

Meatball

Marinara Sauce, Diced Meatballs, Cheese

Personal Meatball Pizza

$12.29

7" Marinara Sauce, Diced Meatballs, Cheese

Small Meatball Pizza

$17.29

10" Marinara Sauce, Diced Meatballs, Cheese

Medium Meatball Pizza

$20.39

12" Marinara Sauce, Diced Meatballs, Cheese

Large Meatball Pizza

$24.49

14" Marinara Sauce, Diced Meatballs, Cheese

X-Large Meatball Pizza

$29.99

18" Marinara Sauce, Diced Meatballs, Cheese

Veggie

Pizza Sauce, Cheese, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Onions, Banana Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives

Small Veggie Pizza

$17.29

10" Pizza Sauce, Cheese, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Onions, Banana Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives

Medium Veggie Pizza

$20.39

12" Pizza Sauce, Cheese, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Onions, Banana Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives

Large Veggie Pizza

$24.49

14" Pizza Sauce, Cheese, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Onions, Banana Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives

X-Large Veggie Pizza

$29.99

18" Pizza Sauce, Cheese, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Onions, Banana Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives

Subs

Italian Sub

$8.99

Ham, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni and Provolone Cheese topped with Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Banana Peppers and Italian dressing on an oven baked Hoagie roll.

Buckeye Sub

$9.29

Ham, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni and Provolone Cheese topped with Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Mushrooms and Italian dressing on an oven baked Hoagie roll.

Kellie's Klub

$9.49

A pair of grilled savory Chicken breasts, Provolone Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce and Onions. Topped with Ranch dressing

Ruthie's Way

Ruthie's Way

$9.49

Steak Hoagie with grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo and Mushrooms.

Meatball Sub

$9.29

Italian Meatballs covered in Marinara sauce and melted Provolone Cheese. Served on an oven baked Hoagie Roll.

Ham & Cheese Sub

Ham & Cheese Sub

$8.29

Sliced Ham, melted Provolone Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato served on an oven baked Hoagie roll.

Pizza Sub

$7.99

Sliced Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese and our Signature Pizza Sauce served on our oven baked Hoagie roll.

Veggie Sub

$8.29

Provolone Cheese, Mushrooms, Green Peppers and Black Olives topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Banana Peppers and Italian dressing. Served on an oven baked Hoagie roll.

Wings/Tenders

These plump juicy wings are baked to perfection and tossed in your favorite sauce.

Wings

$8.29+

These plump juicy wings are baked to perfection and tossed in your favorite sauce.

Chicken Tenders

$8.79

5 lightly breaded chicken tenders baked crispy and served with BBQ or Ranch dressing.

Pasta

Ziti with Marinara Sauce

Ziti with Marinara Sauce

$11.49

Ziti Pasta covered in our Marinara Sauce & topped with Mozzarella cheese. Served with a bread stick & a house salad.

Ziti with Alfredo Sauce

$11.49

Ziti Pasta covered in our AlfredoSauce & topped with Mozzarella cheese. Served with a bread stick & a house salad.

20oz Bottles

20oz Pepsi

$1.99

20oz Diet Pepsi

$1.99

20oz Dr. Pepper

$1.99

20oz Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.99

20oz Mountain Dew

$1.99

20oz Rootbeer

$1.99

20oz Sierra Mist

$1.99

2 Liters

2 Liter Pepsi

$2.99

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$2.99

2 Liter Dr. Pepper

$2.99

2 Liter Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99

2 Liter Mountain Dew

$2.99

2 Liter Rootbeer

$2.99

2 Liter Sierra Mist

$2.99

Bottled Tea/ Water

18.5 oz Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$2.60

18.5 oz Pure Leaf UNsweet Tea

$2.60

16.9 oz Bottled Water

$1.50

Extras

Side of Marinara

$0.50

Side of Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Side of Dressing

Side Of Garlic Butter

$0.50

Side of Sweet & Sour Sauce

$0.50

Side of Pretzel Cheese

$0.50

Side Of Icing

$0.50

Side of Sour Cream

$0.75

Side of Wing Sauce/Rubs

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

707 S Maple St #1401, Marysville, OH 43040

Directions

Buckeye Family Pizzeria image
Buckeye Family Pizzeria image
Buckeye Family Pizzeria image

Map
