Buckeye Family Pizzeria
480 Reviews
$$
707 S Maple St #1401
Marysville, OH 43040
Popular Items
Appetizers
Garlic Bread w/Cheese
Our Hoagie bun covered in Garlic butter and Provolone cheese, topped with our herb parmesan sprinkles and served with warm marinara sauce.
Pizza Bread
Our Fresh Hoagie roll topped with our signature sauce, melted Provolone cheese & pepperoni, served open faced.
Pretzel Bites
Pretzel sticks cut into bite sized pieces topped with salt and served with cheese for dipping.
Cinnamon Pretzel Bites
Pretzel sticks covered in cinnamon and sugar with frosting for dipping. Cut in bite sizes for easy sharing. (sharing optional :)
Bread Sticks
Four freshly baked Breadsticks topped with butter and Italian seasoning, served with our warm marinara sauce.
Eggrolls
Pork and Vegetable wrapped in a thin egg roll wrapper served with sweet & sour sauce. You may say egg rolls at a pizzeria, but it is one of our best sellers.
Salads
Taco Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Taco Meat, Sour Cream, Black Olives, Cheddar and Provolone Cheese
Grilled Chicken Salad
Juicy grilled Chick en Breast on a bed of fresh iceberg Lettuce, Provolone Cheese, Tomato wedges and onion
House Salad
Fresh iceberg Lettuce, Provolone Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions and Croutons
Hawaiian Salad
Grilled Chicken breast, bacon, pineapple, onions and shredded cheese over lettuce
Italian Salad
Fresh iceberg Lettuce, Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Tomato, Onions, Provolone Cheese, Croutons, and Banana Peppers
All the Way
Small All the Way
10" Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Green Peppers, Onions, Banana Peppers Anchovies available upon request for no additional cost.
Medium All the Way
12" Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Green Peppers, Onions, Banana Peppers Anchovies available upon request for no additional cost.
Large All the Way
14' Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Green Peppers, Onions, Banana Peppers Anchovies available upon request for no additional cost.
X-Large All the Way
18" Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Green Peppers, Onions, Banana Peppers Anchovies available upon request for no additional cost.
Meat Lovers
BBQ Chicken
Personal BBQ Chicken Pizza
7" BBQ Sauce, Diced Chicken Breast, Cheese- Add onions for NO additional charge.
Small BBQ Chicken Pizza
10" BBQ Sauce, Diced Chicken, Cheese- Add onions for NO additional charge.
Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza
12" BBQ Sauce, Diced Chicken, Cheese- Add onions for NO additional charge.
Large BBQ Chicken Pizza
14" BBQ Sauce, Diced Chicken, Cheese- Add onions for NO additional charge.
X-Large BBQ Chicken Pizza
18" BBQ Sauce, Diced Chicken, Cheese- Add onions for NO additional charge.
Buffalo Chicken
Personal Buffalo Chicken Pizza
7" Frank's Hot Sauce, Diced Chicken Breast, Cheese
Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza
10" Frank's Hot Sauce, Diced Chicken, Cheese
Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza
12" Frank's Hot Sauce, Diced Chicken, Cheese
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
14" Frank's Hot Sauce, Diced Chicken, Cheese
X-Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
18" Frank's Hot Sauce, Diced Chicken, Cheese
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Personal Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
7" Ranch, Diced Chicken Breast, Bacon, Cheese
Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
10" Ranch, Diced Chicken, Bacon, Cheese
Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
12" Ranch, Diced Chicken, Bacon, Cheese
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
14" Ranch, Diced Chicken, Bacon, Cheese
X-Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
18" Ranch, Diced Chicken, Bacon, Cheese
Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Personal Chicken Alfredo Pizza
7" Alfredo Sauce, Diced Chicken Breast, Cheese
Small Chicken Alfredo Pizza
10" Alfredo Sauce, Diced Chicken, Cheese
Medium Chicken Alfredo Pizza
12" Alfredo Sauce, Diced Chicken, Cheese
Large Chicken Alfredo Pizza
14" Alfredo Sauce, Diced Chicken, Cheese
X-Large Chicken Alfredo Pizza
18" Alfredo Sauce, Diced Chicken, Cheese
Hawaiian
BLT
Personal BLT Pizza
7" Pizza Sauce, Bacon, Cheese and topped with Mayo, Lettuce & Tomatoes
Small BLT Pizza
10" Pizza Sauce, Bacon, Cheese and topped with Mayo, Lettuce & Tomatoes
Medium BLT Pizza
12" Pizza Sauce, Bacon, Cheese and topped with Mayo, Lettuce & Tomatoes
Large BLT Pizza
14" Pizza Sauce, Bacon, Cheese and topped with Mayo, Lettuce & Tomatoes
X-Large BLT Pizza
18" Pizza Sauce, Bacon, Cheese and topped with Mayo, Lettuce & Tomatoes
Taco
Personal Taco Pizza
7" Pizza Sauce, Taco Meat, Cheese, Diced Onions and topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olives, served with Sour cream and Taco sauce
Small Taco Pizza
10" Pizza Sauce, Taco Meat, Cheese, Diced Onions and topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olives, served with Sour cream and Taco sauce
Medium Taco Pizza
12" Pizza Sauce, Taco Meat, Cheese, Diced Onions and topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olives, served with Sour cream and Taco sauce
Large Taco Pizza
14" Pizza Sauce, Taco Meat, Cheese, Diced Onions and topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olives, served with Sour cream and Taco sauce
X-Large Taco Pizza
18" Pizza Sauce, Taco Meat, Cheese, Diced Onions and topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olives, served with Sour cream and Taco sauce
Meatball
Personal Meatball Pizza
7" Marinara Sauce, Diced Meatballs, Cheese
Small Meatball Pizza
10" Marinara Sauce, Diced Meatballs, Cheese
Medium Meatball Pizza
12" Marinara Sauce, Diced Meatballs, Cheese
Large Meatball Pizza
14" Marinara Sauce, Diced Meatballs, Cheese
X-Large Meatball Pizza
18" Marinara Sauce, Diced Meatballs, Cheese
Veggie
Small Veggie Pizza
10" Pizza Sauce, Cheese, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Onions, Banana Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives
Medium Veggie Pizza
12" Pizza Sauce, Cheese, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Onions, Banana Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives
Large Veggie Pizza
14" Pizza Sauce, Cheese, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Onions, Banana Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives
X-Large Veggie Pizza
18" Pizza Sauce, Cheese, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Onions, Banana Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives
Subs
Italian Sub
Ham, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni and Provolone Cheese topped with Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Banana Peppers and Italian dressing on an oven baked Hoagie roll.
Buckeye Sub
Ham, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni and Provolone Cheese topped with Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Mushrooms and Italian dressing on an oven baked Hoagie roll.
Kellie's Klub
A pair of grilled savory Chicken breasts, Provolone Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce and Onions. Topped with Ranch dressing
Ruthie's Way
Steak Hoagie with grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo and Mushrooms.
Meatball Sub
Italian Meatballs covered in Marinara sauce and melted Provolone Cheese. Served on an oven baked Hoagie Roll.
Ham & Cheese Sub
Sliced Ham, melted Provolone Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato served on an oven baked Hoagie roll.
Pizza Sub
Sliced Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese and our Signature Pizza Sauce served on our oven baked Hoagie roll.
Veggie Sub
Provolone Cheese, Mushrooms, Green Peppers and Black Olives topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Banana Peppers and Italian dressing. Served on an oven baked Hoagie roll.
Wings/Tenders
20oz Bottles
2 Liters
Bottled Tea/ Water
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
707 S Maple St #1401, Marysville, OH 43040